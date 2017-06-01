Saving Michael Kors: A Case For Recovery

Stay short unless you see a big change in KORS management. If they don't go, nothing will happen. But the brand itself can be revived.

The CEO, John Idol, seems to lack the clarity of vision to re-build the brand to be relevant and important to a new, socially conscious, millennial generation.

Sales in Asia are up, but that's largely misleading because KORS bought out its exclusive Asian licensee last summer.

I last wrote about Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) back in June, 2016, when the stock was at 50.

Since then, the company has continued the decline I predicted, following the well-trod path of other affordable luxury brands struggling to remain relevant: expanding offerings into fashion unrelated to KORS principal strength, women's fashions.

Today's announcement was simply more of the same. KORS plans to rely on financial engineering, a $1 billion stock buy-back, that they hope will maintain the share price, and margin growth by cutting costs and retail stores. Ultimately, that's a failing strategy to maintain and grow the brand, although it might restore the company to profitability.

KORS only growth segment was in Asia, but even that fails to take account that KORS bought out its licensed partner there in June, 2016. Today, it took a write-down of part of the $500 million it paid for the deal. And anyone who knows the Asian fashion market knows that it is largely driven by the popularity of of brands in the European and US markets.

This quote from CEO John Idol in today's press release was telling:

"...our product and store experience did not sufficiently engage and excite consumers. We acknowledge that we need to take further steps to elevate the level of fashion innovation in our accessories assortments and enhance our store experience in order to deepen consumer desire and demand for our products."

Ya think?

KORS is in desperate need of a total and complete rebranding, and that should start with a departure by John Idol. Here are steps KORS could take after that:

1. Focus the brand

I don't know any man that's interested in buying a pair of briefs because they say, "Michael Kors". I also can't imagine why anyone would buy a Michael Kors Fitbit knock-off when they can buy the actual article. Ditto that with respect to all the other nonsense I see in Michael Kors retail stores:sneakers, watches, jewelry, etc. etc. ad nauseum.

KORS does leather handbags and certain other leather goods, like ladies' wallets and key holders, very well. But they produce far too many different styles instead of concentrating on some classic, exclusive, designs. Moreover, it seems far too many KORS handbags are simply knock-offs of higher end luxury brand styles. Visitors to Fashion Avenue can find more innovative designs in the various pop-up shops that young and hungry new fashion designers build for a week or a few days in vacant storefronts.

Finally, segregate the lines of business into four segments: fashion, leather goods and handbags, miscellaneous and licensed products, and retail stores. Doing so will more easily identify segment strengths and weaknesses so that the new management can fix what is broken. Margins can be better measured. It also makes particular segments more easily spun-off to shareholders or sold (as, for example, if the once-rumored interest of Coach (NYSE:COH) or some other brand in KORS leather goods were to re-occur).

For segments that are failing entirely, concentrating their risk in one segment will make the write-off all the easier if the segment cannot be revived, sold or otherwise disposed.

2. Move beyond the 1980's and embrace Social Entrepreneurship

A millennial generation that largely preferred Bernie Sanders to Hillary Clinton is not going to be moved by the type of conspicuous displays of consumption that we saw in the 1980s. KORS "jet set" fashion positioning is simply ridiculous these days.

Michael Kors, as a brand, means little or nothing other than decent quality handbags and fashions at a reasonable price.

To "engage and excite customers", in Mr. Idols words, KORS must do far more, starting by making the eponymous brand inseparable from the selfless and charitable actions of its founder.

Michael Kors, the person, is actively engaged in multiple charitable endeavors ranging from Hunger alleviation to autism to AIDS charities. But those admirable activities are limited to just a small segment of the Michael Kors website under "Kors Cares".

New management should make those charitable works front-and-center and in the mind of everyone who purchases a Michael Kors product or walks into a Michael Kors retail store. Customers seeking the ubiquitous circled "MK" on Kors products should be reminded it stands for "Michael Kares". And they should think to themselves: as a customer, so do I.

