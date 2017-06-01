JP Morgan Chase (JPM) Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference - Transcript

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Company Presentation Conference Call

May 31, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Marianne Lake - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matthew D. O'Connor - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Matthew D. O’Connor

Matthew D. O'Connor

Up next is JP Morgan. I don't think much, if any, intro is needed for Marianne Lake, JPMorgan's CFO for the past five years. We're going to jump right into the fireside chat, our format as we've been doing, and then open it up to questions from the audience.

Marianne, thanks for joining.

Marianne, thanks for joining.

Marianne Lake

Thanks for having me.

Matthew D. O’Connor

Obviously a lot going on, and your company sees a lot of customers in the U.S., across the world. There’s still, I think, a lot of hope for change in DC in terms of legislation, but we haven’t seen too much so far, and just wondering what your thoughts are in terms of the current environment and what maybe your customers are saying.

Marianne Lake

Yes look, I mean, I think we still remain very hopeful that there will be [indiscernible] policy and reform on the agenda. I think it’s hard because everybody was super enthusiastic out of the gate, but the reality is all of these things is they’re extraordinarily hard and there are reasons why tax reform hasn’t been successful over the course of the last several decades. It’s because it’s complicated, and so I think it’s--you know, we’re four or five months into the new administration, and while it would have been helpful to have some more scores on the board, I don’t think it’s time to give up the belief that--you know, we know a few things. We know that they’re deadly serious about reform in multiple facets, we know that they have smart and capable people around them, there’s bipartisan support particularly for certain aspects of tax reform and regulatory reform, and anything that’s constructive for the country and the economy and pro-growth is constructive for our clients, so we are trying to be as engaged and constructive as we can be, and we still see all of those things on the agenda, it’s just they take a little time I think that’s a reasonable expectation.

So meanwhile, we have to keep the wheels turning and doing what we’re doing and serving our clients, and so there’s no actual change. The levels of optimism are still high, they’re still higher than pre-election. They may be off slightly from their peak, but I think generally people are still feeling that the pro-growth agenda is real. How exactly it ends up being manifested in reform and policy action over the course of the next six, 12 months is still an unknown, but I think the seriousness with which it’s being approached is something to applaud and we should all welcome it and be as constructive as possible, and so that’s the approach we’re taking.

Matthew D. O’Connor

On the regulatory side specifically, that’s an area where it’s more shades of grey, and the rhetoric has clearly changed to the less onerous regulatory point of view. Has that impacted--

Marianne Lake

It’s refreshing.

Matthew D. O’Connor

Has that impacted how you do business at this point?

Marianne Lake

Yes, if I think--you know, it’s a [indiscernible], so I will tell you that the sentiment around the reg reform agenda, whether it’s legislative or whether it’s people or personnel, or whether it’s the treasury review, is all very real and so in that [indiscernible] willingness to engage on the topics of seriousness which with they’re being take, the openness to debate options, not just in the administration, in the House and Senate, but also with our regulators. It’s something that feels different, and so in that sense, there’s significant reasons to be optimistic. And in any case, as we’ve said many times before, just pausing in and of itself is a positive thing. Anything above that is incrementally helpful.

So in that sense, it’s real, it’s tangible. There’s a real dialogue, there’s a real serious debate, there are some things that will come to fruition over the course of the next several weeks one way or another. Hopefully we’ll see some of the key open roles which will be instrumental be filled in short order, and start to have some of the impact that can be had outside of any legislative changes, and that’s all very constructive.

The flipside to that, of course, is that nothing has actually changed and so when we come into work every day right now, we still need to work hard to comply with the rules as they currently stand to uplift our environment to the degree that we’ve been asked to do that, to continue to get ready to comply with rules that will be coming down the pipe, and so we can’t sort of take our foot off the pedal or eye off the ball in that sense. So in that sense, it’s sort of hurry up and wait. We’re hopeful to see that some of the burden will be eased, and there’s lots of ways that that could happen very practically, but they haven’t happened yet and I think we just need to be a little bit patient, but the dialogue is real.

