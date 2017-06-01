Wells Fargo's (WFC) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference Call

May 31, 2017 08:10 ET

Executives

John Shrewsberry - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matt O’Connor - Wells Fargo

Matt O’Connor

Alright. Good morning, everyone. Up next is Wells Fargo. With us today is John Shrewsberry, CFO. As many of you know, Wells had a high-profile Investor Day a couple of weeks ago. A lot of focus has been on the retail sales practice issues, but I think there is also a clear message at Investor Day that management is looking ahead to make Wells a better company or maybe we shall say to make Wells Fargo great again. This session will be a fireside chat format. So I will be running most of it and then we will open up to Q&A to see what questions might be out there. John thanks again for joining.

John Shrewsberry

Thanks for having me.

Matt O’Connor

So, maybe just starting off on the bigger picture. There has been a lot of optimism out there since the election and some of the soft data has been still strong in terms of confidence, but it hasn’t really translated into say loan growth in the first quarter or just overall a stronger economy. So what are you seeing from your customer base right now?

John Shrewsberry

Sure. Well, we saw in the wake of the election and going through the fourth quarter a lot of optimism. It felt like it was going to produce real results as a result of the policy initiatives that have been all the rage. And customers from different segments would have reacted or prepared for that differently from taxes to trade to energy or other highly regulated industries, healthcare, obviously. And as a result of no real forward momentum on any of those fronts and frankly a little bit more of a sense of paralysis in terms of getting that legislative agenda through, my sense is that people are waiting and seeing. There still is a lot of optimism, especially at the small business end of things, but I think confidence is lower that these signature policy initiatives are going to come through. And the stock market still reflects a lot of optimism, but the bond market is not showing us that. And you can see it in loans, first quarter it was pretty soft in C&I, second quarter is about the same I think. We have had a big reduction in outstandings in energy-related loans over the last year. So C&I overall would reflect that as well, but it’s still pretty flattish. On the consumer side, mortgages coming into the season, where more mortgage activity, more home buying happens, so with jobs where they are and rates where they are for that matter, my expectation is that, that will look pretty good. But it might have looked even better had there been more forward momentum. Autos, there will be probably be 0.5 million fewer autos, new autos sold in the U.S. this year. We have backed away from the lower tiers of credit in auto a little bit, but that isn’t raging quite the way that it was, 16.5 million cars is still a lot of new cars, but it’s not what it was a year ago. Card, for us, is a smaller business, but the consumer payment patterns and card fee type activity still seems actually quite strong, kind of mid single-digit growth rates, but balances tick down in the first quarter after a higher fourth quarter and the second quarter reflects normal seasonal activity. Commercial real estate still feels pretty full and there isn’t a lot of growth opportunity there rather it’s making sure market-by-market and property type by property type that things are where they should be. So I think we are in a holding pattern from an optimism and momentum point of view until something breaks policy or legislative wise.

Matt O’Connor

It does seem like there is a little bit of a divergence between, call it the commercial or wholesale customer and the consumer and obviously Wells Fargo is very balanced on both. And it feels like either the wholesale commercial customer needs kind of start borrowing and investing more or maybe the consumer pulls back, like something has got to give maybe in terms of this divergence that we have seen?

John Shrewsberry

Well, so I think the wholesale customer, on average, is going to wait and see to figure out what the tax consequences, the trade consequences, the regulatory consequences are of deal activity or expansion activity. That’s, for the reasons I mentioned, I think that they are going to wait it out. And I think the consumer housing isn’t getting ahead of itself, right. People are, in terms of first-time home buying, we are getting back into a phase where it feels like more of that is going on. In spite of recent stories, we haven’t seen that much cash coming out of mortgage borrowing activity. So, I don’t think folks are getting ahead of themselves there. Student loans are a big story for people being extended there, but that reflects the cost of education and the availability of that financing without a lot of regard for ability to repay. And then auto reflects the growth where we are in the auto market. I don’t think consumers are going crazy. There is more of a normalization of charge-offs in consumer unsecured, but it’s still not in a bad place as you think about sort of through the cycle, places that it could be.

Matt O’Connor

And maybe switching topics to the retail sales practice issues that you have had, you have gotten past a lot of them in terms of the Board Independent Review. You had that shareholder meeting, which I thought was very important in terms of support for CEO, Tim Sloan. Clearly, at Investor Day, you are trying to both address some of these issues, but then also show that you are moving forward on the franchise. How would you frame kind of what inning we are in terms of – internally at Wells Fargo how much you are past these issues?

