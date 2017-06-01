Exxon Mobil's (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Analysts

Darren Woods

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Can I ask you to please take your seats? Good morning and welcome. I ask the meeting please come to order. I'm Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Exxon Mobile Corporation. I'm very pleased to welcome you here this morning. Including our shareholders who are listening via the Internet, for those of you who are here I hope you had a chance to talk to some of employees before coming into the meeting. These men and women are among the more than 70,000 people who work for you around the world. Results I share with you today are their results and I'm very privilege to stand here and to speak on their behalf.

Next to me is Jeff Woodbury, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Secretary. He will help me run the meeting today. I'll introduce the members of the Board later in the meeting. It is the policy of the corporation to provide confidential voting to shareholders. If you didn’t include comments with your vote, your proxy card hasn’t been seen by the Company. Anyone wishing to vote in secrete this meeting can obtain an envelope from the ushers. Proxy card will be collected later in the meeting.

The list of shareholders entitled to vote is available for inspection. If anyone wishes to examine this list, an usher will direct you to the proper location. Shirley Nessralla and Paula Buckley of Computershare Trust Company are here. They have been appointed inspectors of election for this meeting. They've taken an oath of office that has been delivered to the Secretary for filing with the Minutes. Notice of this meeting has been properly given. Inspectors of election have determined that a quorum is present. There are 3.6 billion shares represented at this meeting. This equates to approximately 85% of outstanding shares entitled to vote. I direct determination of the number of shares entitled to vote be filed with the minutes. I declare a quorum present and the meeting ready for business.

I would now explain our plan for conducting the meeting today. First, Jeff will outline the guidelines for the meeting. He will also outline how to gain recognition and I'll make some comments about our business and vision for the future. After the business overview, we’ll have a technology presentation followed by a video. Next, the items to the business will be presented. There are 13 proposals from the Board of Directors and Shareholders. Components of shareholder proposals or their authorized proxy will introduce their proposals.

I will briefly summarize the Board's response. The polls will be closed and the formal business of the meeting will be concluded. The inspectors of election will give us their preliminary voting report. We’ll then have a discussion period for comments or questions regarding our business. If we have time, we’ll try to respond to some questions submitted via proxy card in the Internet following the discussion period of close the meeting with the few remarks.

Turning to this slide is the list of proposals that will be presented and voted on this morning. There are 13 items of business. We’ll begin with the election of directors and ratification of independent auditors. We’ll then turn to advisory votes to approve executive compensation and frequency of future voting. We will continue with the nine shareholder proposal showing the proxy statement.

At this time, let me turn the podium over to Jeff.

Darren Woods

Thank you, Jeff. This morning, I'll be focusing on the many ways Exxon Mobile creates the value for our shareholders and for broader society. I’ll also be sharing key business highlights including our recent success in Guyana. The photo behind me shows the drillship which is now operating off-shore. Let me begin by reflecting on fundamental market conditions. As you are aware, last year oversupply grow prices to their lowest level in the decade. Today, the market has become more balanced, but uncertainties remain, global supply dynamic, new projects are coming online, OPEC production is changing and geopolitical uncertainties remain. As the world grows, the middle-class also grows and the standard of living improved.

Over the next quarter century, we expect energy demand to increase about 25%. This demand growth and a dynamic supply environment, we expect continued market volatility in both the short-and the long-term. Our job is to compete and succeed in any market irrespective of conditions or price. To do this, we must produce the highest value products at the lowest possible cost in all operating environments. We are uniquely position to do so. We are confident in our people, organization and our world-class integrated businesses. We turn now to how we translate these fundamentals into value. Our winning proposition is underpinned by six pillars beginning with unparallel financial strength. This strength is a flexibility to invest in attractive opportunities across the business cycle.

The second pillar is the integration of our upstream, downstream and chemical businesses. This integration offers us unique insights into trends and market conditions. It also gives us the flexibility to capture the highest value for each molecule as it moves along the value chain. Next is operational excellence which is fundamental to ensuring safe and reliable operations, involves the market condition, more cost management and capital discipline are critical. The portfolio of high quality assets drive long-term dream results in any market environment. Finally, technology leadership allows us to break through barriers and solve complex problems with innovation and discovery.

Of course, these pillars down the foundation of a world-class workforce dedicated to deliver results and driving success. All this leads to a business that performs well across the range of market conditions, maximizing returns over the long-term. We consistently outperform our peers where the past 10 years Exxon Mobil return on capital employee average almost 20%, more than 5 percentage points higher than the nears competitor. As you can see here, this leadership expands to each of our business segments, upstream, downstream and chemical. Each of these is a power house and its own right.

Now, I turn to our mission supplying energy for modern life, improving living standards around the world while minimizing the impact on the environment including the risk of climate change. This dual challenge is among the most important issues based on society and our company. We are working on both aspects. In the long-term, we think these efforts will lead to even greater shareholder value. We’ll talk a little later the meaning about our technology is helping to address this challenge including a presentation by our Vice President of Research and Development.

I would like to spend a minute now discussing the importance of our mission, the role that energy plays in human development. We all know the access to energy helps to improve living standards. Economic growths in energy use go hand-in-hand. Equation on the left captured this connection. Energy needs are a function of population and living standards. The graph on the right further underscores the connection. Vertical access shows the U.N. Human Development Index, made up of income, education and life expectancy. The horizontal access in energy use in short as quality of life improves energy use increases. Put another way, energy enables human development.

According to the International Energy Agency or IEA about a 1 billion people live today with our electricity, about 3 billion don’t have modern fuels for cooking. This can result in significant health impacts leading to shorter life span. Increasing access to affordable reliable energy leads to meaningful change for people. It also supports growth of the middle-class. That middle-class is expected to increase to more than 5 billion people by 2040. This will help to raise energy demand by 25% even with big efficiency gains. That demand growth will come mainly from developing countries such as China, India, and countries throughout Africa. Country for new homes, cars and refrigerators will all require new supplies of energy.

All viable energy sources will be necessary to meet society's development needs. This chart shows how the energy mix has changed overtime. In the middle of the 19th century, the world was almost entirely dependent on wood. Today, oil and natural gas keep more than half the world’s energy needs. The rest is made by coal, nuclear, solar and other sources. Our expectations of the future energy mix are consistent with those of other forecasters. Innovation drives the evolution of energy sources, expanding and diversifying the world supply. We can see the long time it takes for new energy sources to be widely adopted, largely because of the size and scale of the energy system.

We work to supply the energy important for development, we must also be mindful of the impact on our environment. This chart shows our projection for energy related carbon emission by region. Similar to other outlooks, we expect emissions to slow consistent with Paris-Plages and we expect emissions to peak and gradually decline in 2030s. Emissions in developed countries those belonging to the OECD have been declined for the past several years. We expect that decline to continue with new technology and efficiency. Emissions of non OECD countries are rising with the increasing energy need I mentioned earlier. These increases will be even larger, if not for a culmination of mini efforts by individuals, companies and governments. As an energy company, it’s essential that we continue to reduce emissions from our operations. We have done this by improving efficiency at our manufacturing facilities and through investments in flare reductions and other technology.

We are also working to develop product that enable consumers to reduce their environmental footprint. An example is lightweight plastics that help cars go further with less fuel. Making even bigger impact, we are working on fundamental technology breakthroughs that can reduce emissions even more. Finally, we engaged in public policy discussions on the best way to manage the risk of climate change. When it comes to policy, we think the goal should be to reduce emissions at the lowest cost to society. To do this, we need deep understanding of the issue. That's why we've been involved in climate research for 40 years. Our objectives are to understand the fundamental science, focus our technology developments and support sound policy. We've partnered with universities and participate in organizations like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change or IPCC and then National Research Council.

In fact, the IPCC selected Exxon Mobil to contribute to its past four assessments. As I said a moment ago, we think the goal of carbon policy should be to reduce emissions at the lowest cost to society. We've established principles to guide our analysis of the proposed approaches by government. These principles let us to support the Paris Agreement, has an effective framework for international action. And they led us in 2009 to conclude that our revenue-neutral carbon tax was a viable option for policymakers to consider, we've been encouraged to see the recent proposal put forward by James Baker, George Stults in the Climate Leadership Council, that aligns closely with our longstanding principles. We've studied the proposal in depth and plan to support it as it progresses.