As to whether or not that changes how we run the company, look - if there is real significant changes in the approach to capital or liquidity particularly, you could see that we would think about realigning our incentives to make sure that we are optimizing against the right constraints. But other than that, as a macro matter, we’re running our business for the benefit of our clients and it wouldn’t fundamentally change if things were eased, it would just become a little bit better, faster, quicker, cheaper, and all of that is good for the clients, good for the economy, and so ultimately good for us. So were not focused on trying to imagine the art of the possible right now, we’re focused on getting stuff done we need to get done, doing it well, complying, being constructive in the debate, being engaged, and then looking forward to what it means to run the company for the long term for our clients.

Matthew D. O’Connor

In Jamie’s shareholder meeting, he mentioned a few things specifically from a regulatory point of view that would be helpful, and I’ll group kind of several things into one bucket. One was kind of capital related, whether it was CCAR, the SLR, operational risk, assets, and then the other maybe more operational, things like Volcker, I guess there’s some reporting as well there. But maybe talk to that and specifically starting on the capital side. What do you think would be helpful in terms of more clarity and what would it mean?

Marianne Lake

Yes, and then the third side, or maybe it’s the second side, maybe in operational, mortgage is always a really nice one to talk about because it feels very real to Main Street and very important to the economy.

So on capital, we’ve been pretty vocal and consistent for a number of years now that we think that the company can be run safely and soundly at around 11%; meanwhile, for a variety of reasons, we’ve been sort of operating in this capital corridor of 11 to 12.5%, and at this point we’re at the high end of that range. This year at investor day, we made the clear statement that we feel that accreting further capital is not necessary, and moving down in the range over time would be our preferred strategy in the absence of any new news, and so that really hasn’t changed.

As you look at the capital agenda, CCAR at the moment is the predominant binding constraint for most of the large banks in the U.S., and so reforming CCAR through the way its implemented and supervised, I think is a real possibility, if not a probability. And even in his outgoing speech, Governor Tarullo laid on the table a number of meaningful improvements that seem somewhat uncontroversial at this point, so number one, let’s phase out or eliminate the qualitative assessment test. We are five or six years into this process now. I’m not suggesting we don’t have more work to do, but at this point we ought to be able to migrate that work to BAU supervision and sort of take away this gain theory qualitative add-on that could be a surprise factor from one year to the next.

Second would be they disregard in the CCAR test right now for any board-approved policies that would require you to curtail capital distributions in a severely adverse scenario, so we’ve been asked to uplift board policies to make them more granular - you know, not once, not twice, but three times at this point, and so it’s inconceivable that we would all be disregarding them and continuing to do baseline distributions in a severely adverse scenario, and that’s very, very harmful to smaller banks as well as larger banks, and that’s on the table. Balance sheets and RWA growth, this assumption that the industry writ large would grow at [indiscernible] through a severely adverse crisis is, again, not something that we would say jibes with how we think about managing the company, so those are the non-controversial things.

In terms of the maybe slightly more controversial things that still, I think, should be on the table over the medium term are moving away from a homogenized set of Fed Reserve models being the champion models and moving towards businesses who have models that have been approved and that are operating effectively, being able to use those so that we can better get transparency and granularity in what’s driving our stress results, and start better aligning our incentives and allocations to those protocols - transparency, frequency. You know, the truth of the matter is once a year--we stress test every quarter. We’re big, big believers in stress testing. We will not stop doing that, and it can be supervised, the results can be transparent. This sort of public once-a-year, pass-fail, shock and awe, that could be something that could be iterated to be less frequent, not necessarily absent but less frequent over time.

So there’s a whole bunch of ways that I think it could be reformed, and it would be negligent of me not to mention that we’ve still got out there this potential concept of higher post-stress minimums for GSIB banks. That to me is completely counter to all of the other objectives that are out there at the moment in the administration about being pro-growth and wanting large and safe and sound financial institutions to be capable and willing to intermediate [indiscernible] crisis, to be able to [indiscernible] and keep the economy on solid footing, so it’s totally unnecessary and counter to everything that we’re all trying to achieve right now in terms of growing the economy, plus there are already unique add-ons for GSIBs.

So there’s a whole myriad of ways that you could make changes that would be, I think, pretty significant in the capital regime, but SLR, the GSIB surcharge, to the degree that--you know, we’ve said before coherence, coordination among regulators, less U.S. gold plating, less double counts, simplicity, those are things we should all be hopeful for, but to the degree that we keep reusing the SLR and GSIB that have been gold plated in the U.S., I think we need to continue to fight to revisit the ultimate underlying premise of them in the first place. So you know, I think there’s a lot to be done in debating the merits of U.S. gold plating on both those measures.

