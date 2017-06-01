S&P 500: Can We Trust This Breakout?

It's been an exhausting past year listening to all of the bears' arguments as to why this market couldn't possibly go any higher. The fatal flaw in the majority of their analysis was that they've been using secondary indicators, while ignoring the most important one - price. For those using a price-based approach to trading, we can tune out this noise and focus on the bigger picture. The fact remains that the S&P-500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is in a bull market and an up-trend on every single time-frame, and breadth is confirming this, evidenced by the Advance/Decline Line.

The most recent argument that the bears have trotted out is that the leadership is "thinning" in the general markets, and breadth is rolling over. Some bears have gone a step further and actually believe that the Bank of Japan have been propping up FANG, and are rigging the market. These arguments have been created to help the bears feel a little better about their short positions that have wreaked havoc on their portfolios, and to lessen the blow to their egos for being so wrong for so long. I am not calling out those who have taken some profits along the way, or those who may be slightly hedged at this juncture against their long equity portfolio. The above comment is directed at the gurus and authors who have been bearish for the past year and have scared many investors out of 300 S&P points worth of gains.

If the market was really rigged, why on earth are we not trying to profit from it? If one was convinced at the outcome of something before hand and there was zero ramifications for profiting off of this outcome, would it not make sense to bet that way? I don't know about other bulls, but the gains in my accounts are still there whether the Bank of Japan "rigged" my stocks higher or not. Unfortunately some traders never give up, and would much rather be right than make money. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this quality when it comes to most things in life, but when it comes to fighting the market it's a disastrous trait to have.

Herein lies the problem for me with trading off of gut feelings, emotions, and insane assumptions like Abe rigging the market. Most sets of data can be painted in whatever way one is leaning to confirm their bias about where they believe the market is heading. I can't count the amount of times I've seen an elevated sentiment reading cited as a reason why the market is set to make an imminent top. From my work and experience with sentiment data, I've found this is not true at all. Take for example the reading of 77% bulls in the S&P-500 on January 6th of this year. Not only did this not lead to an imminent top, it actually preceded a 5.5% rally over the next 35 trading days. This is why I prefer to use momentum based systems for my trading, as there is zero room for subjectivity. The market is either above a certain set of moving averages, or it is not - it is black and white.

(Source: TC2000.com)

One of Paul Tudor Jones' most famous quotes is reminiscent of the move we saw in the S&P-500 last year, and goes as follows:

"When you get a range expansion, the market is sending you a very loud, clear signal that the market is getting ready to move in the direction of that expansion".

We saw exactly this last year when the S&P-500 traded in a 15% range for 2 years, before emerging from this base to the upside. This was a loud clear signal that you did not want to be short this market, but so many bears were in denial that they completely ignored this price action. This was the second warning for the bears that they wanted to step aside and cover shorts, the first warning was the market regaining its 20-month moving average in April. During Q3 there was incessant chatter about how this was a failed breakout, but all the market did was back-test the top of its base breakout, before eventually resuming higher.

(Source: TC2000.com)

What is the lesson here?

The big money positions themselves on the bigger time-frames, and ignoring the big picture and price is a recipe for disaster. I have sympathy for those that missed this move and did not get long, but I have zero sympathy for the bears or all of the bearish authors who tried to keep investors out of this market. It's one thing to be wrong in the market, but it's a completely other thing to stay wrong. The majority of authors and self proclaimed gurus have been wrong about this move, and I'm not surprised at all they're still fighting it. The success of a trader lies in his ability to adapt when the market changes, just as the survival of a species lies in their ability to adapt to their surroundings. The inability to do this eventually wipes out a species or a trader's account, and I'm convinced most of these gurus are trading paper-accounts after fighting this market the past 12 months.

So what is the current outlook for the market? Are we really seeing a lack of leadership? Is it true that the only reason the market is up is because of FANG?

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the monthly chart of the S&P-500, there is absolutely zero reason to be bearish at this juncture. We are trading well above a rising 20-month moving average, we are 1% from all-time highs, and we continue to make higher weekly and monthly swing lows. The 20-month moving average is my line in the sand for bull and bear markets, and I've found it to be one of the most reliable indicators to avoid the noise in markets. If a market is trading above its 20-month moving average it's in a bull market and momentum is to the upside. If a market is trading below its 20-month moving average, it's a red flag that the market environment may be changing and I step to the sidelines. This trading system often leads to small losers during choppy market, but it's designed to catch the big swings where the real money is made. I shared the below chart in an article from July of last year, and warned the bears they were on thin ice if they were still shorting.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Price was getting ready to emerge from a 2-year base, we had reclaimed the 20-month moving average and breadth was confirming this move. Since that time we've run 300 points to the upside with next to no opportunities for the bears to cover their shorts at break-even.

The other indicator I use for my S&P-500 analysis is a secondary indicator that looks at market breadth. I use the Advance/Decline Line to take a look "under the hood" of the market, and thus far the market's engine is running smoothly. Almost every set of new highs by the market has been confirmed by new highs on the NYAD, and the NYAD continues to trade above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Unless the NYAD closes below its 200-day moving average and we see a death cross (50-day moving average crossing down through 200-day moving average), I see no reason to be overly concerned about this market. The market has had a great run and a pullback here would not be surprising. Having said that I am not worrying about a pullback here, as I am playing for the big swings. The market is trending higher and the big money is made by playing the dominant trend. While the bears are fixated on trying to catch every 100 point drop in the S&P-500 and getting steamrolled doing so, I am treating every 100 point drop in the S&P-500 as corrective noise within the general trend, and riding the market for the 400 point move we've witnessed since last April.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So how about the argument that leadership is waning and FANG is propping up this market?