While policy will play enabling role, technology will be key to addressing the risk of climate change and the growing need for energy. Technology will continue to provide new sources of energy and reduce energy and carbon intensity. Think of the breakthrough in unconventional natural gas here in the U.S. This has been a key driver to lowering emissions from power generation. In fact emissions are lower than they've been in decades and emission intensity is at record low levels. Other examples of reductions in energy intensity include the development of new lightweight plastics I mentioned earlier and higher efficiency fuels and lubricants, changes in the supply mix and gains in efficiency in reductions in carbon dioxide per unit of GDP. This all supports economic growth with a smaller environmental impact.

Finally, we need to pursue alternative energy sources that are reliable, scalable, affordable and sustainable. We need to keep all of our options open. As we search for breakthroughs we can opt to get the continuing role of oil and hydrocarbon liquids, as both in energy source and chemical feedstock. Oil is important because the lack of affordable alternatives for transportation fuels. This chart is based on the data from the IVA. Current global liquid supply is about 95 million oil equivalent barrels per day. The short bar in the center shows the projected reduction in supply over the next 25 years, if no further investments are made to offset natural fuel decline. On the right chart shows 87 million barrels of additional supply needed in 2040, even with more stringent emission policies which is consistent with the pledges of the Paris Agreement, this is what they call the new policy scenario.

To meet this need more than $18 trillion worth of investment in oil and gas is required. Even more aggressive scenario known as IEA 450 just got a pathway consistent with the goal with limiting temperature increases to 2 degree Celsius. Even that would require more than $11 trillion of investment. Point is trillions of dollars upstream oil and gas investment is required even under the scenarios of limit carbon emissions to 2 degree pathway. And as I said, much of this demand for liquid comes from sectors like commercial transport, industrial usage, chemicals which have few available alternatives.

With this context, let me turned to how we correct long-term value for shareholders. As I have discussed, we are striving unique society’s dual challenge. To that end, we place the priority and sustainability of our operations and helping consumers minimize their environmental footprint. We become part of the communities where we operate and make long-term investments in infrastructure services. We continually look for opportunities to high grade our portfolio asset and investments. And finally, we pursue next generation technologies to support and improve all of these efforts.

Our success is your success. We have consistent record of sharing our success with you. This year marks our 35 consecutive year of dividend increases. We have grown our dividend by almost 9% a year over the past decade. That exceeds both the average of the S&P 500 as well as our competitors. We are the only major innovator oil company to announce the dividend increase so far this year up almost 3%. We are committed to a reliable and growing dividend over the long term, supplemented by a flexible share buyback program. Since the Exxon and Mobil merger we returned more than $370 billion to shareholders. To put this number in from perspective it’s larger than the individual market caps of all but six of the S&P 500.

Consistently achieving this level of performance require as we uphold our core values. That includes our commitment to maintain operational integrity, safety even grinding our culture and embedded in our processes. Ours more than a key priority it’s a way of life for our people and I'm particularly proud of the best ever safety performance key to last year. It’s a testament to the hard work and a dedication of every one of our people, and I talk for a moment as you please join me in a round of applause to thank the people who work for you who made this happen.

Operational integrity is not just about the safety of our work force, it extends to ensuring excellence and project execution, managing security and geopolitical risk and minimizing our environmental impact, strong community engagement and a commitment to local development is also enduring value. Each community has its own strong unique culture, needs and sensitivities. We are committed to ensuring we have a positive impact. First and foremost, we engage with governments to support security and respect the human rights. We actively work with stakeholders during project development in cooperating their concerns and feedback. Another way we support our communities is through local employment and supplier development.

We also routinely invest in social programs that carefully consider local needs and goals. Our investments in around a variety of local priorities including our three signature initiatives improving education, combating malaria and advancing economic opportunities for women; these efforts support the success of our strategic business investments. This map shown a perspective of our major project activity across all businesses. We've a diverse portfolio of more than 100 projects in development in the early stages of concept selection all the way to construction.

We selectively invest in projects to add the most value and perform well across a range of economic conditions. We're cutting costs to optimize design, project synergies and execution excellence. For example we've achieved a 30% reduction in near-term upstream project costs compared to last year's plan. In the downstream and chemical businesses, we're increasing our feedstock and logistics flexibility. We focus on getting the highest value out of every molecule and are growing volumes of special products. We'll start up 12 new downstream new chemical projects through 2019.

Let me now provide an overview of some of these exciting opportunities. Our extensive portfolio of tight oil and gas opportunities also acknowledge the unconventionals include acreage in every major basin in the U.S. We currently produce over 700,000 net oil equivalent barrels per day mostly from unconventional resources. We're well positioned for growth through a series of acquisitions we're substantially enhanced our position. This includes in addition of a 0.25 million net acreage in the prolific Delaware Basin which is part of the Permian. We've an inventory of over 50,000 drilling opportunities across the U.S. This includes a large inventory that performs well in a low price environment underpinning near term production growth.

We also continue to increase efficiency through application of key technologies and best practices. This has enhanced our drilling performance and optimized fuel development. Our innovative model hopes to see along the entire value chain and provide a distinct advantage. It enables us to capitalize on opportunities from low head to customer from our upstream through the downstream and chemical. Integration enables us to take full advantage of the growth in the U.S. unconventional production. Production growth coupled with advantaged transportation has enabled increased crude runs at our three refineries on the Gulf Coast.

We've also taken advantage of upstream expertise in the U.S. natural gas market. This then forms investment decisions in our chemical facilities on the Gulf Coast. These insights position our unconventional gas portfolio to compete for increased market share, domestic power generation and LNG exports. As conditions change, we adjust our operations to improve returns. This flexibility provides options most of our competitors don't have. Our ability to capture market opportunities across the full value chain gives us a distinct competitive advantage. An example is the integration of our North American downstream in chemical businesses has maximized our ability to process advantage feedstocks into performance products.

This included premium fuels, lubricants and chemical product that need growing demand enhanced profitability. On the U.S. off-coast, we are expanding manufacturing of high value products. These include plastics using packaging in cars and synthetic base tax alludes. We are improving logistics capabilities by focusing on strategic transportation assets. Last year, we formed a joint venture to move domestic crude oil through refineries in Texas and Louisiana. Overall, investments in major chemical, refining, lubricant and LNG projects along the Gulf Coast are expected to total more than $20 billion. They are also expected to create about 35,000 construction jobs and 12,000 permit jobs. These investments are creating value and growing the gulf.

Outside the United States, one of our recent success stories in the off-shore Diana. Our energy and technology supported a successful exploration program and we believe we have high potential. We have discoveries at three oilfields and have identified more than 1.5 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas. As a result, we are accelerating initial development as the Lisa field, which has the potential to produce up to 120,000 barrels a day. Start of the Phase 1 is anticipated by 2020, fuel in five years after initial discovery. Another key international projects our Papua New Guinea LNG development demonstrates Exxon Mobil's project and operational excellence. The project has consistently produced 20% above its original capacity, now an access of 8 million tons per year.

We are evaluating a capital efficiency expansion at the existing site. This will take advantage of several discovered resources in the area including the Elk-Antelope field which was part of the recent InterOil acquisition. We also continued to actively explore other areas of PNG as highlighted by the recent Muruk discovery. As we grow our business in PNG, we continue to invest in social programs, to provide community benefits and protect the environment. Our LNG development provides significant advantages to people of Papua New Guinea and to the Company and is well position for growth.

In Africa, we recently announced an agreement to acquire a 25% interest in a world-class resource off-shore Mozambique. The deepwater area of four blocks is estimated to contain more than 85 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. This is expected to support a large scale LNG project. Exxon Mobil will lead construction and operations of the on-shore facility. This includes liquefaction trends with capacity of up to 40 million tons per year, almost six times the size of the initial PNG, LNG project. Our experience in PNG will help ensure that Mozambique is a success. They share important similarities including the fact that both are complex developments in remote areas. We are also evaluating three exploration blocks to the South of Area 4 where seismic activities are progressing.

A common denominator across all of our successful investments is technology. It's also a key to supplying the world's energy needs while mitigating the risk of climate change. Our past success has been underpinned by our commitment to developing new technologies. The same will be true of our future success. We remain committed to fundamental science that is the foundation for new energy and environmental solutions. Our goal is to develop sustainable, scalable solutions that drive long-term shareholder and societal value. This commitment is demonstrated by a longstanding and focused research program of approximately $1 billion a year, which we maintained across the price cycles.

Our research addresses both components of the dual challenge, improving existing supply options and managing carbon intensity. Research programs to improve profitability are having impacts today. They're delivering value through high performance computing, advanced motor oils and plastics and improved drilling techniques. Dedicated research programs are pursuing lower emission innovation. We're advancing breakthrough technologies in carbon capture and storage, process intensification and second generation bio-fuels. In a few minutes we'll share a deeper look at some of these programs in the technology spotlight.

