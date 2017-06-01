You Could Lose Your GE Income

Dividend can be financed via cash pile in the near future, but dividend cut seems possible if cash flows do not grow significantly.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been a favorite income stock for many investors, despite the fact that its dividend growth history is not that great:

GE Dividend data by YCharts

During the financial crisis General Electric has cut its dividend by 70%, which set a lot of investors who were in the stock due to its income generation capacity up for a very dire situation -- selling their GE shares and putting the money to work elsewhere wasn't a very good idea either, as GE's very low share price would have resulted in massive capital losses:

GE data by YCharts

GE's share price had been cut by more than eighty percent during the financial crisis -- investors who didn't react fast enough had the possibilities of either:

- Selling their shares (that now did not produce sufficient income any longer) at a massive loss, which also restricted purchasing other stocks as the proceeds were very low relative to the capital that was once invested.

- Holding onto their shares in order to hope to regain the principal and the income that was lost during the crash.

The second option likely was the better one, although it did not work out in a great way, either: Shares are still down significantly from the pre-crisis highs, and the dividend is still about 25% lower than it was before the dividend cut.

Investors should keep that rather ugly part of GE's history in their minds when they read that Deutsche Bank forcasts another dividend cut in the near future: Analyst John Inch believes that the dividend will be cut due to the fact that GE's free cash flow isn't nearly as high as the company's earnings would make you believe -- due to the free cash flow payout ratio being pretty high, a dividend cut might be the logical conclusion, especially if cash flows would be hurt during an economic slowdown.

GE EPS Diluted (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

GE's earnings per share have gone nowhere over the last five years, despite the company's big efforts to turn operations around and to shrink the share count massively after divesting its banking business. With EPS at $0.97, one would expect free cash flow per share to come in around the same level, but GE's industrial free cash flow is projected at just $0.85 per share -- not enough to cover the dividend, which currently runs at a $0.96 per share per year level.

If GE indeed produces free cash flows of $0.85 per share this year, its cash dividend payout ratio would be 113%. How does that compare to other income stocks?

KO Cash Dividend Payout Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

We see that typical income stocks have cash dividend payout ratios in the 40% to 80% bracket, with more cyclical companies having lower payout ratios (which seem logical, since cash flows drop by a wider margin during bad times) and less cyclical companies having higher payout ratios (since cash flows do not drop much during bad times, thus even in a bad environment the dividend is safe).

GE's peers, such as 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) have dividend payout ratios of 54% and 38%, respectively -- levels that are appropriate for machinery companies, that are active in rather cyclical industries. During a global economic downturn their earnings and cash flows would be down significantly, but due to rather low payout ratios the payout could likely be maintained. Is this true for GE as well? Not so much -- after all the company will likely not be able to fund its dividend organically this year, despite the global economy being in a good condition.

What would happen if macro headwinds would push GE's free cash flow lower by 30%? The company's cash dividend payout ratio would rise to a very unstable level of 160%, whereas the respective payout ratios of 3M and Honeywell would rise to just 77% and 54%, respectively. These two could likely even stomach a temporary 50% free cash flow drop, whereas GE's payout ratio in that case would grow to more than 200%, and its dividend would burn through more than $4 billion of the company's cash holdings (in just one year).

GE Cash and Short Term Investments (Quarterly) data by YCharts

GE's cash holdings are relatively high, but have gone down significantly over the last years, dropping by more than 30%. The dividend could be maintained with a payout ratio of more than 100% for a while, but not forever: Many companies, such as ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) have tried that, and ultimately had to swallow the bitter pill and cut their dividends.

Takeaway

GE has a dividend yielding 3.5%, which is very solid in today's low interest environment. Yield is not the only thing investors should look at, though, as other factors, such as growth potential and dividend safety, are important as well.

Especially the last point suggests that investors should think about whether owning GE is in their best interest, as a dividend cut is possible, and much more probable than with many other income stocks (even GE's cyclical peers).

GE has already burned income investors once, not even ten years ago, and if the company is not able to up its cash flows significantly, this could happen again.

