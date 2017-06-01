Celgene's (CELG) CEO Mark Alles Presents at Sanford C. Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference 2017 (Transcript)

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

Sanford C. Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference 2017

May 31, 2017 04:00 PM ET

Executives

Mark Alles - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Ronny Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein

Ronny Gal

Thank you very much for making it. My first introduction to Mark was when I showed up at the breakout session that the Company had at J. P. Morgan. And even then the name says on and was raising about how evil the men at the CBM are. And I could be opposite position that we got into an argument, and gets everybody around the table again to look at them, we decided that why are you arguing with them, which made me turn around and asked him, hi, I’m Ronny Gal, do you want to say. And at least I knew who I was at that point, but we also learned that Seals and Marine officer before early in his carrier and having served in a similar unit can certainly appreciate the feistiness that comes from -- that come back on.

Based on the Celgene preference, we’re going to start with a short statement by Mark about where the Company is today. And then I'm going to start through Q&A that kind of go through the major franchise and ask some general questions. And happy to take questions, there are cards on the table, please feel free to pass them on and somebody will come from the back and take them up. In the end of the 45-50 minutes we’ve got, I'm going to talk couple of things before end and see if anybody wants to just get out and ask questions directly. And if that’s okay, Mark thank you for being here.

Mark Alles

Thanks. I'm not surprised though that we have a military background that we shutdown and we had an argument about something that we really agreed on, but had a different perspective about the value creation, so really great to be with you today. Mark Alles, I'm the CEO of Celgene. I've been with the Company for 13.5 years. So through a period of I think explosive growth, and I just wanted to remind investors before we start the Q&A, that the Company is mission driven.

We focus on some key thoughts and key principles that we built the Company around and continue to build the Company around and that is that especially in a world of Managed Care, a world of cost effectiveness and the paired environment, we look to discover, develop and commercialize those innovative therapies, in other words, innovation gets thrown around a lot incremental versus clear difference. But innovation where a high unmet medical needs in cancer and increasingly, we talk about inflammation, but it's really immunology. We’re looking to discover, develop and commercialize those medicines that make a huge difference for the actual patients with serious diseases. In that context, we are most known as a hematology company; so a blood cancer company in myeloma, lymphoma, leukemia, et cetera and a portfolio of market leading drugs in myeloma and increasingly other areas of blood cancers.

Our solid tumor franchise is really led by ABRAXANE, a drug that is one of the very few drugs that has ever produced the survival advantage for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. This is also a product that physicians right now in the I/O revolution, the checkpoint inhibitor revolution in combination with PDL1 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. So some data should be coming soon that tells us whether that combination is important or not for lung cancer.

When we think about what else is happening in our portfolio, we move quickly to our inflammatory franchise. In the last two years, we’ve turned Otezla, our drug for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, into a bonafide blockbuster. We positioned it before Biologics, this was a lot running if you remember our discussion about the payer, a lot of that was positioning pre-biologic and then its investors took notice to Otezla in the first quarter, we actually had a significant impact on the performance of the brand, but more mechanically than fundamentally, that is that at the end of the 2016, we executed contracts with some of the major insurance Managed Care plans in the U.S. that caused the associated gross to net change on the rebates that we provided.

So this gave us access in a biological step free environment, meaning there was not a requirement for patient to be exposed to a biologic for psoriasis or for arthritis before they would be eligible for an Otezla script. So this was an important access step for the brand and we increased the covered universe by about 100 million lives of people who would have step free access to the product. This is a bonafide blockbuster and I can tell you coming out of Q1 into Q2, we've seen a nice volume recovery, we've seen the prescription volume in the market in the U.S. grow, and we're launching right now in Japan and across Europe. So a lot of momentum for Otezla despite a little bit of weakness in the first quarter.

We also affirmed our guidance for the year for Otezla $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion, so year-on-year great performance and a lot of momentum for the brand. Importantly, what we've been able to do over the last three or four year years is build out our inflammatory franchise to include what we believe is arguably one of the best portfolios in the world for inflammatory bowel diseases. So beginning with GED-301 or oligonucleotide that is only absorbed in the colon, and we've had some Phase II data for the product that's in Phase III now for Crohn's Disease. We think that’s an enormous opportunity and we'll wait to see what the data say and then we have high hopes for it commercially.

