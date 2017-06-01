Educating 1.4 Billion People: The 3 Stocks That Can Help

Many resources will need to be invested in improving the Chinese educational system over a long period of time, in the mean time these companies are positioned well.

China is the world's most populated country, has one of its fastest growing middle classes, quickly rising levels of disposable income, and is pushing towards becoming a more diversified economy.

Yet only a tiny percentage of the population has attended college.

Lets put it into perspective, according to the Chinese Statistical Yearbook of 2015, (made by the government), only 50.6 million individuals have enrolled in, are prepared to enter, or have graduated with an undergraduate education. Seeing as China has a population of 1.37 billion people, an observer can easily realize that a mere fraction of the country is educated (3.7%) when the average rate of education in a developed country can be over 40% (roughly 33% for the United States. Yet with a developing economy and rising incomes, and an economy hungry for smart workers: demand is outstripping supply at a rapid pace and someone has to meet it. This is evidenced by the graph below, which shows that the high skill jobs available are almost always greater than the number of job seekers (taken from a JP Morgan report at the end of 2016).

The problem is, it is astoundingly expensive and difficult to actually improve education within China. For one, China is a largely rural country, most of its developed areas and population centers being on the eastern coast of the country, with rural China often being paid less attention to, despite rural citizens making up about 42% of the population. Additionally, there is a huge infrastructure investment required to actually educate a substantial portion of the Chinese population, as schools have to accommodate a ridiculous number of students. On top of this, they have to accommodate citizens who live on lower or just recently middle class incomes, both of which are low in comparison to western incomes. All of this means that China needs other options for education: which is where for-profit and online colleges come in.

Online colleges are a large potential growth market, particularly in China because they circumvent many of the traditional struggles the nation faces in education. They do not need to be built from the ground up, they excel at providing the technical degrees that are in high demand in China, they are more affordable than traditional schools and the only limitation on the amount of people they can educate and the range at which they educate is the availability of internet access.

EDU 1 Year Price Returns (Monthly) data by YCharts

However, there have been many difficulties in this industry taking off, including a number of high profile failures and, like industries in many developing countries, it has been difficult to separate the successful investments from the poor ones. That being said, over the past 3 years three key players have emerged: New Oriental Education Group (NYSE:EDU), Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL). These companies have utterly outperformed the US education sector, which has been struggling over the past few years. Overall it provides a strong, high growth alternative to the US education market.

New Oriental Education Group and TAL are both involved K-12 education and tutoring, with a large portion of their revenues coming through online tutoring though they do have many brick and mortar locations. This tutoring is focused in a few areas, such as college entrance exams (due to extremely limited spaces in Chinese colleges), middle school entrance exams, high school entrance exams, and general tutoring work. While these two stocks are very similar, it is important to note that New Oriental Education is more established, with a much higher market cap, whereas TAL is the newer of the two.

Tarena International, on the other hand, is geared towards online and physical classroom certifications in various computer programs ranging from graphic and web design, to accounting and software testing. It encompasses a wide variety of potential subjects, and is for professionals rather than the K-12 focus of the other schools. This fills an important niche in the Chinese education market, as so many students do not educate with a college degree and must retroactively return to school to learn new skills.

Here is a quick summary of some of their financial ratios:

Financial

EDU PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

TAL PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Revenue Growth:

EDU Revenue (Annual YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Margins:

EDU Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

The takeaway from the margins is that, all three companies are fairly high growth and profitable, though their margins have remained stagnant. Of these choices, TAL has had the highest level of growth overall, followed by Tarena and New Oriental Education, the latter of whom is a far more stable and established market player. All of these choices trade at high P/E ratio's indicating that their prices may be inflated, though this is the case due to the high growth nature of the stocks in consideration.

Conclusion

The Chinese education market is one ripe with opportunity for growth in the future. The nation has experienced a chronic shortage of skilled workers and rising incomes both fuel the need for a more educated populace: yet very few people have to opportunity to go to these schools as of yet, and the investment required to overhaul them will take a substantial amount of time and money from the government. Due to these factors, China is a land ripe with opportunity for online and for-profit education, and this is evidenced by Tal, EDU, and Tarena who have been able to capture a portion of that market, and are poised to expand rapidly in the future.

Sources:

Chinese Statistical Yearbook 2015

JP Morgan Chinese High Skill Jobs (Oct 2016)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.