John Shrewsberry

Sure. Well, I hadn’t thought about it in terms of innings, but we are through the midpoint of the game. There are other calendared items that still have to occur that relate to the consent orders that are in place with the OCC and the CFPB that will just run their course because they have got deliverables midyear, end of year sort of thing and that will play itself out. There are litigation-related items that will take an even longer time, because in general, that’s how those things occur although there is I think a pending understanding with the court on a class action suit that wraps up a lot of the consumer claims that are potential consumer claims. And then with respect to our own team members and building a better Wells Fargo and what Merrimack has been doing in the community bank, there the initiatives are underway, the work is playing out. But I think there is at least a few quarters of people getting really comfortable with it, understanding how to provide service, how to sell an incremental capability or service or product in a way that they are going to feel good about – that will probably take longer through 2017. Those things are all working together.

Matt O’Connor

And I have asked you a number of times as we think about the potential earnings drag from the sales practice issues. You flagged a little bit on the revenue side, a little bit on the expense side. And I can appreciate that some of it is just hard to quantify in terms of distraction or changes in the compensation approach, but maybe you can just speak to that kind of holistically the drag to profitability or growth at Wells Fargo from the retail sales channel?

John Shrewsberry

Sure, sure. And remember that this is happening in the same banking environment we were just talking about, which is kind of lackluster with respect to loan growth to begin with. So we have talked about the specific expense drag from having incremental attorneys and consulting firms, etcetera that are working on bits and pieces with the project. I have also mentioned that to the extent that there are episodic operating losses as a result of this settlement and the like, those would be incremental to whatever we are experiencing right now. We have accounted for the things that you have heard about already, but we are not really budgeting for that. That will happen as those come into focus and so call it – it was $80 plus million in the first quarter of those elevated environmental expenses. On the revenue side, specifically, we have had lighter referrals from branches to card, to mortgage, etcetera as people are figuring out how to comfortably do that. And I think Franklin at Investor Day boxed that at 2% or 3% of what otherwise would have been productivity in consumer lending. Some of that would have been portfolio, some of that would have been mortgages held-for-sale. So the revenue impact, you have to make some estimates on that. And credit card, new credit card doesn’t really become a revenue generator for a while. People have to like it. They have to use it. It has to result in receivables and then it results in – first it results in card fees. So, if there are tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of missing credit cards, it’s hard to put a number on what that would be. But it means lighter growth and that’s what we have experienced in that area.

In wholesale, the only real tangible thing I can point to is that we have – there has probably been some linear government investment banking activity, bond underwriting activity that we weren’t awarded that we might have been awarded. On the lending and the deposit taking side, those customers are doing pretty much the same business with us that they were previously. And so, we don’t spend a lot of time trying to analyze what that aggregated missing number is, if there is one. We are just looking at growth rates and doing what we can to realize the full potential of our franchise, our capabilities and pursuing all of those customers with the same vigor, generally speaking, that we would in any event, especially as it relates to customers who have said something about taking a pause, like on the muni side with Wells Fargo. So it will have an impact, but it’s diffused, the way I would describe it.

Matt O’Connor

So you mentioned $80 million of expenses I guess on a quarterly basis a little over $300 million annualized. But even if we adjust for that, the efficiency ratio or the expense base does seem high. And you have announced essentially 2 expense programs, first the $2 billion that was really just going to get reinvested into efficiency efforts and revenue growth efforts. But then at Investor Day, you announced another $2 billion of savings. Maybe talk more about the – well, the combined $4 billion of savings and the timing of recognizing that.