Matthew D. O’Connor

Just as we think about the benefit of some of these changes, obviously there’s going to be some capital freed up, some would go towards buybacks presumably, just call it for the industry. What about just from a growth point of view? If there was more clarity on some of these things, would it cause you to do more business, whether it’s opening the credit box on the lending side or just facilitating more activity on the institutional side? Does that filter into the businesses themselves, which obviously can have a multiplier effect to the overall economy?

Marianne Lake

Yes, first of all, I would just reiterate a point which--you know, it’s a second or third order point, but if we return capital to shareholders, that ultimately gets cycled back into the economy, so the ability for us to leverage our capital will be helpful to the economy one way or another.

With respect to what we would be able to do as a sort of first order matter, that’s one of the reasons why looking at something like mortgage, I think, is so helpful, because we’ve been very clear about the fact that we completely changed our strategy in mortgage to pull back to being a much smaller, less volatile, high quality mortgage business in response to the almost unlimited extent of risk in the mortgage space, particularly government mortgage lending and servicing. But that has been detrimental to providing mortgages to low, middle income borrowers, to first-time buyers, to rehabilitated credit and things that would have been, I think, very significant over time in the economy, and still could be

So there are areas where we would be very willing to, if the right protections and the right simplifications were in place, we would be very willing to lean, and I would even go as far as to say that while at this point in the cycle we’re going to continue to be somewhat cautious in certain sectors where you would not want us to be leaning too heavily into opening the credit box and growing maybe even in line with the market, I would also say that just generally with the [indiscernible] and standardized rules and really significant risk weights for very high credit quality borrowers right now, it would just be substantially easier to get yes on anything that’s not able to get there right now today in terms of the capital that we have to apply and the pricing we have to have to meet, whether it’s a standalone hurdle or a client ROE target. It would be just easier to get to yes, and so I think that the natural consequence of that is it would stimulate the economy, it would stimulate demand, it would be a sort of virtuous circle.

But that’s not to say that we wouldn’t have some of this capital that would get returned - we would. You know, we haven’t been horribly capital constrained, so outside of risk appetite, it’s not that we have massive curtailment of growth opportunities. But it would be a virtuous circle, it would feed off itself, and I think it would be very significant.

Matthew D. O’Connor

On the mortgage side, we heard from Wells Fargo just in the presentation last--

Marianne Lake

Yes, I didn’t hear it.

Matthew D. O’Connor

No, just that obviously there’s a lot of pressure on the FHA side. You talked about it at the firm as well, and it seems like it is an area that the administration is focused on to improve the credit availability there. Is that something that you’re optimistic, and JP Morgan used to be one of the leading FHA players, like Wells and like some of the other banks, who have pulled back significantly.

Marianne Lake

Right, I mean, most large banks have ceded very significant share to non-banks in the mortgage space broadly, and specifically in the FHA space. You know, not to sort of cast any aspersions on any of those competitors, I don’t know that that’s necessarily something we should have been hoping for particularly when--you know, while we would like to see reform in the mortgage rules, I do think that we’ve been asked to and have uplifted controls and standards in the large bank space, and certainly in our company meaningfully over the last five years or more.

So we would like to participate in the full spectrum of mortgage lending if we could do it safely and soundly and get paid for the risk, and that does involve pretty significant reform; but again, back to my earlier comment, it does feel like there is a real appetite to do it and mortgage is one of those things where the conversation is currently ongoing and [indiscernible], and I think a bit complicated of course. This has been a discussion for a long period of time. I think the will is there, so we’ll remain engaged and ready to participate when we think we can do it well.

Matthew D. O’Connor

Switching to Volcker, what’s the view there in terms of potential changes? There’s obviously very onerous reporting, maybe it’s not always clear what the rules are. What’s the view there, though, from a regulatory point of view of the need to provide clarity or potentially soften--you know, forget the full repeal, just what can be done kind of between the lines?

