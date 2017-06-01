Prospect Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 10 BDC Peers (Post Calendar Q1 2017 Earnings) - Part 1

PSEC’s recent performance when compared to some of the company’s BDC peers, including my current buy, sell, or hold recommendation, is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

This includes the percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2016 and 3/31/2017. This also includes a discussion regarding several of PSEC’s portfolio companies.

Part 1 of this article compares PSEC’s recent quarterly change in NAV, quarterly and trailing twelve-month economic return, and current valuation to ten BDC peers.

Focus of Article

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Prospect Capital Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PSEC) recent results and compare several of the company's metrics to ten other business development company ("BDC") peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within two tables. Table 1 will compare PSEC's recent NAV and economic return to the ten other BDC peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to NAV analysis using stock prices as of 5/26/2017. Table 2 will compare PSEC's investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 12/31/2016 and 3/31/2017 to the ten BDC peers.

I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on PSEC and some of the company's BDC peers at periodic intervals. These BDC peers include American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACSF), Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV), Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC), Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC), Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN), Medley Capital Corp. (NYSE:MCC), NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT), and Solar Capital, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Understanding the general characteristics of each company's investment portfolio can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a "numbers" analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis would be a good "starting-point" to begin a discussion on the topic.

Towards the end of this article, the following comparisons between PSEC and the ten other BDC peers will be provided: 1) quarterly NAV increase (decrease) and economic return (loss); 2) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss) (good indicator of overall performance); 3) fair market value ("FMV") versus cost ratio as of 3/31/2017; 4) percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 3/31/2017; 5) cumulative gain (loss) per share (very good indicator of long-term performance); and 6) current premium (discount) to NAV as of 3/31/2017. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for PSEC will be in the"Conclusions Drawn" section of the article.

NAV, Economic Return (Loss), and Current Premium (Discount) to NAV Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how PSEC compares to the company's ten other BDC peers in regards to the metrics stated above.

Table 1 -NAV, Economic Return (Loss), and Current Premium (Discount) to NAV Analysis

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company's NAV per share figures from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on PSEC and the ten other BDC peers (see each corresponding column): 1) NAV per share at the end of the calendar fourth quarter of 2016; 2) NAV per share at the end of the calendar first quarter of 2017; 3) NAV per share change during the calendar first quarter of 2017 (monetary amount and percentage); 4) economic return (loss) during the calendar first quarter of 2017 (monetary amount and percentage); 5) economic return (loss) during the trailing twelve-months (monetary amount and percentage); 6) stock price as of 5/26/2017; and 7) 5/26/2017 premium (discount) to NAV per share at the end of the calendar first quarter of 2017 (monetary amount and percentage).

Due to the fact several BDC peers listed in Table 1 have a different fiscal year-end, all quarterly results are based on a calendar year-end. Readers should be aware as such when the analysis is presented below. Now that an overview has been provided, let us start the comparative analysis between PSEC and the ten other BDC peers.

PSEC:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, PSEC had a NAV of $9.62 per share at the end of the calendar fourth quarter of 2016. PSEC had a NAV of $9.43 per share at the end of the calendar first quarter of 2017. This calculates to a quarterly NAV decrease of ($0.19) per share or (1.98%). When including PSEC's monthly dividends totaling $0.25 per share, the company had an economic return of $0.06 per share or 0.62% for the calendar first quarter of 2017. It should also be noted PSEC had a trailing twelve-month economic return of $0.82 per share or 8.53%. PSEC's trailing twelve-month economic return outperformed four of the BDC peers within this analysis (AINV, FSC, FSFR, and MCC) while underperforming six (ACSF, ARCC, GBDC, MAIN, NEWT, and SLRC).