John Shrewsberry

Sure. So the first $2 billion has been underway for a while. We hadn’t put a number on it, but we have been beginning the process of 3 or 4 different programs, the biggest of which is a major centralization effort, which frankly is as much about effectiveness as it is about saving money. It results in saving money, but you might have read in the Board’s report about sales practices that the historical approach at Wells Fargo had been, to have decentralized staff functions: Finance, HR, risk, marketing etcetera. There’s a list of them, and there would have been one at the center of the firm and then 4 or 5 in the different major business categories. We have decided 18 months or so ago to roll them all up into enterprise programs to provide service for everybody. When you do that, it yields lots of excess capacity, lots of opportunity for specialization, lots of opportunity for sorting out high-value work from low-value work and pricing it properly in terms of how we execute it, opportunities for moving work offshore in some instances, opportunities for automation and opportunities to stop doing things that weren’t really value-added for Wells Fargo. Some of those programs add up to about $1.3 billion. They are in flight, they are scheduled. We have been chipping away at their scheduled contribution and they should be fully in flight over the next 12 months or so. The other $700 million of the first $2 billion is a combination of other things that similarly are in flight. So that feels quite good, and we are executing against it. And when we describe it as we are reinvesting that money, we are already reinvesting that money so it will come out as it comes out. We’re not really scheduling it on a quarterly basis, but when I talk about sort of 60-ish percent efficiency ratio this year and moving back into the high 50 – the high to mid-50s next year, it’s reflecting those outcomes. The second $2 billion, in some cases, is an extension of what we are doing with the first $2 billion. We are really changing the way work is getting done in combined operations teams. You saw some new technology at Investor Day. When it’s rolled out, it will change the way that we deliver on some of those capabilities, like account opening in branches, like mortgage fulfillment, like the lower end of portfolio construction and management in our wealth business. All of those things are – the technological enablement is a real cost lever as things move forward. Similarly, we will be, in short order, a complete schedule of managed initiatives that amounts to at least that $2 billion on the second piece. We are talking about that being in place completely by the end of 2019. So clearly, it will trickle in before then over some period of time, but we are not really estimating that at the moment, but we will, every quarter, we will roll that forward and give people visibility in terms of where we are. What’s happening with technology in particular, and in part this extra focus we have on a willingness to change and make a better Wells Fargo because of the trials that we have just been through, are making this possible.

Matt O’Connor

As we think about the all-in expense base, clearly there’s going to be episodic costs. There’s going to be some potential legal costs, as you mentioned, and the operating losses. But how do we think about the overall expense base of the company? Is there kind of some underlying inflationary growth of 2% to 3% and then you back out this $2 billion that’s found on the bottom line? Or just help us frame kind of the overall expense picture as you look out the next couple of years.

John Shrewsberry

So those things are at play. We also have a few items that I have mentioned to you that are coming out of our expenses over the next couple of years. We have been amortizing deposit intangibles, I think to the pace of a couple hundred million dollars a quarter that we are going to be fully amortized I think at the end of ‘18. We have got like all bigger banks elevated FDIC premia with our deposit franchise. That’s a big number that should be coming out over the next year or so. We have talked about the $2 billion plus $2 billion and the timing of those. Our business mix will probably – will definitely change a little bit here and there. So at the margin, some businesses are higher efficiency ratios, some businesses are lower. Our outcomes will reflect that. As you saw at Investor Day, we have now taken to categorizing our expenses in a slightly different way, so that you can see what is really revenue-related and should move with revenue; what really is fixed in nondiscretionary, fixed and – well, fixed-ish and discretionary and base infrastructure so that we can talk about these things in component pieces and demonstrate efficiency in each area. So my overarching guidance on expenses is that we want to be operating $55 million to $59 million. We should be operating at the lower end of that range when there are revenue tailwinds like from rates, for example, and at the higher end when that’s not true like in the last year or 2 or several years, actually, with much lower rates.

Matt O’Connor

And just to clarify, the benefit of CDI coming down, the benefit of lower FDIC insurance premiums, is that part of the $2 billion or part of the $4 billion?

John Shrewsberry

It’s not part of the $2 billion. We have some independent programs to tackle around actual efficiency, the $2 billion plus the $2 billion.

Matt O’Connor

Okay. And then last question on related to expenses, there was a slide at Investor Day that was essentially a simulation, revenue up 1%, expenses down 1% for next year. I think a little bit of confusion in terms of, is that guidance? Are you talking about expenses coming down in absolute basis? Does the math even work when you kind of run revenue up and...

John Shrewsberry

It’s just a sensitivity analysis to show what happens – really to demonstrate how – what the leverages are to get back into our ranges in each of our key metrics. The starting point is an estimate of 2017, which is what makes it hard for people to follow because everyone has got their own vision of 2017. But it just demonstrates that we can be a 12% ROE generator, which isn’t too far from where we are today, with just a little bit of a move in revenue and expense.

Matt O’Connor

And that’s a good segue into some of the targets that you have longer-term, in terms of ROE, ROA. I think you have been pretty clear about that and they would be at the top quartile for the industry. But as we think about maybe growth in the franchise, I mean, Wells Fargo historically has been a growth company that also generated the high returns. Now you are very big, now you are digesting some of these pretty big changes related to the retail sales practice issues. Are you still a growth company? Or is it more about kind of optimizing and generating, still these high quartile, first quartile returns, but maybe not as much growth?