Marianne Lake

Yes, so Volcker is an interesting one because obviously it was an offshoot or a direct output from Dodd-Frank, and so our regulators, all of them, were not at liberty to do anything other than implement it, and each one of them had a role to play. So I would start by saying that we stand by the comment that repealing Volcker is not necessarily something that we are either for or against, because our fundamental business model now is one that is very, very client-driven, very, very flow-driven. We don’t take significant proprietary positions, obviously, and so prima facie you would say, how much does it matter?

I think it matters deeply. I think that with vague definitions, with very, very broad definitions, where there’s difficulty to prove intent, with five different agencies scrutinizing the data with--there’s such proliferation of data that the false positive issues are real and prevalent. You know, I think it has had, no doubt, not only a burden operationally but some dampening of [indiscernible] necessarily, even though the operating model or the model of the business may not change. I think that smart reform, and it doesn’t require necessarily legislative reform or repeal, I think could be significant in sort of dissipating some of the risk aversion over time and providing a little bit more liquidity in certain markets.

I think the truth is that from my understanding, a lot of our regulators actually agree with us that it could do with being simplified and that actually, you know, not to say that limiting or prohibiting proprietary trading in and of itself isn’t a decent objective, it really wasn’t part of the problem for the crisis that we just experienced, and so I’m very hopeful and constructive that we’ll be able to make some changes - better coordination, clearer definitions, simpler compliance burdens which will put aside the operational burden not just for us but for our regulators. But I really do think it will have an emotional impact on risk appetite, because being able to confidently prove that everything you do can be directly linked to a near-term client demand is a pretty high bar in market making.

Matthew D. O’Connor

I want to segue into some of your businesses specifically, but first I did want to just kind of tie up on the macro and current environment.

Marianne Lake

Sure.

Matthew D. O’Connor

Obviously 1Q we saw some puts and takes on the volume side. 2Q, you mentioned there’s still optimism out there. Any comments that you want to give in terms of activity levels across your franchise as we think about the consumer, and in particular sale sides?

Marianne Lake

Yes, so look - I will start by saying, I know we spoke just a bit earlier about this, some difference of opinion about the second quarter and whether or not it will rebound from the first. Our view is first quarter continued the trend of having seasonal distortion in it. People are looking through that, second quarter does look better. Consumer spending in the first quarter was disappointing - that’s rebounding. Inflation data is disappointing, but other than that, jobless claims are the lowest since ’74, retail sales, industrial production, capex were decent. So I think if you smooth out the noise, the first half is going to be a 1.5 to 2% growth situation, which is pretty in line with our near-term historical averages, and so we’re, I would say, solid, not stellar but not reasons to be concerned at the moment. We’ll keep an eye obviously on the inflation data, and the Fed have said the same thing; but if you look forward and not spot, I think the general assumption is that will be somewhat transitory in nature too, so we’ll have to see about that.

We’re seeing that in our businesses, so we’re seeing strong spend, we’re seeing decent loan demand, we’re seeing reasonably healthy capital markets activity, so it feels to us like it’s still a pretty constructive environment generally in the second quarter. While there are small pockets, so you know, auto sales have been a little softer over the last couple of months for maybe obvious reasons, then they’re pretty small and pretty modest in comparison to the bigger picture, so I think generally pretty healthy so far in second quarter. Nothing that we’re seeing in our client engagement, in the dialogue or in the activity is a foreboder of anything different from that at this point.

Matthew D. O’Connor

On the sales and trading perspective, [indiscernible] correctly, April and May were pretty flat, and then it was kind of June with Brexit providing a bit of a [indiscernible] there. Any thoughts so far just on April and May of 2Q and thoughts--

Marianne Lake

Yes, I would just say I think year-over-year comparisons have become extraordinarily difficult over the last few years because there’s always a story and everybody’s story is slightly different. You know, I will tell you that we’ve been pretty consistent - 2Q, 3Q, 4Q of last year for us was very strong in totality. In totality, those three quarters cumulatively were record revenues, and so April was slower for us. May and June were both very strong, and so put that to one side, maybe we’ve been pretty consistent that that’s a high bar to replicate, and Brexit was one driver but there were others. So we had a really quite decent second quarter of last year.