In vision for our own research efforts we've partnered with more than 80 universities around the world to explore potential breakthroughs, like the Georgia Tech where we had developed a form of reverse osmosis to reduce the energy required to separate hydrocarbon molecules. For Stanford we were looking at a variety of technologies as part of our global climate and energy project. Our proven technology leadership has been a cornerstone of our past success and I'm confident that we'll continue revive solutions for the future.

Let me sum up by saying that we're focused on and working hard to deliver value, value for you, our shareholders and value for society. We do this by hoping to meet the dual challenge. That is what we're about. Technology is the foundation of our business and it's critical to our success. We acquire technology across a broad portfolio of attractive opportunities. We apply the talent of our workforce; we leverage our financial and operating strengths, and take full advantage of our integration. As we develop projects we remain committed to disciplined investing, growing our financial strength. This has served us well and has served all of you well. It's enabled us to succeed through the ups and downs of the price cycle, and it positions us to continue to succeed.

With that I'd like to invite Dr. Vijay Swarup, our Vice President for Research and Development to join me on stage. I provided you with a high-level perspective on the importance of and our commitment to technology. Vijay is going to do a deeper dive into a few of our most exciting fields of research. Vijay, over to you.

Vijay Swarup

Well, thanks Darren. It really is an honor and privilege to be here today to talk about the research that we're doing at Exxon Mobil. Our technology capabilities have enabled long-term success for the corporation. We have a fundamental research program aimed at providing affordable and reliable energy for society, which will continue to underpin the research required to meet the dual challenge of delivering affordable and reliable energy while addressing the risk of climate change. This is a technical industry and I'm proud to say that we have supported by many of the technologies that have allowed energy to be delivered in the safe, affordable, scalable, reliable and sustainable manner, improving the lives in society. This chart shows the subset of these technologies.

The very phase we are doing routinely today to supply the safe and affordable energy where unimagined wall at the beginning in this industry. And then I say 40, we redevelop the process to make high-octane fuel and synthetic tires which were critical components in winning World War II. In the 1950s, we’ve invented state-of-the-art computers and simulate reservoirs to more efficiently and effectively produce oil. We also produced the first synthetic catalyst to make high-octane fuels. This was the genesis of several innovations that continued through today. In the 60s and 70s, we have bought plastics to Mobil 1, both continued to improve the life and productivity of society.

We have pioneered the fundamental, signs which enabled the lithium ion battery still the leading battery technology today, and we are also pioneered the most of our fuels, greatly improving air quality. Completed in 2010, the Hoover Diana platform in the Gulf of Mexico achieved many world and industry first including setting a world water depth record for flooding, drilling and production platform with subsidy tiebacks. We continue to develop specialty plastics that can provide tougher and thinner packaging films, reducing water in energy. Today's computers have allowed us to set a record for number of process used in modeling reservoir and we now have annual perception Mobil 1.

Projects I have mentioned over the next 10 years will utilize state-of-the-art computing as well as several lead catalysts and processing configuration that will lead to more expected and efficient production of oil gas, fuel and chemicals. But we know new technology will be needed in the future to meet the increased demand and we need to this in way to manage CO2 emissions. This will require new technologies today and tomorrow. Let me talk about how we approached this challenge. Our long-term approach integrates the five drivers shown in the chart. We must continue to pursue routes to improve efficiency.

We need to do it today by using cleaner burning natural gas for power and lighter in terms of plastics for packaging. We continue to aggregate the integration of science policy for decades we have provided technical debts and insights to complex energy issues including climate change and the safety use of fuels and chemicals. We mention the need to increase supply and we continue to work on more efficient processes to produce energy and develop fuels and chemicals. And we have a long-term bio-fuels program which I'll describe in a few moments. We recognize that there is a growing middle-class and developing nations and the way they received power and the types of fuel they require maybe different what has been used in developed nations. Understanding the synergy between distributed power and the large scale power needed for organization as well as the future requirements for efficient fuels are central to our longer entry search.

Finally, mitigating emission research ranges from continuing to lower emissions from existing facilities to carbon capture and storage, which will likely be needed in the future. We have chosen areas and our capability will have to address these challenges. And we take a portfolio approach these to be various meaning with several recent programs in each focus area. In all of these areas what we have exciting programs and just a likely decades away than large scale deployment, but we know from our past that we need to be working on those technologies today to be very first model.

I’d like briefly describe three of these technologies. First, I’d like to address the very nature of our industry. It requires energy and high capital infrastructure to produce fuels and chemicals. While we’ve advanced catalyst and process configurations, we still use high pressure and temperature. So, when looking at the process blocks, separation and chemicals conversion reactions and challenging ourselves to do this differently. Why use higher temperature when membranes are specialized filters can do separations with much lower energy use. Learning from adjacent industries like water purification and working with leading institutions like Georgia Tech, we're developing membranes that can separate chemical building blocks at much lower temperatures, which could have significant reaction in emissions.

We're also looking at conversion where today we use larger reactors from the chemistry needed to produce products. Here we're researching process intensification step, essentially doing more with less energy, less capital and a smaller footprint. Again, learning from adjacent industry to develop modular solutions and working with the universities like Purdue, we've a portfolio of programs in this area. Separations and conversions will always be core to producing large scale fuels and chemicals. We're working on transformative solutions for future deployment, which will be critical to the growing middle-class and meeting the needs of society. Just to describe the potential at the bench scale, we've demonstrated chemical separations that could result an up to 25% in CO2 emissions.

Now, imagine if we could do that with similar technologies for large scale fuels production. It could be nearly 50% reductions in CO2 emissions, that's big and that's why we're working on this. Longer-term light scale carbon capture will be required to current carbon emissions. We're leaders in carbon capture and storage, and today we capture and store one-fourth of the world's total captured CO2, but we know the process is complex, costly and requires additional power sometimes up to 20% additional power to capture the CO2. We ask why not capture the CO2 in producing energy? To do this, it'll require new materials and new processes right in our area of expertise.

Think of that, concentrating CO2 while generating power. That really is transformative. Once again, we're working with partners here and we're working with companies like FuelCell Energy and TDA as well as leading research institutes like the Netherlands ECN and leading universities like UC Berkley to develop materials and process configurations. The schematic shown on the chart is that of using the FuelCell to concentrate the carbon dioxide from the natural gas turbine while generating power. The natural gas turbine is a good place to start, it uses natural gas which is a cleaner burning fuel both in terms of CO2 produced and other impurity that need to removed before sequestration.

We signed a research agreement with FuelCell Energy last year and we're working hard to understand the fundamentals with an eye towards longer-term large scale deployment. The process works well and we're progressing process demonstration in Alabama to further assess this technology. We're also working on other novel materials and processes to concentrate CO2. This is hard, but we're committed to the research for the long-term and we continue to look for additional ideas to add to our portfolio.

Finally, I'd like to address transportation fuels. Transportation fuels particular for trucks and airplanes will continue to require a high-energy density liquid fuel. Bio-fuels have the potential to provide the energy density required, but scaling costs have been challenges. We've been researching bio-fuels for a longtime and we're making progress. Today, bio-fuels are made largely from food sources such as corn and sugarcane and are relatively small scale. We're challenging that paradigm, targeting smart scale bio-fuel production which does not compete for food and water. Algae, our fast growing can grow on brackish water and absorbs CO2.

Let’s now use the crop, let's use the crop residue call cellulose to generate the fuel. Working with universities like Michigan State and Colorado School of Mines as well as companies like Synthetic Genomics and Renewable Energy Group, we are making progress in both algae-based and cellulosic fuels. Still, decades away from the scale we need, the fundamentals are driving our research and recent results are driving our enthusiasm. The energy industry has gone from several transitions all underpin by technology developments. We face challenge and meeting the needs of the growing population for mitigating the risk of climate change. The only way to solve this challenge is through the technology.

We need new options and new solutions. We’ve been developing and deploying game changing technologies to our industry for more than 130 years, in fact in 1950 we have been granted over 29,000 tons. Our constancy of purpose to R&D has been changed and we remain committed to fundamentals research. We have a broad well emissions R&D portfolio with the flexibility to drive into a particular program area when it looks promising. We have realized that we cannot address this alone we have been significantly increasing our collaborations and partnerships over the past few years and we continue to look for partners that can complement our capabilities to address these challenges.

Of course, our people are key and we have a highly skilled workforce with over 2,000 Ph.D.’s in engineering and science disciplines. We have been at the center of technology development in this industry in the past and while we do not know exact and what technologies will be required over the next 130 years I have no doubt that we will be at the center of the technology development in the format.

