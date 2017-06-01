Sypris Solutions: The Vehicle To Play The Trump Card

If you believe Trump will remain president and will be able to push his agenda, Sypris would be a high beta way to bet on that.

The stock is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA of 3.1x and P/B of 1.2x, compared to the industry average of 12.6x-13.0x and 3.1x-4.0x respectively.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) was formed in 1997. SYPR is a diversified provider of outsourced services and specialty products in the markets for truck components, oil & gas pipeline components and aerospace and defense electronics. In my opinion, this is not the most attractive industry, as your clients tend to have great negotiation power over you. Having said that, you can find interesting investment opportunities in these unattractive industries as well. For example, I think one of the worst long-term returns have been experienced in the airline industry, however, we were able to identify a +60% investment opportunity in LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LFL), and the target was reached in six month as shown in the graph below.

Source: Google Finance

Sypris is positioned in the three sectors that President Trump claims he wants to stimulate. If you believe Trump will be able to push his agenda, SYPR could be a big beneficiary with a target price of $2.50/share in the next 6-18 months.

The company

SYPR is divided into two segments: Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronic. Sypris Technologies generates revenue from the sale of goods and services to the market for truck components and oil & gas. It is a significant supplier of forged and machined components serving the light truck and energy markets in North America. It has the capacity to produce drive train components, including axle shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings and other components for ultimate use by truck manufacturers, such as Chrysler (Pending:CGC), Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Freightliner, Mack Trucks, Navistar (NYSE: NAV), PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) and Volvo Truck Corporation (OTC:VOLAF). Sypris Electronic generates revenue from the sale of manufacturing and technical services as an outsourced service provider for aerospace and defense electronics. Additionally, prior to August 16, 2016, Sypris Electronics also provided trusted solutions for identity management, cryptographic key distribution and cyber analytics, but the operation was divested for $42 million. This business is focused on circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high-reliability manufacturing, integrated design and engineering services, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work. Its customers include large aerospace and defense companies, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) and Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI).

SYPR made several strategic decisions to migrate away from its traditional Tier 1 customers in the commercial vehicle markets, as I think the company realized that its weak negotiating power hindered margin increases. Thus, it made a strategic change and started seeking to replace those customers with longer-term relationships, especially among the heavy truck OEMs. As a result of these decisions, SYPR will experience a reduction in revenues in the short term. Also, this led the company's decision to partially shut down and to explore the exit or disposal of one of its largest commercial vehicle component manufacturing facilities, the Broadway Plant. Revenues from its Mexican operations are expected to grow significantly as a percentage of consolidated net revenues, especially in connection with the partial shutdown of the Broadway Plant. In 2016, revenues generated in Mexico represented 13% of total revenues.

Its customers include large companies and agencies of the federal government. The five largest customers in 2016 were Meritor (NYSE: MTOR), Sistemas, Detroit Diesel Corporation, Northrop Grumman and Eaton (NYSE: ETN), which in the aggregate accounted for 53% of net revenue. While it is true that the customer concentration does not help, the company has been decreasing the concentration, given the five largest customers accounted for 62% of net revenue in 2015. As of 1Q17, SYPR has significantly diversified its client base.

Source: Sypris 1Q17 Earning Release presentation

Raw steel and fabricated steel parts are a major component of cost of sales and net revenue for the truck components and assemblies business. SYPR purchases a portion of its steel for use in this business at the direction of its customers, with periodic changes in the price of steel being reflected in the prices paid.

The Market

The U.S. government's budget process and the ongoing spending reductions to defense programs have adversely impacted the portfolio of traditional business in the SYPR Electronics segment, which is dependent upon discretionary appropriations for defense programs. Market conditions for this segment are characterized by a number of obstacles. The nature of providing outsourced manufacturing services to the aerospace and defense electronics industry as well as other regulated markets differs substantially from the commercial electronics manufacturing industry. The cost of failure can be extremely high, the manufacturing requirements are typically complex, and products are produced in relatively small quantities. Companies that provide these manufacturing services are required to maintain and adhere to a number of strict and comprehensive certifications, security clearances and traceability standards. As mentioned above, U.S. government and private customer spending levels remain uncertain.

As for SYPR Technologies, the industrial manufacturing markets include truck components and assemblies and specialty closures. The truck components and assemblies market consists of the OEMs, including Chrysler, Ford, Freightliner, GM, Mack, Navistar, PACCAR and Volvo, and an extensive supply chain of companies of all types and sizes that are classified into different levels or tiers. Tier 1 companies represent the primary suppliers to the OEMs and include Meritor, Dana, Detroit Diesel, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) and Eaton, among others. Below this group of companies reside numerous suppliers that either supply the OEMs directly or supply the Tier I companies. In all segments of the truck components and assemblies, however, suppliers are under intense competitive pressure to improve product quality and to reduce capex, production costs and inventory levels.

The specialty closures market consists primarily of oil & gas pipelines, which are also facing significant pressures to improve quality, reduce costs and defer capital expenditures.

Competition

The market is highly competitive, and SYPR competes against numerous domestic companies, in addition to the internal capabilities of some customers. In the truck components and assemblies market, SYPR competes against other component suppliers such as Ramkrishna Forgings, Mid-West Forge, GNA Axles, Brunner International, US Manufacturing Corporation, Commercial Forged Products, Spencer Forge and Machine and Traxle, which serve as suppliers to many Tier I and smaller companies. In the aerospace and defense electronics market, it competes primarily against companies such as Celestica (NYSE:CLS), Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) and Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA).