As we look at the sort of market right now, I would say as a sweeping generalization, but it’s pretty broadly true, low rates, a more cautious outlook on rates, low volatility with very small bouts of increased volatility but then returning back to low levels, have led to low client flow and a generally quite subdued and challenging trading environment for the flow businesses, and in rates you’ve got the confusion between the unemployment data and the inflation data that’s making people cautious and wanting to see some more data to defend the strength of the second quarter and the outlook for 2017. In spreads, people have cash but their conviction spreads are tight. People don’t want to sell but they want to buy, so it’s kind of a challenging dynamic.

It’s a little better in equities, particularly corporate derivatives and prime are a little bit of a brighter spot, but net-net I have learned that no good comes of me forecasting the third month of any quarter, so I’m not going to. I will tell you that quarter to date across our markets businesses, we are down about 15% year-on-year. That’s pretty normal seasonal declines in the first quarter and second quarter, and our first quarter felt more normal. That’s fixed income down more and equities up slightly, and as I look to June, I would say I don’t see any particular reason for that to change, particularly given the strength of our June last year, but anything can happen in a month.

So we feel like we’re actually doing pretty decently in a reasonably challenging environment. I feel like the performance is quite good, but there is not a lot to trade around right now, so there’s not a lot of market themes, there haven’t been that many idiosyncratic events, and we need a few more of them.

Matthew D. O’Connor

Sorry, just to clarify - the down 15% is versus the year-ago quarter, or versus the first quarter?

Marianne Lake

It’s--well, it’s approximately both, actually.

Matthew D. O’Connor

Okay. So maybe a little--

Marianne Lake

But that was a year-ago comment.

Matthew D. O’Connor

Maybe a little bit bigger picture on the capital markets side. I think it was investor day 2016, you showed these sides from the CIB of a lot of market share from 2015 and said it may not be sustainable, these share gains. Then at investor day a couple months ago, you showed 2016 with more market share gains and again said that they may not be sustainable. As you think about kind of the global competitive landscape, how is it feeling now versus a couple years ago when you first made those comments?

Marianne Lake

Okay, so we feel like we think we have a fantastic franchise. We’ve been number one in markets, number one in fixed income for a number of years now. As you say, we’ve grown--you know, there’s a little bit of volatility in share in any one period, but we’ve grown pretty steadily over the last few years. The comments we made this year, put aside 2016, the comments we made this year at investor day were predicated on a few things.

The first is that we did really quite well in 2016, and so that is a high bar, and we will work hard every hour of every day to replicate or beat it, but it is a high bar. Secondly, over the last several years, of course we have been the beneficiary of not only--of partly the fact that many competitors have had to retrench, so where competitors have either been shrinking or exiting businesses that were either sub-scale or not profitable for them, and where we were able to step in and provide that servicing capability, that seems to be largely over. I mean, you never know, but it seems to be largely over, and the truth is the competition is back and people are doubling down on what they are still doing. So it’s back to that sort of story, that while we think we’re doing very well, there’s always a competitor that’s fierce in every single thing that we do, [indiscernible] we had last year and that some others had last year [indiscernible] and so I think it’s natural and healthy for us to expect [indiscernible].

So when we have absolute share of 12% in fixed income, you tell me - is there a natural feeling? We’re not going to give up, but we just want to sort of set expectations that we gained 150 basis points year-over-year in share in markets last year. That’s a lot. So you know, we’ll work to [indiscernible] that share, we’ll work to grow it. To your point, however, there’s [indiscernible] our objective [indiscernible] franchise. We’re making great, great progress there. We have industry, best-in-class equal capabilities and we’re just building out that franchise, and then if we have 77% of 31 categories where we’re a top 3 player, that means we have 23% where we’re not, and we’re going to get after that in every single one of those categories.

So we still have opportunity. We think we differentiate ourselves on service, on the completeness and the globality and all the things that we have in our strategy, but I do think it’s reasonable to expect other people are going to want to enjoy some of the fruits of the expansion in fixed income.

Matthew D. O’Connor

How about on the consumer side? So that business is much more fragmented. We talked about mortgage earlier. I think you’ve got this stat that 33% of your customers have more than one product, or only 33% have more than one product, so you obviously feel like there’s a lot of opportunity to sell more products to your existing customers in a fragmented space here. So one of the areas has been credit card - you’ve got the Sapphire Reserve that you rolled out last year, very successful, too successful at one point where you kind of ran out--

Marianne Lake

There’s no such thing as too successful.

