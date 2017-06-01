Genocea: Investment Update On ~$6 Biotech 'Busted IPO'

"Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak." ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Today we look at a 'Busted IPO' that has not lived up to the enthusiasm that greeted its debut a few years back and has drifted down recently to ~$6.00 a share. Is there hope that this small biotech concern can turn around? We take a look below.

Company Overview:

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) is a Cambridge, MA-based clinical stage biopharma concern that develops novel vaccines and immunotherapies. The company's vaccines leverage the body's natural T cell (or cellular) immune response as opposed to standard vaccines, which leverage B cell (or antibody) immune response. Its lead candidate is an immunotherapy (GEN-003) for the treatment of genital herpes.

Genocea is a typical "busted IPO" story. The company came public on February 5, 2014, at $12.00 a share. After trading north of $23 a share in June 2014, shares of GNCA dipped below $3 in early 2016 and traded primarily in the $3 to $5 range last year. Three company officers used the cheap prices in November to add to positions, including CEO William D. Clark. The stock currently has a market capitalization of $170 million and sells for half the price of its IPO.

The company's proprietary discover/development platform is called ATLAS, short for Antigen Lead Acquisition System. The platform is designed to mirror the T cell portion of the immune system in a laboratory setting. Using this platform to compare antigen profiles of diseased individuals against healthy subjects, Genocea selects the antigens with the highest probability of inducing an effective immune response.

Pipeline:

1. GEN-003. As mentioned earlier, GEN-003 is a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of genital herpes. This sexually transmitted disease afflicts approximately 16% of the United States population between the ages of 14 and 49. Globally, 500 million people have genital herpes. There are no known cures for the disease, with anti-viral agents such as GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Valtrex and generic acyclovir being the most common therapies. These are generally taken episodically, reducing outbreak duration by about 50%, but providing no protection against asymptomatic viral shedding, which means no protection or reduced risk of spreading the infection to a disease-free partner while asymptomatic. Some sufferers take medication daily, which reduces viral shedding, the risk of transmission to a partner (by ~52%), and the frequency of outbreak; however, ~46% of chronic suppressive therapy patients still experience an outbreak within twelve months (based on Valtrex prescribing information) and 30% of chronically treated still realize three or more outbreaks within one year.

Genocea completed a dose optimization Phase 2 trial for GEN-003 in March 2016. This trial tested six different dosages administered three times at 21 day intervals with the primary endpoint being a reduction in viral shedding. Viral shedding is the expulsion and release of "offspring" following successful reproduction within a host cell. The two most promising doses (60 ug per protein combined with 50 ug of Matrix-M2 adjuvant or 60/50 and 60/75) demonstrated 66% and 55% reductions from baseline of viral shedding rates at twelve months after dosing. Overall, the percentage of patients who were lesion-free at six months ranged from 30% to 50% across the six dosages. Additionally, GEN-003 produced a statistically significant reduction in lesion rates in five of the six dosages, ranging from 43% to 69%. There were no adverse side effects. However, the placebo effect reared its ugly head at this trial, demonstrating greater than expected efficacy as well.

A Phase 2b trial, designed to measure the efficacy of the 60/50 and 60/75 dosages using commercially scalable processes, was initiated in December 2015. The company has since made two announcements regarding the trial. In September 2016, Genocea stated that the 60/50 dose showed a 40% reduction in the viral shedding rate versus baseline immediately after dosage administration, consistent with the 41% reduction in the previous Phase 2 trial. The other dosage (60/75) did not fare as well, demonstrating a reduction rate (27%) and reactogenicity that were disappointing relative to the previous trial. The company's explanation for these 60/75 results was a more potent adjuvant, which was a function of manufacturing process changes. Unlike other drugs, T cell therapies do not express efficacy linearly (i.e. the higher the dose the more disease control), but rather more like a bell curve, making correct dosage extremely important. Thus, a more potent adjuvant will increase the absorption of the protein/antigen, causing efficacy to drop off the right end of the bell curve. The theory behind this drop off is that if a T cell receives too many antigens it becomes overloaded, and unable to render an immune response - like a person gorged on too much pasta.