Projections of the global truck industry

Faster growth should be experienced in the BRIC countries and other emerging markets in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Mexico is a prominent example, where SYPR generates 13% of its revenues, and this should increase in the coming years, as Meritor will increase its volume through Sistemas. Having said that, the markets for trucks in these countries are highly cost conscious, and they are less interested in features. Truck makers in China and India are producing ideal trucks for these markets that contain the necessary features at an attractive price point. They are high in basic reliability and safety but short on amenities and features, and are often well suited to the imperfect infrastructure of emerging markets.

As you can conclude, SYPR faces a significant challenge here. On the one hand, the company must innovate effectively enough to compete in the USA with low environmental impact and well-designed digital features. On the other hand, if it would like to enter high-growth markets such as Mexico and Brazil, it has to offer low-cost solutions, which will often mean adjusting its operating models and product concepts. I believe SYPR should focus on the US market for now and grow cautiously in Mexico through Sistemas, as handling two different types of markets will distract management. Still, between now and 2020, production in NAFTA and in Western and Central Europe will increase on average by 4.8 percent annually. North American manufacturers, including SYPR, increasingly view Mexico as an excellent production location with a competitive cost structure. They have relocated significant production capacity there. By 2020, the volume of trucks produced in Mexico is set to increase by more than 50 percent.

Trump, the catalyst

Even though the cost-cutting efforts are noble and aggressive, I do not think they are a sufficient catalyst for the stock, as SYPR needs to increase revenues, and that is where President Trump comes in. Trump has been the catalyst for many things lately, and SYPR stock price won't be an exception. If you believe that Trump is true to his words, then the company should be a beneficiary of the spillover effect. The truck segment will benefit from Trump's "Border Tax," which would lower imports competing with locally produced components, and also, Trump aims at simplifying regulation of the trucking industry.

As for aerospace and defense, he wants to increase military spending by $500 billion-$1 trillion. Also, it seems that the National Defense Panel and the Heritage Foundation are the two sources on which Trump relies as regards this aspect. This recommendation implies a boost of $800-900 billion higher over 10 years than Trump's recent budget request. However, some news seem contradictory - such as this one - but I think these controls would help companies to be more cost-conscious and work with more efficient providers. Thus, there is an opportunity for SYPR.

In the oil & gas space, Trump has promised to boost the fossil fuel industry. He has made some moves showing his intention to follow up on his word in a couple of instances, such as this and his backing of the two pipelines.

Valuation

Based on a DCF model, the fair value for the stock is $2.50. The main assumptions are as follows:

Revenues - While I believe revenues could surprise to the upside. I rather err on the conservative side. In my model, I assumed that in the medium term (4 years), SYPR would generate around $120 million in revenues in equal proportions from the three main segments. In the first quarter of the year, the company has demonstrated the ability to secure new contracts and follow-ons.

Source: Sypris 1Q17 Earning Release presentation

Also, it has re-confirmed guidance for $78-82 million in revenues for the full year. That implies SYPR would need to increment revenues by 10% yearly for the next 4 years to achieve my projection of $120 million - a goal that I is believe achievable if Trump stimulates those sectors.

Gross Margin - For the following two years, I have assumed that all the cost reduction initiatives declared by management will be achieved. As per the 1Q17 call, management was confident that the company would achieve those goals ahead of time. Post 2018, I believe the reasonable gross margin that could be achieved with that revenue level would be 16%, which is aligned to management's expectations for 2018.

Source: Sypris 1Q17 Earning Release presentation

Capex - Capex for the past two years had been minimal ($1.8 million per year), and that makes sense for a company trying to reduce costs and optimize its operations. However, in the medium term, capex should at least meet its depreciation expense, and I assume an increase of capex to $5-6 million per year.

As a sanity check, I compared SYPR's current EV/EBITDA (fwd) and P/B to that of the industry. And there is a significant discount in each metric, as shown in the table below:

Source: Bloomberg as of May 24th, 2017

Risks

There are a couple of risks, such as steel price and the inability to crystallize the declared cost reductions, but I think the largest risks are related to revenues and Trump. Even if the cost reductions are achieved, it is empirical to increase revenues to a level that makes the business profitable. Management has done a great job seeking new clients and diversifying revenue sources, but if Trump gets impeached or dilutes his promises, SYPR will have a more difficult task securing new contracts. If revenues stagnate at the $70-80 million level, the stock price could drop to $0.90-1.10/share, a 25-40% downside.

I am no political expert, but impeachment is a long process, allowing Trump to push for his agenda in the meantime. Trump has never held public office before this, lacks the experience and apparently gets all his news from TV. I hope Trump watches House of Cards - he would realize that in politics you need to compromise on some issues to win on others. The proposed budget will definitely be changed by the House, and I would be really surprised if it is passed as is - so if Trump really wants to keep some items, he needs to pull a Frank Underwood move.

Conclusion

SYPR is in a tough industry, and management knows it. Management took the tough decision to stop the contracts with the Tier 1 vehicle OEMs and opted for a strategy of diversification and entering the truck component industry. Besides that, cost reduction programs were put in place and are on track. So far, management has seen the first fruits from this strategy of top line diversification and margin expansion. But as I mentioned a couple of times above, the success of the business is highly dependent on whether Trump stimulates the defense, O&G and truck segments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.