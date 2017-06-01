Xplore Technologies' (XPLR) CEO Mark Holleran on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Xplore Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:XPLR)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 31, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Phil Sassower - Chairman

Mark Holleran – CEO

Tom Wilkinson - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Joshua Seide – Maxim Group

Kevin Rendino - RGJ Capital

Brian Kinstlinger - Maxim Group

William Gibson - ROTH Capital Partners

Joseph Dedona - Alexander Capital

Phil Sassower

Thank you for joining us today as we discuss the financial results of Xplore’s fiscal fourth quarter which ended March 31, 2017. Joining me on today's call are Mark Holleran who was recently promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer Tom Wilkinson.

After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to a brief question and answer session with analysts and fund managers. I want to take a few moments to provide the highlights of our quarter and year, then turn the call over to Mark to discuss the business in more detail.

Fiscal 2017 was a challenging year for Xplore on the top line with a macroeconomic slowdown affecting our industry and an unexpected supply chain constraint in our late third and fourth quarters. In spite of these challenges, we used this year to reposition our business, our operating structure, and our product lines to prepare for better financial performance in both fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018.

We pared our operating expenses 21% year over year and are now set for even lower operating expenses in fiscal 2018 as we realize the full benefits of the reductions made throughout 2017. Other programs still in progress that will provide incremental benefits over the coming years plus. Most importantly Xplore is now a leaner more efficient business, able to generate improved profitability and cash flows even during revenue cycles that would have been lost generating a year ago. This was clearly illustrated in our fourth quarter where revenues of $17 million generated a slight net loss, EBITDA breakeven and $4.9 million in positive cash flows. Under our old model that would not have been possible.

We have also made a series of changes and investments aimed at improving our revenue going forward that Mark will address in more detail. We are now positioned in 2018 to generate improved profitability over multiple quarters and drive recurring free cash flow to fund further investments in our products. This is a [indiscernible] the old Xplore. I know this road has not been easy and the path to this point has been different than originally anticipated. But we are now positioned to reap the fruits of these changes as we continue to execute.

I'll now turn the call over to Mark Holleran. our President and Chief Executive Officer to discuss our operations and outlook in more detail. Mark?

Mark Holleran

Thank you, Phil and thank you to all the participants on the call today. As Phil described we restructured our business during fiscal 2017 resulting in a major improvement in operating efficiency. This has positioned Xplore to be a far more profitable company. However we are also impacted by market forces outside of our control and helped top line below our original targets as we made the shift.

While this was a challenging year, success in our operating efficiency improvements means that we are able to break even at a much lower level than in prior quarters, allowing us to generate profitability, good cash flow as we work to grow revenue once again. The fourth quarter is a good example. We reported revenue of $17 million due to previously disclosed supply chain constraints. We are not satisfied with that big figure and must do better. I want to be very clear on that point. However our new OpEx structure reduced our cost so that we generated only a small net loss, effectively broken even at EBITDA line, and produced positive free cash flow.

The previous profitable third quarter demonstrated that our new operating model is able to deliver on the bottom line. In fact. we generated more than $10 million in free cash flow in the last six months of the year, a good indication of our model’s sustainability through both high and low quarters. As we return to growth and produce better top line, the profit leverage from this model will become increasingly apparent as well as ability to generate cash flow to internally fund our business growth without going to the market.

Looking at the fourth quarter specifically, we described on our last call the constraints in the supply chain that developed in late December affecting companies across the hardware industry, not just Xplore. For example, digitizers and [indiscernible] the unique touch-screen capabilities of our products and others were in short supply but so were the SSDs and other components used in a wide range of tablets, laptops and mobile devices.

We responded aggressively and pulled in supply to ensure we shipped every order we could in December quarter helping our customers that needed to take delivery by the December 31. That produced one of our best revenue quarters in the company history at $24.5 million and a solid net profit.

Market lead times have moved up and industry wide component shortages directly impacted the March quarter. Our revenue was lower than the actual market demand for our products. It also drove our backlog to more than $7 million reflecting deferred delivery of fourth quarter orders and customers placing orders with us to deliver in the first and second quarter of 2018. As such we anticipate sequential revenue improvements into the first quarter putting us on an improved revenue trajectory. Coupled with our lower OpEx spend, we believe we can now deliver on the bottom line and generate cash flows in multiple quarters per year.

