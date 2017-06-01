Stocks Need To Fall 30% And One Bank Has The 'Smoking Gun'

That said, it's still interesting and it gives me an excuse to talk about an important subject.

Spoiler alert: I'm not sure this is "Colonel Mustard in the library with the candlestick.".

A few readers asked if I would weigh in on a specific Bloomberg article based on a BofAML note and I'm happy to oblige.

On Wednesday, a couple of people e-mailed me about a Bloomberg piece called "Markets Need a 30% Stock Drop or 50% Higher U.S. Yields. Or Not."

Then, while making a half-hearted attempt to sort through my inbox on this platform, I came across another message asking about the same thing.

The note that Bloomberg article is based on came out on Tuesday and honestly, I didn't think it was all that interesting. That said, BofAML gets credit for slapping a fun title on it:

Here's how Bloomberg summarizes it:

For every buyer, there's a seller; for every winner, a loser. At least, that's how it usually goes. Yet that hasn't borne out in the U.S. stock and bond markets. The S&P 500 index is near a record high after gaining about 14 percent since the end of October. Meanwhile global bonds have rallied for five straight months, the longest stretch to start a year since 2003. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield, at 2.20 percent, is close to its 2017 low. One of those investor groups has to lose, in the eyes of Bank of America Corp. rates strategist Shyam Rajan. He forecasts the U.S. Treasury will be under-financed by as much as $4.5 trillion over the next five years and have to issue more debt. To find enough demand, interest rates would have to climb 120 basis points from current levels, or equity prices would have to plunge 30 percent, he said this week in a report.

I'll just be honest with you: the actual note felt a bit torturous to me and as such, I didn't print any excerpts from it over at HR on Tuesday.

That's not to say it isn't any good, it's just that when I hear "smoking gun", I'm expecting to get the research equivalent of "it was Colonel Mustard in the library with a candlestick," (i.e. something definitive), but in this note what I got was a whole lot "if this, then maybe that, and if that, then maybe this."

Let me show you what I mean.

So the whole thing starts with the premise that we're going to get more Treasury (NYSEARCA:TLT) supply at a time when price insensitive buyers are exiting the market. Thus, supply will have to met by new demand from price sensitive buyers. Nothing new there - people have been saying that for a long time, including me. Here's BofAML:

The easiest way to illustrate this shortfall is Chart 4. Current coupon auction sizes raise the blue horizon line - which is just about enough to cover baseline maturing debt and deficit projections for 2018 but falls substantially short starting from 2019. On top of this, if the Fed were to start portfolio run-offs and/or we get a tax reform package in Congress; the shortfall totals nearly $800bn-$1 trillion a year starting as early as next year1 . In a nutshell, we estimate the US Treasury is underfinanced by cumulatively around $3 trillion - $4.5 trillion over the next five years.

Again, nothing complicated about that. The problem is that, to quote BofAML, "the Treasury market can no longer rely on the kindness of the old players." In short, EM reserve liquidation (think: China), reduced demand from domestic banks, and the assumption that eventually, the ECB and the BoJ will normalize, thus reducing the policy divergence between the US and Europe/Japan should combine to materially reduce the price insensitive bid for US paper. Here's BofAML again:

Reserve manager demand has declined dramatically. Given that this concept has been well socialized over the last two years, it suffices to say that Chinese demand for USTs has gone from accounting for 40% of net UST supply from 2004-2014 to being negative over the last two years (Chart 5). Domestic banks that have purchased nearly ~300bn of USTs in the last five years have net sold duration since the election. The potential for lower regulation has likely stopped the dramatic chase for liquid assets that dominated bank behavior in the last five years. This has led to domestic banks turning into a net seller of nearly $26bn USTS year-to-date. Foreign private investors are home bound: While the above two factors have been in place for some time now their effect has been somewhat masked by one factor. The dollar and rate differentials moved far enough to encourage foreign private investors to be the price sensitive buyer that stepped up to cover the gap. In fact, since the end of QE in the US in 2014, crossover demand from Europe or Japan can itself account for nearly $560bn of US demand - nearly matching the peak annual demand from the Fed during QE (Chart 6). Now given that, both ECB and BoJ QE are likely to end next year, the peak of foreign private buying is likely behind us. A cheaper periphery post ECB taper and a steeper JGB curve post BoJ changes next year, will likely result in a greater home bias for these investors.

Starting to see what I meant when I said this wasn't that interesting? There's really nothing new in here.

At this point, BofAML moves to try and quantify what would need to happen in order for the two remaining sources of price sensitive demand (pension funds and mutual funds) to plug the hole. And this is where it gets kinda goal-seek-ish/tortured in my opinion. But since multiple people have asked for the details, I'll subject you to the whole explanation. Here you go:

