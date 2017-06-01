Ares Capital: A 9% Yielder Trading At Fair Value

The ongoing integration of ACAS may, however, influence the share price in the near term.

This article forms part of a series of articles on the five largest BDCs by market capitalisation, which are all included in the charts below for comparative purposes. Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is the largest BDC by market capitalization and offers a dividend yield of around 9%.

The stock price is essentially at the same price it was at when I first wrote about ARCC back in January. The stock's price in the short term may be affected by the ongoing integration of ACAS and investor sentiment towards the high yield sector. It is, however, worth noting that I personally view BDCs as investments for the yield and not capital appreciation wherefore I will not extensively consider potential short term moves in the stock price.

Earnings

BDCs such as ARCC are set to benefit from the rising rate environment as they are generally funded at fixed cost whilst writing loans at variable rates. LIBOR is of significance given that a large portion of variable interest rate loans are linked to the LIBOR rate. The LIBOR rate has continued its rise, though arguably at a slower pace, from the time I first wrote about ARCC.

(Source: St Louis Fed)

Around 72% of ARCCs debt is currently at a fixed rate whilst 79% of its investment portfolio is at floating rates, positioning it well to benefit from rising rates. It is, however, worth noting that a portion of ARCC's portfolio is subject to a LIBOR floor of between 1-2.75%, which has the potential to decrease the benefit from rising rates.

ARCCs low debt to equity ratio at 0.6483 is also noteworthy and is the second lowest of the five biggest BDCs by market capitalisation.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

ARCC also reported that 2.9% of its loan portfolio was on non-accrual status at the end of the first quarter, which is higher than the 2.3% reported prior to the ACAS acquisition. This is not, however, unexpected as ACAS had a substantially higher portion of its portfolio on non-accrual status and the percentage of loans on non-accrual is likely to decline from hereon as ARCC continues with the disposal of certain former ACAS assets.

The benefit from the reduced management fee has not yet become apparent as this was absorbed by the costs related to the ACAS acquisition. This is also partially the reason why ARCCs Gross Asset Non-Leverage Expense Ratio, indicated in the chart below, would seem to be the highest of the five biggest BDCs by market capitalisation.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

The Dividend

ARCC's dividend yield of 9.06% is the second lowest of the five biggest BDC's by market capitalisation. This is also slightly below its 5-year average dividend yield of around 9.2% but nevertheless remains a reasonable dividend yield particularly considering other factors such as the NII coverage ratio.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

ARCC's 1-year average adjusted core Net Investment Income (NYSEMKT:NII) coverage ratio at 110.25% is the highest of the five largest BDCs by market capitalisation and indicates that the current distribution should be sustainable in the near term.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

Ares Capital has also indicated that an estimated $339 million in excess taxable income is likely to be carried forward from 2016 for distribution in 2017. This amounts to about $0.80 per share on the number of shares outstanding after the issue of shares in connection with the ACAS acquisition.

Valuation and Conclusion

ARCC's share price is trading at around 1.02 times Net Asset Value (NAV), which is about 4% above its 3-year average price to NAV. Its price to NAV is also the second highest of the five biggest BDCs by market capitalisation.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

I consider ARCC's dividend sustainable in the near term and believe that the stock is currently trading close to fair value. The ongoing integration of ACAS may, however, have an impact on the share price movements in the short term, but in light of ARCCs strong history of successfully executing acquisitions I am not overly concerned.

