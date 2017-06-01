Will Gold Save China When Its Credit System Crashes?

Dan Oliver and Michael Oliver return as guests on the show.

China is expanding its monetary system even faster than the Fed and other western central banks. But the country has been amassing huge amounts of physical gold, while the West continues in its disdain and blissful ignorance regarding the nature of money. A systemic collapse of China's monetary system is not in question. The question is when it will take place. And when it does, will a new more viable system gold-backed monetary system emerge that is used by China, Russia and other New Silk Road trading partners? What might that mean for the dollar-denominated gold price and for the gold mining shares? Those and more questions will be addressed by Dan.

Michael, as always, provides his valuable updates on the gold and other key markets.

Dan Oliver is the Director of Committee for Monetary Research and Education, a non-profit educational organization that seeks to promote greater public understanding of the nature of monetary processes and of the central role that a healthy monetary system plays in the well-being, indeed in the very survival, of a free society. He is also the founder and Managing Director of Myrmikan Capital, LLC. Dan was previously a Partner at Bearing Capital LLC, an asset management firm specializing in Latin American energy, commodity and infrastructure projects.

Mr. Oliver has a MBA from INSEAD (2004-2005), a JD, Law from Columbia University of Law (1998-2001) and a BA, Philosophy, English from Vanderbilt University (1992-1996).

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, he, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.