John Shrewsberry

Well, look. There are definitely both sorts of initiatives going on. I think I have mentioned – or Tim mentioned at Investor Day, he would expect a company like ours with the diversified set of businesses that we have to grow at least at the pace of the economy overall. And then because he is very competitive, he would like to win business from our competition and grow slightly faster than that. And so that would be a clear expectation of leadership at Wells Fargo. In terms of optimization, there are things to do and we have been doing them for some time, to be more RWA efficient, to be more expense efficient and to eke out better returns while running the business for growth over the long term.

Matt O’Connor

And in terms of the growth efforts, in the next couple of years maybe taking aside any rate benefit, kind of a macro pick up and loan growth, what are a few of the initiatives at Wells Fargo that can drive revenue growth?

John Shrewsberry

Sure. So Perry has got a real focus throughout wholesale banking, industry by industry and product by product to further penetrate. Some of the examples that he talked about Investor Day were the business that we still have to do with all of the hundreds of thousands of new wholesale customers we inherited from our GE Capital acquisition, where most of those customers are still pure credit customers, and we haven’t begun to provide them with treasury management and investment banking services and all of the other banking services that they are buying from somebody else with the exception of those happen to already be Wells Fargo customers. That’s a big opportunity. I mentioned industry-by-industry. We had been – we had gone to market in much more of a combination of customer size and geographic segmentation in commercial and corporate banking previously. In investment banking, we have always gone to market on an industrial – industry-by-industry basis, and there is a combination going on right now to be much more customer industry focused. It’s a bigger opportunity for winning more business and that’s – that is in flight today. And then there are businesses that we specialize in that we expect to do better in as we go through the cycle and he has got to focus there. And on the consumer side, Franklin laid out more to do in mortgage, automate our new technology front end that’s coming out this year as part of it. But we have had more than double the share in mortgage that we have today. So, the opportunity to do more there is actually – the path has been laid. We have shrunk somewhat, because of our risk appetite and discontinuing certain products or activities. But just in core mortgage there is more to do, on the purchase, on the refi side with agencies and jumbo. We have got the full toolkit so he is very focused on that. Auto, I think we will be continuing our retrenchment for a little bit to make sure that we like where we are, in the – from a credit perspective. We have taken our foot off the gas so to speak, in the first quarter and originations, and the portfolio side has actually shrunk a little bit. Card is still a big opportunity for us. It’s one of the businesses where we are meaningfully under-indexed. So when thinking about growth that would have to be part of it, there is lot of opportunity. And then in Wealth and Investment Management where we have got – we are over-indexed on traditional banking relationships with wealthy Americans and we are under-indexed on how much of their investments are with Wells Fargo. So that the relationships are in place and the execution needs to continue to move more of that business to Wells Fargo. David mentioned that we have gotten back to north of $1 billion a month of closed book referrals from community banking into wealth in the first quarter, which is a great sign. That’s where we were before events of last fall. So, those are all growth opportunities.

Matt O’Connor

In mortgage specifically, I think one of the issues there for the banking industry has been the FHA and maybe not full clarity or trust in terms of things like put backs or the guarantees there. What are your thoughts on how the FHA plays out and then maybe just kind of mortgage regulation and overall?

John Shrewsberry

So I think the questions are being asked and advice is being given by the administration and folks who are working on delivering into the President’s executive order around financial services and financial services regulation. When it comes to the expansion of credit, FHA reform is first on the list in mortgage and a lot of folks have been talking very constructively about what might be done, the industry working with regulators to provide more credit and to do it in a way that’s very arm’s length and transparent in terms of risk of loss. It was an opportunity that sort of was missed, I think over the last few years. The agencies, Fanny and Freddie, made great progress in that area working with mortgage originators to help understand contractual rights and remedies whose obligation it is to perform different parts and assume different risks in the mortgage origination process. That didn’t happen with the FHA and I am hopeful that it will, because I think that would be very helpful to expand the mortgage market to people who need credit the most at the lower end of the socioeconomic spectrum and first-time homebuyers.

