Nvidia Is Growing Super Fast, But Its Growth Is Already Account For

Investment Thesis

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has grown its revenues very aggressively in the past 3 years. This article appreciates this fact. What this article attempts to do is put into perspective NVIDIA's current trading valuation.

I argue that in spite of superb business opportunities ahead, this growth is already accounted for. Currently, it is priced with no margin of safety and the enterprising investor should not be investing in NVIDIA.

In the article that follows, I will review its two main reportable segments followed by an analysis of its financials before delving into its valuation, relative to itself, its peer group and in absolute terms.

Business Overview

NVIDIA started with PC graphics and evolved its focus towards its GPU invention. More recently it has heavily invested in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support its customers through PC, mobile and cloud architectures.

It has two main reportable segments, GPU and Tegra. These processes are critical in the gaming, professional visualization, datacenters, and automotive markets. Its GPU segment is by far the biggest of the two segments and accounted for 80% of 2018 Q1 consolidated revenue.

Previously, I hypothesized that Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) future growth would be fueled by its Cloud service Azure. Since it was NVIDIA's Tesla P100 and P40 which offered Azure its critical capabilities, it is unsurprising to see that NVIDIA's datacenters had very strong growth in 2018 Q1, and was up 186% YoY and 38% sequentially.

Management singled out strong growth in datacenters and gaming platforms, but added that there was growth across all platforms. NVIDIA highlighted that it had strong demand in deep learning training from hyperscale customers (including Toyota (NYSE:TM), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), and others), as well as NVIDIA's own Deep Learning Institute which will be training 100,000 developers through this year.

Financials

NVIDIA shareholders have seen its revenue grow at an impressive CAGR of 11.6% in the past 5 years. Furthermore, this great company has not had to reinvest large sums to drive this growth. In fact, NVIDIA has had great returns on invested capital. Generally, I look towards companies which have a FCF Margin (FCF/Revenue) greater than 5%. NVIDIA's normalized 20% FCF Margin is fantastic. Truly the mark of a great company.

Returns to shareholders

Source: NVIDIA presentation

As the graph above shows, NVIDIA plans to return $1.25B to shareholders in fiscal 2018. At the price NVIDIA trades at, this amounts to less than 1.5% in shareholder returns, which demonstrates the fact these returns, while growing, are very slim relative to the company's share price.

Relative Valuation

Source: author's calculations

NVIDIA currently is more expensively valued than its 5 years' average on any relative metric. For instance, my favorite metric is the P/S ratio because it is less volatile than most other metrics. Currently, investors are paying approximately 4 times more for NVIDIA's future potential than they were over the average of its 5 trailing years.

Also tellingly, NVIDIA's current dividend yield stands at a razor thin 0.4% which, in spite of it growing every year since fiscal 2013, is practically 3 times smaller than its 5-year average dividend yield.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

Source: author's calculations; AMD, Intel, Qualcomm.

My favorite metric is once again shown in the table above. I have highlighted in red the fact that NVIDIA is currently significantly more expensive than its peer group on a P/S ratio.

Furthermore, its closest competitor, AMD, is also trading at a high valuation. Reaffirming that in spite of this sector having strong growth ahead, this growth has already been reflected in these two close competitors.

DCF Valuation

In order to support my point that NVIDIA's future growth has already been accounted for at the current share price, I have performed a DCF calculation. I used NVIDIA's normalized FCF of $1.1B. I estimated its growth over the next 5 years at 20%, which is practically double NVIDIA's CAGR over the past 5 years. Then I calculated its terminal growth at 5% which very few companies manage. Lastly, I discounted this future FCF at a standard 10%. This implies a valuation of $43B, which is half of what NVIDIA currently trades at now, implying that all its growth has already been reflected in its share price and there is no margin of safety at the current price.

Conclusion

In spite of my attempt to demonstrate that NVIDIA's growth has been accounted for at the current price, I wish to make something absolutely clear: I am not suggesting that anyone short NVIDIA. I very much grasp that it is a super company leading one of the most cutting-edge sectors in the world today, with very strong growth ahead. What I have tried to demonstrate is that this growth has already been expressed in NVIDIA's share price.

I humbly argue that investors seeking exposure to AI might seek an investment in Alphabet. Or, shareholders that feel passionate about NVIDIA's growth in datacenters could look to Microsoft's Azure, which I argue will fuel Microsoft's future growth. Both of these companies have large margins of safety at their respective trading prices.

If readers have spent any time studying financial history you might remember numerous other companies that had outstanding growth ahead and had shareholders willingly to pay almost any price to participate in such growth. In my mind, I remember Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) around the year 2000. It will be interesting to see other companies named in the comments section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.