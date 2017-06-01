Podcast: Eric Cinnamond On The Value Of Absolute Return Investing

Eric Cinnamond has been called "the godfather of small cap absolute return investing." From 1998 to 2016, he ran an equity investment strategy that handily beat the 8% average annual return of the Russell 2000 Index. But what's even more impressive is he did this while holding an average cash allocation of about 40%, so his equity performance was roughly double that of the index.

In this episode, we discuss his background and his evolution as an investor. We also delve into his current process, which entails his close study of roughly 300 companies. He reveals how he looks at business valuation and how he evaluates risk in that context. We also get into the current market environment and talk about how his discipline requires that he take an extreme contrarian position today both with his investments and his career.

Below are a few links related to the episode:

Eric blogs regularly at EricCinnamond.com.

He also recently wrote an in-depth piece for Value Investor Insight that I highly recommend.

Header image via Barron's profile of Eric.

I asked Eric to share a bit more about his valuation process and discounted cash flow analysis. This was his response via email: