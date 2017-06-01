Palo Alto To Announce Earnings: What Should You Be Thinking About?

Four new realities about to play themselves out.

Security teams at many large enterprises are experiencing incident alarm fatigue and often cannot react in a timely manner. Some experts argue that they simply don't have large enough budgets to hire enough skilled workers to respond. Others lament that security isn't a business priority.

We're about to find out. A wave of security breaches in the past have stimulated growth at leading security companies, many of whom have languished since 2015. Now in 2017 will a rise in reported breaches be enough? Or are other factors at play?

Let's look at some new realities playing themselves out in the security market which might offer additional background on upcoming security vendor earnings reports, including Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW):

1) Growing Network and Security Complexity

Networks are larger and more complex. While this can be a bullish trend for firewall vendors at some point complexity can have a negative impact on earnings and guidance. Security becomes increasingly complex as network complexity grows. A recent article in CSO exposes the collective accumulation of too many different security devices with limited visibility and specialized functionality.

Many large organizations have decades of gear connecting patchworks of legacy and new apps partitioned by cobbled security architectures. If that hard to manage kluge can be easily evaded by advanced attacks then it poses a bigger challenge, well beyond new gear purchases.

Security capex spending could become constrained by a customer's ability to hire enough security pros to manage the cutovers and the day to day changes and alarms and the new attacks.

2) Security Skills are Scarce

A cyber security skills gap has been well documented and many security execs see no hope in sight. A 2016 survey by ISACA predicts a global shortage of 2 million security pros by 2019. Attack surfaces are growing and nation-states are active players in the evolution of sophisticated attacks, hacker ecosystems and even federated business models.

3) Attacks are more Sophisticated

Another factor is a new generation of malware attacks which can easily evade legacy firewall technologies. They're making firewalls less strategic to the overall security posture. Vidder CTO Junaid Islam discussed security innovations needed to combat these new attacks that could take down entire systems in his blog: New Cyber Attacks Require New Counter Measures.

4) Breaches are Commonplace despite Security Spend

In fact, breaches are becoming quite commonplace, even with substantial growth since 2004 in cybersecurity spending:

In 2004, the global cybersecurity market was worth $3.5 billion - and in 2017 we expect it to be worth more than $120 billion. The cybersecurity market grew by roughly 35X over 13 years.

- Cybersecurity Market Report, 2/17

Yet recent breaches don't seem to be having the same effect on firewall spending as they did in 2014/2015. See two firewall stocks charted against the NASX above.

Earnings will Tell

One way to determine how well security vendors are addressing these four issues is when they announce earnings. The leading firewall players, including Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Palo Alto Networks have experienced an overall decline since 2015, when breaches led to a surge in firewall purchases. Yet breaches have continued into 2017, to the point of even making headlines in political races.

With the rise of cyber-attacks (and growth in security spending) one might conclude that 2017 would be a banner year. That has not been the case so far. Maybe it's not a budget problem but a people and complexity problem. Today all eyes are on PANW.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Im an an executive in a security software vendor based in Silicon Valley.