PSEC's performance during the past four quarters was mainly attributable to the following four factors: 1) minor-modest overpayment of dividends when compared to the company's net investment income ("NII"); 2) continued net depreciation within several control and non-control investments (including most oil and gas investments); 3) combined modest net appreciation within the company's collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") portfolio; and 4) net appreciation within several control investments; especially the company's investment in Echelon Aviation LLC (Echelon) and National Property REIT Corp. ("NPH"). This is a good transition to the next topic of discussion, an analysis of PSEC's investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 12/31/2016 and 3/31/2017. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 - Investment Portfolio Composition Analysis (Including Several Additional Metrics; 3/31/2017 Versus 12/31/2016)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, directly obtaining some figures/percentages from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1]. All remaining figures/percentages were calculated using data obtained within the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, PSEC had 49% and 20% of the company's investment portfolio in senior secured first- and second-lien loans as of 3/31/2017, respectively. As such, these types of loans comprised the majority of PSEC's investment portfolio. When compared to the prior quarter, PSEC's percentage of senior secured first- and second-lien loans increased (decreased) by 3% and (4%), respectively. PSEC also had 1%, 18%, and 12% of the company's investment portfolio in subordinated debt (unsecured loans), CLO/credit-linked notes ("CLN") (structured securitizations) + other, and equity/warrants, respectively. When compared to the prior quarter, PSEC's percentage of subordinated debt (unsecured loans) and CLO/CLN (structured securitizations) + other remained unchanged while the company's equity/warrants increased 1%. As such, there was a minor shift in investment portfolio composition during the calendar first quarter of 2017.

As of 3/31/2017, PSEC's investment portfolio had a "FMV versus cost" ratio of 0.9634x. When compared to the ten other BDC peers within this analysis, this ratio was below the mean of 0.9919x. When compared to a ratio of 0.9714x as of 12/31/2016, PSEC's FMV slightly decreased during the calendar first quarter of 2017. PSEC had 3.3% and 1.4% of the company's investment portfolio on "non-accrual" status as of 3/31/2017; based on its amortized cost basis and FMV, respectively. When compared to the ten other BDC peers as of 3/31/2017, PSEC's amortized cost and FMV non-accrual percentage was modestly and slightly below the mean of 4.9% and 2.2%, respectively.

However, it should also be noted during the past two years PSEC performed several "debt-to-equity" exchanges within four of the company's oil and gas portfolio companies. These exchanges occurred from deteriorating operations within this sector directly due to the sharp decrease in crude oil prices during 2015 and the subsequent prolonged "slump" in prices since. Instead of showing PSEC's debt investments within these four portfolio companies as "non-performing" (non-accrual status), the company converted its existing debt investments into new/additional equity investments. When taking into consideration the existing debt investment balances of all four oil and gas portfolio companies prior to each respective exchange, PSEC theoretically would have had 6.6% and 4.4% of the company's investment portfolio on non-accrual status as of 3/31/2017; based on its amortized cost basis and FMV, respectively. Since PSEC's new equity investments within these four portfolio companies currently have a very low probability of providing GAAP dividend income over the foreseeable future, I believe these theoretical percentages should also be provided to readers to remain non-bias (provide a "clearer picture").

As of 3/31/2017, I believe the following PSEC portfolio companies remain at heightened risk for investment depreciation over the next several quarters: 1) Arctic Energy Services, LL C (Arctic); 2) CP Energy Services Inc. (CP Energy); 3) First Tower Finance Company LLC (First Tower); 4) USES Corp. ("USES"); 5) Edmentum Ultimate Holdings, LLC (Edmentum); 6) Nixon, Inc. (Nixon); 7) Spartan Energy Services, Inc. (Spartan); and 8) Venio LLC (Venio). However, with that being said, the following control portfolio companies continue to exhibit strong operating performance and cumulative FMV appreciation: 1) Echelon; 2) MITY Inc. ("MITY"); and 3) NPH.

As of 3/31/2017, PSEC's investment portfolio had generated a cumulative realized loss of ($0.93) per share (when based on a per share count as of 3/31/2017). When compared to the ten other BDC peers, PSEC basically had an average cumulative realized loss per share when compared to the mean of ($0.82) per share (some could argue a minor underperformance). I believe calculating a BDC's cumulative realized gain (loss) per share provides a very useful metric when analyzing the long-term performance of management's underwriting abilities/due diligence.

As of 3/31/2017, when excluding CLO investments, 2.30% of PSEC's portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had "oil and gas" characteristics). When including CLO investments (with confirmation by management), 2.74% of PSEC's portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector. When compared to the ten other BDC peers within this analysis, PSEC's oil and gas exposure was slightly above the mean of 2.21%. When compared to the prior quarter, PSEC's exposure to the oil and gas sector remained relatively unchanged.

