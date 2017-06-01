Do You Think You Can Predict The Market?

The next time some expert predicts XYZ, just hearken back to this light-hearted remembrance of other experts' predictions!

We are on the cusp of a new month and a new summer. Predictions will abound! Is the going to be the Summer Doldrums or the Summer of Love for the US stock market? I don't know and, if they are honest, neither does anyone else. But that won't stop them from bombarding us with rock-solid, don't question them predictions.

I think a slight lighthearted departure from stocktalk might be of value right now. What follows is a delightful little graphic from the website visualcapitalist.com. It was originally published back in 2015 by Jeff Desjardins. The next time some "expert" tells you he "knows" the market must plunge (or soar) take a fresh look at some of these expert predictions...

(This one, from 1998 by Paul Krugman, is my favorite!)

The editors at Visual Capitalist conclude their graphic by adding their own favorite quote, made by Ken Olsen, the founder of Digital Equipment Corp., in a 1977 speech to the World Future Society:

There is no reason for any individual to have a computer in his home."

For those of us who remember, DEC was one of the highest of the high-flying computer companies in the 1960s all the way through the 1990s, at one point becoming the 2nd biggest computer manufacturer in the world. Then, after failing to match lower-priced models of equal speed and computing power it was acquired by Compaq. Which was acquired by Hewlett Packard. Which has since split into two very different companies.

How the world has changed. And will change, no matter what the experts predict. It's a great time to be alive...