The company announced in January 2017 that the 60/50 dosage had demonstrated a 41% reduction rate of lesions (versus placebo). Reduction rate is a function of both frequency of outbreaks and length of outbreaks. Average outbreak frequency during the six months after dosing was 2.1 versus 2.7 for placebo; average duration was 3.3 days versus 4.8 days for placebo. Median outbreak frequency over the same time period was 1.0 versus 2.0 for placebo; median duration was 2.8 versus 4.2 for placebo. Additionally, the Kaplan-Meier estimates of lesion free patients after first and last dose (29% and 22%, respectively) compared favorably versus placebo (13% and 10%, respectively). This data should put the placebo effect worries to rest. Efficacy data at 12 months is expected in mid-2017 as well as 24 month data for the prior Phase 2 trial.

Genocea expects to conduct an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA shortly with the expectations of initiating a Phase 3 trial in the fourth quarter of this year. This Phase 3 trial may include a study to determine the potential of GEN-003 in combatting HSV-1 (cold sores) and a study to evaluate the efficacy of GEN-003 in combination with an anti-viral like Valtrex. This could add to the potency profile of GEN-003 since both employ different mechanisms of action.

Maybe as importantly, in a market research study conducted in 2016, 80% of currently treated patients prefer GEN-003 to their current therapy. Also, in a survey of HSV-2 patients in the United States, France, Great Britain, and Germany, 93% of chronic therapy patients intended to use GEN-003, if approved, 37% as an only treatment. 90% of episodic therapy patients indicated that they would take GEN-003; 30% as a sole therapy. 80% of sufferers currently not treating their disease signified that they would take GEN-003; 65% on its own. From this data, Genocea believes its market opportunity is approximately $2 billion annually.

Current vaccine competition in this space is far behind GEN-003.

2. Immuno-Oncology Program. Without getting too deep into the science, the company is developing vaccines designed to "educate" T cells to attack specific targets, in this case cancer cells - much like its GEN-003 therapy. These vaccines (GEN-009) will be unique to the patient, employing the ATLAS platform to identify specific neo-antigens associated with an individual's tumor. The company anticipates filing a personalized cancer vaccine IND with the FDA in 2017.

3. Other therapies. Genocea is also designing therapies to fight Epstein Barr Virus (GEN-007), as well as other infectious diseases such as pneumococcus (GEN-004), chlamydia (GEN-001), and malaria.

Balance Sheet & Analysis Commentary

Exiting 2016, Genocea held $63.8 million in cash and owed $17.0 million in long-term debt. According to the company, this is enough capital to get it through the first quarter of 2018, absent a marketing deal and/or debt or equity financing.

Only five analyst firms cover this name. The median analyst price target is just north of $25.00 a share and is skewed by Cowen & Co.'s $40 price target. FBR Capital and Piper Jaffray have more reasonable $17 price targets on GNCA which would get the stock back to where it traded shortly after its IPO in 2014.

Friedman, Billings, Ramsey Group analyst Chris Meekins listed Genocea as one of his eight prime takeover candidates in early March. This is likely due to the fact that GlaxoSmithKline owns 7.5% and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) owns 4% of Genocea. The synergies between Glaxo (with its Valtrex) and Genocea make the two a potential strategic fit.

Outlook:

If Genocea's belief that this could be a $2 billion annual market is close to accurate, the stock is extremely cheap although any commercialized vaccine is years away. If the company achieves 25% of its projected market opportunity of $500 million, then shares of GNCA are trading at ~30% of their future revenue stream. Genocea will likely need to raise capital at some point over the next year. A partnership would likely drive the stock higher whereas as dilutive secondary would likely cause at least a temporary dip in the shares. As a result, now is a good time to initiate a half position if you are an aggressive investor within a well-diversified biotech portfolio, using the financing announcement as the other opportunity to complete your position.

"I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones." ― Albert Einstein

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the real-time alerts option.

Thank You and Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNCA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.