Matthew D. O’Connor

But just give us an update on the consumer efforts overall, and then specifically in the credit card.

Marianne Lake

Okay. So you know, 33% of our customers have more than one product with us, and that--you know, by definition, that’s a significant opportunity. I would also go back to saying that we made a concerted effort in 2012 to combine all of the Chase businesses under common leadership, and have been very, very consistently progressing breaking down any barriers, should they exist, between those businesses, whatever they may be - management, technology, transfer pricing, revenue sharing, and breaking those down so that we can look at client engagement as a holistic matter. We’re making great progress.

But it is true that 80% of our customers who have a mortgage have it away from us. Only 10% of our business banking customers have banking card and merchant acquiring, and we know that 40% of our customers need that, so we have all of these opportunities. The truth is it starts with having the customers - we have 60 million of them, we think we’ve got a good head start. The second thing is you have to have exceptional customer experience, and we are an outperformer in customer experience and we have been investing very heavily for more than five years now across the businesses in the customer experience, and that is paying dividends. So you have to have the customers, you have to treat them really well. You have to have great products and services, so we’ve been investing heavily in--we’ll talk about cards, but new cards, digital, payments, you name it - fintech, to make sure that we have a best-in-class product and services capability for our clients.

It’s one of those situations where honestly, if you build it, they will come, and then you just need to make it extraordinarily easy to do business with you. [Indiscernible] of that would be making sure that--you know, we’re ubiquitous now when you go to an ATM or you go to our mobile device or you go into a branch, but we can tell you that [indiscernible] less customers and rewards, so Sapphire Reserve, you mentioned it, we’ve--you know, in our mortgage space we’ve been offering Sapphire Reserve customers who do a purchase mortgage with us 100,000 points, so there are a lot of things that we can do now that we have the customers, the experience, the products and services, and that we’re making things easier to do business with us, it should be transformational in terms of deepening those relationships. So we’re on the journey, we’re firmly on the journey, and there’s a load more to do and it will be fantastic to reap the benefits of that.

Specifically in cards, so as part of that delivering exceptional products and services, we’ve launched four new cards, actually - Sapphire Reserve gets a lot of the airplay, but four new cards since the beginning of 2016. We did have extraordinary success in the fourth quarter of ’16 and the first quarter of this year in terms of originating Sapphire Reserve, and you saw that in our financials because the upfront acquisition premium costs associated with that are either immediately or over 12 months contra revenue, but we’ll lap that. The origination rates post-March are a bit more normalized but still healthy, and we’ll lap that in a year, and once the acquisition costs are behind us, the ROEs are really good. These are--total spend is exceptional, spend lift is exceptional, and these are a very, very attractive cohort of customers. Gordon showed you the stats - I won’t repeat them - at investor day, but these are customers that are usually very sticky. [Indiscernible] new to Chase in many cases where we can cement and deepen the relationship, because they are [indiscernible] engaged.

So [indiscernible] you know, expect a very significant renewal rate given the value of that card in the pockets of customers, but we’ll see that in the third quarter this year and the first quarter of next year, but this is not only a spend great--spend lift great, but the customers are exceptional, and that cohort of customers just adds to the opportunity set we talked about before, to be able to continue to bring more of [indiscernible].

Matthew D. O’Connor

Before I open it up to questions from the audience, I want to ask about net interest income, just to switch gears a little bit, and the rate sensitivity out there. So you increased your outlook for net interest income back in April with rates moving a little bit sooner than expected. Now we’re sitting here thinking about a June hike on the short end, but the long end has come down, and loan growth, it sounds like it’s solid for you guys but just overall for the industry, a little bit less. So how are thinking about the net interest income trajectory from here and then the impact of the flatter yield curve specifically as well?

Marianne Lake

Okay, so look - at the end of the first quarter, we updated guidance for the implied curve at that point to be year-over-year incremental $4.5 billion of NII, and although we’ve moved--and at that point, there were two hikes in the implied curve, July and December--let’s put December to one side because it doesn’t have a meaningful impact on 2017, and now you have June, not July. I would argue that we’re still looking for a second hike in September, and I would say that--you know, you saw one of the governors of the Fed speak, and I would say that her comments were consistent with the possibility, if not probability that that’s the case.

But putting that to one side, the short end is therefore meaningfully the same as the guidance we gave. The long end is down, call it 20, maybe 20 and a few basis points on average for the year versus what we expected in the first quarter. We are still expecting, by the way, that the curve will be relatively flat but that rising rates will ultimately drive up the long end, so we’re not expecting it to go further down, but that kind of 20, 25 basis points overall reduction for the year does have a small negative impact, but it’s less than a couple of hundred million dollars, so in the law of big numbers, there’s puts and takes of re-price lags behaving marginally different than you expected, but it’s still $4.5 billion year-over-year.

You know, I think if you just want to look to sort of give yourself a dimension, and obviously nothing is perfectly linear, but if you look at our earnings and risk disclosure from the first quarter, we said 100 basis point parallel shift would be $2.3 billion of NII over 12 months. You know, $1.5 billion is levered to the front end of rates, $800 million to the long end of rates, so by that you can see that as rates rise, we’ll enjoy the benefit of it. Of course, if we continue to see a flat or even lower 10-year, it will be a drag, but it will be offset by, at least in the first year or two, offset or more than offset by that uplift in rates.

You know, I would say our central case for U.S. rates is two hikes this year, the Fed starts to shrink the balance sheet at the end of the year, slowly and under control such that it’s more in the background, so rates remain the major monetary policy tool that we’ll see a flatter but nevertheless somewhat normal yield curve, and that the 10-year will be, call it 2.75 at the end of this year. Maybe we’ll be wrong, but implies a 2.40 so you pick your number. We’re not seeing it going down.

Matthew D. O’Connor

Okay, that’s helpful. Questions from the audience?

Marianne Lake

Can we just--just loan growth, so we had 9% year-over-year core loan growth in the first quarter. The second quarter is tracking to a similar number. A lot of our loan growth will ultimately always be predicated on the extent to which we do or don’t portfolio mortgages and the competitive environment and the margins are under pressure, so that may be a little bit less than we have been seeing. But fundamentally, if you just go underneath that sort of 9% year-over-year core loan growth, it’s pretty solid across the board. So again, we would like to see demand be stimulated, the economy stimulate that. I think we have to be patient about that, but there’s nothing that we’re seeing that’s changing that dynamic, and all of the survey data and all of the dialogue with clients is still reasonably good.

Matthew D. O’Connor

Okay. Questions from the audience? I’ve got a slew more here. Maybe migrating to credit quality, so big picture, you’ve had some of the industry-leading loan growth. You have talked about opening the credit box a little bit from what my point of view was very tight levels in credit card. Then starting with credit card, if you look at the first quarter, your losses were pretty close to what you think for the full year, so what are you seeing in credit quality right now, what’s the confidence in the credit card that you were able to loosen the box and still kind of manage the credit relationship there overall?

Marianne Lake

So you know, I know that you know this, but it does bear repeating that the first quarter in particular but the second quarter also for cards is seasonally higher, for a variety of reasons, in terms of loss rates. That’s very normal since I’ve been in this space. So we were at 2.94% in the first quarter, completely in line with our expectations, completely in line with the full year loss rate that is below 3%, which was our guidance, and migrating over the next several years to the range of 3 to 3.25%. So in terms of what we’re seeing relative to what we expected, it’s in line, and so everything is generally behaving as we would have expected in the situation and across the rest of the asset classes similarly - very benign, relatively flat charge-off ratio on year, small increase in auto, but a few basis points and, again, completely in line with our expectations. So no surprises in our portfolio in terms of credit quality so far this year, or that we have any expectation of

Now, obviously many of the asset classes that we have are at or near historical lows, so that doesn’t mean that charge-off rates won’t normalize - that would be entirely normal, and so even when we hadn’t done the targeted [indiscernible] and we had the super, super prime card portfolio, putting aside any legacy relationships, we were saying that a 2.5, 2.5 and change loss rate was unsustainably low and that it would normalize back to something meaningfully higher than that. The same will ultimately at some point be true in mortgage, although that continues to be extraordinarily low at less than 10 basis points.

So you know, I think over the medium term, you should expect that credit will go through a cycle and that we will see charge-off rates normalize, and that ultimately there will be a credit cycle, although it’s just not on the horizon as we sit here today. It’s not a clear and present danger as we see it in our portfolio. Credit quality still looks very, very good.