About 22 months ago, we acquired Receptos for $7.2 billion net of cash to bring ozanimod into our portfolio. And two Mondays ago, we announced the second of two Phase III trials that were very positive for the drug in the setting of relapsed multiple sclerosis. So we're quite excited about that. We're anxious for investors and the community at large to see the data. We would submit the data to an academic meeting that will likely happen in the October timeframe. We're targeting certain meetings, but you never know exactly which meeting will pick up the abstract. We hope it’s extreme to speak at MS meeting in Europe that happens in late October. We're very, very excited about the data. And in fact the results of the two Phase III trials separately and together for relapsing MS put the product at a profile that is better than the base case we had when we did the deal to acquire the asset.

The other thing that's happened with ozanimod is that we have proof of concept data, Phase II proof of concept data that we just got for Crohn's disease. So we have another disease category for ozanimod that will go Phase III at the end of the year. And that's on the back of ulcerative colitis where if we think about the deal model that's really where we put a lot of the value for this unique molecular entity ozanimod. So when I think about those molecules and the inflammatory bowel disease opportunity, when we model it, we easily see an opportunity to replace and offset a lot of what would be loss of revenue from the patent cliff into the next decade from lenalidomide to pomalidomide and then ABRAXANE.

So we have a nice virtuous cycle of our portfolio playing out. Our second quarter momentum is quite good. So our first quarter, you might remember, we performed quite nicely year-on-year top line grew 18%, bottom line grew 27%. We see that momentum continuing very nicely in the second quarter. So our full year outlook feels very, very good. We have ASCO this weekend, which is the major cancer conference. We've got some data that will be presented there that reinforces the value proposition of our products in hematology and somewhat in oncology. We're excited about that. And I think this year is going to turn out to be one of the best years.

We have a significant number of catalysts, I mentioned ozanimod in MS, but this year, we've accrued multiple Phase III trials and have read-outs of another series of Phase III trials. For example, with ABRAXANE, we have an early stage pancreatic cancer trial that is curative intent. These are patients who have a resection of their localized tumor. When they recover, they go to chemotherapy or no treatment. So it's intensive cure. We should see the result of that trial towards the end of the year and that would add substantially to our opportunity for ABRAXANE in pancreatic cancer, and on and on and on.

In our pipeline, we now have 14 molecules that we believe have the opportunity to be approved before 2021. Of those 14, nine to 10 of them are $1 billion products. Of the nine to 10, four of them have multi-billion dollar potential. And these are risk adjusted bottom up use of what the products can be. Overall, in our research portfolio, we have 50 programs, 50 molecules, these supported by 100 different clinical programs. Through the very virtuous environment we've reaffirmed our outlook for 2020 multiple times. We see ourselves growing from a top-line this year of between $13 billion and $13.4 billion to over $21 billion by 2020, and the bottom line growing from this range of $7.15 to $7.30 this year to more than $13 a share in 2020; so a lot of momentum; a lot of catalysts are intact; a lot of optionality is been built into the portfolio; and this is all on a business model with an operating margin that averages right around 55%.

So thank you for being here today. I look forward to talking about Celgene, the industry, anything that's on your mind. So Ronnie thank you for the chance to intro Celgene and we can get started.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ronny Gal

Sure. So I noticed that our first conversation going back to the Washington back, you seem to have a pretty clear idea of how you think the market will change, maybe not the final answer, the couple of steps from the long way. Can you give us a feel for what do you feel particularly strong about how things will change?

Mark Alles

So I feel very strongly that there is political knowledge and willpower to think about things like access and affordability not as a pricing issue by itself, where pharma companies are being singled out as the reason that access and affordability for especially those cancer medicines and other medicines that have a high development cost, a higher risk premium attached to them. I think there is a lot of knowledge that the end-to-end cost is something that the politicians the world around us, is beginning to understand, and wants to do things, for example, based contracting. That is indication specific outcome where we could take a molecule contract with payers and actually have for differentiated outcomes, differentiated reimbursements. So we think that's an important principle that's getting a lot of attention around the world. Those kinds of things are available, but they're not available yet in the U.S. And I think there is an awareness that they need to become more available.