I want to be very clear that we have taken the steps necessary on our end to adjust to the new supply chain realities and resume shipping products on or close to our typical timelines. Actions we have taken include lengthening order lead times, increasing order commitments, taking additional inventory, and second sourcing where appropriate among other steps. No supply chain will be perfect and subcomponents still remain a touch supply. We're also working closely with our ODMs to manage those issues.

We are also implementing longer term strategies to evolve our supply chain, improve flexibility, to adjust the order flows. While they remain focused on just the top line impacts that is only a portion of the complete revamping of Xplore’s business model in the last year, we originally anticipated a growing market but instead encountered headwinds from the market. We took that opportunity to respond aggressively cutting OpEx and headcount in a major efficiency effort, allowing us to weather the storm and emerged stronger operationally. We are now far leaner than at any point in Xplore’s history, operating a new business model geared for increased profitability at lower revenue levels even as we are making the necessary investments to drive increased sales once again going forward.

That said, we remain mindful that our business can be lumpy from quarter to quarter. Our visibility on order timing can be limited and we’re choosing to take a conservative approach in our revenue forecast and operating practices.

I want to spend a few minutes to discuss our growth efforts in more detail, including a streamlining of our business focus as well as several initiatives that are showing positive results. These include terminating one of the lost generation motion products and instead focusing on platforms carefully aligned to customer needs that can also generate acceptable margins, launching updated platforms with additional features that make our products more competitive, such as our new XSLATE R12 with features specific to public safety, logistics, manufacturing and other markets, navigating a shift in our product mix, the higher volumes of lower price units and subsequently entering a number of new verticals such as the vehicle emission testing to expand our addressable markets, hiring multiple additional sales people as part of a long term effort to grow our sales team, bringing on a new VP of Marketing and hiring a demand generation position to create a larger and more aggressive market presence, continuing to expand our penetration on large accounts including both of our U.S. telecom customers and shifting our ODM relationships and production approaches to create better long term supply, including a number of recent changes to make our products more readily available.

We have also embarked on longer term initiatives to build sustaining growth in new markets. I will touch on a few examples that are already generating positive returns.

Starting with our international business lines and specifically Europe. Europe was down notably year over year and represented key growth opportunity for Xplore in fiscal 2018. We've talked about this on prior calls. Most of our European sales teams were acquired in the Motion transaction and were new to Xplore since we had not sold heavily into the global markets outside of a few key customers.

In the U.S. we could assess the assets acquired from Motion and quickly fold them into existing operations. That was not the case in Europe and required more time than anticipated to understand what was working and the many things that would not work.

Throughout fiscal 2017 we replaced several of our sales teams, began to rebuild channel relationships and opened new distributor relationships. That is time consuming and a difficult process and requires multiple quarters to bring to fruition. However we’re beginning to see the benefits of those layers. Our international sales team under the leadership of our new VP of international sales hired in November 2017 generated increased European sales in the fourth quarter and we're now aligned with higher quality business opportunities in addition to a solid base with top global names already buying our products. We believe this could be a good driver of revenue in fiscal 2018 as we bring our European sales back to historical levels and further expand our global reach in other international markets. This includes our previously announced services network expansion, moving repair and support capabilities closer to our customers and making it easier for new customers to choose Xplore’s category leading products.

We also continue to build on our relationships with large customers, including a number of top names in the U.S. and globally. Throughout 2017 these customers have steadily increased their implementation of Xplore products in their workforce. For example, we have a top manufacturing site based in Germany that orders additional units steadily each quarter and recently expanded those orders to new installations at its US operations. As another example, we serve the top two telecom companies in the U.S. each of which have increased implementation of Xplore platforms to additional workers and divisions during the past year.

Xplore is also leading the market -- way into new markets increasing our addressable market opportunity and the total market opportunity for rugged tablet PCs. We've previously entered the rail sector and now work with most of the major rail line operators in the US. Late in 2017, we announced a partnership with the leading software and systems provider in vehicle emissions testing and our first day contract in this new market. We’re actively collaborating with our partners on additional bids in larger space. These are in our pipeline for this fiscal year and next and represent completely new addressable markets. These are just a few of examples of the growth opportunities we're addressing as we work to once again increase our top line. While the path will not be linear we see a number of opportunities to grow our business toward our multi-year target operating model which generates significant probability and cash flow for our investors. Most importantly doing so on our lean operating model we can generate consistent profitability for the first time in Xplore’s history and are working to begin that trend.

