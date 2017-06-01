Realty Income's Unbreakable Bond

This makes Realty Income a buy for two reasons you may not have considered.

Based on the correlation to TLT, O's fall in price was only correcting a short term overvaluation.

The reasons for the recent decline may not be all they seem.

For most of 2017 Realty Income (NYSE:O) was overvalued compared to its normal relation to the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). However, the recent decline has taken O back to the mean, making it an attractive prospect once more.

Background

My April article explored how Realty Income and long bonds are correlated. It concluded that O is not a sure bet if you happen to think TLT is due a rally. They may be related, but short term divergences can be painful. This is what happened over the next 30 days:

software developed by Arbitrage Trader

The chart on the bottom left shows how a portfolio with $5500 invested in O (red) performed against the same amount in TLT (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Even when TLT held steady, O fell.

And although this proves my point, it may also highlight an opportunity. The decline in O has now taken it back in line to its normal relation to bonds and is an attractive buy again.

Back In Line

The short term divergence you see in the first chart above is actually just correcting the long term divergence seen in the 1000 day comparison shown below:

The regression model in the bottom left chart shows how strong the correlation is, as does the middle chart showing how two beta adjusted portfolios perform.

In the chart to the right we can see how the beta adjusted portfolios perform when O is taken long and TLT short. For the most part they oscillate around zero as they should do when the correlation is so strong. However, the relation was stretched to nearly 3 standard deviations earlier in the year before snapping back in line.

So while O was overvalued for most of 2017 compared to TLT, it is now fairly valued and this makes it a reasonable buy once again.

Drivers of the Decline

The graphic above shows that the reasons provided by many analysts for the recent decline - struggling retail tenants - may not be as significant as they seem.

Where were the concerns about internet retailers at the 2016 highs or during the rally at the beginning of the year? It seems no one thought about them when prices were rising. Yet the risks posed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) et al have been a factor for many years now.

It seems the concerns do not drive price - at least not yet - otherwise there would be a negative correlation between Amazon and O, and much less of a correlation between O and TLT.

The real reason for the decline is due to the comparative overvaluation of O at the February highs. You can see it clearly on the chart above.

At the prices traded on March 1st, the O dividend yield was 4.1%, compared to 2.6% in TLT, giving you a risk premium of only 1.5%. Those figures are now 4.6% for O and 2.5% for TLT, making the risk premium a much more attractive 2.1%.

So while the threat from internet retailers may be real, the effects on O's price are negligible; O is still only tracking TLT. When this relation breaks convincingly and O starts to get significantly undervalued compared to TLT, we may then have to look for reasons and we may conclude it is due to concerns about internet retailers.

Conclusions

There are two simple conclusions.

Firstly, the recent declines in O can be attributed to a correction in the short term overvaluation relative to TLT. There is no underlying problem with the company.

Secondly, O is now no longer overvalued compared to TLT. If you are looking for an entry, anything under $55 seems a decent buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.