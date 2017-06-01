Try This Formula To Prudently Maximize Your Income (In Any Market Environment)

We'll teach you exactly how to use this simple formula for generating consistent monthly income in our new online course.

This Formula is built to generate at least 1% income per month.

Our Triple Income Formula seeks to maximize income through dividend stocks and conservative option strategies.

I'll cut to the chase here...

If you are an income investor and you are currently not utilizing options as part of your investment strategy... you are leaving a significant amount of income on the table!

That said, I know from experience how intimidating options can seem when you are just starting out.

That's why I created the Triple Income Formula Course!

I wish I had a course like this when I first started learning about options over 15 years ago.

Instead, it took me years to come up with a viable strategy (and I made plenty of mistakes along the way).

My Aha Moment

My aha moment came about 5 years ago when I started utilizing options to manage risk in my dividend portfolio (as opposed to a pure profit strategy).

Not many people realize this, but options were actually created as a risk management tool.

I started by selling covered calls to enhance my income on my dividend stocks. Not only did my covered calls add a third component to my total return (on top of my dividend yield and potential capital appreciation), but these options also helped offset some of the negative short-term fluctuations in the stock price.

In addition, these covered calls allowed me to "get paid" to selectively set upside limit orders on stocks that I was willing to lighten up on due to valuation.

By adding covered calls to the mix, I was often able to double the income yield on my dividend stocks through the added option premium.

Then came the real game changer...

You see at the time, the market was finally making new highs again after getting crushed in the credit crisis (and valuations seemed very stretched after the 100% rally from the crisis lows).

It was hard to put new money to work in that environment.

To be sure, I had a list of stocks that I wanted to own, but certainly not at the current prices.

Enter the cash-secured put.

Adding cash-secured puts to my investment strategy allowed me to "get paid" to set downside limit orders on stocks that I wanted to own at lower prices (obviously, with a built in margin-of-safety).

Game. Changer.

With the cash-secured puts, I was often able to generate income in excess of the dividend yield (from the put premiums) without ever owning the stock in most cases (>90% of my puts were expiring worthless).

Birth Of The Triple Income Formula

Over the past 5 years, I have been perfecting this strategy of using cash-secured puts and covered calls to compliment my dividend stock portfolio.

What I have realized is that this combination produces consistent income with much lower portfolio volatility (compared to a long-only stock portfolio).

In fact, I have been successfully managing a live model portfolio using this formula. Since inception (1/1/16), the model portfolio is tracking very close to 1.0% income per month.

We have implemented this strategy on over 100 different high-quality dividend stocks including, Apple (AAPL), Caterpillar (CAT), Disney (DIS), Exxon Mobil (XOM), General Mills (GIS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE), Target (TGT), Wal-Mart (WMT), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

The Triple Income Formula Course

Today we officially launched our Triple Income Formula Course in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. We are very excited to be partnering with SA on this initiative.

Our MISSION is for every course student to have the knowledge and the confidence needed to implement the “Triple Income Formula” in their own portfolio by the end of the course (using our step-by-step framework).

Watch the video below to learn more about the course structure and to see if it is right for you.

I'll hope you'll consider joining me for the inaugural first session of the course (which starts on June 5th).

Click here to reserve your spot before enrollment closes.

Please feel free to send me a message directly with any questions.

Cheers,

Ryan

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS, XOM, TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.