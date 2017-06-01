DryShips: It Sure Feels Like GE Is Still Selling Stock

In the press release announcing the VLGC credit facility, DRYS indicated it would stop selling equity. This may be true but it does not feel like it.

The trading patterns of the stock suggest that Kalani appears to be cramming blocks of DRYS stock into the market in the morning and in the middle of the afternoon.

DRYS stock has declined almost 16% in the two days since announcing a firm commitment for a $150 credit facility to partially fund the acquisition of 4 VLGCs.

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) announced a firm commitment for a $150 million credit facility to partially fund the acquisition of 4 VLGCs during the morning of May 30th. "DryShips Announces $150 Million Debt Commitment" provides the details and an analysis of the remaining vessel acquisition funding gap. The announcement was good news but it clearly could have been better. The $150 million was shy of the $200 million that would have put to bed any questions about the funding gap. DRYS stock price has declined almost 16% since the announcement but a good chuck of that decline may be due not to disappointment in the size or skepticism over the eventual closing of the VLFC credit facility but to continuation of DRYS stock sales into the market under its continuous offering program through Kalani.

The press release announcing the firm commitment for the VLGC credit facility included the following statement from GE.

"Following the closing of the ABN/KEXIM loan, DryShips will still have the majority of its fleet (32 vessels) unencumbered. In dollar terms, assuming a modest 50% leverage of the market value of these assets, this would imply the ability to raise approximately $250 million (or $19.13 per share) of additional debt capital. We will now concentrate our efforts on arranging financing for these vessels. This will allow us to focus on further accretive vessel acquisitions without the need to raise further equity."

Clearly that statement can be interpreted as DRYS will not issue equity for future acquisitions while leaving open the possibility of continuing to issue equity to fund previously announced acquisitions. The trading in the stock subsequent to the press release suggests that is case. In an article published May 28th title "Still Cramming Equity Into the Market", I wrote the following:

It is reasonable to expect that DRYS will issue a Fixed Amount Request in the $6 million range next week and that the recent trend of downward pressure on the stock price will continue during the first hours of trading on Monday and Tuesday. The current $39 million EMV, however, reflects a robust skepticism that DRYS will successfully complete a debt raise to help fund its announced acquisitions. As the calendar turns to June, that becomes an increasingly risky proposition.

We will not know until DRYS files its next 6-K but it certainly feels like I was correct about the first portion of that statement. The trading in DRYS stock on May 30th and 31st has the fingerprints of Kalani investments. They cram blocks of stock into the market from around 9:40 until 11, sometimes around noon, and then again after 2pm. This trading pattern is most noticeable during the first three days of the trading week when presumably Kalani has received its Fixed Amount Requested and gets to work forcing it into the market.

The problem is insufficient demand for the stock, even after the firm commitment on the $150 million VLGC credit facility, results in the price getting trashed more than the dilution. Here are some stats for trading on May 30th and 31st.

VWAP $2.6084

Volume 6.178 million

Value traded $16.117 million

What was particularly disconcerting about trade today was that the volume was pretty light through 10 am. At that point, despite the light trading, Kalani started to sell into the market and the price collapsed.

Assuming DRYS is continuing to issue stock at approximately 12% of volume (the recent pace of issuance), the new share dilution should equal about 5% while the price decline equals 15%, a horrible tradeoff. The equity raised? A 6.5% discount to VWAP would yield proceeds of $1.8 million.

Final thoughts:

the current equity market value, reflecting the above estimate of equity issuance, is approximately $34.5 million (14.5+ million shares at $2.38).

the VLGC credit facility is very likely to close by the end of June.

as mentioned in a prior article, DRYS likely has enough cash to fund all its acquisitions until the second VLGC delivery in September.

there is so much unencumbered asset value, DRYS should be able to raise at least $100 million in additional debt (probably at a very high cost reflecting its poor reputation).

Make of that what you will.

