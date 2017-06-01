The Best Dividend Growth Stock Available Today

The demise of retail has some merit, but there's a counter narrative that's not getting close enough attention. Therein lurks the opportunity.

I discuss why now is the perfect time to scoop up shares of blue-chip Simon Property Group. Compared to the beloved Realty Income, SPG looks great.

Investors have ample choices when selecting dividend growth stocks. Unfortunately, the best are mostly overvalued, but not all.

This weekend at the grocery store I noticed a deal for my favorite salad dressing, Olive Garden’s Italian. Olive Garden got me addicted early by persistent advertising while I was in college with their $5.99 all-you-can-eat buffet. Suffice to say, I was one of the few that got far more than my money’s worth those days. Servers rolled their eyes in disgust when I arrived: “Not this guy again!”

I acquired a couple other habits looking back at those glutinous days (besides immense gustatory satisfaction) that continue to serve me well today. The first, always take advantage of a good deal. Second, don’t doubt your convictions nor let others deter you from making the most of a compelling opportunity. And third… eat your damn salad.

Dividend growth investors have no dearth of companies to invest in today. The problem is, very few of those companies are fairly or undervalued as the DJIA hovers at 21,000. Coca-Cola (KO) is trading at a P/E of 32 and a yield below 3.3%. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is trading at over 21 P/E and offers a paltry 2.6% yield at current prices. Disney (DIS) yields less than 1.5% and carries a P/E over 25.

Great companies all. All overpriced.

Enter Simon Property Group

Thankfully, if you go shopping you’ll find what you’re looking for (a dividend growth stock at a fair price) at the mall. Simon Property Group (SPG) is the largest REIT by market cap. SPG owns the real estate where many of us dine, shop, and watch movies. As the retail market remains in turmoil, Simon remains confident that traffic at their outlets and malls remains strong. In the latest CC CEO David Simon stated, “Now, I will tell you, I mean, this is the great narrative that is being absolutely ignored by the national media. And I continue to tour properties each and every week as does Rick, as does our team, the traffic is there. It's so funny when all the malls go out of business, what are these poor people going to do instead of going to the mall?”

Is it Online Shopping or Lights Out?

A rhetorical question but one that may not entirely allay your trepidations that online shopping continues to steal market share from brick-and-mortar retailers. Consider Tesla (TSLA) which does no advertising and invests in store locations. Apple (AAPL) showcases its products and serves many each day at its Genius Bar. Retail slayer Amazon (AMZN) is even opening stores.

Also, consider many states are imposing stiffer taxes on online sales so the government can collect a portion of the proceeds. Uncle Sam wants its piece of the pie as well. The Marketplace Fairness Act gets shuffled from one Congress to the next and may ultimately result in higher taxes paid for online purchases.

Finally, savvy retailers are revamping their customer engagements by curating positive experiences in their physical locations. Some of those are utilizing the Internet of Things to enhance the customer experience. Even beleaguered Macy’s (M) has a plan to prevent its department stores from becoming anachronistic. While I mostly steer clear from individual retailers, I like that they’re finally awaken from the cold water that is online sales, and focusing on fighting back to get customers in stores.

I found this snippet from the conference call particularly revealing:

Well, I think my concern about how they overspent in the Internet versus the store fleet continues to be a concern for me. But I do think they're starting given that the returns in the online between free shipping and free returns is no man's land form and the price transparency and no service add, value add, I hopefully, they'll recognize that they should pivot toward the in-store experience. And I think that's beginning to happen. I also think as I've mentioned to you in the past that there is a number of Internet – pure Internet retailers that will not be able to really sustain their business model and my humble opinion unless they have a physical presence. So, they're still cleaning out to do and we will suffer from that like anybody else, but at the end of the day, if there is less retail space in the United States and I expect there to be, so I'm not suggesting that it won't be, we will be the net beneficiary of that because of the vastness of our portfolio and scale helps and a big balance sheet helps.”

Count me among those who believe the meteoric rise of online shopping market share has room to grow. However, showcasing products, providing a physical destination for folks to walk, date, shop and enjoy movies will continue for many decades to come. The signs and shingles of brands will come and go, but the real estate remains valuable. Like the CEO mentioned, as retail space shrinks, Simon will thrive due to its strategic locations and strong balance sheet which will enable it to be the beneficiary (with $7B cash on hand) and not the victim of a retail slowdown.

The Fundamentals

Simon’s credit rating is stellar (from Q1 Supplement):

Its fixed charge coverage ratio is 5x and Simon is not overlevered as total debt to assets is a comfortable 39%. In the first quarter, FFO grew to $2.74 per share versus $2.63 per share the year before. Estimates from the remainder of the year look like this:

Splitting the difference to arrive at expected $11.50 per share, at the current share price of $154, the forward P/FFO is a very low 13.4. In comparison, another bellwether REIT Realty Income (O) trades at an 18.3 P/FFO (forward). Now don’t get me wrong, I am long Realty Income, but if you think it deserves a 27% premium to a higher credit rated S&P 100 company you are sorely mistaken. The latest debt sold from Simon carried a weighted coupon of 3%. In comparison, Realty Income's latest notes are closer to a combined 4%. To me, it appears that Simon is the safer choice and the one that should trade with the premium.

Don’t just take my word for it. Morningstar assess fair value at $206.00. It has this to say, “As e-commerce pressures development of omnichannel retail strategies, Simon and its proven properties may become preferred partners for retailers demanding only the most productive physical locations.” S&P Capital assigned a 12-month price target of $180.00 to the REIT. Argus comes in even higher at $225. I take all analyst coverage with a grain of salt, but it is nice to see they each see a margin of safety at the current price.

Dividend, Yield and Growth

The 5-year dividend growth rate for SPG comes in at 13.4%. The latest dividend increase was 9.4% over the previous year. The current payout of $7.00 per share annually is equivalent to a 4.5% starting yield, but that will continue to inch higher each year all but assuring yourself a nearly 5% yield with today’s purchases. A 4-year dividend history looks like this:

That looks pretty solid rising from $1.15 to $1.75 per quarter. As a REIT, Simon is passing most of its revenue to its investors. The following chart highlights what that looks like over the past 5 years:

Conclusion:

I realize a deal when I see one. Instead of buying just a single bottle of that Italian dressing referenced earlier in this post, I bought 3. I saved 25% on each one. Similarly, Simon is offering a comparably great deal that is worthy of consideration. Think of it like buying your favorite food for 25% off.

SPG trades at near historical lows at its current share price. It has ample liquidity to continue to expand in the right locations. It has dropped like a rock this past year (chart below via Schwab) but is poised to start climbing again once folks recognize the facts at hand demonstrated in this post. Now is the perfect time to begin purchasing shares of this blue-chip REIT.

When looking at that chart it makes me think when others are fearful… be greedy.

Now what are you waiting for? It’s time to go shopping.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.