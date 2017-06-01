Warren Buffett Stocks In Focus: Costco

Published by Nicholas McCullum on May 30, 2017

When Warren Buffett has a multi-hundred million dollar position in a company's stock, investors tend to take notice.

Buffett is arguably the most famous - and the most successful - investor ever. As the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), he oversees a ~$160 billion portfolio of common stock investments.

Berkshire Hathaway owns 4,333,363 shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) with a market value of $727 million at the time of its last 13F filing. This makes Costco Buffett's 26th largest position.

In addition to the company's significant ownership stake in Costco, Berkshire's management has vocally praised the business's performance.

"It's hard to think of people who've done more in my lifetime to change the world of retailing for good, for added human happiness for the customer."



"Generally speaking, I believe Costco does more for civilization than the Rockefeller Foundation."



- Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman

Clearly, Warren Buffett and his business partners are fans of Costco's business. Their ownership stake and vocal praise of this company are two reasons why dividend growth investors might take an interest in this stock.

This article will analyze the investment prospects of the company in detail.

Business Overview

Costco's corporate history dates back to 1976, when its earliest predecessor, Price Club, was founded in San Diego.

Through various mergers and organic growth, Costco has grown into the world's premier membership-based retailer.

Today's Costco is headquartered in Issaquah, Washington, and generated $116 billion of sales in fiscal 2016 through 213k employees operating in 105+ million square feet of warehouse properties.

(Source: "Costco Today" Investor Presentation)

Costco's business model is based on offering its customers an annual membership that allows them access to the company's locations (called warehouses), where they have access to attractively priced goods in a wide variety of product categories.

The company offers two membership programs: executive and standard (also called gold star membership). While both provide access to Costco's warehouses, the company's Executive Membership gives additional perks, such as a 2% rebate on qualified Costco purchases.

(Source: Costco Website)

Although Costco began as an American enterprise (and still operates the majority of its warehouses domestically), the company has built an impressive global network of retail warehouses.

Right now, 508 of its 727 warehouses sit within the United States. The remainder can be seen below.

(Source: "Costco Today" Investor Presentation)

Moving on, the next section will discuss Costco's growth prospects in detail.

Growth Prospects

In an increasingly price-conscious world, the company will benefit as more consumers switch to Costco from its more expensive competitors.

Costco will also benefit from the widespread difficulties that essentially every other retailer is experiencing. Many of its smaller competitors are in rapid decline, which means Costco has a tangible opportunity to win over more customers.

The company is also actively rolling out new membership initiatives. Last June, it launched the Citi/Visa co-branded Costco credit card. The card has been a tremendous success for Costco, boosting the company's earnings per share by $0.17 in the most recent quarter.

Costco is also making some changes to its membership system. Namely, the company is increasing its annual fees. Standard annual membership fees will be increased from $55 to $60, while executive membership fees will be increased from $110 to $120.

Given Costco's exceptional brand loyalty, I expect these price increases will have a very minimal effect on the company's membership base, while simultaneously providing a meaningful increase to the sales.

Competitive Advantage and Recession Performance

Costco has two main competitive advantages.

First, it is the undisputed leader in the membership retail space. Costco has 88.1 million cardholders, and these cardholders tend to renew their memberships at a very favorable rate.

(Source: "Costco Today" Investor Presentation)

Costco's membership structure has led to remarkable brand loyalty, translating into robust same-store sales growth in an environment where most retailers are losing the bulk of their sales to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other digital sales channels.

Costco's year-to-date and most recent-quarter same-store sales growth can be seen below.

(Source: Costco Third-Quarter Earnings Press Release)

Costco's second major competitive advantage is its impressive size and scale.

The company purchases most of its merchandise in bulk, which allows the business to command absolute pricing power from suppliers. It can pass these savings onto its customers, increasing brand loyalty and creating a self-reinforcing cycle for the business.

I would expect Costco to perform well during future economic downturn based on two pieces of evidence.

First, Costco has performed well in past recessions. During the global financial crisis of 2007-2009, the company experienced only a single year of declining earnings per share, and it reported a new high for per share net income in the subsequent year.