I think the payers are looking to do that as well. The PBMs insurers, they would love to engage in these relationships. But that's not available to us yet in the U.S. So I think that's one example. I think the other example that's very clear are these contracts that create an absolute problem in terms of access for patients where the co-pay can be 30% to 50% of the cost of a monthly prescription. Where for a medically necessary medicine, where it may be the only thing that will help a patient, they're paying more out of pocket for the monthly prescription than they would if they had a cardiac procedure that was inpatient in the hospital.

And the distinction is that in the hospitalized setting, the patient is not exposed to the co-pay. But it's much more expensive and less cost effective in many sense than a medicine with the exposure that the patient is realizing is what everyone is focused on. We need to think about flat or some rational way to think about out of pocket expenses, co-pay coinsurance, whatever in the context of life saving medicine that keeps people out of the hospital, which are more cost effective than a surgical procedure or an in-patient procedure cost a lot more but no one sees the out of pocket expense. These are things that people are paying a lot of attention to and I think there's a lot of willpower politically to figure out better ways of sharing that burden and creating access and affordability across the spectrum.

Ronny Gal

I hear you. Let's say the first one for a second. So obviously the best example here is the anti-TNF market and the ability to price for volume across multiple disease area. But it eventually blocks you if you have a great molecule for one of the condition. There are two outcomes to what you say system that gets implemented first. You have a split down the middle in innovative industry what so called innovative industry, where companies work to establish franchises that run for very long time? I'm going to take opposite position to companies that have novel molecules. And the second one is that you have to have some government regulation of commercial agreement, which seems very difficult with a Republican administration. So help me understand how we get there. You're talking about system where you’re trying to do a system reform when half of your industry is going to object to this. And to some extent, there's no easy path to implement. So can you guys give me a couple of steps in the middle how we get there?

Mark Alles

I think what we're talking about at macro level is a regulatory reform picture. So what are we able to do from a regulatory point of view? That is instead of pricing a medicine by SKU or presentation of the product; you look at that medicine and in the context of looking at outcome for disease X versus disease Y; pricing would be improved or not, reimbursement would be improved or not; based on the therapeutic outcome compared to a number of considerations; a regulatory environment that would be encouraging that is something that I think is very doable. And it's hard to argue against the regulatory environment that supports better reimbursement for better outcomes.

Ronny Gal

So you almost, you almost stating that you would be -- you said you'll be in favor of an organization that will actually evaluate the benefits of the drug based on some sort of economical value. In general the drug industry pulls that like…

Mark Alles

No, in a simple way, in a simplistic way, that happens every day all the time. It’s just creating a regulatory framework where it's totally appropriate for multiple parties to decide what that outcome looks like in a free market environment. We're talking about the U.S. So creating that opportunity is really simply looking at regulation in a slightly different way. And I don't think there's opposition to that. I think that most people would say, for example, a generic drug that's pennies on the dollar, and by the way 80% of the prescriptions in the United States are for generic, 90% are for generic drugs, so system does that already. This would be in the context of, for example, looking at reimbursement at some level, private and/or governmental reimbursement, and having an ability to say a drug that does exit one disease using some framework for objective evaluation of that outcome that you could actually charge more or get reimbursed more for those outcomes versus if you have incremental benefit and for a tiny fraction, you might have some benefit or you don't get used at all. So this would also help research and development, because the fact is lifecycle management and looking at the cost of developing drugs, if you know that they're differentiated reimbursement schemes for differentiated outcomes that would direct a lot of R&D in a different way.

Ronny Gal

I can really see the benefit, the development of pomalidomide, it sounds like a very difficult idea to implement in practice unless you have an ability to like eye for saying this drug is evaluated for X in this indication and this drug is evaluated for Y in this indication?