I now turn the call over to Tom Wilkinson our chief financial officer who will present the financial results for the fourth quarter. Tom?

Tom Wilkinson

Thank you, Mark. I will now review the more significant aspects of the financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $16.9 million, down from $24.5 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2017 and compared to $20.6 million in the year ago fourth quarter. Fourth quarter is typically a seasonal down period from the strong third quarter and backlog should have declined sequentially. Instead this year, this year was impacted by short term supply chain impacts that delayed our ability to ship against orders resulting in a backlog of more than $7 million compared to a backlog of $5.6 million a quarter ago.

Approximately 37% of our quarterly revenue was generated outside of the United States. As Mark indicated, increasing revenue generated from global customers and key to further growth and a strategic priority for the company.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter was $4.8 million or 28.1% of revenue. This compared to $6.7 million or 27.4% of revenue in the preceding quarter and $6.2 million or 30.3% of revenue in the prior year fourth quarter. Both revenue and gross margin reflect changes in the product mix and average selling price as we continue to transition our products and sell into new high volume customer accounts.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter declined to our lowest level in two years at $5.2 million. This was a decline of 16.3% sequentially from $6.3 million in the preceding quarter and a decline of 20.7% from $7.2 million in the prior year fourth quarter. We believe our lower operating cost profile is sustainable as reflected in our fiscal 2018 outlook I will provide shortly.

Furthermore we continue to focus on increasing operating efficiency to further control expenses, including implementation of our ERP programs and further improvements in our ODM processes to optimize our cost structure. A portion of our operating cost savings are being reinvested into sales, marketing and distributor development to drive topline growth.

For the quarter Xplore reported a net loss of $488,000 or $0.04 per basis share, compared to net income of $219,000 or $0.02 per basic share in the third quarter of fiscal 2017, and a net loss of $1 million or $0.09 per share in the prior year fourth quarter. This change in net loss reflects lower revenue offset by the significantly reduced operating expenses.

EBITDA adjusted for non-cash compensation, historical integration costs was $30,000 compared to EBITDA of $822,000 in the fiscal third quarter of 2017 and negative adjusted EBITDA of $112,000 in the prior year fourth quarter. The reconciliation is provided in the tables included in our press release.

Evaluating these changes in the context of our operating models, Xplore finished fiscal 2017 at record low OpEx rates compared to the prior past two years, indicating we can report substantially improved operating profits and cash flows going forward as revenue recovers from artificially low fourth quarter topline sales. The dramatic shift in our operating model during fiscal 2017 is now well established and an important factor of our future success.

For the full fiscal year of 2017 Xplore reported total revenue of $77.9 million compared to $100.5 million in fiscal 2016. The change in revenues reflects onetime Motion catch-up orders fulfilled in fiscal 2016, believed to account for 20% to 30% of the fiscal 2016 revenue figure, as well as the global tablet slowdown observed in the fiscal first quarter of 2017, and supply chain limitation impacting the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gross margin in fiscal 2017 was 28.2% compared to 31.2% in fiscal 2016 reflecting changes in product mix as well as fulfillment of several large customer orders in fiscal 2017, including a large telecom order of Xplore’s industry leading rugged Android tablet.

Operating expenses for fiscal 2017 were $24 million compared to $30.3 million in fiscal 2016, a decline of 20.7%. The decline in operating expenses reflect cost reductions implemented in stages throughout fiscal 2017 which the company believes are sustainable if there is increased focus on operating efficiency.

Net loss for fiscal 2017 was $2.5 million compared to a net loss of $362,000 in fiscal 2016. The change in net loss primarily reflects the lower top line results reported in Xplore’s first and fourth fiscal quarters due to macroeconomic and supply chain matters. The majority of the full year net loss was generated in the front half of the year prior to the full impact of our cost cutting, while the back half increasingly demonstrated our lean operating structure in both an excellent third quarter and a challenging fourth quarter.

Turning to the balance sheet. Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $233,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2016. Again this illustrates the benefit of our lower OpEx and reduced breakeven requirements under the new operating model.

We generated more than $10 million in operating cash flows in the last six months of the year. At quarter end cash was $3.5 million with no debt under the company's line of credit. Xplore continues to have no debt under the new $15 million line of credit with Bank of America previously announced.

