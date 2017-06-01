Is The Car Bubble Bursting?

Share price seems to price in these declines already, thus shares could remain at (or close to) current level even if car market heads south.

A lot of signs that are not positive for the US car market at all.

Automobile sales in the United States have peaked, and there are a number of signs that things will not improve for the foreseeable future. This affects those car manufacturers that sell most of their cars in the US, among them Ford (NYSE:F), primarily.

Ford's shares are trading at $11, which is three percent above the 52 week low, but down more than 20% from this year's peak. Ford's share price is mainly down due to worries about the US car market -- these worries are, at least partially, justified, but Ford's shares look so cheap that further steep share price declines are not very likely, I believe -- a lot of bad news is already priced in.

One of those worrying signs in the US auto market is the increasing level of fraud when it comes to automobile loans: Fraudulent loans have hit 1% of total loans, which is a historically high level. High level of fraudulent loans are a common occurrence when the underlying good is overbought / peaking / in a bubble -- the same rise in fraud levels was visible during the housing bubble that caused the last financial crisis. The fact that fraud levels in auto loans are now at a high level as well thus suggests that we might have a car bubble whose peaking will at one point in the future lead to declining car prices, which would hurt automobile manufacturers.

Another negative (not only for the US car market, but rather for the overall car market globally) is the fact that April 2017 has been the first month since 2009 in which the car markets in Europe, the US and China have contracted at the same time:

This conflation of declining sales in all three major automobile markets hasn't occurred for more than eight years, the fact that it happens now (for the first time since the financial crisis) is not a positive at all. If this trend does not reverse, lower automobile sales in the US could not be balanced by higher sales in other regions, which would result in significant sales volume declines for the car industry.

US Domestic Auto Inventories data by YCharts

At 1.23 million automobiles, the US domestic auto inventories are at a very high level right now -- this is more than twice the level seen a couple of years ago, and close to the ten year high formed in early 2014. High levels of inventories signify that there are not enough buyers relative to the auto manufacturer's capacities. The fact that inventory levels have risen by about 150,000 over the last year underlines this.

When we look at what this means for Ford, we have to differentiate two things: The impact on Ford's fundamentals and operating results, and the impact on the company's stock price.

A possible peaking of the US automobile bubble is obviously negative for Ford's revenues, earnings and cash flows, as lower sales hurt the company's top line as well as margins -- which results in a double hit to the company's bottom line.

This, however, does not necessarily mean that Ford's share price would drop as well:

F PS Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

We see that Ford trades at just 0.29 times trailing sales right now, whereas that multiple has been almost twice as high in past years. When we assume an average valuation of 0.4 times sales, we see that Ford's current share price already prices in a (OTCPK:HUGE) decline in the company's revenues going forward:

If Ford's sales would drop from the $153 billion level to $120 billion, which would represent a decline of more than 20%, Ford would still be trading at just 0.37 times trailing revenues -- in other words, if total US car sales dropped significantly and took Ford's sales down by more than twenty percent, the current share price would still be rather low relative to how the company was valued in the past.

This very low valuation we are seeing right now thus means that Ford's shares could remain relatively stable even if the US car market does indeed deteriorate from the levels we have seen over the last years -- the low price of Ford's shares already accounts for (possible) drops in the volumes of cars sold in the US.

F Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The company's big dividend (yielding 5.4% right now) also protects share prices, as further share price drops would attract new buyers, and at the same time the yield is a positive (and a reason to continue to hold their shares) for current investors.

Takeaway

The outlook for the US car market is not looking very good right now: Fraudulent loans are growing, which has been a sign of a bubble in the past, at the same time auto inventories are very high (and growing) and there is no relief from foreign markets either, as Europe and China sales dropped in April as well.

A drop in US car sales (which would also hurt Ford's top and bottom line) does not necessarily lead to a drop in Ford's share price, though, as the current valuation looks so low that even a significant sales decline could already be priced in.

This means that Ford's shares could remain relatively stable, even if the car market declines in the foreseeable future, which is partially due to Ford's very high dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.