As of 3/31/2017, 88% of PSEC's debt investments had floating interest rates while 12% had fixed interest rates. When compared to the prior quarter, PSEC's proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates remained unchanged. When compared to the ten other BDC peers within this article, PSEC continued to have a slightly higher percentage of debt investments with floating interest rates (when compared to the mean). However, with that being said, it should also be noted PSEC had an above average weighted average London Interbank Offered Rank (LIBOR) cash floor as of 3/31/2017. As current/"spot" LIBOR continues to rise in the future, PSEC's investment portfolio as of 3/31/2017 would not benefit as much as most sector peers if LIBOR only gradually increased and remained at a relatively suppressed level over an extended period of time. This specific metric will be analyzed in PART 2.

Once again using Table 1 as a reference, as of 5/26/2017 PSEC's stock price traded at $8.27 per share. When calculated, this shows PSEC's stock price was trading at a discount to NAV as of 3/31/2017 of ($1.16) per share or (12.30%). As such, PSEC now trades at a material (at or greater than 10%) discount to NAV.

Comparison of PSEC's NAV, Economic Return, Valuation, and Several Other Metrics to Ten BDC Peers:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, the following were the NAV increase (decrease) and economic return (loss) percentages for PSEC and the ten other BDC peers during the calendar first quarter of 2017 (in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss):

1) MAIN: 1.54% increase in NAV; 4.05% economic return

2) GBDC: 0.89% increase in NAV; 2.92% economic return

3) ARCC: 0.30% increase in NAV; 2.61% economic return

4) NEWT: 0.07% increase in NAV; 2.59% economic return

5) ACSF: (0.15%) decrease in NAV; 1.98% economic return

6) SLRC: 0.05% increase in NAV; 1.89% economic return

7) FSFR: (0.28%) decrease in NAV; 1.47% economic return

8) FSC: (1.09%) decrease in NAV; 0.82% economic return

9) PSEC: (1.98%) decrease in NAV; 0.62% economic return

10) AINV: (1.75%) decrease in NAV; 0.44% economic return

11) MCC: (4.79%) decrease in NAV; (2.45%) economic loss

Next, the following were the economic return (loss) percentages for PSEC and the ten other BDC peers during the trailing twelve-months (in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss; good indication of overall performance):

1) ACSF: 26.48% economic return

2) MAIN: 18.91% economic return

3) NEWT: 12.41% economic return

4) SLRC: 10.77% economic return

5) GBDC: 9.84% economic return

6) ARCC: 9.21% economic return

5) PSEC: 8.53% economic return

8) FSFR: 4.61% economic return

9) AINV: 1.51% economic return

10) MCC: 1.02% economic return

11) FSC: (5.04%) economic loss

Next, now using Table 2 above as a reference, the following were the FMV versus cost ratios for PSEC and the ten other BDC peers as of 3/31/2017 (in order of highest to lowest ratio):

1) NEWT: 1.2565 FMV versus cost ratio

2) MAIN: 1.0548 FMV versus cost ratio

3) GBDC: 1.0088 FMV versus cost ratio

4) SLRC: 1.0023 FMV versus cost ratio

5) ARCC: 0.9832 FMV versus cost ratio

6) FSFR: 0.9666 FMV versus cost ratio

7) PSEC: 0.9634 FMV versus cost ratio

8) FSC: 0.9540 FMV versus cost ratio

9) ACSF: 0.9469 FMV versus cost ratio

10) MCC: 0.8886 FMV versus cost ratio

11) AINV: 0.8859 FMV versus cost ratio

Next, the following were the non-accrual percentages for PSEC and the ten other BDC peers as of 3/31/2017 (in order of lowest to highest percentage; based on amortized cost [excluding any debt-to-equity exchanges or recently written-off/sold investments]):