Thank you very much for your time.

Darren Woods

Thank you, Vijay. Now, I would like to share with you a TV spot that highlights our investment programs in the gulf.

Business of the meeting, we recognize majority of our shareholders have voted by proxy and are not present. We have established procedures to facilitate an orderly meeting. We have 13 items to consider. Proposals will be presented in the order they appeared in the proxy statement. The first, item of business is the election of 11 directors. I nominate the 11th persons identified in the proxy statement. These 11 people are highly qualified to serve on the Board. All of our nominees are currently serving as Exxon Mobile Directors.

Now, I would like to ask the nominees here to my right in the orchestra, terrace to stand as a remainder of call and then I'll close the nominations. Susan Avery, Angela Braly, Ursula Burns, Henrietta Fore, Kenneth Frazier, Douglas Oberhelmen, Sam Palmisano, Steve Reinemund, William Weldon, Michael Boskin. Thank you. I also want to take this opportunity to recognize two of our directors who are retiring and will not stand for reelection; Dr. Larry Faulkner who has served on our Board for nine years, and Peter Brabeck-Letmathe who has been on the Board for seven years. Please join me in expressing our appreciation for their leadership.

Thank you. I’ll now declare the poll is open for all who want to vote in the election of the directors and the 12 remaining items. If you wish to change your proxy instructions on the election of directors or any of the other 12 items or could not submit the proxy and wish to go by ballot, they're available from the ushers. Please raise your hand, if you would like a ballot at any time during the formal business. They'll be collected after all items have been introduced.

The next item on the agenda is the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the independent auditors. Board's Audit Committee has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers to audit Exxon Mobil’s financial statements for 2017, and we are asking shareholders to ratify that appointment. PricewaterhouseCoopers is represented today by Mr. Tom Smith. Tom, would you please stand? Thank you. The audit committee’s reasons for recommending PricewaterhouseCoopers, appears in the proxy statement. I move the adoption of the proposal.

The next order of business is consideration of two Board sponsored proposals regarding executive compensation. Next Board proposal calls for a shareholder advisory vote to approve executive compensation as required by law. The Board recommends a vote for this proposal.

Moving on to resolution number four, the Board proposal calls for a shareholder advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation. The options are to hold a vote every one, two or three years. The Board recommends that the vote be held every year.

The next order of business is the consideration of the nine shareholder proposals in the proxy statement. Before we begin I'd like to make some general comments. First, we welcome, appreciate and actively promote shareholder engagement. Last year for example we engaged with the shareholders holding about a quarter of all outstanding shares. And we're on track to exceed that number this year. With respect to nine proposals under consideration today it's important to note that they'll not represent all the feedback we received in the last year.

On a number of occasions, where shareholder has blocked four proposals, we met and reached agreement as a result their proposals are not included in the voting today. In other words, today's proposals only represent areas where we could not reach agreement and therefore are being put to a shareholder vote. For most of these we agree with the underlying objective or intent; however, we disagree with how best to achieve that objective.

Finally, and we thank the shareholders for presenting proposals. We may not agree on most effectively achieve our business objectives, but hopefully we can agree that a constructive dialogue and an exchange of views is beneficial. With that, let’s turn to the nine proposals. For those following on details can be found in proxy statement. First shareholder proposals called for independent chairman. I understand that Craig Ryan who will present the proposal.

Craig Ryan

Good morning Mr. Chairman, and Mr. Secretary, and members of the Board. I'm Craig Ryan Investment Officer with CalPERS. We are the largest public pension fund in the U.S. with over $300 billion in assets under management, and we own about 11.4 million shares in Exxon Mobil. I'm here to present proposal number five filed by the LNG interest requesting that the separations of the positions of chair and CEO. But this resolution is not a criticism of our new CEO or of Exxon Mobil, it is a request that while we consider the new governance best practice.

And propose of that the policy of separate independent share we faced in when your CEO is next chosen in the future. Separating positions of chair and CEO provides an ability of check and balances they could improve the Board's ability to oversee the activity of the Company. It is widely recognized that sharing the Board is a very time intensive job. A separate chair also frees time for the CEO to focus on running the Company and building effective business strategies. The shareholders we asked for your vote today on proposal number five. Thank you.

Darren Woods

Thank you, Craig. In response of this proposal, let me share with you the Board’s perspective. We agree that a strong Independent Board is important and that the Board is responsible for the oversight of management including the CEO. We also believe the Board must retain flexibility. In terminal leadership structure the best serves the interest of shareholders. The Board believes the current structure best serves these long term interest. In fact the position of preceding director which has been in place since 2008 provides effective independent leadership.

He or she has the authority to call, share and set the agenda of the Board's executive sessions. Also the Board’s Compensation Committee comprised entirely of independent directors reduced the yield performance and establishes the CEOs compensation. The Board Compensation Committee reviews its assessments with the full Board without the CEO present. In summary, the Board believes it exercises appropriate oversight with sufficient independents. It therefore recommends shareholders both against this proposal.

The next shareholder proposal called for director nominees to be elected by majority of vote. I understand that Kevin Griffin will present the proposal.

Kevin Griffin

Thank you, Mr. Chairman. I'm Kevin Griffin representing the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters Pension Funds. The carpenter funds are long-term owners that collectively hold 1,623,000 shares of Exxon Mobil common stock. We welcome the opportunities to again introduce our majority vote shareholder proposals that advances in corporate governance we formed. The carpenters appreciate the open and constructive dialogue, which we had many times with Exxon Mobil representatives over many years of on important corporate governance and executive compensation issues including the majority voting.

Our majority vote proposal encourages the Exxon Mobil Board of Directors to adopt the majority of vote standard for director elections. Despite the Board’s opposition to the majority vote proposal, it received a 46% favorable vote at the Company's 2014 Annual Meeting. A majority vote standard used in uncontested director election provides shareholders meaningful voting rights. The combination of the majority vote standard with the Company’s current director resignation policy would establish a strong director election standard.

The resignation policy provides the Board a post election process in which they exercise the judgment and make decisions on the continued status of any unelected director. Over 94% of the America's largest corporation and all of Exxon Mobil's peer company have adopted the majority vote standard and resignation policy. Exxon Mobil remains the largest American company that has not adopted the majority voting. We urge the Exxon Mobil Board to establish a majority vote standard and join the mainstream of American corporations on this important governance reform. Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

Darren Woods

Thank you, Kevin. Thank you for your perspective and thank you for the ownership. We agree that director's who serve on public Board should have the support of the majority of shareholders. We share the same objectives as were pointed to this proposal. But we believe the policy we already have in place achieved that objective. The Board previously adopted a policy requiring a director to tender his or her resignation if he or she does not receive a majority of votes cast.

The Board will accept the resignation absent a compelling reason coupled with the current plurality vote standard this policy yields the same outcome as the majority vote standard. In other words, our current approach to seek achieve the same result, the Board therefore recommends shareholders vote against this proposal. The next shareholder proposal calls for special shareholder meetings. I understand that Natasha Lamb presents the proposal.

Natasha Lamb

Good morning Mr. Chairman, the Secretary, members of the Board and fellow shareholders. I'm speaking on behalf of Kenneth Steiner of Great Neck, New York to move item seven on special shareholders meeting. Resolved shareowners asked our Board to take the steps necessary to amend or bylaws in each appropriate governing document to give full resolute aggregate of 15% of our outstanding common stock, the power to call a special shareholder meeting. This proposal does not impact our Board's current power to call a special meeting. Dozens of Fortune 500 companies allowed 10% of shares to call a special meeting and this proposal is only asking that 15% of our shares been able to call a special meeting.

Special meetings allow shareholders to build on important matters such as electing new directors that can arise between annual meetings. Shareowner influence on declining of shareholder meetings is especially important when events unfold quickly and issues maybe can't move by the next annual meeting. This is important because there could be 15 months or more between Annual Meeting. Shareholders should not be forced to go to court to call a special meeting as our entrenched management suggest. Please vote to enhance shareholder value on proposal seven special shareholders meeting. Thank you.

Darren Woods

Thank you, Natasha. We just stated we agreed that shareholders should have a meaningful right to call a special meeting, so that this right is already provided for New Jersey where we are incorporated. A law requires stockholdings to 10% and a show of good cost. We believe these requirements are prudent. It provides protection against the potential for abuse. We also believe the requirement for good cause is critical. This worth noting that the Board has done nothing to restrict this right therefore the Board recommends shareholders vote against this proposal.

The next shareholder proposal concerns the restriction of precatory proposals. I understand that Steven Milloy will present the proposal.