Matt O’Connor

Switching gears a little nearer term here, little more macro, the net interest income outlook, you tweaked it down a little bit at Investor Day. I think you have been guiding for mid single-digit growth full year of 2017 versus 2016. Now, it’s low to mid single-digits just around the edge is a little bit of a tweak there. But talk about the drivers there, it seems like there is maybe more benefit of short-term rates, but obviously some offsets there?

John Shrewsberry

Yes. So clearly, increases at the short end are helpful for all of us, but loan growth is a little bit slower so that net interest income isn’t being realized by us or in the industry in the way that it was probably imagined going into the end of last year, and the long end has persistently come down and stayed down. In fact, I mentioned to you previously, each time we’ve had a move in the front end, the long end has reacted by going down, and here we are in the 220 context, at least at the end of the day yesterday. So even if we get a move in summertime and a move at the end of the year, unless something changes on the policy side, which it could something that’s stimulative, something that’s inflationary, something that’s growthy, it feels like long rates could stay, could stay low. And that matters certainly for us, because we generate a lot of interest income by reinvesting and incrementally investing at the long end and that’s just not there in the way that it was. So, those things combined, I think, make low to mid feel more appropriate. Hopefully I am wrong and we realized more of an opportunity to generate interest income through some combination of longer – either higher loan growth or a move up in the long end.

Matt O’Connor

I think many banks when they give guidance on the net interest income and the margin they assume a parallel move in rates. Are you being a little more conservative on the long end? I mean, it sounds like you are assuming that short end goes up two more times this year, but maybe not?

John Shrewsberry

Yes. I think something is going to have to change to not flatten if short-term rates come up, because there hasn’t been any stimulus for long-term rates to move up and stay up since the fourth quarter. I mean, we had a big realized move after the election, because I think people thought that there was going to be a great big tax stimulus, a lot of growth oriented initiatives, more borrowing going on from greater deficits, more borrowing going on from infrastructure, things that were going to put big strains on markets and none of that has happened. The Fed balance sheet could be a catalyst for something to happen. There is multiple schools of thought about that whether it happens – whether it results in higher rates and how quickly it results in higher rates. But clearly, that’s one thing that could happen that could increase the opportunity for people looking to earn more in the 10-year area.

Matt O’Connor

And is there still enough steepness that, let’s say, in June, the short end goes up and the long end ticks down a little bit, is there still enough steepness that, that’s a net benefit for Wells Fargo in the net interest margin?

John Shrewsberry

Yes. Well, it depends on – yes, is the short answer, not as much of a benefit and it depends on what the deposit response is in terms of pricing deposits. On these first few moves, on the retail side of things, I don’t think any of the big banks have re-priced retail deposits by that much. Commercial deposits or fig type deposits, institutional deposits react a little bit differently and everybody’s mix is a little bit different there. But I think, as an industry, we have probably all outperformed our expectations for deposit pricing as a result of these first few moves. And if that continue to be true into the next one, then likely that would be part of the benefit even if the long end wasn’t helping at the same time.

Matt O’Connor

So a lot of focus on the deposit betas, but obviously deposit mix is also very important in the non-interest bearing relative to total deposits at Wells and for the industry is either at or near all-time highs. And if you look at some of the early indicators in the H.8 data the non-interest bearing deposits not really growing, even adjusted for seasonality or the growth has really slowed and you are still seeing good growth elsewhere. So are you starting to see some migration from a mix point of view out of the non-interest bearing into the other buckets?

John Shrewsberry

We are among our own customers. So, among the commercial customers with non-interest bearing balances, there is also levers to pull, because those folks get charged for treasury services and there is a way to reward them for non-interest bearing balances as a result of that. So, it’s a little bit more complicated than just what you see in the buckets of deposit. But clearly that we are seeing that tendency and also we would model that tendency, because there is an expectation that the further we get away from zero the more likely people are to do what they can to move their balances into an earning opportunity.

Matt O’Connor

Are there any questions from the audience? If you raise your hand, we will get you a mic. I asked a bunch of the easy ones already.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Can you just reiterate your comments on the FDIC guidance on whether or not that was or wasn’t included in Investor Day? I wasn’t clear on that.

John Shrewsberry

It was not included in the Investor Day. But it’s not included in the $2 billion or the $2 billion. You mean the extra premium that we pay to the FDIC.

Unidentified Analyst

So that would be an additional save of how much?