1) ACSF: 0.2% non-accrual rate

2) GBDC: 0.3% non-accrual rate

3) SLRC: 0.6% non-accrual rate

4) FSFR: 2.6% non-accrual rate

5) MAIN: 2.7% non-accrual rate

6) ARCC: 2.9% non-accrual rate

7) PSEC: 3.3% non-accrual rate

8) NEWT: 5.4% non-accrual rate

9) AINV: 7.0% non-accrual rate

10) FSC: 10.1% non-accrual rate

11) MCC: 18.8% non-accrual rate

Next, the following were the cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amounts for PSEC and the ten other BDC peers as of 3/31/2017 (in order of highest to lowest realized gain/lowest to highest realized loss; very good indication of long-term overall performance):

1) NEWT*: $4.02 per share cumulative realized gain

2) MAIN: $1.37 per share cumulative realized gain

3) ARCC: $0.14 per share cumulative realized gain

4) GBDC: ($0.15) per share cumulative realized loss

5) ACSF: ($0.28) per share cumulative realized loss

6) FSFR: ($0.83) per share cumulative realized loss

7) PSEC: ($0.93) per share cumulative realized loss

8) SLRC: ($1.47) per share cumulative realized loss

9) MCC: ($1.94) per share cumulative realized loss

10) FSC: ($3.16) per share cumulative realized loss

11) AINV: ($5.82) per share cumulative realized loss

* = Only BDC peer that generates a consistent quarterly net investment loss (partially offsets cumulative net realized gain metric shown above)

Finally, the following were the 5/26/2017 premium (discount) to NAV as of 3/31/2017 percentages for PSEC and the ten other BDC peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) FSC: (42.32%) discount to NAV as of 3/31/2017

2) MCC: (32.89%) discount to NAV as of 3/31/2017

3) FSFR: (27.05%) discount to NAV as of 3/31/2017

4) PSEC: (12.30%) discount to NAV as of 3/31/2017

5) AINV: (4.90%) discount to NAV as of 3/31/2017

6) ACSF (2.27%) discount to NAV as of 3/31/2017

7) SLRC: 0.78% premium to NAV as of 3/31/2017

8) ARCC: 1.76% premium to NAV as of 3/31/2017

9) NEWT: 18.45% premium to NAV as of 3/31/2017

10) GBDC: 28.02% premium to NAV as of 3/31/2017

11) MAIN: 71.66% premium to NAV as of 3/31/2017

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

PART 1 of this article has analyzed PSEC and ten other BDC peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) quarterly NAV increase (decrease) and economic return (loss); 2) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss) (good indicator of overall performance); 3) fair market value ("FMV") versus cost ratio as of 3/31/2017; 4) percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 3/31/2017; 5) cumulative gain (loss) per share (very good indicator of long-term performance); and 6) current premium (discount) to NAV as of 3/31/2017.

When compared to PSEC's ten other BDC peers, it would appear the company underperformed most BDC peers during the calendar first quarter of 2017 regarding its NAV fluctuation and economic return (a negative factor/trend). This article also highlighted, when compared to the ten other BDC peers, PSEC had a relatively average FMV versus cost ratio, investments on non-accrual status (when excluding the fairly recent debt-to-equity exchanges), exposure to the oil and gas sector, and cumulative realized net loss per share. This article then highlighted, when compared to most of PSEC's BDC peers within this analysis, the company now had a slightly more attractive valuation.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not analyzed within this article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at less than a (10.0%) discount to its NAV as of 3/31/2017, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (10.0%) but less than a (17.5%) discount to its NAV as of 3/31/2017, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (17.5%) discount to its NAV as of 3/31/2017. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately two weeks ago).

As such, I currently rate PSEC as a HOLD. My current price target for PSEC is approximately $8.50 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. My current re-entry price for PSEC is approximately $7.80 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY. This re-entry price is also unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I recently discussed some of PSEC's positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider in the following article (read the Conclusions Drawn section for quick access):

Assessing Prospect Capital's Results For Fiscal Q3 2017 (Including Future Dividend Considerations)

Final Note: The analysis performed above does not provide "every" catalyst/factor to consider when choosing a BDC investment. However, I believe this analysis is a good starting point to begin a discussion on the topic. Additional metrics will be analyzed in PART 2 of this article. PART 2 will take a look at PSEC's past and current dividend rates, yields, and other similar metrics and compare the results to the ten other BDC peers analyzed above. Several of these metrics have a direct impact on future operations/results as events unfold.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.