Inventory declined at the end of the quarter to $12.9 million reflecting continued substantial shipment of goods from inventory in the fiscal fourth quarter. Accounts receivable declined to $10.5 million compared to $16.2 million in the preceding quarter on strong collections.

Backlog at quarter end of over $7 million, upped from backlog of $5.6 million in the preceding quarter reflecting the impact of the supply chain constraints during the fiscal fourth quarter. We believe these constraints are largely resolved and anticipate shipping against backlog orders during the current and next quarters. In full consideration of the market and supply chain that currently exists and are working to addressing the supply chain changes, we're taking conservative approach to outlook and believe our fiscal year 2018 revenue to be between $75 million and $85 million.

Gross margins for the fiscal year is expected to be between 28% and 30% and operating expenses are expected to be approximately $23 million to $25 million reflecting a full year of the company's reduced operating expense profile.

That concludes my review of the financial results. Before turning to Q&A, I want to remind you that there are some questions we will not be able to answer because of competitive or legal considerations. Our new policy of providing annual guidance and longer term operating targets provides a framework for expectations but we do not provide specific quarterly expectations as a matter of policy.

In order to facilitate the Q&A process, participants will be permitted to ask one question and one follow-up question. You may then rejoin the roster for additional questions and follow up if time permits. We now welcome your questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Josh Seide of Maxim.

Joshua Seide

Hi guys, thanks for taking the questions. Can you give us some color on which products experienced the strongest demand in the quarter and then maybe some insight on which products have experienced demand thus far into the June quarter?

Mark Holleran

As we stated -- this is Mark talking -- we saw a shift into the lower priced products, so there was extremely high demand for the D10 and Bobcat. We expect that to continue but we also see an uptick on the D10 going into this quarter and next quarter. And we see opportunities which will emerge over time with the new XSLATE R12.

Joshua Seide

And has the company identified which particular product lines are likely to experience the strongest demand in fiscal 2018 and therefore would warrant increased investment in inventory ahead of strong sales?

Mark Holleran

Yes, we have. We have invested in inventory in the D10 and the D10 and Bobcat.

Tom Wilkinson

Just to be clear, all of our products have sort of a different inventory method and burden. Our newest product, the XSLATE R12 does not require significant inventory investment due to the fact that it’s shipped directly.

Joshua Seide

That's helpful, thanks. And you called out a number of initiatives taken during the quarter to improve capacity with the supply chain. Should we expect that supply chain constraints have been largely resolved in the fourth quarter of 2017 or should we expect them to trail off in the first half or back half of 2018? Thank you.

Mark Holleran

The major supply constraints that we saw over the last two quarters, those have been addressed. I can’t predict the other supply chain constraints but we've taken positions on inventory and done a number of things that I talked to in the – in my address. So we don't anticipate those supply chain constraints to re-occur.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kevin Rendino of RGJ Capital.

Kevin Rendino

Thank you very much. Tom, great job on the cost containment. So really this is for you. Couple questions; one that I'd like direct answers to and one, I wish every shareholder of Xplore would ask of you and several of your board members. I just want to remind you and Mr Usher-Jones has been on the board for 21 years, Mr Gore [ph] who has been your partner at the Phoenix Group since 2004 -- been on the board since 2004 of the track record of Xplore, under your leadership a total return for one, three and five years is minus 41%, minus 67%, and minus 60%. This compares quite embarrassingly to the Russell 2000 growth index of positive 22%, 28.5% and 82% respectively. Over the last five years, Phil, your management of this business has led to a 60% drop in the stock price versus an 82% gain for the index. And the valuation of the business is now 25% of sales and that sale the market cap was slightly higher than the working capital of the company, all under your watch. I mention this because over the last three years you've used Xplore as your personal ATM. You’ve taken $300,000 in cash bonuses, options of $848,000 and a salary of $707,000, and that's a windfall of nearly $2 million which is literally 10% of the market cap of the company. I know the options are under water, I don't care about that, I can easily go back and show more cash comp. The money by the way is not paid to you, it's paid into a shell company, the Phoenix Group one of which you and Mr. Gore [ph] report, I've been to your offices at the Phoenix Group, it's paid for on the backs of the Xplore shareholders, secretaries et cetera. It’s 2017, the corporate governance at Xplore has been a disaster for a very long time. Shareholders should know it and demand change.