3. Build the KORS brand on unassailable corporate ethics and principles

It only takes one video from one smartphone, now ubiquitous even in the globe's most impoverished nations, to forever damage a brand. Labor issues, worker safety, and environmental abuses can devastate brands, even if they are committed by third parties working for the brand.

KORS complies with most of the international standards for fair labor practices and ethical supply chain rules, but outsources most of its supply chain to third-party manufacturers. This is common in the industry, but presents brand risks when third party contractors fail to live up to companies' ethical standards.

This offers an overwhelming opportunity for comparative advantage for KORS in the marketplace in Europe and the United States: bring the producers into the store.

For each handbag, include a photo of the person (or one of the people) who assembled it. include a brief biography and their country and how their lives have been improved by manufacturing Michael Kors handbags. This might require KORS to take control of its third-party jobbers entire factory during a production run, but it would distinguish the brand as few others for only little additional marginal cost. .

And KORS shouldn't forget US manufacturing, either. A premium product line, call it "KORS America", could charge as much as 25% more for "Made-in-the-USA" products cut and assembled by men and women with social, medical, psychiatric, or other troubles who will have earned a modest living on Michael Kors own manufacturing payroll. Those workers should also be showcased in KORS retail goods and stores.

Women buying into the Michael Kors brand should know that they are doing well for themselves and good for others. In today's marketplace, such altruism is often a motivating source in purchase decisions that KORS is well-positioned to exploit.

4. Close more stores and train staff to close sales

The principal purpose of a Michael Kors stores should be to enhance the brand, not to make profits. They should be the main drivers of the brand, be located only in exclusive retail centers, provide a visitor and tourist brand experience, and earn national media with public events. Stores in lesser retail malls in little-known areas (Boise, Idaho, for example) should be closed, even if they are profitable. Boise may be nice, but it's not Beverly Hills, and the store there do little to enhance the status of KORS as a luxury brand.

In the remaining stores, management needs to recognize there is a huge difference between sales clerks and sales people: the former rings up the sales customers makes; the latter makes customers' sales and rings them up.

Every sales person in the remaining higher-end retail locations should be trained in selling, not to make profits but to build brand. They need to learn the worst thing a salesperson can say to a prospective customer is "Can I help you?" (To which customers amost universally say, "No" or "Just looking", leaving the sales person with no inroad to making the sale.) They need to learn to upsale ("This is a really lovely bag, but I think you might like this even better. See how it complements your…") and to make add-on sales ("I think you might like this to go along with your purchase ….")

Again, the sales should not be simply to make profit, but to build brand awareness. On average, every new item you buy is seen by 5 to 10 of your friends and co-workers withing a week of your purchase, usually more. If they see you "loving" your purchase, about one-third of them will be emulate it. And since KORS stores will be in high-end retail centers, the "trickle down" effect of the fashion leaders who shop at higher-end shopping districts will spread.

Once made, the KORS retail experience should be complemented by service and after- sale personal interaction. A telephone call from the sales person to the customer 30 days or so after a sale helps build a reliable customer base as the customer sends friends to "Irene" or "Bill", "my customer service specialist at Michael Kors. Tell her I sent you." Last, when new designs come in, KORS sales people who have created those connections can urge customer to come to their store to check out what is new or to invite them to exclusive showings of new offerings, local events with Michael Kors himself, or charitable events supported by the company.

Summary:

KORS has been mismanaged and is following a long, well-trod path to irrelevance that tends to happen, inevitably, with most affordable luxury brands. I would be inclined to remain short as the CEO, John Idol, seems to lack sufficient vision to escape that vortex of that inevitable decline. I put the share price in the high teens in about 36 to 48 months unless John Idol is shown the door. (As with all the articles I write recommending changes and personnel, I simply assume such changes will not be made.)

The company, though, can be built back by concentrating its sales strategy to make a far more differentiated brand representing something more than "Michael Kors", the brand; something more closely aligned with the charitable and altruistic inclinations of Michael Kors, individual. We'll know something like that could happen if we read news of Mr. Idol's departure. Otherwise, look for Michael Kors products at your local thrift shop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management and do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers.