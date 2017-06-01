Valeant: Institutional Investors Selling

Source: Tradingview
Investment Thesis
Since my previous stock article, "Valeant: Overbought and Overvalued," on May 16, 2017, the stock has fallen significantly and institution sentiment is negative. I still believe that Valeant (NYSE:VRX) stock is heading to single digits again.
Bull Run / Sentiment
Even though the company posted poor earnings for Q1 2017 (revenue fell by 11%), VRX had a massive bull run of 45%. As we can see from the above chart, the stock is giving that back again. I still believe that progress on debt reduction is too slow. The company should look for an alternative way of reducing debt rather than just asset sales. As you remember, Warren Buffet once commented that, in his view, "the business model" of Valeant is "enormously flawed."
In July 2016, Sequoia fund exited Valeant with more than $2 billion in losses (the stock was trading around $23 at the time of exit). In March 2017, Bill Ackman's Pershing Square exited Valeant with more than $4 billion in losses (the stock was trading around $12 at the time of exit). This shows that major fund holders haven't believed in the company's turnaround plan.
Ackman said that selling the Valeant stake "was one of the best things we did."
According to BNN on May 31, 2017, "some stockholders told Papa that they were unhappy with Valeant's low share price, insufficient response to negative media coverage and his predecessor's lawsuit against the company seeking extra compensation."
Institutions' buying and selling activities for the month of May 2017 indicate very negative sentiment. The institutions' buy/sell ratio was 51/54 million shares. Trading volume has been decreasing since the massive run, and I expect the trend to continue.
Source: Fintel (edited by the author)
Conclusion
The company still has more than $28 billion in long-term debt and thus has to put aside a large amount of cash to service its massive debt. The interest expense alone for 2017 is projected to be close to $2 billion. Unless the company looks for an alternative way to pay down its debt besides just asset sales, the stock will be under constant downward stress. Alongside very negative institutional sentiment, I believe that the stock will hit single digits again. To read my previous articles, please click this blue link.
