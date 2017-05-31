Long Oil Trade Is Unwinding

Key support level for WTI is $42/bbl. If that breaks, do not be surprised to see price action gush down to 2016 lows of $26/bbl.

Looking for clues in the CAD, which has a positive correlation with oil, we see that CAD is bearish technically and fundamentally.

The long WTI trade is unwinding. The markets had clearly built up a head of steam going into the OPEC meeting in May, expecting WTI prices to surge on an agreement. Too many long positions were built up prior to the event, as can be seen from the chart below showing CFTC net long positions in WTI futures. Notice that current net long positions actually rival that of in 2014, when WTI prices were above $100/bbl. At one point in February this year, net long positions actually surpassed that of 2014.

The overcrowded positioning was clear when WTI prices fell 5% after the conclusion of the OPEC meeting, where the cartel agreed to extend current production cuts for an additional 9 months. This was in theory, a piece of very positive news for WTI, and WTI falling after this announcement served as a danger sign that there were too many bulls cramped into the same room.

Currently, WTI prices are down 3% on the day, and I have segmented the price chart into 3 key levels. $55/bbl represents very strong resistance, where price action has attempted to but failed to break above. Sluggish price action post-OPEC now threatens to send WTI down to $42/bbl, where we have seen prices cluster and consolidate on a few occasions since 2015.

$42/bbl is key - should it break, the next support level is a long way down at $26/bbl. Notice also that price has rallied off a very small base in the form of the $26/bbl Jan/Feb 2016 lows. A rally is more sustainable off a broader base, which is why I believe $26/bbl levels could easily be tested again if $42/bbl breaks.

Historically, the Canadian Dollar and WTI have had a positive correlation, where a stronger CAD has more often that not resulted in stronger WTI prices. Hence, I extend my analysis to the CAD, to look for further clues on how WTI might trade in the near future.

Technically, USDCAD has broken out of an inverse head and shoulders with the neckline demarcated by the red line, which is bullish. Price action is now retesting this neckline, and we seem to be getting a rebound off this support level. I see the neckline as a base for USDCAD to consolidate, and to spring higher from to retest the 1.40 level. This is not unfeasible, given USDCAD traded as high as 1.4660 just last year.

In addition to the negative price action, recall too that Trump has threatened to renegotiate NAFTA as well as impose a tax on Canadian softwood lumber. These two issues are negative for Canada's trade revenues, and are CAD-negative.

Putting these two pieces of the jigsaw together, we have WTI reacting negatively to a piece of highly positive news on OPEC supply cuts, with net longs in WTI futures still rivaling that of 2014 when WTI prices were trading at least twice higher. Next, we have a very bearish picture for CAD, both technically and fundamentally. The CAD has a positive correlation with WTI prices, and a weak CAD could weigh on WTI in the near future.

A key level for WTI is $42/bbl, and if that breaks, we might see price action gush, not trickle, towards the $26/bbl lows in 2016.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.