The Non-OPEC Cut Started Off As A Build

The Russian and OPEC reports should not be trusted.

Russia and OPEC provided false data, according to data actually reported by each country.

On December 10, 2016, ten non-OPEC producers pledged to cut about 558,000 b/d over the first six months of 2017. The largest, the Russian Federation, promised a 300,000 b/d cut. Mexico promised a 100,000 b/d cut, but it was well known that its production rate was falling. The others said they would cut a combined total of 158,000 b/d.

Unfortunately, accurate, timely data is hard to find for many of these producers. The OPEC newsroom published numbers for January on March 1st. It said Russian production had dropped by 118,000 b/d, Mexican output fell 86,000 b/d, and the others reduced 18,000 b/d combined.

But the Joint Oil Data Initiative (JODI) just published numbers for February for Russia, Mexico and Malaysia. (Click here for historical background of JODI.) The countries themselves report their own figures to JODI.

Comparing their February figures to their October estimates (the baseline for the cuts) reveals that Russia increased its production by 250,000 b/d. Russia's production has become seasonal due to conditions in Siberia. The normal seasonal drop is what Russia is calling its cut (N.B. 2016).

Note: Crude production only, does not include NGLs.

Malaysia increased by 68,000 b/d and Mexican production fell by 65,000 b/d. There was a net gain for these three, which combined with a dip of 19,000 b/d for the others, yields a net gain of 253,000 b/d instead of the drop of 558,000 b/d promised.

Conclusion

If Russia wanted to fake a cut, it could have reported lower numbers, instead of this increase. In the OPEC press conference last Thursday, Russian energy minister said Russia was fully compliant with its 300,000 b/d cut, which could be true due to seasonality.

But earlier this winter, he had said Russia had cut 100,000 b/d, which is refuted by Russia's own report. There is no credibility to his statements.

