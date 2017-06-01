Although Gold Doesn't Tarnish, Making Buy Recommendations Can Tarnish A Reputation

Most people are aware that gold doesn't tarnish, corrode or rust. That applies to pure gold because it does not easily combine with oxygen. The pure metal is also too soft to be used in jewelry, so it is mixed with other metals. Unfortunately, writing articles that recommend gold mining companies, even as a speculative play, can tarnish the author's reputation and be corrosive to one's portfolio.

Just over a month ago I recommended one such company, Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS). The company would be reporting Q1 results in just over a week, and I was expecting a positive report. The stock had closed that day at $0.7125 and I wrote:

Will Golden Star be able to deliver on its projections? Probably, and I would not be surprised to see the company exceed its guidance on production and costs. But even if management delivers, the unknown for investors is the future price of gold. ... ...I would be happy to see [the price of gold] remain where it is, and if that occurs, an investment in Golden Star could easily double in the next two years.

That article produced some interesting feedback, including a defense of the current management and CEO.

I think it is worth adding that the previous management (pre Sam Coestzer [sic] ) suffered all the setbacks described in the article and was pretty poor. Since Coetzer took over every projection has been met on time and budget.

I pointed out that some of these issues occurred while Coetzer was an EVP and COO for nearly two years before being promoted to CEO at the beginning of 2013. In those positions, I believe that he shared responsibility in some of those mishaps. Even more interesting was being contacted by a VP of Golden Star who wanted me to put dates on some of the past events, stating that the article made them seem more recent than they were. There was, however, one very legitimate point. The streaming agreement with Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) that I described in that article had been amended, and I failed to include the changes. Errors like that can put a dent in one's credibility.

For those unfamiliar with a streaming agreement, it is similar to a loan. However, instead of making fixed payments on the loan, the debt is to be repaid by delivering a portion of future production. The changes and modified terms were outlined in a press release that noted the amendment was required because of a $150 per ounce decline in the price of gold. The revised terms also included an increase in the funds made available to Golden Star.

To accommodate the increased stream advance payments, the stream percentages have been adjusted as follows: Golden Star will deliver from January 1, 2016, 9.25% of gold production to RGLD at a cash purchase price of 20% of spot gold

From January 1, 2018, or commercial production of the Underground Mines, whichever is sooner, Golden Star will deliver 10.50% of production at a cash purchase price of 20% of spot gold until 240,000 ounces have been delivered

If Golden Star exercises its option on the additional $5 million stream advance, the stream percentage from January 1, 2018, or commercial production of the Underground Mines, whichever is sooner, shall be increased to 10.90% at a cash purchase price of 20% of spot gold until 250,000 ounces have been delivered

Thereafter, 5.50% of production at a cash purchase price of 30% of spot gold will be delivered

I like to think I have a reputation for being well-informed about the companies I write about, especially when it comes to numbers. Failure to have included the amendment doesn't do much for that reputation. In any event, the company reported Q1 results after that article was published, and the solid results did little to boost the share price. In fact, on May 3rd the shares closed at $0.7045 and the company's earnings were released that day after the market closed. The shares would subsequently close below $0.70 each day until the middle of the month, briefly rose back above $0.70, and then resumed a downward slide that took the price to an intra-day low of $0.6278, before closing out the month at $0.6511.

How solid was Q1? Gold production came in at 57,795 ounces, an increase of 9% over Q1 of 2016. Its Prestea open pit mine set a record for the third consecutive quarter. Its new underground mine at Wassa increased production by 46% and is expected to continue ramping up production. More importantly, the company reaffirmed its guidance for "gold production, cash operating cost per ounce, [all-in sustaining cost] per ounce and capital expenditures."

So, why the share price deterioration? Unless the company decides to enter into futures contracts, it cannot control the price of gold. Since my previous article, the price of gold has been unchanged. It was $1268.75 on April 26th and $1268.71 on May 31. But it has been a bit of a roller coaster during those 5 weeks, dipping to a low of $1218.90 on May 10th.

Regardless of whether the company meets, exceeds or falls short of its guidance, one of the risks with investing in gold stocks is the price of gold and the interdependence on world events. Five years ago the high was nearly $1800/ounce and 10 years ago its low was under $700. This type of volatility introduces a high degree of risk when recommending any gold stock.

And, while I remain bullish on Golden Star as a speculative investment, the volatility of the price of gold can do more to tarnish a reputation than failing to include an amendment to the company's streaming agreement.

