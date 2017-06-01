The eBay Strikes Back: Internet Icon Looks Compelling

In the face of highflying rivals, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is often overlooked in the business press. There is some reason for this, of course. It was once thought that auction-style selling would create the most efficient prices, but traditional retailing is still the norm in 2017. As a result, archrival Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) market cap is approaching $500 billion, making eBay's $38 billion value look puny by comparison. But by any measure, eBay stock has been an incredible wealth generator for longtime shareholders, having appreciated nearly 4,300 percent since the 1998 IPO.

Beginning in the late-2000s, eBay entered a prolonged slump. For years the stock price languished amid bungled expansion schemes and a slowdown in the core business. Over the last year, however, the company has exceeded earnings expectations after implementing a turnaround plan to differentiate the eBay brand. The company has also generated strong cash flow, enabling it to buy back a huge amount of its stock. Although investors have sent shares up more than 40 percent over the last year, eBay still looks relatively compelling.

Current Strategy

Contrary to popular perception, over 70 percent of goods for sale on the site are new, not used. The company is now focused on rebranding itself accordingly. Under CEO Devin Wenig, eBay has shifted from being a free-for-all platform to a curated marketplace. The new homepage looks more like a traditional retailer, offering "daily deals" and showcasing products offered by professional merchants or corporate venders who sell in quantity. Wenig envisions eBay becoming a destination for unique goods, while Amazon will be the place to go for commodities. eBay seeks to be more like T.J. Maxx (NYSE:TJX) in spirit than Walmart (NYSE:WMT), with the former offering a "store of discovery" experience rather than a quick trip to purchase necessities.

current eBay homepage

The second piece of the turnaround plan involves revamped advertising. Wenig seeks to bombard shoppers on all fronts, from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) to television. Wherever possible, online data will be used to better target ads toward customers and customize the homepage. Despite a tough last few years for eBay, the latest changes seem to be bearing fruit. Shares soared earlier this year on a record holiday quarter and restructuring that benefits shareholders. Now a mature business, eBay churns out cash in the absence of large capital investment. In 2015 it spun off PayPal, and late last year the company sold its stake in Latin American auction site Mercado Libre for a substantial profit.

As its flagship business faltered, eBay previously sought to shore up its position with acquisitions and overseas expansion. Its track record here is pretty mixed. The early PayPal purchase obviously turned into a huge winner. The StubHub acquisition has also done well, and the subsidiary now accounts for a 6 percent (and growing) share of revenue. But the 25 percent stake in Craigslist ended after a flurry of litigation, and eBay's subsequent effort to enter classified ads through Kijiji largely flopped. The China brand degenerated into an infamous and costly misadventure when it failed to gain ground against homegrown competition. The memory of that fiasco seems to have informed the current strategy of partnering with overseas rivals, as the recent $500 million investment in India's Flipkart demonstrates.

Strengths

Despite the proliferation of competitors, eBay has benefited from significant network effects, which occur when a product or service becomes more useful when more people consume it. In eBay's case, the enormous network of buyers and sellers forms a large economic moat. Even though Amazon has long since taken the top spot, eBay remains the second most popular ecommerce site in terms of unique monthly visitors.

Source: Statistica

Then there is user growth. While these numbers are weak compared to Amazon and smaller startups, eBay has experienced fairly steady growth in the number of active users, which now tops 160 million.

Source: Statistica

Financially the company is in pretty good shape. Although it carries $9 billion in debt, there is also almost $7 billion in cash on the books. Strong cash flow has enabled the company to reduce its share base by 17 percent since 2014. As of the last quarterly report, nearly $1 billion remained in the repurchase program.

Weakness and Uncertainty

While the plan to become a curated marketplace seems to be working, it risks squeezing out small sellers and alienating its core shoppers. eBay forums are replete with stories of small sellers who have gone bankrupt as a result of huge changes to the internal search engine. As J.C. Penney's (NYSE:JCP) botched turnaround demonstrated, changes to the core business can backfire badly.

So far that has not happened, but eBay's smaller competitors in the used goods market have rushed to fill the void. Bonanza brazenly promotes itself to sellers as an eBay alternative, both for its ease of use and the large ratio of buyers to sellers. Apps such as Letgo (backed by South African internet conglomerate Naspers) make prominent use of the smartphone, eliminating a large amount of friction by integrating picture taking into the program. eBay has responded with its own consumer-to-consumer used goods app called Close5, which only shows items within a five-mile radius. Then there are niche platforms such as Cardaddy, Poshmark, and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), which all focus on specific categories.

Conclusion

For a while I believed that eBay was doomed to the dustbin in a two-front war against Amazon and competition in the used goods marketplace, but now I think that the effort to differentiate eBay from its rivals is more likely to succeed than fail. I do not think that the company is another IBM (NYSE:IBM), which is throwing off cash as its core business shrinks. Even though eBay is not growing as quickly as ecommerce as a whole, it is nevertheless growing steadily by every metric. Devin Wenig has wisely chosen not to go head-to-head with Amazon, saying that "the world doesn't need an almost-as-good Amazon," but rather "a better eBay."

Right now the company is valued at 21 times its 2016 earnings, which is very cheap compared to other tech highflyers. In my view, sentiment toward many tech companies is getting too cheery, making eBay relatively more attractive. If the company authorizes a fresh buyback program, investors could reap even more rewards on top of healthy earnings growth. Given all of these factors, I would feel comfortable owning eBay at the current $34 a share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.