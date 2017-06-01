Michael Kors: Ruinous Guidance But Powerful Cash Flows

Depending on the extent of the decline, Kors could be a steal or it could be overpriced. My base case yields a value of $36/share.

However, recent guidance is likely to mean that FCF is in for a decline in coming years.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) just released a Q4 earnings report that featured worse than expected comp sales (-13.6% vs -12.3% expected) and ugly guidance for Q1 2018 ($910-930 million in revenue and $0.60-0.64 EPS). This led to an 8.5% selloff on Wednesday, triggering renewed agony for frustrated shareholders.

KORS data by YCharts

However, despite all of their problems, the company is still churning out impressive free cash flows (in millions):

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 $226 $418 $472 $848 $863

Management's strategy so far has been to use that cash on a fairly large buyback policy. Shares outstanding declined from an average of 206 million in 2016 to an average of 189 million in 2017 and under 156 million at the end of fiscal 2017 in May. Michael Kors has never paid out dividends, but the buybacks essentially serve the same purpose by giving each shareholder a larger piece of the pie. Another $1 billion repurchase authorization was approved on May 25th, so a similar strategy will likely continue into the future.

Buybacks help shareholders, but the biggest question for Kors stockholders now is what the company's cash flows are going to look like in coming years. With guidance as bad as it is for Q1 2018, there likely will be a decline-the tricky part is determining just how large will it be.

Implications of Q1 2018 Guidance on Cash Flows

$910 million in revenue for Q1 2018 (the low end of guidance) would be a whopping 24% YOY drop and $0.60 EPS would be a 40% YOY stumble. Those very large drops are deeply concerning, because at a certain point what happens on the top and bottom lines transfers over to cash flows. There's no telling for sure, but it is likely that the poor performance expected in Q1 spills over into the rest of 2018 and potentially beyond.

However, Kors is also planning on closing 100-125 stores over the next two years, which should help profitability by closing money-losing stores. Additionally, slowing growth has meant that the company needs less working capital to operate, which boosts operating cash flow (Kors received a $64 million boost to CF in 2017 vs a $73 million hit the prior year).

Also, management has shown a strong ability to cut capital expenditures as growth declines. Capex dropped to just $165 million in 2017 from $381 million the year before, a whopping 57% cut. Management stated in the 2017 10-K that capex will rise to around $200 million in 2018, but this is still an encouraging sign to see much slimmer expenditure.

These factors should continue to cushion cash flow in coming years-it is unlikely that we will see a 40% drop in CF (matching EPS) or even a 24% drop to match revenue. Other numbers to potentially take into consideration when thinking about the CF trajectory are the 13.6% comp sales decline and a 16% drop in operating cash flow in 2017 compared to 2016.

Valuation

Growth is the trickiest part of this valuation, but I am inclined to weigh 2017's 16% decline in OCF heavily-capex has already been severely cut and it can only be trimmed so much as growth declines. The OCF represents the more important metric moving forward.

The powerful issues troubling Kors like a weakening brand and declining popularity of handbags are likely to continue; I feel it is reasonable and conservative to project the current decline out for at least a few more years. Therefore, in my base case I apply a -16% growth rate over the next five years, to the following results:









The value of $36.53 would represent about a 10% premium to the current market price. However, it's really interesting to look at the valuation's sensitivity on the growth rate:





Depending on if you're more bullish or bearish than I am on the growth estimate, Kors could be either a strong buy opportunity or a glaring sell. 10% is not enough of a margin of safety for me considering the uncertainty I had on tying down growth. Also, I already have a significant portion of my portfolio invested in another retail stock, Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA), which I believe provides a much better opportunity (article explaining why here).

If you're comfortable projecting 5-year growth in the -12.5% range or better, then the stock could be a nice opportunity. As the situation stands, I'm not a Kors buyer.