What would it take for pensions to be fully funded? Currently, the projected pension obligations of the top 100 corporate defined benefit plans stand at $1.71 trillion with a funded ratio close to 85% (~$250bn deficit). More importantly, the rate sensitivity of pension liabilities more than dwarfs the equity sensitivity of pension assets. The empirical sensitivity of the combined funded ratio to rates stands at roughly at $2.1bn improvement for every 1bp increase in 30y rates. On the other hand, it exhibits negligible sensitivity to a move in equities - for example in 2012 and 2016, despite equities being up >10% and rates unchanged, funded ratios barely budged. So simplistically speaking, a 120bp increase in 30y rates will see the top 100 corporate pension plans return to 100% funded ratios. What would it need for pensions to account for $1trillion demand? Currently, asset allocations for these pensions stand at ~ 35% equities, 45% fixed income (with 20% in other assets). Ignoring costs and funded status volatility considerations, it is reasonable to assume that as pensions reach a 100% funded ratio, they will likely move out of equities to a fully fixed income portfolio (as companies don't benefit from overfunding). So in the most simplistic case, a 120bp increase in rates, will lead to a $600bn outflow from equities into bonds (35% of $1.7 trillion) from the top 100 plans. Scaling this up to the entire universe of DB plans ($2.9 trillion) would suggest that a 120bp increase in rates, will lead to a total of ~$1 trillion in demand from this community for fixed income assets. Hence for the $1 trillion supply/demand gap to be completely met by pensions, the clearing level in markets would have to see interest rates nearly 120bp higher. Mutual funds The second source of price sensitive demand is the domestic mutual fund community. Here, while some of the inflows are steady given an aging demographic, a substantial increase in demand from this community would need a risk-asset shock that motivates outflows from equity funds into bond funds. To isolate the potential demand in a risk-off shock from this community: First, we believe the entire mutual fund and household sector holdings of corporate equities are susceptible to reallocation during risk-off shocks. There is roughly $11 trillion of equities held by mutual funds and about $15.8 trillion by the household sector according to flow of funds (total $27tn).

Second, in order to quantify the potential outflow from this community we use EPFR flow data during risk-off shocks. Specifically, we isolate recent 5% correction episodes in the S&P500 and see net outflows experienced by equity funds. We then scale up this number given that total net assets represented by EPFR is about $8 trillion or a third of the universe that is susceptible to reallocation. Can mutual funds account for $1 trillion demand? The average outflow in the two most recent prominent 5% risk-off corrections (Q1 2016, Q3 2015 China deval) has been ~$47bn (Chart 11). Scaled up to the entire universe this would suggest ~$160bn in equity outflows for a 5% correction in the equity market. This means one would need roughly a ~30% correction in equity markets to result in a shift of nearly $1 trillion from equity funds into bond funds.

See what I mean? "A" for effort. But "C" for convincing (figuratively and literally).

There's just too much going on there in terms of extrapolation for me. Anytime you see people using the phrase "scaled up to" a whole lot, it usually means there are too many assumptions being made.

That said, it's an interesting intellectual exercise and I'm happy that at least some folks noticed the Bloomberg piece and recognized that there was something potentially interesting there.

Far more interesting - in my opinion - is what appears below the proverbial fold in the Bloomberg piece. Specifically this:

In the meantime, stocks and bonds are rallying in tandem at a time when their hedging power against one another is the strongest in almost a year. Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Brean Capital LLC, sees risk parity strategies at play, snapping up Treasuries as a safeguard against holding equities at record-high prices. The correlation between the S&P 500 and the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index in the past 30 days is -0.67, the lowest since July 2016, data compiled by Bloomberg show. A more negative reading signals prices are likely to move in the opposite direction of one another, providing a stronger hedge. As recently as mid-April, the figure was positive. The best example of this hedging strength at work was May 17, when the S&P 500 plunged 1.8 percent, its biggest drop since September. Treasuries, by contrast, rallied the most since July 2016. The fact that both markets are rallying even with this offsetting dynamic at work suggests that investors are buying both sides as a way to offset their exposure to losses -- like those described by Bank of America's Rajan -- according to Tchir at Brean Capital.

Here's the risk parity bit:

(Goldman)

I guess the question you should probably ask there is whether that Goldilocks scenario is sustainable. That is, you've got both stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) and bonds rallying and yet the return correlation is negative so effectively, you can have your cake and eat it too and that likely means risk parity is leveraged to the hilt in both stocks and bonds.

That, in turn, brings us back to something my buddy Kevin Muir talked about a few weeks ago. To wit (full note here):

But what I worry about is the fact that the strategy does not recommend increasing equities exposure because of its volatile nature, but instead advocates for a leveraged fixed income component because of its non-volatile tendency. Risk parity portfolios don't have significantly more equities than most balanced funds, but they have a lot more bonds. And then ask yourself, what have Central Banks being doing since the Great Financial Crisis? Buying bonds (they are also buying some equities, but the vast majority of the purchases have been fixed income). What does that do to volatility? It crushes it. And what does lower fixed income volatility mean for risk parity? They buy more. So although I understand Jones' argument that increases in equity volatility will cause risk parity funds to lighten up their stock exposure, I am much more worried about increases in bond volatility. Don't forget, risk parity portfolios use the most leverage in the non-volatile asset classes (like bonds). The genius in risk parity was not increasing leverage in the volatile stock portion, but by cranking exposure to the non-volatile fixed income portion (which also happened to be negatively correlated to risky assets).

So that's the very (very) long version of the Bloomberg piece people are asking about.

Ultimately, I don't think the BofAML note is a "smoking gun" in terms of proving that yields need to rise exactly 120bps or that stocks have to drop by at least 30%. Rather, I think it's more useful as a kind of thought experiment on a rainy, boring Saturday.

But as noted, the stock-bond correlation discussion is pretty interesting and is certainly worth taking a few minutes to ponder.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