I wouldn't want to rain on the bears' parade so it might be best we don't show them these charts of companies that are emerging from long-term bases. Typically charts like this is not the action we see when a market is rolling over or nearing "an imminent top" as the bears continue to suggest.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

I could go on and on but I don't want the bears soiling their pants. The next few studies I'm about to share shouldn't help their case though, so perma-bears should scroll down at their own risk.

(Source: Author's Photo)

The first study provided by Ryan Detrick of LPL Research shows us that when the S&P-500 is up for the first 100 days of the year, it has never posted a negative year-to-date return. As we can see from the below table the average return through the end of the year is 9.0%, and the average full-year return is a whopping 23.4%. Based on where we currently sit and where we started the year, this projects we will finish the year between 2600 and 2750. Past results and occurrences do not guarantee future performance, but this should be a sobering stat for the bears. Most of them would need the S&P-500 to trade under 2200 to break even on their short positions, and this study tells us this is not likely to happen in 2017.

(Source: LPL Research, Ryan Detrick)

The second study by Steve Deppe of Nerad+Deppe Wealth Management does not bode well for the bears either. When the SPXTR is higher 7 consecutive months, we are never close to a top percentage wise according to Steve Deppe. As we can see from the below table, the average 12-month return is 12%, which would put the S&P-500 over the 2650 level. The median 12-month forward return is 9.85%, which would also put the index over the 2600 level. Even worse for the bears is the average 12-month drawdown of only 5.30%. Of the past 10 occurrences we've only seen one ugly drawdown over the forward 12 months of 16.2%, and the rest were all contained to less than 8%. This means that even if we do pullback to the 2270 level (5% drop from current levels), this very likely presents a buying opportunity. The bears are sure to be parading around in droves if we see a pullback of this magnitude, but their party will likely be short-lived.

(Source: nd-wm.com)

So how am I positioning myself?

As many of my long-time readers may remember, I moved to 100% long the S&P-500 in my April article by initiating a full position in UPRO at $62.12 last year. My article "S&P-500: Why We Are Going To New Highs" detailed my thesis for why I expected 2016 to turn out to be a strong year, in the midst of bearish narrative from the majority of authors. The S&P-500 reached my short-term target of 2400, so I have peeled off 40% of my UPRO exposure, but continue to hold 3/5 of this position from my entry. I still remain nearly 100% long in my US equity portfolio, but decided to take some of my leverage off to lock in some nice gains. I sold my UPRO at an average price of $94.75 for a 52% gain. The perma-bears can delete tweets and spin their analysis however they wish to try to cover up the fact that they've been bearish the past 12 months, but at the end of the day recorded stats tell the story. Below is an image of the articles in which I highlighted buys on the S&P-500 last year, and their average return since.

(Source: TipRanks.com/TaylorDart)

Given the fact that the S&P-500 continues to climb in a clear uptrend on the daily, weekly and monthly charts, I see no reason to pare back my equity or UPRO exposure here. I have no risk whatsoever on my UPRO position from $62.12 I continue to hold, and have locked in gains on just less than half as the market reached my shorter term target. I have no interest in predicting the next 3-5% move on the market as this is not how I trade. I position myself for the big swings and based on the current market outlook, I see zero reason to be bearish. I see any pullbacks within this uptrend as a buying opportunity and would look for a technical setup to add back 20% of my UPRO position if we do see a sharp pullback into the 2250-2290 level. This level is where the 200-day moving average, a previous support zone, and the up-trend line sit. If we do see a pullback in the coming weeks, I expect the bulls to defend this level and stampede over any bears.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The bears could easily be right about a pullback in the market, but I don't see this as any reason for the bulls to panic. I expect any violent dips to be bought, and just as the bears get their loudest if we do see sub 2300 on the S&P-500, the bulls should put an end to the rout. For this reason I plan to hold my UPRO position, and do not plan to sell any more unless we break 2270 SPX on a weekly close. For the longer term bulls and my passive account, as long as the S&P-500 does not close below 2180 on a monthly close, I will remain bullish.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The bears have all the fancy charts, several secondary indicators and data points to paint a bearish picture, but a complete lack of credibility given their poor positioning over the past year. Next time you see a guru posting scary comparisons to 1987 or talking about how breadth is thinning out, spend the 5 minutes to check their track record over the past year. Nine times out of ten you'll find that they've been perma-bears the past year, and in many cases they've been bearish this market since the 2011 lows. Putting one's money to work or out of work (pulling out of the market) based on the tweets of those that are desperate, in denial and looking for confirmation to give them comfort in their poor positioning is not a winning strategy. Stick with the 20-month moving average, assess the health of the NYAD, and you will have a much better chance at beating the market, or at the minimum riding it higher as bulls focused on the big picture have done the past year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, UPRO, SBUX, D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

