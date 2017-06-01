Novartis Is On The Hunt

Together with the cash held right now, Novartis would have a very big war chest to make a huge acquisition.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (OTCPK:NVSEF) is one of the biggest pharma companies in the world:

NVS Market Cap data by YCharts

Johnson & Johnson clearly is the biggest one, although JNJ also is active in other industries such as consumer goods and medical devices, but apart from that Novartis clearly belongs to the major drug manufacturers of the world.

NVS Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

As is the case with many of these big pharma companies, Novartis has reached a point where the company isn't able to grow its revenues or earnings organically any longer: Both revenues and net income is down by double digits over the last five years. This means that Novartis is forced to search for future top and bottom line growth elsewhere, which means by either partnering with other pharmaceutical companies or by taking over targets that have a good prospect of generating increasing revenues and earnings.

Novartis' CEO is thinking about selling some of the company's divisions in order to focus on other segments, where growth rates are stronger. These asset sales could fetch $50 billion, which would allow Novartis to make a huge acquisition that could reposition the company towards oncology or other markets with better growth outlooks. Novartis OTC business, as well as its medical devices, contact lenses, etc. are low growth businesses that also do not have very high margins, if Novartis can get rid of those at $50 billion this would open up a lot of possibilities regarding accretive acquisitions:

NVS Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Novartis currently holds $36 billion in cash and equivalents, which, combined with $50 billion in asset sales, would mean a war chest of a whopping $86 billion.

Adding in Novartis' relatively strong free cash flow of $9.1 billion a year, which would allow for taking on a substantial amount of debt, the company has the ability to make a very big acquisition that could change the company's growth outlook a lot.

Novartis' rumored interest in oncology would make Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) or Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) possible target for such a very big deal.

CELG Market Cap data by YCharts

Both of these oncology-heavy biotechs have a market cap of a little below $90 billion, and at least Bristol-Myers Squibb is known as a company that could see a takeover offer -- takeover speculation is partially built into the stock, which means two things:

- The current shareholder base likely includes a lot of investors that would be willing to sell their shares to an acquirer

- The takeover premium would not have to be very high, as the share price already includes a speculative premium

If BMY could be bought at a 30% premium, this would mean a takeover price of $115 billion -- Novartis would have to finance around $35 billion via debt, whilst the majority of the price (in an all cash deal) could be paid with the company's current cash pile and the proceeds of divestments.

With a combined free cash flow of more than $11 billion a year that debt could be paid down relatively fast, whilst at the same time such a deal would transform Novartis significantly: The company would see additional revenues of $20 billion a year and net income of $5 billion a year, at the same time Novartis would become one of the biggest players in oncology with key franchises (such as Opdivo) that are still growing at a very strong pace.

Novartis could, on the other hand, also choose to employ the $50 billion in divestment proceeds by starting a significant share repurchase program, that could theoretically shrink the share count by a whopping 25% -- this alone would lead to an earnings per share increase of more than 30% (all else equal).

Takeaway

Novartis is having a hard time growing further, as do many huge pharmaceutical companies at one point in their history. Divestments could free up $50 billion, which, in combination with the cash Novartis is already holding, would allow for a very big acquisition.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, as a major oncology player, would be a possible target for such a major deal, which Novartis should be able to easily finance, if the company wishes to do so.

This could transform Novartis into a major oncology player with an improved growth outlook and better earnings power.