Mark Alles

So you say eye serve, but it could be any framework. And that's what I mean by regulatory before. When we develop molecules and submit dockets through the confident regulatory authorities around the world, there is a framework for how a drug and safety is reviewed. So having a reimbursement framework in a private public market situation that allows for free market development of products, pricing that would be in a free market setting, but then based on cost effectiveness or outcomes differentiated reimbursement, that's something that’s very doable, very, very doable. You just need the regulatory framework for that to happen. I'm not saying it’s simple and I'm not saying we’re ready for it but I think value based contracting and value based pricing is a way to deal with the economics that we've been struggling with. Let's take the cancer market and everyone in the room can identify with the cancer market.

The cost of cancer therapy is not the issue. It's the cost of failure. So let's take the current excitement about the immunotherapy class of drugs, PD-1, PDL-1. If we take the totality of the results of all the studies that have happened, and some have been remarkable, checkpoint inhibitors will replace chemotherapy, it's really incredible. But when you look at the totality, less than half of the patients who are getting checkpoint inhibitors today by data are achieving meaningful clinical durable benefit. I think people can argue, but wouldn't argue too much against that. But we're still treating 100 patients to find the 50 who might do really well. There was a great outcome at FDA last week where FDA with Merck approved a broad-based indication for Keytruda that was based on the biomarker as opposed to the tissue of origin for the cancer. I think that's a great outcome -- it's a way to think about future in terms of biomarkers across a disease category as opposed to tumor-by-tumor. So I think that was wonderful.

But the cost of failure is what is so problematic. That's why we're excited about, for example, in our own portfolio, a drug from our partner Agios, we call it, Idifa, AG-221 was the old name -- IDH2 drug, and it's for a subset of acute myeloid leukemia, one of the most lethal cancers known to man. Patients with this mutation have recently been identified as subjects for therapeutic intervention and that's the drug now Idifa. It's going to be approved with the companion diagnostics. So you can imagine that the opportunity for us to price it in a value orientation where we partner with payers, we partner with diagnostic and we put it in a market where only those patients who truly can benefit should get it, and we commercialize it only that way. It takes the cost effectiveness equation turns it on a tad and makes it totally cost effective. Compared with for example, today, how IDH2 mutated AML patients are treated in a group of patients with either first or second line AML.

And this goes on multiples of times in the cancer market across every disease category. The cost of failure is what we can afford. So figuring out a regulatory framework where more homogeneity, more contracting for outcome is endorsed and allowed, is something that there is a lot of willpower for it. I'm not saying again it's going to happen tomorrow, but that's a wave I think that's coming. And by the way around the world, there are lots of examples of it in other market. So I think it's just a question of when not if.

Ronny Gal

It's just a time regulatory approval to value assessment, and then I think it's going to similar to other countries around the world. Most drug companies will find really, really challenging. This is still a best market…

Mark Alles

I am not talking about the free market environment where the Company has the ability to price in a free market environment. What I'm saying is if you're able to engage whether it's Medicare or take or payer and engage in a negotiation about the value of the medicine and then reimbursement of whatever price you want to set that environment is coming in some way that's here today.

Ronny Gal

Well we can discuss this longer to different setting. But I hear you about the direction at which this market will go. Let's talk a little bit about where Celgene is going. So one of the things you started was this discussion of we will go through the REVLIMID and also exclusivity between 23 and 25. And you've got a great drug in REVLIMID, hugely successful, helps a lot of patients. But no company has ever grown through that size of a patent loss. Now you guys -- you actually have a decade to think about it. And it seems one element of the strategy is we're going to use our catalyst to buy anything that looks really promising in areas where we have competencies. It seems like the other elements of the strategy should be -- and we will also buyback a lot of shares, and we will keep our options open to do something with REVLIMID to separate it from the rest of the business, somewhere towards the end of the life, so you can see the value of the core business. Can you help us understand a little bit about the other element of the strategy, should we expect them? And if so when you're going to be able to discuss?