Steven Milloy

My fellow shareholders, we are being squeezed out of Exxon. On the reward side, our anti-catalyst, climate activist, some here are pretending to be voted by shareholders. Their goal is to hijack Exxon's resources and influence to advance their anti-catalyst, anti-America to live the agenda. They want to destroy Exxon and the value of our stock. On the other side, the squeeze are being up is Exxon's management. For the first time, we have American president who actively opposes this climate hysteria. He promised to full America out of Parish climate deal. He wants to unleash the American energy industry.

But what is Exxon management want? They want America to stay in the economical suicidal periscope. Exxon management supports the carbon gas, a policy designed to slash oil and gas use. And management’s refuse to fish has encouraged activist to get going a criminal investigation of our company by State Attorney General. Fellow shareholders between climate activist and this little management, it's difficult to choose which is the greatest threats of honest shareholders. Keep in mind the lessons of coal industry, President Obama used climate hysteria to drive America’s largest coal companies and bankruptcy.

Peabody Energy, the world’s largest coal companies, just emerged the bankruptcy in April. The entire time Peabody was in bankruptcy, they're still producing the coal fueling American electricity generation even so the Peabody emerges bankruptcy, shareholders, shareholders like you and me were zero doubt. Their shares became worthless. What's the lesson? While America needed coal, it did need Peabody shareholders. While world needs oils, it doesn’t need Exxon shareholders.

My fellow shareholders, we can defeat the activist as they high for client post, lobby governments for anti-oil policies, force investment funds to divest in Exxon, campaign to stop oil production and pressure regulators to force companies to write-down the reserves. A handful of others and I have been fighting daily catalyst activist for decades. Our efforts help produce the President who knows climate hysteria unfounded and who want the oil industry to thrive, we can beat the activist. But one thing we do about management’s betrayal, my message to Exxon management is this, stop aiding and vetting to any new shareholders, start working for us, we will start looking to work elsewhere. Thank you.

Darren Woods

Thank you, Steve. I appreciate your impassioned presentation of proposal. There are some implicit elements of your proposal that we share and agree with; however, we are worried that could limit the rights of shareholders to submit meaningful proposals that are important for all shareholders to consider. Having said this, the Board believes direct shareholder engagement is a much more effective approach. We have a strong process that enables shareholders to dialogue with the Company in an open and comprehensive manner. The Board therefore recommend shareholders vote against this proposal.

The next shareholder proposal calls for report on compensation for women. I understand that Eve Sprunt will present this proposal.

Eve Sprunt

Thank you. Yes, I'm Eve Sprunt, and I'm standing here today because little progress has been made and now in the gender pay cap in over a quarter of a century. I've no doubt that Exxon Mobil is well intentioned in its efforts to identify and aggressively promote a few outstanding women, but the best may lie considerably behind. Total compensation, not titles or job categories is the best way to keep score. Numerous studies in which the gender of the name resonate the switch from male to female have demonstrated the damage done by unconscious fire. Both men and women tend to judge women more harshly and offers more pay.

Exxon Mobil has a highly structured performance appraisal system, but it is partly subjective and it is still divided. If the data I've requested is released annually, it will allow shareholders and the public to monitor progress. I think that not only Exxon Mobil, but all of employees of more than a 1,000 people should be required to divulge this information. We need greater gender pay transparency. What gets publicly reported gets attention and action. Public reporting drives improvement. My dream is that my granddaughter, the oldest now in kindergarten will have a chance for equal pay when they join the workforce. Please vote yes for proposal nine. Thank you.

Darren Woods

Thank you, Eve. First and foremost, let me be absolutely clear. We agree at Exxon Mobil should foster an enabling, nondiscriminatory environment for all employees. We value diversities including gender diversity. And Eve, I'll commit to you if your granddaughters come to work for Exxon Mobil, they will be paid fairly. And discussing compensation it's important to consider in a broader context of development, within Exxon Mobil compensation, development and advancements are highly integrated. Our program compensates individuals based on their performance, experience and pay grade regardless of gender -- regardless of gender.

Given this, our focus is on progressing the development and advancement of women. Within the executive employee population, which has on average more than 20 years experience, almost 20% of women has an increase of 50% over the past decade. We expect this percentage to continue to increase as recently hires -- recent hires gain a necessary skills and experience. Notably today about a third of our early career executive employees are women. We share these development metrics in our Citizenship Report, and therefore the Board believes the report called for in the proposal is unnecessary. The Board recommends shareholders vote against this proposal.

The next shareholder proposal calls for report on lobbying. I understand that Ricky Brooks will present the proposal.

Ricky Brooks

Fellow shareholders and members of the Board, my name is Ricky Brooks. I'm the 18-year employee of Exxon Mobil in the Baytown refinery. On behalf of United Steelworkers and 13 co-filers, I hereby move item 10, the shareholders proposal asked in our company provided report on its stake and federal lobbying expenditures including indirect funding of lobbying through trade associations in support of the American Legislative Exchange Council, demonstrating the deep international concern about lobbying, AP7, a Swedish Pension Fund and ACT IU from the Netherlands our co-filers this year.

Transparency and accountability in corporate spending to influence public policy are the best interest of Exxon Mobil shareholders. Cooperation's contribute needs of dollars to trade associations that lobby indirectly on their behalf without specific disclosure or accountability. Exxon Mobil does not disclose its trade association memberships nor the portions of these payments used per lobby. Those shareholders currently have no way to know how much of Exxon Mobil's trade association contributions are being used to lobby on its behalf.

Exxon Mobil also contributes to tax different organizations that right and endorses model legislation, playing a key role in the controversial American Legislative Exchange Council better known as ALEC. ALEC has attracted negative attentions for its role in promoting deals on anti-immigration policies, blocking various EPA regulations. ALEC also promotes legislation that seeks to diminish workers rights in our country, as it represented proud members of United Steelworkers Union. We find many of ALEC’s proposals to be very troublesome.

This is one of the reasons we are seeking full disclosure on our company's lobby. Our company's argument against that intends to judge shareholders can use government website to get this information, but publicly available data does not provide the complete picture of Exxon Mobil's lobby and expenditures nor that easy to access. We ask the shareholders to vote for this proposal to mandate our company to supply the necessarily report.

Darren Woods

Thank you, Ricky. Thanks for presenting and thanks for your years of service at Baytown. It’s a great organization. Board fully supports accountability and appropriate transparency and disclosure of lobbying. We believe there are compliance with existing federal and state disclosure requirements, achieve this objective. Exxon Mobil complies not only with the letter but also with the spirit of all federal and state requirements. This includes quarterly reports to Congress on our federal lobby expenses and the specific issues on which we lobby. We also go beyond these requirements and make our recently filed reports as well as the Company's positions on the key public issues available on our website.

As a briefer side, let me say few words about the American Legislative and Exchange Council or ALEC. We’ve received some feedback on our support for this group. It is important to note that ALEC is an association of more than 2,000 state legislators. And like you, it's highly unlikely that we would agree on every position they take, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t engage on the variety of state based issues that are important to a company of our size. We engage our multiple fronts with the diversity of groups even when we don’t agree on everything.

So I'm here today are in the same position. You may not agree with every approach we take, but you probably do agree there is benefit to a continued engagement. In fact on two occasions, ALEC has provided a venue for us to communicate our position on climate and a carbon tax to all this membership. That wouldn’t have happened and wouldn’t have impossible, if we have discontinued our modest level of support which we do disclose on our website.

So to summarize, the Board believes that existing disclosure to adequate and therefore recommends you vote against this proposal. The next proposal calls for a commitment to increase the total amount authorized for capital distributions. I understand that Natasha Lamb will present this proposal as well.

Natasha Lamb

Good morning. My name is Natasha Lamb and I am here on behalf of Arjuna Capital and Baldwin Brothers client Susan D. Eshett, the new proposal number 11, which ask our company into prioritize profitability and value over growth by returning more capital to shareholders. We ask this in light of increasingly risk investments and potentially stranded carbon assets. That is carbon asset we can't burn without irreversible climate disruption. Implementing this proposal would represent a prudent albeit disciplined path forward in the state of unburnable carbon assets, which represents approximately two thirds of proven global reserves. These reserves cannot be burned when the Paris Climate Agreement established by 196 countries to prevent less than two degrees Celsius rise in global temperature goes into effect. Market forces including energy efficiency, the rise of electric vehicles and bio-chemicals will also reduce demand.

