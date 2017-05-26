Loonie Swoons

Originally published May 26, 2017

In a reversal of fortunes from 2016, Canadian stocks have lagged most international equity markets this year by a wide margin, particularly those in Asia and Europe (see the chart below). But this underperformance is even more acute when viewed through a Canadian dollar lens.

The loonie has fallen against almost all major currencies so far this year (see same chart below). As a result, unhedged exposure to global stocks has proven particularly beneficial to Canadian investors thus far in 2017, while those who hedged may have benefited less.

To hedge or not the hedge?

The double-barreled weakness of Canadian stocks and the loonie begs a question: So what should Canadian investors consider doing now about their global stock exposure? Holding unhedged exposure to global stocks has historically been an effective risk-mitigation strategy given the procyclical nature of the Canadian dollar. The rationale: During times of financial and economic stress, the Canadian dollar has tended to weaken versus the U.S. dollar and other safe-haven currencies, which in turn lessened the downside risk in global stocks. The reverse has often been true in good times. As a result, unhedged exposure to global equities tended to exhibit less volatility when expressed in Canadian dollars.

Beyond this structural consideration, however, there may be times when it makes sense tactically to implement a hedge when venturing abroad. This decision is significant today for two reasons:

We remain positive on emerging markets, Europe and Japan, and we believe global stocks can deliver slightly higher returns than Canadian stocks over the long term, according to BlackRock's capital market assumptions. The Canadian dollar looks cheap versus the U.S. dollar, the primary currency exposure of most Canadian's global equity portfolios.

At these new softer levels for the loonie, there's a renewed concern that a reversal in the Canadian dollar could sap the life out of global equity performance expressed in local currency terms. While some modest strengthening in the Canadian dollar can't be ruled out given its relatively cheap level versus the U.S. dollar, the outlook is rather mixed versus the U.S. dollar and other major currencies.

In the Canadian dollar's defense, there is still modest scope for optimism: Energy prices have room to potentially nudge higher (although much of the good news is already in the oil price), fears of a border adjustment tax have faded alongside expectations for broad-based tax reform, and net speculative positioning in the Canadian dollar is already particularly bearish (see the chart below).

Having said this, investors have recently had many reasons to position for bearish outcomes for the Canadian dollar:

The Federal Reserve may hike rates two more times in 2017 while the Bank of Canada maintains a moderately dovish stance,

Trade skirmishes with the U.S. over softwood lumber and dairy will now include the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, and

Speculation that financial problems at a key alternative housing lender could spill over into the Canadian housing market and the broader economy.

So while a further move higher in oil prices is possible and could boost the loonie in the near term, we also can't rule out the potential for renewed weakness in the Canadian dollar given the weight of these persistent challenges.

Even if one wanted to implement a tactical currency hedge to help protect global equity returns from the headwind of a strengthening loonie, it might be too early. There are several policy and economic clouds on the horizon, and if the upside in oil prices is limited, then the appreciation potential for the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar is potentially also likewise limited.

Lastly, while Brexit and ultra-loose monetary policy in Japan have caused the British pound and the Japanese yen to trade at cheap levels versus the Canadian dollar, predicting cheap currencies will cheapen further is often an exercise fraught with peril.

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.