Matthew D. O’Connor

As we think about the impact on credit quality from higher rates, obviously we’ve had three hikes here. It’s only 75 basis points, but it’s also off of a very low level. What are your thoughts, or how do you model higher rates impacting credit costs, and maybe it’s too early to see the impact of the two hikes that we just had.

Marianne Lake



Yes, so look - so first of all, we obviously do a lot of different stresses on all of our portfolios to try and see where there’s fragility, but if you look at the consumer space, there’s a couple of things I would say. The first is consumers are in very good shape. Their balance sheets are repaired, they’re pretty liquid, their debt to income ratios are pretty low, debt service burdens are pretty well insulated from interest rate hikes because interest rates have been low forever, and they’ve been able to refi debt at--term out at low rates. I know that someone mentioned yesterday that the household debt burden has gone back to peak levels, but meanwhile GDP has gone up by 30%, so as a relative to income measure, it’s low.

So generally speaking, consumers feel very well insulated from rate hikes, particularly if they’re gradual, and those that would be more exposed, if we even parse them down into cohorts that might be more exposed because they haven’t protected themselves in the same way, the credit quality is exceptional. Their ability to pay is very, very strong - you know, these are 740 FICO, 50% LTB loans, and the shocks, even if you have 100 basis points incremental from here, which I think we can all only hope for, it wouldn’t be enough to create meaningful stress as we see it on delinquencies.

So the central case is gradual improvement in rates or normalization of rates, consumers are able to in large part withstand that very well. So maybe it’s too early to see, but we’re not expecting anything significant.

Matthew D. O’Connor

Maybe last topic to cover - expenses. The last couple of years, it’s been a very good expense story. You’ve taken out cost on the consumer side and the CIB side while you’ve been gaining share in CIB, while you’ve been rolling out new products on the consumer side. This year, I think you have a full-year guide of $58 billion on expenses, and there’s some of the auto lease accounting that’s driving that up versus a year ago. Are you on track for that? What are some of the puts and takes? The first quarter was a little bit higher, like it normally is, especially with the markets revenues there, but where do you stand on the expenses?

Marianne Lake

Yes, so I’ll start by saying that $58 billion is still our guidance. You should know, and I know you know this, that we don’t manage to an [indiscernible] target. It is still our expectation, the $58 billion, because we have clear line of sight on our investment plans, that we’re managing our expenses with discipline. If we were able to identify opportunities to do differently, either to invest more strategically that would be accretive or to be more efficient, we obviously would do that. Right now, $58 billion is still a good number.

You’re right - the first quarter is always seasonally higher in comp, particularly in CIB and particularly given we had a robust quarter in the first quarter, and the fourth quarter is usually seasonally low, so if you consider those to be plus or minus an offset, then you’re looking at sort of out of a low $14.5 billion number for the middle two quarters of the year, and that’s kind of where we are, absent any surprises.

You know, you hit the nail on the head - when you look at our expenses, we were on a journey to deliver $5 billion-plus of expense saves, materially achieved that exit 2016, and so now you are going to see the investments that we’re making ultimately drive the expense line up, a chunk of it in auto lease where we have revenues more than offsetting it, a bunch of it in growth and investing in revenue producers, a little bit FCIC surcharge contributions, the foundation, those sorts of things. But ultimately our willingness and fortitude to invest in the things that we think will be meaningful to our clients and our company over the long term through all periods, even when it might have been uncomfortable to do so, has paid dividends.

So while we may not disclose to you the entity or IRR of every individual investment that we do, I think that the proof in the pudding is in the eating, and that we’ve been not only continuing to invest but growing our investments all the way through the cycle. That’s not--this year is no exception, and I think that the fact that we are gaining share, leaders in most everything we do and delivering among best-in-class performance is the proof that it’s working, and we’ll continue to do that.

In particular, I think you would all want us to be, and we want to be very forward leaning in sort of new technologies, emerging technologies, emerging ways to think about serving our clients better and differently, and so we’ll do that. Not everything will be a home run, but ultimately we’ll learn a lot through doing it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Matthew D. O’Connor

Great. Well, we’re out of time, but Marianne, thank you so much.

Marianne Lake

Thanks very much. Thanks very much, all.