And while the business plan is extracting as much carbon and as quickly as possible was a winner last century that same plan will destroy value this century and already has. Historic levels of capital spend on growth assets has eroded profitability and Exxon's risk profile. Return on equity and return on invested capital are at historic lows; operating profitability has fallen 97% over the last decade and Exxon's sterling credit ratings has been downgraded increasing the Company's cost of capital. Continuing to grow high cost fossil fuel reserves in the state of global climate change, disruptive technology development and the Paris Climate Agreement is no longer prudent. Citigroup estimates unburnable fossil fuel reserves could amount to over $100 trillion out to 2050.

While the Carbon Tracker Initiative estimate if oil majors chose to undertake project consistent with the two degree demand level combined upstream assets could actually be worth a $140 billion more. We're asking our company to prioritize value over growth. Investing in the most profitable core carbon assets and returning the greater percentage of profits to shareholders who allow Exxon to decrease in size while increasing profitability, essentially shifting from a business plan of growth for growth stake to one of value. To the officers end profitability has decreased while total capital distribution has fallen, 56% over the last four years. It's on 35% in 2015 and 17% in 2016, that includes share buybacks and dividend, total capital distribution. I urge to shareholders, management and the Board to fully consider this strategically important issue at this critical juncture. Thank you.

Darren Woods

Thank you, Natasha. Board agrees with proponents that the risk of climate change is important to our business, but we do not agree with this approach. This approach seeks to limit investment needed to meet growing energy demand. Forecasts by reputable third parties such as the International Energy Agency shows substantial upstream investments of more than $11 trillion will be required through 2040. That's true even under the two degree scenario. As part of our disciplined investing approach, we require all of our businesses to estimate where appropriate the cost associated with green house gas emission when seeking funding for capital investments.

Overall, our disciplined capital approach has enabled us to maintain focus on a range of opportunities including investments in low emissions technologies. As I mentioned earlier, this approach has consistently positioned Exxon Mobil as an industry leader in the long-term return on capital. We have increased our dividend for 35 consecutive years and the Company returned over $370 billion to shareholders since the merger. Given this the Board recommends shareholders vote against the proposal.

The next shareholder proposal calls for report on the impacts of climate change policies. I understand that Edward Mason will present the proposal.

Edward Mason

Chairman and members of the Board, my name is Edward Mason I am the Church Commissioners for England. I manage the Church of England endowment fund. At this meeting last year, I proposed a resolution asking Exxon Mobil to undertake and disclose climate change scenario analysis. 38% of shareholders voted for the proposal. I did not expect to be here again this year presenting the site proposal this time filed by investors with $5 trillion of assets on the management. Since last year’s vote, we have engaged with Exxon Mobil executives alongside other institutional investors.

We have sought to reach agreement on the enhanced climate-related disclosure that shareholders called for. Executives would not agree to additional meeting for disclosure. Shareholders request to meet with non-executive directors have continued to be reversed. Members of the Board in your other roles, your other have made clear that you recognize the significance of the agreed international goals on climate change. Ms. Burns when you achieve executive Xerox signed the White House Climate pledge. Mr. Frazier, Merck's climate change position statement says Merck supports science-based international and national actions to address the challenges present before climate change.

Mr. Weldon, the Chairman and Chief Executive of Johnson & Johnson, you advocated a cap-and-trade system to drive down greenhouse gas emissions. Dr. Avery, the Financial Times reported you telling conference in 2040, clearly, climate science is telling us to get the fissile fuel as much as possible. Members of the Board do you leave understanding of climate change at the door when you attend ExxonMobil board meeting. Exxon Mobil presents 2040 fund proposed to shareholders the 2 degree is not a scenario worth considering. In this year's proxy materials, you've stood by this position. You do not agree with position, governments to assign and rectify the Paris agreement do not agree.

The Financial Stability Board doesn't agree. Exxon Mobil industry peers don’t agree and most importantly shareholders don’t agree. It is the fiduciary duty of investors of the proper assurance of Exxon Mobil's management of the risk and opportunities presented by the transition to a low carbon company. It is your fiduciary duty as directors to provide it.

Darren Woods

Thank you, Edward. I appreciate your perspective. We also say I appreciate the opportunity to discuss this issue. It's an important one and a concern of many of our shareholders and the general public. We believe that risk of climate change are serious and warrant action, thoughtful action. As a company, we're taking action in many ways including investing in technologies that address this challenge; governments are taking action too through policies such as those envisioned by the Paris Agreement. The Board agrees that it's important to reflect both policy and technological developments in a long term projections. Furthermore, it's important that we reflect these projections in our company's strategies and plans.

We do. One of our most important planning tools, our outlook for energy seeks to identify potential impact to climate related policies. It uses a proxy cost of carbon to estimate potential impacts. It's worth noting that the carbon reductions in our outlook are consistent with the pledges in the Paris Agreement. Our outlook assumed is increasingly stringent climate policy. At the same time it assumes growing energy demand through 2040 including substantial demand for oil and gas. That's consistent with the idea that IEA and other third party forecast. In addition to our outlook we also consider a wide range of factors in our planning and investment process, for example as I previously mentioned all of our businesses are required to improve where appropriate and estimate of the cost associated with greenhouse gas emissions.

This process addressed this climate related risk and ensured delivery of long-term shareholder value. Based on this approach, we're confident in the commercial viability of our portfolio. There's a lot more discussion on this issue in the proxy statement and two reports that we published, I encourage you to read, one called Energy and Carbon managing the risks, a new brochure is called the Energy and Carbon Summary. Our Outlook for Energy is a good resource as well. The Board believes the Company has adequately assessed the potential impacts of our future policy developments and has broadly shared this through the documents just referenced. As such, the Board has recommended to vote against this proposal.

The final shareholder proposal calls for report on methane emissions. I understand that Sister Patricia Daly will present the proposal.

Patricia Daly

Good morning. Thank you for your attention my fellow shareholders and members of the Board and Director. I don't think a shareholder is more to get Mr. Woods said. Congratulations on your first meeting here.

Darren Woods

Thank you.

Patricia Daly

I pray many blessings as you have entered into a position of incredible responsibility in our world today, so blessings.

Darren Woods

Thank you.

Patricia Daly

I am a -- my name is Patricia Daly. I am Dominican Sister of Caldwell, New Jersey. I have been here every year for over 20 years now. This year my congregation and over 30 somewhat 40 institutional investors of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility have joined with the Church of England in New York state. So you're down one climate resolution today. There are 50 institutions investors who have reported that. I'm conscious that you've noted in your report was the slide especially on the development of people and how oil and gas this sector has really brought out people development in this world.

We also believe there is an incredibly more imperative to bring energy to people who will be in energy positive, but to move into that that future with ALEC enhanced emission, which is why I'm happy to move the shareholder resolution on behalf of my colleagues as the Park Foundation on dealing with another greenhouse gas emission, methane. A recent study found that methane emissions from the oil and gas sector are 26% higher than previously thought in fact we really are in area that has positive upstream oil and gas production as one of the forced key mitigation opportunities to keep the world below 2 degrees.

As a result, public scrutiny of the methane emission supply chain including its production has increased dramatically. Methane emissions have been impacted 87 times higher than carbon over the 20 years period. Due to its harmful global warming potential, releases of even 2% to 3% or in the production in transmission chain may natural gas or carbon intensive than even coal. This is significant than natural gas and often marketed as a rich fuel and many companies including our own company have increased investments in gas.

We ask that Exxon Mobile demonstrates the shareholders that it is taking action to reduce its methane risk rather than providing broader general statement about having deduction. We vote for this disclosure -- I'm conscious of the red light. So, we’ve in this disclosure really be attended to just as the New York to your carbon emissions disclosure. Thank you very, very much for your time everybody.

Darren Woods

Thank you, Sister Pat. Welcome back. Nice to see you again, we share your concern. The Board believes methane merits particular attention due to potential impacts on climate change. We have been focused on methane emission for some time. For more than 10 years, we have reported our performance on annual methane emissions and discuss our ongoing efforts to minimize them. This company seeks to reduce the emissions from unconventional resource development including hydraulic fracturing through make some voluntary and regulatory actions. We are also working with government agencies, universities and NGOs to better understand the potential magnitude and characteristic of methane emissions.

Our partners include the environment defense front University of Texas, Stanford University and U.S. Department of Energy. We discuss these activities in our Annual Citizenship Report. And in our report, unconventional resource development managing the risk both can be found on our company website. Given this, the Board recommends shareholders vote against this proposal.