Mark Alles

So I came this afternoon to announce our entire M&A -- you're exactly right that we are in a window where REVLIMID represents a lot of the success for the Company; it's concentrated revenue; it has a tremendous margin; it throws off a lot of free cash flow; and we're using that opportunity to lifecycle and build the Company. In fact, it's how it would seem to be; it's how we did the Ozanimod deal with Receptos; it's how in part we were able to acquire ABRAXANE. And then when you look at our partnership network, a lot of our reach into the world of partnership comes from this wonderful hematology franchise that we’ve built.

We have patent hill not a patent cliff. So when you think about our future, you’re right to say that we have a 10 year window before we're fully exposed to a generic market for [multiple speakers] because we structure the arrangement, the settlement, such that in the beginning of 2022 -- now Teva, is limited to a mid-single digit volume of generic lenalidomide. And that grows out to 2025 to no more than 30% of the volume of lenalidomide in the market. And in 2026, we have the full generic entrance. So we do have a lot of time. We, as I said at the beginning, have already built the pipeline of line of sight to 14 molecules with different approval dates between now and 2021.

If I just look at the inflammatory bowel disease franchise and I look at the three products Otezla, Ozanimod, GED-301, in a mix of puts and takes on thinking about success there, all of those molecules with the potential to launch before or around 2020 that revenue alone that opportunity alone can offset all of not the annual REVLIMID sales, but whatever the peak is this is a replacement for. And remember the hill, means I don't have to replace it all at once. This is the difference between how most people think about patent cliff and how this is structured right now from a settlement point of view. We have a window to incrementally increase our outlook while we decrease what we see coming from REVLIMID. And mathematically and from a modeling point of view with our pipeline, our current portfolio share buybacks and continuing to deploy capital aggressively to build the Company through partnerships and other M&A, we do believe we would be one of the first companies that could grow through a dominant products patent expiry. Again, it's a patent hill not a cliff.

Ronny Gal

So let's talk about -- so all this is going to -- this is all going to be de-risked become evident as we go through. You think about the 12 month, I think you mentioned one key milestone, and that would be ABRAXANE in non-small cell lung cancer. What are the other like key de-risking events, key milestone events, between now and the end of the year just make it easy?

Mark Alles

So we just had a major de-risking event, and let me just take a second on Ozanimod. It is unfortunate that on the one hand we were clear about the results of the two Phase III trials on the other hand, it was important to point out what is actually the fourth ranked secondary endpoint in the Phase III clinical trials, which is the disability index. That had a lot of investor interest and we understand why. With Gileniya assumed to go generic in '19, it was important to be clear on did we versus Gileniya have a statistically positive outcome on that endpoint. But it was the fourth secondary endpoint that also represents clinically and in the market how important or not that is in terms of the product profile. So we have dataset that we're very excited about and want to present as soon as we can that will come later in the year. As I said and I'll repeat now, we see the SUNBEAM and RADIANCE data presenting us with optionality in multiple sclerosis that in our base case, we saw as a risky event. We're sitting here today believing we have the therapeutic value from a molecule that allows us to consider and we will very likely build another franchise around neurosciences. So this is an anchor molecule that presents for us the opportunity to become a player in a number of dimensions of neurosciences. That's how sure we are about the molecule today.

When we presented it academically, I hope you'll invite me back and we can talk about the totality of the dataset as opposed to a press release and the top-line data from the two Monday's ago. That is an enormous de-risking event. The other part of de-risking is the Phase II proof of concept data for Crohn’s. We now have another molecule that we can move into advanced phase development for Crohn’s disease, which is an enormous unmet medical need with multi multi-billion dollar potential for an active state drug. And then of course, we already know about ulcerative colitis, the maintenance figure were quite positive that's where we got comfortable that the cardiac profile was different than Gileniya, albeit it in a different disease state. So we add this up and we've had a massive de-risking event on the biggest M&A transaction we've had in the history of the Company that sets us.

When I think about the core business, where we are executing on the REVLIMID maintenance launch, I think about where Otezla is in its current performance. So that the core business that we have, we've been able to do better quarter-after-after for multiple years in a row in a way that gives us the strength to continue on the business development side as we have. So we don't necessarily talk about the core business as a de-risking event, but it absolutely is. We had a tremendous Q1, Q2 halfway through looks fantastic, the year looks good. That means that as we think about 2020 and beyond, we’re stronger than what we thought our profile was in our existing business, that's a massive de-risking approach.

