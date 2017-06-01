56 'Safer' MoPay Dividend Canadian All-Cap Equity Gains Are Afoot In June

Analyst one year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" CDN MoPay stocks projected 10.7% LESS gain than from $5K invested in all ten.

"Safer" MoPay stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 5/25/17 to bolster their dividend backing. Eleven were discarded in this screening due to negative annual-returns.

56 of 125 Monthly Paying Canadian Equities showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 5/25/17. Those 56 were tagged "safer".

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast Ten Top Canada MoPay Dog Stocks To Net 9% to 34% Gains To June, 2018

Note that three of the ten top net gain MoPay dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus the dog strategy for this "Safer" MoPay group as graded by analyst estimates for May proved 30% accurate.

Ten likely profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Medical Facilities (DR.TO) [OTCPK:MFCSF] netted $338.56 based on mean target price estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than to the market as a whole.

Alaris Royalty (AD.TO) [OTC:ALARF] netted $212.23 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from twelve analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Crius Energy (KWH.UN.TO) [OTC:CRIUF] netted $194.47 based on a target estimate from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Northern Blizzard (NBZ.TO) [OTC:NBZZF] netted $149.49 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from five analysts less broker fees. No Beta number was available for NBZ.TO.

Agellan Commercial REIT (ACR.UN.TO) [ACRVF] netted $143.67 based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Brompton Oil Split (OSP.TO) netted $115.59, based on dividends only less broker fees. No Beta number was available for OSP.TO.

Automotive Properties REIT (APR.UN.TO) netted $115.50 based on the median of target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. No Beta number was available for APR.UN.TO.

True North Commercial (TNT.UN.TO) netted $111.42 based on a mean target price estimate from three analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Gamehost (GH.TO) [OTC:GHIFF] netted $107.18 based on target estimates from one analyst, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (FC.TO) [OTC:FCMGF] netted $92.99, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% opposite the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 15.81% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten MoPay dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

56 of 125 June All-Cap Canadian MoPay Dividend Dogs Show Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article showed the list of 125 all-cap MoPay stocks from which the 56 were sorted. You see below the those that passed the dividend "stress" test. These all-cap Canadian monthly pay dividend dogs report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial guarantees. however, are frequently re-set by corporate boards of directors managing company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

What Business Sectors Contained "Safer" Canadian Equities Paying Monthly Dividends For June?

Six of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the fifty-six equities with "safer" May dividends. The representation broke out, thus: financial services (21); real estate (19); ; Utilities (2); energy (4); healthcare (1); consumer cyclical (8); Industrials (1); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Technology (0). Only the first three sectors named on the list above were represented by the top ten "safer" dogs by yield.

Dog Metrics Found No May Bargain MoPay "Safer" Stocks

Ten "Safe" top All-Cap MoPay dividend stocks per May 25 YCharts data were ranked by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Canadian Dividend Dogs Would Deliver 8.28% VS. (2) 9.27% Net Gains from All Ten By June, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Canadian MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 10.7% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The highest priced "safe "MoPay dog, Alaris Royalty (AD.TO) [OTC:ALARF], was projected to deliver the best net gain of 21.22%.

Lowest priced five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs as of May 25 were: BTB REIT (BTB.UN.TO)[OTC:BTBIF]; True North Commercial (TNT.UN.TO); Skylon Growth & Income (SKG.UN.TO) [SKG-U]; Dividend Select 15 (DS.TO); Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO), with prices ranging from $4.65 to $8.85.

Higher priced five "safe" Canadian all-cap MoPay dogs for May 25 were: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (INO.UN.TO); Brompton Split Banc (SBC.TO) [OTC:NWHUF]; Artis REIT (AX.UN.TO) [OTCPK:ARESF]; Corus Entertainment CJR.B.TO [OTCPK:CJREF]; Alaris Royalty (AD.TO) [OTC:ALARF], whose prices ranged from $10.09 to $19.98.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: peterboroughhumanesociety.ca