Here's my questions. One, given how you've overseen destruction of your share price, how do you justify the level of comp you’ve received? Two, explain to me on Mr Usher-Jones who has been on the board for 21 years still out to oversee a business he self destroyed? And three, specifically to Mr. Gore [ph], what is his value add? I know you and him have done the same exact thing for a company called iSIGN Solutions [ph] and now a penny stock company that has been a part of for a decade and one that you also went into the ground during your tenure as chairman and CEO. What's his value for shareholders? Thank you.

Phil Sassower

Thank you for those questions, Kevin. Let me say this, it didn't seem as much as a question as it was a statement on your part. The bottom line I think which is what we are talking about here is over the last five years, the company has had consistent year over year over year over year revenue growth. The revenues went internally before the Motion acquisition from $17 million to about $40 million and then with the recent acquisition of Motion, with the balloon, from the problem with the screens that they had with up to $100 million, but it's really basically an $80 million business. So this company went from $17 million to $80 million and that revenue growth did not help the price of the stock for the simple reason that it was not accompanied by profits. So what the focus of the board and the policy of the board is to focus on the bottom line profit and that is why we are quite optimistic on the going forward point of view that, while top line revenue growth will be important going forward, we expect that we will be able to administer this business profitably because of tremendous reduction in operating costs which were at $30 million a year ago, which are now below the $24 million level. And I think that will enable the company to become profitable and we believe that that will hopefully reflect itself in the price of stock.

In terms of your other criticisms, I think if you have a question you can properly address it to the governance and nominating committee of the board of directors which I think you already have. So some of the comments that you made when pontification was just duplicative of some of the comments that you have already made, but I thank you for those comments.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Kinstlinger of Maxim Group.

Brian Kinstlinger

A follow up on the supply chain. You mentioned uncertainty going forward on other supply constraint issues and I'm curious what can management do better to control the supply chain? Is it a function of working capital that holds you back?

Mark Holleran

The supply constraints that we identified, we have all worked to address them. In regards to LCDs, we’ve added a six month forecast with the LCD supplier. We've increased capacity with the new larger second factory with the screen manufacturer of twin wheel; batteries, we’ve worked with the battery company Synfuel [ph], placing large orders and moving to – from a 30 to 120-day rolling forecast with Ubicon [ph] and the battery supplier. SSDs, we’ve identified and worked with our ODMs to have a second source. RAM, we've also worked with our ODMs to have a second source and the digitizers we work directly with a digitizer company Wacom. So the supply constraints that we saw in the last two quarters those have all been addressed.

Brian Kinstlinger

But if I look at the guidance at the midpoint you expect a 3% top line growth but I would have suspected you'd have easier comparisons due to all the supply constraints that held back revenue in the last two quarters. So I guess I'm curious what goes into that for fiscal 2018? You mentioned the supply constraints are behind you but you're not sure going forward if there's new ones, so that's why I'm confused about the 3% top line growth projection.

Mark Holleran

We gave a conservative range based on our previous mistakes from last fiscal year. What I said is I can't predict changes in the market. What I can say is Xplore will move very quickly to address those things as fast as possible and our present plan is to grow our revenue in excess of the market rate for the fiscal year.

Brian Kinstlinger

And then finally, have you contemplated any changes in your pricing? I think if I heard you right, you mentioned that your lower priced products saw some stronger demand and if I'm not wrong your products generally earn pretty hefty premium to some of your competitors.

Mark Holleran

Yes, we have. Our goal of market strategy has always been that we earn premium brand, we're not the cheapest but in fact, we did increase our prices on two of our more popular brands last fiscal year and we are looking into what our pricing policies should be going forward in this fiscal year.

Operator

Our next question comes from William Gibson of ROTH Capital Partners.

William Gibson

Thank you. Mark, I think you mentioned Europe being up year over year in the fourth quarter. And are you finding success in grabbing some new customers as a part of the second source or what's going on in that regard?

Mark Holleran

Yes, we are rebuilding Europe and we saw growth in the fourth quarter. We're seeing new opportunities in various regions, in particular in Germany and in the U.K. we see strong growth potentials.

William Gibson

And then secondly, regarding product development, I know it slipped out something potentially you acquire the product as well as develop it internally, and then a specific question about where we stand with regard to the F5 model.

Mark Holleran

I don't understand your question, William.

William Gibson

Okay. Are you looking at potentially acquiring operating assets of other companies that have developed perhaps different and I'm thinking smaller sizes?