For ABRAXANE, we talked about the pancreatic trials. We don't know the data. We talked about the I/O, we don't know the data. So we'll see what happens as a de-risking. But throughout the balance of the year, we're also fully accruing clinical trials. So let me give you two examples from a portfolio; yesterday, we finished accruing a trial of CC-46. Remember, we have a drug called VIDAZA internationally, that's still patented that generates $600 million a year and it's the only drug that is an alternative for high risk MDS and a subset of AML. So in the U.S., it's generic now but in Europe, it's still generating $100 million in revenue. We have an oral form of this drug CC-46. We completed the accrual of a very important study, called AML-001. These are patients who get into remission, which is rare for AML patients. And the randomization is placebo as the control arm versus 46% as experimental arm, it's a maintenance strategy. So we think REVLIMID maintenance after transplant that's what we're trying to do in AML.

So that trial is now fully accrued. It would be a very novel strategy and CC-46 has the potential not only to be a maintenance drug in AML, but a drug for AML. And importantly, we have information that's been published we're at prime as in epigenetic drug, as a precursor to checkpoint inhibitors. So there is some synergy and a primary effect that may play out to help checkpoint inhibitors to work better. And we're testing that theory in diseases like ovarian cancer for patients who get platinum therapy, do not progress with measurable disease, they progresses with what’s called CA-125. And that biomarker driven approach is where we put CC-46 before they get a checkpoint inhibitor.

So we're testing this drug in a number of very important immunologic conditions. And there’s luspatercept this is a drug from our partnership with Acceleron. We finished accruing for a low risk NDS population. This study we are very excited about, because this is not only proof of concept in patients who are transfusion dependent but it's also way to think about luspatercept more broadly in any setting where anemia is problematic, and where EPO may or may not be a therapeutic choice. So it is an NDS treatment today, but we have no idea where this mechanism could take us in the future. So that's a study that's fully accrued that puts luspatercept in that 14 molecules with multi-billion potential, so that's just a standpoint of de-risking and excitement.

Ronny Gal

So one of the things that's interesting. So CC-46 you mentioned you accrued the AML trial. Remind us that nothing ever worked in AML in maintenance setting in a significant way, and this is comparing to the NDS trial the same molecule that's probably the more the riskier program?

Mark Alles

So Ronny, let me appreciate your point and make sure we amplify it. Maintenance strategies for blood cancers have largely been ineffective. There are two scenarios where it's worked really well, REVLIMID maintenance post transplant in myeloma and RITUXAN in follicular lymphoma. So two scenarios -- but other scenarios that the problem with AML and nothing has ever worked is patients are so sick that they rapidly progress to death. So even if you get an incomplete remission, it's such a short live remission that nothing has been effective to hold that remission before they break through and die. We know that from Idifa, we know that from VIDAZA. So this is a strategy that is a risky strategy but since VIDAZA works well in AML, we thought it made sense to take mechanism of the drug and oral form and test it in the setting. So it would be risky, but we think it's worth the risk.

Ronny Gal

So one of the things that I kind of learn is I was looking at the Company is the value of those maintenance programs. So this is the multi-year use of the drugs for years and years is what's driving the expansion of the REVLIMID franchise. So I hear about luspatercept, but one of the questions of luspatercept is. Should I think about this as a drug, which is priced roughly versus the people franchise or the RNS franchise, or something that's priced against other oncology assets in the high end of innovation?

Mark Alles

So, we're not looking at pricing outside of a cancer treatment market. So we don't know yet what the pricing would be, but right now it's an intervention for low risk transfusion dependent MDS patient. The point I'm making is that once you have that outcome, anemia broadly becomes an interesting discussion. So I want to be careful that we're not thinking about this as some areas or EPO, but the mechanism and anemia broadly becomes an interesting discussion with a positive result in a low risk MDS market.