All lines of business have now introduced. If any of you have proxy cards, please hand them to the ushers at this time. Those who have already returned the proxy cards need not vote by ballot unless they wish to change their votes. If you like to change your votes, simply mark the appropriate sections of the ballot. Ballots will now be collected and turned over to inspector of election to be counted. If you wish about to be kept secret, the usher will provide you with an envelope. The appointed proxies and attendants today hereby cast all votes, which we've been authorized to cast in accordance with the instructions indicated on the individual proxy cards. If you have proxies, please pass them to the ushers in the aisle.

Okay, these proxies and ballots have been collected. I now declare the poll is closed. Since you've all been sitting for a while, I invite you to review that, who wants to, to stand and stretch your legs for a minute. For those of you who wish to address thing meeting in the discussion period, this would be a good time to move towards those reserved seats on the aisles to have a ready access to a microphone.

All right, everybody, can we please resume the meeting. Ask you to take your seats please. Can I ask everyone please have a seat and resume the meeting? Thank you very much. All right, I understand the inspectors of election are ready to report the preliminary vote and we have your report please.

Unidentified Company Representative

Mr. Chairman at least 3.6 billion shares of stock of the corporation have been voted on the 15 items of business discussed at today's meeting. Voting results are expressed as a percentage of total votes cast. According to New Jersey Corporate Law abstentions are not vote cast. Subject to final calculation of votes which should not materially change the results, we report that on average 93.1% of the votes cast or voted to elect as directors, the 11 nominees listed in the proxy statement. On the resolution concerning the ratification of independent auditors, approximately 98.2% of the shares voting thereon were voted for and 1.8% were voted against.

On the resolution concerning an advisory vote to approve the executive compensation, approximately 68.4% of the shares voting thereon were voted for and 31.6% were voted against. On the resolution concerning the frequency of advisory vote on executive compensation, approximately 88.2% of the shares voting thereon were voted for one year, 0.7% were voted for two years and 11.1% were voted for three years. On the resolution concerning an independent chairman, approximately 38.2% of the shares voting thereon were voted for and 61.8% were voted against. On the resolution concerning majority vote of directors, approximately 45.7% of the shares voting thereon were voted for and 54.3% were voted against.

On the resolution concerning special shareholder meeting, approximately 40% of the shares voting thereon were voted for and 60% were voted against. On the resolution to restrict precatory proposals, approximately 1.5% of the shares voting thereon were voted for and 98.5% were voted against. On the resolution concerning a report on compensation for women, approximately 7.9% of the shares voting thereon were voted for and 92.1% were voted against. On the resolution concerning a report on lobbying, approximately 27.6% of the shares voting thereon were voted for and 72.4% were voted against.

On the resolution to increase capital distributions in a lieu of investment approximately 3.8% of the shares voting thereon were voted for and 96.2% were voted against. On the resolution concerning a report on impacts of climate change policies, approximately 62.3% of the shares voting thereon were voted for and 37.7% were voted against. On the resolution concerning a report on methane emissions, approximately 38.7% of the shares voting thereon were voted for and 61.3% were voted against. Our written reports will be submitted to the Secretary as soon as they are completed.

Darren Woods

Thank you. The written report of the Inspector of Elections will be filed with the minutes of the meeting. Final votes on each of these matters will be available on the Exxon Mobil website and filed with the SEC.

Let me just say that we greatly respect our shareholders input and we'll consider all of your feedback regardless of whether the resolution received in majority of the votes cast. Shareholder resolution receiving a majority level of support will be reconsidered by the Board. This concludes the formal business of today's meeting. I will now open the floor for comments or questions regarding Exxon Mobil's business. We received a number of questions on proxy cards and through our website and as time permits, we'll try to address some of those questions as well. If you want to speak, remain seated and raise your speaker indication cards to indicate that you want to address the meeting.

When recognized, leave your completed speaker identification card to the usher, please stand, and begin by stating your name. You may speak up to two minutes while the ushers hold the microphone. Please make your comments as brief as possible, so we can accommodate as many speakers as time allows. We will continue to use a lighting system to help to manage your time. First priority will be given to those who have not yet had an opportunity to speak. I welcome your questions and comments at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Marty James [ph], Mr. Woods my question is concerning the Renewable Fuel Standard Act passed in 2007 by Congress otherwise known as Ethanol Mandate. Become apparent in recent years that the unrealistic numbers and this mandate are not attainable unless the ethanol blend increased to from 10% to 15% and I know our company has realistic push that EPA. My question is, is that still our company is positioned on the second of mandate?

Darren Woods

Thank you for the question. I think one of the challenges with that mandate has been that many of the cars on the road today do not warranty fuel that exceeds 10% of ethanol and that has been a significant concern of the Company that as we’re selling ethanol the ability for our consumer to buy that fuel and remain confident that their vehicle warranties will not be voided. So, we have been in active conversations with a number of the agencies to make sure they understand the implications of higher ethanol fuels on the car fleet and the time it will take for new cars to advance the plastics and rubbers that they have in the cars that the ethanol won’t degrade the performance of those vehicles. Thank you.

Now just go over here the man -- the man with blue jacket, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, Marcus, a retiree, my question on chemical business actually two. In a nonproprietary way, could you discuss the selection of the South Texas site for the new joint venture versus the synergistic site at Mont Belvieu in Baytown? And secondly with the large investments we have made in Singapore over the last decade especially in the chemical business, can you discuss in more detail our Asia strategy for the Company business?

Darren Woods

Sure, absolutely, those are both very important parts of our business. On the venture that we have been in discussions with SABIC, the Saudi chemical company which is a JV partner in that investment that we are considering a lot of thought went into how best to support that JV and our partners and to find the economic and competitively advantage location to produce the product, which will be exported overseas to meet the growing demand for chemical products. As we look that what we are doing within Exxon Mobil without JVs, our view is that we have got lots of opportunities with our own existing sites and so for this JV opportunities, we look that grassroots sites.

The location down near Corpus is we think a very advantage position that allows us to tap in to the unconventional in the upstream which will allow us to have advantaged feedstock to feed that plant. It also has great access to logistics to then ship product out to Asia Pacific. In our view as that side as we look at it today and the production from that site will be very competitive with any production around the world and allow us to serve the growing demand for advance chemical products in China. With respect to the Singapore plant, Singapore is -- we've a very large investment across both our downstream and chemical facilities, a very large integrated site.

Recently, we made an acquisition there to expand our chemical facility and we see that as the platform for really serving that growing demand all through Asia. As you know that's where the highest demand growth is that's where we see people standard of living continue to grow and therefore the demand for chemicals and particularly our high performance chemicals continue to grow and so our objective is to serve that need out of very secure stable base in Singapore and take advantage of the logistics, take advantage of the synergies there that we have there at that site and the scale that we have at that site. So, we see that as a very advantaged platform for really serving all the Asia demand from many-many-many years to come. Thank you for your question.

Man here with the red.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, my name is Sudarshan Singh [ph], I'm recent retiree of Exxon Mobil, in light of the current political environment what are Exxon Mobil's plan to maintain the technology and acreage position in the Arctic region of Russia?

Darren Woods

Russia is a very important market and we've very large investments there. The area that we've got today which are impacted by the sanctions are essentially in the standstill, so we're complying full with the sanctions that have been put in place today, all those investments discussions and opportunities associated with those investments and discussions are essentially on hold until the government lift the sanctions by which time we'll then resume whatever conversations we were having before the sanctions were put in place. We still have a very large and successful business on the East Coast of Russia on the Sakhalin Islands which has not been impacted by the sanctions, and so continue to do business there. Okay, thank you for your question.

Up here in the front in blue shirt, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is Stuart Harris [ph] and I'm a long-term investor in Exxon Mobil stock. Congratulations on the good results, you've done over the years. And we're very proud of Rex Tillerson representing us overseas now. But my question now has to do with strategy and I wonder whether would the rapid growth of wind energy and the fact that the cost of wind energy seems to be coming down and since we're major producer of energy doesn't make any sense for Exxon Mobil to make a long term project, and become the number one producer of wind energy here in the U.S. and around the world?

Darren Woods

Thank you for your question. That's very practical. We've spent quite a bit of time looking not only our portfolio that exists today, but also opportunities in the alternate energy space. And what we tend to look for what we started with the net assessment is what I'll say as fundamental technologies and the advances that we see in that technology. And what we are looking for as where we can bring an advantage to that space where we can invest in a space where we have -- we can add something unique that others aren’t doing and the solar and wind there is a lot of research going on today we are seeing a lot of progress and the cost of solar coming down with the work has happening today as the patent that are being filed and solar we expect to see continued progress with solar. As we compared that with our technology and our resources, we didn’t see a lot of value that we could bring on the science side with solar -- with respect to what's already happening.

And the same is true with wind there is some -- I think very interesting exciting opportunities in the wind space with high altitude wind that we see folks working on. Again we compared that with our technology skill set and look for opportunities where we could contribute in that space, didn’t see a lot and so we didn’t feel like with both solar and wind that there was an opportunity for us to invest and bring unique competitive advantages to that space. And so where we have chosen instead be concentrate as to look for expanding that alternative technology that we are expanding opportunities to address some of the risks that we talked about today through some more fundamental science which is in line with our capabilities.

Let us maybe go back in the back Sister Pat.

Patricia Daly

Thank you for your time again. I really rise to thank our company this year. I really believe that we are at a profound moment that this era will define corporate leadership and corporate responsibility -- corporate social responsibility from really old time. Over the last few years, Michael Crosby one of my colleagues has raised and submitted a resolution asking for climate expertise on our Board. So, I really want to thank you all, thanks to Board for the nomination of Susan Avery many, many thanks for accepting this season and really want to command our company for refunding to shareholders. Secondly, earlier I think it was in March, I read in the newspaper that Peter Trelenberg one of our colleagues here at Exxon Mobil rode to the White House in support of staying in the Paris Treaty. We organized a phone call with many of our shareholders, thanking -- Jeff was on that, Peter was on that call. Thanking our company for responding. Subsequently with additional threats from the White House to leave Paris, we look in communication again, and I want to thank you for your letter to our President in support of staying in the Paris of course it's really critical thing. We operate in over 100 companies we know how critical that international treaty is. So, I'm consuming you would write to that letter again today given even threat of what we think might be going on at the White House today. Is that right? You still write that letter.

Darren Woods

Absolutely, our position is to standby our position.

Patricia Daly

And as for this reason I know you have policies moving forward and you’ve made some statements, we are really very, very grateful and see this is critically responsible. Thank you again for your time and all of your time. Thank you.

Darren Woods

Thank you, Sister Pat. I think the position that we've taken on the Paris, which is very consistent with the framework we've discussed and the challenge that faces society and some of the charts that I showed, it is a global challenge which requires global participation. And we think the advantages of the Paris framework is that, it engages and involves communities all around the world, countries all around the world irrespective of their economic development so it's a very important -- as you saw on the chart China is one of the fastest growing the large emitter, India is quickly coming up behind that. So, we're going to need a global solution so a global framework is quite important. Thanks.

Come down front with the tie there, yes

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning Mr. Chairman. My name is William Balfour. Congratulations on your new role and I wish you well. I'd also like to take a minute and congratulate former Chairman Rex Tillerson on his nomination in Appointment of Secretary for the United States. I do wish him well as he guides United States and the world during this difficult and torturous times.

Darren Woods

As do we.

Unidentified Analyst

And Mr. Chairman, I'd like to know, I'm a long term shareholder. I’ve held shares of Exxon in Mobil oil nearly 35 years. Exxon Mobil has been a very good steward of my assets. And now, we expect that to continue in your leadership. My only agenda and owning shares of Exxon Mobil is to provide a better and more secure financial life for me and my family. I've spoken at this meeting in prior years. I'll make the same statement this year as I had in the past. I recognize the Exxon Mobil business line is extremely challenging and volatile, and I want to thank all the hard working men and women in the offices in the fields, and all your rigs on-shore and off-shore, security wherever they work in the world for their dedication and hard work. Everyone that works for Exxon Mobil has an important role and that does not go and recognize by the shareholder. Everyone's hard work contributes to the growth and the support of earnings -- in support of the dividend, and I want to know because the quality of the dividend is very important to me and my family. I'm however concerned that the payout rate has increased exponentially in recent years and it's high than I like to be potential ration to manage. I have an expectation that not only will the dividend continue to be paid quarterly, but will continue to increase annually over the decades to come and that's my expectation moving to stock. My question only for that statement is now depending on which firm one stocks, peak oil maybe as near as year 2025 or others have targeted peak oil at 2040 or 2050. Could you speak to peak oil and the view that Exxon Mobil has taken any impact on peak oil Exxon Mobil?

Darren Woods

Sure. Thank you for your question and we also thank you for your reorganization of the hard work of the men and women of Exxon Mobil. I know they're heavy day, 24 hours a day, seven days week all around the world, doing their best to make sure that they're delivering shareholder values that we can continue to pay your dividend. We're absolutely committed to doing that consistently. With respect to the demand and the demand situation going out into the future, I think for us in our perspective if you go back in time and look at the Company, there've been periods where there's been over supply and the market prices have come down and margins have gotten very tight and that's essentially excess supply versus demand and as you know in our company we're very focused on the long-term and making sure that we're building a business which is resilient to those price cycles and can operate successfully and be satisfied with the business returns that were generated in the low points of the cycle.

The wind supply exceeds demand. And if you think about the future going forward and some of the uncertainty around exactly how demand will play itself out and we are strengthen some of that today with the access production coming out of the unconventional, supply is exceeding demand and then the future depending on what happens with demand and how climate policy is formed, what technology is developed as a lot of things that will continue evolve which will impact that economy as we grow. If that market remains long on supply, we are position to do well in that market place.

So, I think one of the advantages and challenges of our business is there a lots of variables of impact in environment that we have to operate in. And for the long time we stop trying to break exactly how each of those variables are going to line up and instead look at the macro picture of when these variables line up and create environments are difficult to operate in, we need to be prepare to competing those in be as successful. I've been with this company for 25 years as been a key focus area every day. I come to work, how do we get more efficient, more affective to deliver so in that market drops down. And so I'm after convinced that as the market develop our every environment we find ourselves in we will be competitively advantage and there to serve society and to grow shareholder value. Okay? Thank you. And we have got time for one more question.

How about the gentleman the tie there in blue jacket?

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. My name is Joe Mayer [ph], recent retiree from the Exxon Refinery and Batteries, Louisiana. I would just like to get -- on understanding that the safety system that we have in batteries both at the refinery and the chem plant is very archaic. My understanding is that it was developed around World War II. I would like and we have been trying to get the management to develop with the union employees there, a more modern system that takes up into the 21 century, where the real saying that no one gets hurt means no one really gets hurt. And I wish to also the opportunities for the Company and the employees out there to get to them and come out with the real good basic system.

Darren Woods

Thank you. Well, you are certainly addressing one of the most important areas of our business such as making sure that we keep our people safe. And I think the other point you make is absolutely critical which is it takes engagement and working together between the employees and management, if we are going to have a successful safety system. So is that for no -- no disagreement in that space. We had introduced over the last several years a safety system around the world called LPS or Loss Prevention System in our chemical and refinery facilities. And it's been a journey that the organization is bent on to try to get, better engagement and involvement with the workforce and for management all the way through.

So, safety has to be managed at every level and every facility. It's not just the workforce people with their hands on the tools to go all way up to our management including our management at those facilities. That process has been in work and progressing I think quite successfully. If you look at the results and I've mentioned earlier today 2016 was our safest year. The result that we are getting in all of our facilities around the world with this loss prevention system is record breaking. We have a number of facilities in sides that are safety incidents levels are lower than we’ve ever had in the years we have operated.

So, I'm not sure exactly where Baton Rouge in that process, but I know that that work and the system that we are bringing to Baton Rouge and all other facilities is having great success all around the world is keeping people safer, we're having fewer incidence, we're running our facilities better which is absolutely critical. So very aligned with the objective to make sure that we're running our facilities safe and that management and the work force are working together hand-in-hand to improve safety and ensure that nobody does get hurt. Thank you for your comment. And I want to thank everyone here for your questions and interest in the business. Unfortunately, we're out of time on the questions. Before I close the meeting, I'd like to share another video.

Darren Woods

Thank you. While we wrap up this year's Annual Meeting, I'd like to briefly summarize some of the key points we covered today. Society faces a dual challenge. Meeting energy needs of people around the world and ensuring we limit impacts on the environment. Exxon Mobil is committed to addressing these issues. As we've discussed one of the most important ways we're contributing this through innovation and development of new technology. Our commitment to technology has been the linchpin of our success and has enabled us to deliver value for you, our shareholders and for society for more than a 130 year. We remain confident that it'll enable us to deliver value far into the future.

Let me thank you all once again for attending. We appreciate your time. More importantly, we appreciate the interest you take in the corporation and its future success. I want to assure you that your comments are given consideration well after this meeting and in the Board's deliberations. One of our company's great strength is our large and diverse shareholder base. We benefit from the diversity of these view points. We thank you for sharing them and we hope to see you all again next year.

At this time, the meeting is closed. And wish all of you a safe journey home. Thank you.