Mark Holleran

We're always looking at opportunities. We have released a RFQ that we're getting the results in for 7 inch and we will make decisions and that our go to market strategy on that was to really look at products that were already under development and we could get to market faster than the normal product development cycle. In regards to the F5, that is part of a refresh of our late product set. So we right now have four products under development that will come out in next fiscal year.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joseph Dedona of Alexander Capital.

Joseph Dedona

So I see you realigned the company as far as cost but I guess everyone wants to know when do you think the revenue ramp could happen?

Mark Holleran

We’re anticipating growing our revenue this fiscal year, we've gone out and hired additional reps. And as I stated we're investing both in sales and marketing to grow the business in excess of the market rate this fiscal year.

Joseph Dedona

But where do you think revenues could go like in a couple years? Is this a $100 million business, $200 million business as far as revenue?

Mark Holleran

You know, that really depends on the market and what we're willing to invest and growing it. We intend to continue to grow the business and yes our goal is to get the business. I think we've provided an operating model of $120 million that generates a very nice profit to the company and to the shareholders.

Joseph Dedona

Lastly, I see some of the lower priced models are selling well; are they cannibalizing the high priced models or can you give me any color on that, or ---

Mark Holleran

I think we have a little bit of that. I think the market shifted from more expensive products to lower priced products and Xplore anticipated that brought that lower.

Joseph Dedona

And what about the more expensive products? Do they still use them or is that something that -- I mean I know the military use that, right?

Mark Holleran

Yes, we have customers that are tried and true still use our most expensive product but we see that market as lowering while the other markets are growing, and that therefore we're investing in the growing markets with future products.

Joseph Dedona

And what are the margins like, between the higher cost products and the lower cost products?

Mark Holleran

Obviously the higher products carry a larger gross margin, it really depends on which products that are but I would estimate you see between 10% and 20% difference in the gross margin.

Operator

Our next question comes from Neil Figas [ph], a private investor.

Unidentified Analyst

So I guess my first question is for you Tom. I wondered if we could go back to the guidance of $75 million to $85 million for a minute. You've referred to it as conservative. Could you talk a little bit just in general about the methodology that you used to risk opportunities in the pipeline? Give us a little color on what went into coming up with the midpoint of $80 million and how did that compare to what you did last year, where we really I think misguidance every single time, including for the fourth quarter?

Tom Wilkinson

Our revenue expectations are built up really from the bottom always all the way up. It starts with our sales professionals. Listing, risking, anticipating even unknown orders into the market as well as input from marketing in advance. I'd say that the approach is not as it's not different, it's a matter of from the bottoms up, how conservative the organization is and observing what these opportunities are and what the likely outcomes will be. And so I would say that's where we're coming up with a conservative -- it's a more conservative look than last year. You always take all of the opportunities and all of the potential and you kind of risk weight it and boil it down to what the final projection is, we just took a certain ride at that this time.

Unidentified Analyst

And if the assumptions are correct in fiscal 2018, is the pivot and we start to grow -- we start to demonstrate profitability, if this comes together like I'm hearing you guys try to share with us what you see the year being, if that does in fact turn out to be true as we progress through the year, I would think that investor relations is going to become a very very important aspect of the company's effort to enhance shareholder value, essentially trying to create what's going to need to be mostly an entirely new shareholder base people that aren't yet involved with the company or may not even have heard of Xplore. Can you kind of give me a feel for what your priorities and goals are with the IR effort starting now as we move forward with the new guidance and outlook for the company?

Mark Holleran

Sure. We have a very open communication policy to all of our existing shareholders and we're trying to give as much information as possible to them with the amounts of what we’re allowed. We're not going to stop that, we are doing more outreach toward the new audiences to bring the story to new investors, so they can join our historical investors and take part in the future of the company. So to that end looking for different venues that we haven’t attended before, maybe pairing back some of the other venues in which we're getting -- we're getting the opportunities to see our existing investors but we can do direct outreach to make sure we continue that. And as well as taking in specific meetings with investors, potential investors that we think are highly likely to participate.

Phil Sassower

Well, I want to thank you for participating on today's call. We remain focused on managing our lean OpEx structure, driving sales in our existing markets, expanding sales in new markets, and generating profitable results and free cash flow. We have taken steps to ensure increased capacity to meet the rising demand for our products as well as improve the supply chain efficiency, and remain focused every day on execution to achieve our goals. Thank you for your participation today and have a great evening.