Ronny Gal

Make sense. The other question is kind of more broadly question for…

Mark Alles

Can I just -- one thing before we move on, I think the audience heard you talked about durability, maintenance and duration as a driver. I think this is very important point. So back to value back to outcomes where pricing maintenance therapy for different medicines the same as acute treatment today. You get my point? So medicine that's approved to maintain the benefit of other therapy, transplants this or that, the pricing today by regulatory structure has to be the same.

Ronny Gal

Good point. Why is that?

Mark Alles

Because that's the regulatory framework. We would absolutely be encouraged there’s an industry to look at alternative strategies for R&D about how to maintain the benefit or treat patients differently if the acute setting to control a disease, like cancer, was treated from a reimbursement perspective differently than maintaining the benefit of something else. So I wanted to use that example because we are in fact advantaged as a Company by the duration effect of the medicines that we have for cancer that control the disease extraordinarily long, and that's a big value driver for the Company.

Ronny Gal

So the question that comes here is that you're talking little bit about the double edged sword. So in one way, you're charging now somewhere between $130,000 and $160,000 for annual treatment with REVLIMID at the full dose on an ongoing basis. So the value here that you got a drug that worked for four-five-six if you had DARA seven-eight years potentially. And so the value per patient exceeds a million. Now if you allow the system to break away that compromise you just discussed, you might end up in a situation where those outer years, the value that you get per year of treatment, would drop dramatically versus getting the disease under control.

Mark Alles

So let's be clear what we're talking about. The economics of healthcare are not going to get better. Across the world and in the U.S., if you look at the discretionary spending economically, the proportion of discretionary spending that goes to healthcare is growing so rapidly, it's not drug pricing that's doing it. It's the totality of what we spend. Let's use some numbers, so that we're all together. The estimate this year is that healthcare spending in the U.S. direct is approaching $3.5 trillion. Some people think it might be as high as $4 trillion. Let's just pick $3.5 trillion, because off of last year, which was more $3 trillion, we're in the range.

Obesity alone of that $3 trillion is about $300 billion to $400 billion of direct medical spend, just for the management of obesity, we spend more in the U.S. every year than the totality of all prescription drug spending, which is around $350 billion. There is no way to talk about an environment where the cost effective part, the solutions, the free market pricing we want to maintain could be maintained if we don't have new models for how to price medicines. So you can't have it both ways. You can't talk about duration versus the acute intervention on one hand to say I don't want that, because it might change the profile of my company; and at the same time say politicians should stay out of free market enterprise and the risk of developing a pharmaceutical, which is right about $2 billion; the launch price is the capture at least till a period of time all the investment that was made in developing the drug to that point; beyond that, pricing action have had different rationale based on the company, that's up to the company to defend enough for me or pharma to defend, but you can’t have it both ways. You’re either for value outcome or you're not.

And we believe, I believe, that the future of healthcare and the cost effect is the only part that goes down in cost overtime, the pharmaceutical business compared to all other costs that we have to engage in value discussions about what our medicines do. I would much rather have a free market environment for the rest of the industry's life than to say well this might change in acute versus a maintenance environment, because the value that we get by being innovators and taking the risk is much greater in a free market environment, but that has considerations for different settings, it doesn't happened today. So we’re for that because the economics of this, mean that for us to contribute to solutions, we need the different way to think about pricing. I hope that's clear.

Ronny Gal

So I have got a series of questions about individual molecules we probably should hit. But in the meantime, let me remind folks who want to ask the card forward with question to do that now. So question about ABRAXANE, so we think that it's happened that you’ve gone that appears to be in that patent challenge I think against [indiscernible] again is October 27, 2024. Is this roughly we should think about ABRAXANE franchise facing generic entry, and just understand do we have a lifecycle management for that molecule beyond 2024?

Mark Alles

Thanks a lot for the question. It's really important because when you think about the molecule, this idea of using albumin as a preferred transporter of medicine is something that's Celgene hasn't spent a lot of been talking about. So Ronny thanks for the chance to mention it. It turns out that albumin is this ratio of paclitaxel, which are nanoparticles in the albumin suspension that we are working on a number of strategies where it turns out that platform is much more flexible than we might have thought. If you just think about how it comes out of the manufacturing process and the final steps and what can survive the embedded or suspended in an albumin nanoparticle.

