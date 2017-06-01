Analysis Of The Lewis Group (South Africa)

Investment Thesis

Lewis Group (South Africa) (OTCMKTS: OTC:LWSGF) is a stock to watch for investors for the next 12 months and then decide on a buy decision, and it appears to be cheap based on its fundamentals. The upside is 50% of its current stock based on discounted cash flow analysis and double digit dividend yields. Lewis Group is cheap because of recent bankruptcies in the furniture retail sector in South Africa and surrounding countries, so all the assets in the sector are now depressed because of the weak South African economy and the market is not taking into account the fact that Lewis Group has benefited from gaining market share as a result of these bankruptcies.

Introduction

Lewis Group specializes in furniture and electronic appliances. It is based in South Africa and neighboring countries. The Lewis Group has over 700 stores in 3 segments. It is one of the financially strongest furniture retailers in South Africa, and it is the largest pure play furniture and appliance retailer in the country. It competes with other retailers including Shoprite (OTCPK:SRGHY). Its 3 key brands are Lewis, Best Home, and Electric and Beares. Lewis is South Africa's largest furniture brand, and stores that sell under this brand provide furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. The stores are located in town centers. Best Home and Electric is also a retailer within the group that focuses on appliances, electronics, sound and vision products, and selected furniture lines. These stores are located in high traffic areas. Beares is dedicated to selling high end innovative and aspirational furniture, and it utilizes a lot of in-store credit. The distribution of stores is shown below:

Geographical footprint Lewis Best Home and Electric Beares Total Stores Total - in South Africa 460 122 85 667 Outside South Africa 66 5 22 93 Total - 31 March 2016 526 127 107 760 Total - 31 March 2015 508 129 79 716

Lewis Group Supply Chain and Competitive Rivalry

Supplier power is very high because Lewis Group requires each supplier to deliver directly to its stores, so it has no central buying strategy, giving power to the supply base. The supply chain is also affected by exchange rate fluctuations for goods that are imported from outside South Africa.

Lewis group has been gaining market share because one of its biggest competitors - Ellerine with 1000 stores-filed for bankruptcy, and Lewis Group was able to take advantage of this unfortunate situation. Shop rite is also a competitor, but it is only a marginal player in the furniture business compared to Lewis Group, which is a pure play furniture and appliances retailer.

Management Analysis

2016 Targets 2016 Achieved Operating profit margin 19% to 21% 14.10% Operating costs as a percentage of revenue 36.5% to 37.5% 40% Debtor costs as a % of net debtors 12% to 14% 17.10% Credit sales as a % of total sales 68% to 70% 64.30% New Store Openings 25 - 30 stores 44 stores

To determine how management performed in 2016, it is essential to compare targets versus achieved. The operating profit margin achieved in 2016 by management did not meet its target and was 5% points less than its target. The operating costs as a percentage of revenue did not meet the management's target and was 2.5% above its target. The debtor costs as a % of net debtors also did not meet the target and was 3% above the required target. Management was able to meet its target by reducing credit sales as a % of total sales to a percentage within the target required. Also, management was able to exceed its target of new store openings; actually, they opened 14 more stores than the target. The management of Lewis Group appears to be performing poorly because it only met and exceeded 2 out of 5 key metrics.

Financial Analysis

Lewis Group (South Africa) PROFITABILITY INDICATOR RATIOS 2016 2015 2014 Gross Profit Margin 71.34% 72.45% 76.85% Operating Profit Margin 11.75% 14.29% 21.58% Pretax Profit Margin 22.13% 20.50% 22.28% Profit Margin Analysis (Net Profit Margin) 16.63% 14.71% 15.94% Effective Tax Rate 24.84% 28.14% 28.46% Return On Assets 10.80% 10.23% 11.05% Return On Equity 17.07% 15.03% 16.55%

Lewis Group's gross profit margin dropped from 2014 to 2016 because of an increase in the cost of merchandise sales. Lewis Group's operating profit margin reduced from 2014 to 2016 because of increased employment costs and debtor costs. Lewis Group's pretax profit margin remained flat from 2014 to 2016 because of a non-operating increase in capital gains from investment income due to the sale of bonds tied on insurance products. The bonds were sold because Lewis Group decided to reduce risk by moving monthly insurance products to term insurance products. Lewis Group's net profit margin remained flat from 2014 to 2016 because its effective tax rate dropped due to Lewis Group getting a deferred tax deduction in 2016. Lewis Group's return on assets remained flat from 2014 to 2016 because the net profits' proportional increase was the same as the cash asset increase. Lewis Group's return on equity increased slightly from 2014 to 2016 because the net profits increase was faster than the retained earnings. The return on equity was good because it was greater than 15%.

Lewis Group (South Africa) DEBT RATIOS 2016 2015 2014 Debt Ratio 42.07% 41.98% 45.14% Debt-Equity Ratio 72.62% 72.36% 82.28% Capitalization Ratio 20.15% 13.15% 16.67% Interest Coverage Ratio 7.10 7.07 9.06

Lewis Group's debt ratio improved from 2014 to 2016 because its liabilities dropped as a result of reduced reinsurance and insurance liabilities; this is due to reduced unearned insurance premiums. According to Investopedia, "Unearned premiums are proportionate to the unexpired portion of the insurance and appear as a liability on the insurer's balance sheet, since they would be paid back upon cancellation of the policy." The debt ratio improved even though bad debts as a percentage of all debts increased or worsened from 2014 to 2016. The debt-to-equity ratio decreased because of reduced liabilities, as described earlier, and increased retained earnings. The capitalization ratio was negatively impacted from 2014 to 2016 because of the increase in long-term interest-bearing borrowings. The interest coverage ratio decreased from 2014 to 2016 because of the increase in interest paid. The interest coverage ratio was good because it was greater than 5.

Lewis Group (South Africa) INVESTMENT RETURN 2016 2015 2014 Price/Book Value Ratio 0.53 0.91 1.33 Price/Earnings Ratio 3.02 5.89 7.91 Price/Sales Ratio 0.50 0.87 1.26 Dividend Yield 15.82% 9.29% 6.89%

The price-to-book value decreased to value territory from 2014 to 2016 because of sharp drops in the stock price. This was primarily due to the drop in consumer sentiment in South Africa, which was, in turn, a result both of the near-term expectation that less affluent customers would be unable to purchase furniture and the recent bankruptcies of competitors in the retail furniture space in South Africa. The price-to-earnings ratio also decreased from 2014 to 2016 due to a sharp over-50% drop in stock price. The price-to-sales ratio also dropped from 2014 to 2015 because of increased sales and the sharp drop in stock price. The dividend yield also increased to a double-digit yield because of sharp drops in stock price. Lewis Group has a 50% upside based on DCF calculation of its cash flow discounted with the weighted average cost of capital of 15.12%.

Future Outlook

Its management is struggling to meet its annual strategic targets, and its customers are likely to continue to buy from Lewis Group because there are fewer pure play furniture retailers in this space. It will also begin to reduce the amount of credit it grants to its customers in order to reduce the current credit default of 13% of all its debtors and to reduce the cost of the credit it is granting to its customers. Lewis Group is also likely to begin to issue in-store credit cards with guaranteed payment rather than just no-cash credit sales in conjunction with the very lucrative and profitable insurance products it currently offers its customers. The biggest risk of the next 5 years for Lewis Group is the amount of credit sales it grants to its customers. Lewis Group will help institutionalize credit card usage in South Africa in the next 5 years to reduce its current credit sales of approximately 64%. It will also seek to grow its revenues and store footprint by investing in surrounding countries including Lesotho and Namibia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.