John Shrewsberry

That would be an additional save. It depends on what’s going on with deposits, but John, that’s a couple hundred million, $80 million a quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

$80 million a quarter. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

If you could comment on the liquidity position at 17% of assets, your liquidity position is almost twice that of your peer group. Could you just explain why you have doubled the size of the liquidity position over the last 4 years, whether that’s a result of the regulatory constraints on Wells or the strength of your deposit-taking franchise? And what are the options for redeploying that liquidity other than just investing in treasuries and hoping that yields will increase?

John Shrewsberry

Well, hopefully, if we invest in treasuries they increase before rather than after because that’s a killer. So I think 17% of assets in liquidity for a GSIB is – going to not be unusual over time. I don’t think it’s unusual among the largest banks today, certainly among regional banks it might be, but the combination of the requirements of the liquidity coverage ratio and the liquidity requirements of resolution planning, which is true for all bigger banks, lead you to have – maybe not the same amount of deposits at the Fed in terms of pure cash-type liquidity as we do today, but the combination of treasuries and other high-quality liquid assets plus cash or including cash, I think this is the neighborhood that we are likely to be operating in. Now – so in terms of earning potential, cash versus duration, depending on the slope of the curve and other things, that’s an opportunity. And at the margin there are – when I think of our liquidity, I think of it as cash plus HQLA, plus some other categories of less liquid but still liquid securities in our portfolio, etcetera. So there’s an opportunity for those to be redeployed in some environments into loans or other risk assets or higher yielding assets. So I think there’s greater earnings power from that bucket, but I don’t think that as a GSIB we are going to be living with materially lower levels of liquidity than approximately where we are today, that’s my guess.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you also clarify if the intangible amortization reduction is also going to fall to the bottom line as well and if that was included in the incremental $2 billion from Investor Day?

John Shrewsberry

Right. It was – neither of those was included in the incremental $2 billion. And all things being equal, you would expect them to just go away and fall to the bottom line.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. The Federal Reserve report on U.S. household debt came out and it got a lot of headlines because the debt load currently of consumers is where it was in the third quarter of ‘08. However, what I don’t see mentioned is that in those 9 years, we had almost $4 trillion of GDP growth and we have had about 20 million in population growth in 18 years and older. So when you look at the absolute amount of debt versus GDP or population, it’s actually less and the debt service burden obviously is less with the lower rates. I guess I am just curious why we would be worried about that, then is just the fact that we think there’s an over-levered consumer in general, that the U.S. consumer just carries too much debt. Would you agree with that? Or how are you all looking at that?

John Shrewsberry

I don’t think that we believe that today that the U.S. consumer is overburdened with debt, either with respect to cash flow in terms of the ability to service it, or with respect to the value of their assets given what’s gone on in home price appreciation over the time frame that you described. And in part I would give credit to the way mortgage origination has changed post Dodd-Frank in the modern era. There is the real effort made to underwrite exactly what a borrower’s resources are and what they can afford. And there’s consequences for people who originate in a different way than that. There are some exceptions to that. I mentioned student loans, government guaranteed student loans in particular. They are, sort of, pretty easy to come by. And then auto lending seems pretty frothy, but auto lending may be bad for banks, but they are not the largest – it’s not like a home loan for example, people are going to work their way through it. So I would agree with you, I don’t think that the per capita burden today is what it was then, and I think the story was – more was made of it than the fundamentals warranted.

Matt O’Connor

John, in terms of this year’s CCAR, there’s obviously two components the quantitative part, the qualitative part. Your capital is high, your earnings power has been very stable. The generation of the capital base is high as well, but obviously between the retail sales practice issues, the living will had to be resubmitted a couple of times. I think there is some uncertainty among investors how that will be interpreted from a qualitative point of view. I know you don’t have the answer, it’s still a few weeks away, but just some of your thoughts on the qualitative, and then of course, how maybe those issues impact the quantitative outcome?