Costco's adjusted earnings per share history during the last recession can be seen below:

2007 adjusted earnings per share: $2.63

2008 adjusted earnings per share: $2.89 (9.9% increase)

2009 adjusted earnings per share: $2.57 (11.1% decrease)

2010 adjusted earnings per share: $2.93 (14.0% increase; new record high)

Second, the company's balance sheet is very strong, giving it plenty of financial flexibility to maneuver through the next economic recession.

(Source: "Costco Today" Investor Presentation)

At the time of Costco's last investor presentation, it reported $6.0 billion of cash and equivalents and $5.1 billion of total debt. Remarkably, the company had sufficient cash reserves to completely eliminate its outstanding debt (if it so desired).

Since that investor presentation, Costco has released interim financial statements that reported the same situation - sufficient cash and equivalent to pay its outstanding debt (both current and long-term).

Thus, Costco's fundamental business can be expected to perform well during the next recession, although its stock price might decline significantly thanks to its high valuation (shown in the next section).

Valuation and Expected Total Returns

Costco's future shareholder returns will come from valuation changes, growth in adjusted earnings per share, and dividend payments.

Before I outline Costco's valuation, it should be made clear - the stock will not appeal to value investors.

Costco's very low prices, unique membership system, and positive same-store sales growth have earned it one of the highest valuations in the retail industry.

It reported adjusted earnings per share of $5.33 in fiscal 2016. The company's stock price of $177.86 is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.3 using 2016's adjusted earnings.

On a forward-looking basis, Costco has reported year-to-date earnings per share of $3.99, which puts the company on pace to report adjusted earnings per share of $5.32 for the full-year period. Its price-to-earnings ratio using this estimate of 2017's earnings is the same 33.3 figure.

The following diagram compares Costco's current valuation to its long-term historical average.

(Source: Value Line)

Compared to its historical average valuation levels, Costco appears to be grossly overvalued. Its current price-to-earnings ratio of 33.3 is also well in excess of the S&P 500's price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5.

Thus, valuation compression will likely have a significant negative effect on Costco's future shareholder returns, and investors would be better off waiting for a more attractive opportunity to invest in this company.

With that said, Costco is highly likely to continue delivering strong earnings growth moving forward. The company has compounded its adjusted earnings per share at 9.9% per year since 2001, while registering only one year of negative earnings growth during the bottom of the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

(Source: Value Line)

Based on its track record and growth prospects, I would expect Costco to continue delivering 8-10% annual growth in earnings per share over full economic cycles.

The shareholder returns will be boosted by the company's remarkably shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies.

Costco currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, which yields 1.1% on the company's current stock price. It is a low-yield dividend stock but has grown its dividend at a fantastic rate over meaningful time periods.

(Source: "Costco Today" Investor Presentation)

Note: The above slide is slightly outdated - Costco's recent dividend increase means its annual dividend payment is actually $2.00 (not $1.80 as indicated above).

Costco's shareholders also benefit from the company's occasional special dividend payments. For instance, the company recently announced a $7.00 per share special dividend. It decided to take advantage of its growing cash pile and rock-bottom interest rates to issue a new fixed-income security and use the proceeds, along with existing cash, to return capital to its shareholders.

Looking further back, the company has paid $19 per share of special dividends since 2013. I would not be surprised to see similar special dividend payments (on occasion) in the future.

To sum up, Costco's future shareholder returns will be composed of:

8-10% annual earnings per share growth

1.1% dividend yield

.. for expected total return of 9.1-11.1% before the effect of valuation changes and any future special dividend payments.

Final Thoughts

Costco has many of the characteristics of a fantastic investment - brand loyalty, strong earnings growth, and defensible competitive advantages.

However, the company's valuation is well into nosebleed territory. A 33.3 price-to-earnings ratio is exceedingly high for any company and means operational perfection is being priced into Costco stock price.

Thus, investors are better off shopping for other, more reasonably priced retailers on the stock market right now.