And we've done a lot of work that now gives us pretty big excitement about manufacturing that has a lot of flexibility about what we can insert and then create as a new molecule, so more to come on that. We're been a little bit of cautious because we're filing a lot of IP around it. But it turns out that tumors, solid tumors in particular, do through a mechanism called macropinocytosis actually don't do want to absorb more albumin than non-cancer tissues. So we're going to take advantage of that. And in a broader sense, we might have a sweet of opportunities off of that technology platform that actually make ABRAXANE a prototypical drug versus the only drug. And that could happen in the next decade.

Ronny Gal

So let's put it to -- so ABRAXANE 2024 is still…

Mark Alles

We still think about early 2020s as the cliff but we also think about it it's a difficult drug to make. This is not a classic generic. Let me give you example of VIDAZA, VIDAZA in the U.S. had lost exclusivity for two years before we had a generic threat. So we've already been down this road with tough manufacturing of injectable drugs. And it's not given that with expiry you have a lot of competition.

Ronny Gal

That's part of my thesis with Teva actually. But coming back to [multiple speakers] so the notions will be a second generation for paclitaxel specifically. I understand if you can potentially take this technology and broaden it,

Mark Alles

Probably not paclitaxel…

Ronny Gal

But other molecules…

Mark Alles

Yes, it would be other molecules and it's not hard to imagine what they could be. Remember, paclitaxel in its soluble form needs cremafor to be diluted. So you take almost any other cancer drug that is more soluble, it's pretty easy to imagine if we could perfect the manufacturing we can suspend it, distribute it and then deliver it through the albumin transporter.

Ronny Gal

Makes lot of sense…

Unidentified Analyst

So what was after that, durva…

Mark Alles

By the way, you're the first person that's asked anything about that so long, it’s like wow, a new question, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Durvalumab, PDL-1. When are we going to see the kind of in your mind the first proof-of-concept of that drug in combination with either CELMoDs or in general in combination…

Mark Alles

Yes, even REVLIMID. So we have high expectation that we'll have a number of ASH abstracts that would begin to show us some of the combinatorial response data and safety data. So end of the year at ASH, that's our current expectation.

Ronny Gal

You mentioned oral [cytarabine], so one of the opportunities here is really to expand the duration of treatment in not just patients who can no longer take epigen but across the portfolio -- across the disease category. If you kind of have to contract for us, what is it’s kind of possible that what is the contrast here between the patients who are EPO sensitive versus EPO no longer sensitive? And what is the opportunity in the patients that could otherwise take EPO for a new molecule? How do they compare based on quality of life.

Mark Alles

And so today, let me be sure that we're all on the same page, because there are a number of considerations about the patient profile. So first, in the context of whether we're talking about anemia that's transfusion dependent or independent, and that's coincidental to someone with MDS or leukemia. So these are contemporaneous issues. EPO is usually used before a patient or at the time a patient becomes transfusion dependent. So it's upstream. We're talking about downstream where patients have become transfusion dependent. At that point, if you can make them transfusion independent, the whole association with EPO is irrelevant, because they've been exposed to the ESAs before. And the casing point is the development of REVLIMID in low risk MDS. The approval for the deletion side Q subset was for patients who in fact almost exclusively had felt EPO, became transfusion dependent then they became transfusion independent on REVLIMID.

We're using that same approach to whether it's low risk, intermediate risk, high risk MDS, or any setting in leukemia where unfortunately patients really don't become transfusion dependent, they need platelets, they need a lot of support. And so anemia is the least of their problems, because they're blowing through their blast count to unfortunately an early death. These are very sick patients. So anemia you support them, it's not about whether you use ESA or it's not about whether you intervene and shutdown the blast count, that's what we're focused on.

Ronny Gal

Anyone in the audience would like to ask the last question? And with that I guess, Mark, we really appreciate your time. Thanks very much.

Mark Alles

Thank you. Thanks everybody.