John Shrewsberry

Yes. So I think somebody asked this at Investor Day. I will be as frank as I can in a regulatory matter. There are – the approach to CCAR is to demonstrate that you have a real command of your own firm’s risks. Setting aside the scenario analysis or design that is given to us by the Fed that we all apply, but how that interacts with a firm’s risks, both in terms of the mean and variance of ongoing capital generation on the revenue and expense side is what it’s all about. So on the qualitative side, demonstrating that you can identify your risks, you understand your risks, you can sensitize your risks in light of what the scenario is delivering to you, in terms of market moves and credit events and global catastrophe, etcetera, that’s how you evidence that you are performing qualitatively. And so we were very self-aware about what our own unique risks are in this particular year, and what it could – what it does or could mean for our earnings power over the 9-quarter planning horizon for CCAR. And then sized our asks appropriately. So it’s my expectation that, that will suffice. I do think that, in general, that this is probably true, that there will be banks this year – banks who haven’t been big returners of capital over the last few years who have earned their way into – built their capital level to a full level, gotten to something like a stable run rate of profitability. There’s probably an opportunity for some of those banks to have gotten more aggressive in their ask for return of capital this year. We have been a high deliverer, high returner, sort of the high-end of the dividend payout range and a – I think a very respectable full payout ratio. We have also been growing RWA during the same. We have been redeploying capital in the business over the last few years, which is first call on capital, but we have been a solidly 55% to 75% returner every year. So you could see more variability in terms of what this year looks like, as some of the banks have been lagging begin to catch up, or try to pay out at higher levels because they have got reasonable but modest profitability, but a lot of trapped capital from a few years of CCAR that didn’t go their way. That wouldn’t surprise me in this year.

Matt O’Connor

And maybe beyond this year, how are you thinking about capital deployment? The backdrop obviously high return, maybe not as much balance sheet growth as you have had in recent years, maybe not as many portfolio acquisitions.

John Shrewsberry

Sure. So let’s set aside whether or not the capital regime changes, which it’s likely to with a stressed capital buffer, but just under the regime that we have been living under, we have a 10% CET1 target, that’s the 9% regulatory minimum plus 100 basis point buffer. Right now, we are north of 11% for a handful of reasons, including the fact that RWA growth was slower over the last quarter or so than we expected. So we have a goal of trending back toward our 10%. We think that’s an adequate amount of capital for Wells Fargo and all the risks that we have in the business mix that we have. My sense is that at the margin, extra capital gets returned whether by us or any CCAR bank, is going to be done through share repurchase. I do think that even if this 30% soft cap on dividends goes away in the next round of tweaks to CCAR, that there will still be a bias toward managing cash dividends to a certain level because of this expectation that banks either can’t or won’t reduce them when – in the teeth of the next crisis and the regulators would prefer that extra capital was returned through share repurchase. And so if that turns out to be true, which I think it will be, then we would be no different. But if we are not growing as fast, but we are still earning at a higher rate and we are starting out with extra capital, then we are going to have to figure out how to get that back in – over the next couple of CCAR cycles.

Matt O’Connor

And that’s a good segue into the last topic I wanted to cover before we run out of time, just the optimization of your business. You mentioned earlier optimization at Investor Day. The question was asked, the media reports about potentially selling the insurance brokerage business. I know it’s tough to comment specifically on that, but it does seem like there is a thought process underway in terms of looking at businesses that may not belong or certain customer relationships that don’t belong. So just talk about kind of the optimization approach that you are taking now that maybe you weren’t thinking about a couple of years ago?

John Shrewsberry

Well, sure. So there is balance sheet optimization with capital and liquidity. The question I got a little bit ago about what to do about liquidity is one that we talk about every day in terms of where to deploy it, when to deploy it, what instruments, how far out the curve, interest rate risk only or interest rate plus credit risk, those types of things. Capital optimization is a regular topic. Although we have got so much right now that it’s really more about, as we just talked about, what the roadmap is for getting that – either growing into that level or returning it depending on what opportunities the market offers. And then on the expense side and I will mix expense and complexity. So we have sold five or six businesses over the last couple of years. Most of them are quite small and you might not have even noticed. But there is added complexity to a company that doesn’t necessarily need it. If it’s not mission-critical for our customers, if we are not the best deliverer of that service, if it’s just not really accretive for our shareholders then it’s just incrementally complex. And we have been working through a list of things where, if they meet that criteria then we will figure out whether somebody else would be a better owner of that asset and we have done it a few times already. We’ll do it a few times in the future. And it’s majoring in things that we are a scale operator at that we are really good at and it’s taking complexity out of our overall operations. It reduces risk.

Matt O’Connor

And you are probably still kind of going through this process, but if you think about in aggregate, maybe some of these businesses that you exit, would it be material from an outside point of view?

John Shrewsberry

I don’t think so. It’s interesting to talk about, but I don’t think it changes the performance or trajectory of the company overall. It just makes it less complex to run and manage and reduces different forms of compliance and operational risk.

Matt O’Connor

Okay, great. John, thank you so much.

John Shrewsberry

Thanks for having me. I appreciate it.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.