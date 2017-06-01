My IMF Portfolio Continued To Outperform In May

My Ian's Million Fund, IMF, is a quasi-index fund where I have two main goals. One, beat the S&P 500 over time with my own diversified basket of stocks, while avoiding any ongoing management fees. Two, build a model that my non-investment professional friends can copy. If I didn't have other investments and had $1,000/month to invest, what retirement portfolio would I build to ensure I ended up with a strong solid nest egg? The IMF answers that question.

Today, we have a long-overdue portfolio performance check-in. I intend to publish these once a month, showing how my quasi-index fund is faring against the market. And at least if you're comparing against the mainline S&P 500, my portfolio is continuing to deliver. This marks the fourth consecutive month that my fund has beaten the US index.

However, as you can see, the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) has beaten my portfolio each of the past three months. As I've long been saying, US stocks are significantly overvalued, so it's not surprising that both my portfolio and international stock ETF are consistently beating the US market. This month, I would have topped VT as well, except that both of my top two holdings sold off sharply on analyst downgrades to end the month.

Overall, dating back to the end of November when I started calculating returns properly on a month-to-month basis, VT has risen 13.2%, my IMF is up 13.1%, and SPY has gone up 10.6%. Obviously, I'd like to be beating VT as well, but I'm pleased to be beating the S&P by more than 2% already, as it fits in line with my portfolio's goal of outperforming the S&P 1-3%/year annually.

What's in the portfolio at this time? Here are all the holdings, as of the close of business, May 31st:

(Stocks in bold were positions I added to in the May IMF buys)

Obviously, the portfolio is a sea of green at the moment, as a combination of decent stock-picking and a bull market have led to numerous big winners. 12 stocks are up 50% or more on their cost basis, with only two stocks down significantly - the biggest loser is off just 26%. And it's not just percentage winners, seven holdings are up $100 or more, with just two stocks causing losses of $50 or more, and nothing hitting the $100 loss threshold. My top pick of 2017, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC), is also my portfolio's biggest position and biggest dollar winner. Nice when things go according to plan like that.

The column on the right shows expected dividend income for the year; the fund has hit $650/year projected, less than 18 months into its existence. Don't listen to folks who say small sums of money don't add up to much; just $1,000/month of invested capital for less than a year and a half is now throwing off $650/year in dividends. Dividends received thus far have already been turned into $300 worth of Hormel (HRL) stock, and I've got more dividends accumulated to reinvest in June.

Given the index fund nature of this portfolio, no one stock, sector, or country is particularly important for delivering the yield; the biggest individual yielder accounts for just 8% of overall portfolio income.

While the portfolio yields a fine 3.17% at today's prices, the yield-on-cost is already up to 3.65%. Ever since I started this portfolio in January 2016, I've been hearing the market is overvalued. Had I listened, I'd have missed out on more than $3,000 in capital gains and dividends in this portfolio already, and also missed the chance to grab some stocks at far higher yields than they now offer today.

Yes, the market will correct at some point. But we don't know when. And the opportunity cost of sitting in cash remains high. Particularly if you're a younger investor, it almost always makes sense to put money to work rather than sitting. If you inherit a lump sum, you might want to spread out how you deploy it over a few quarters; but for a regular income, you're going to end off doing better most of the time if you put some of that capital to work every month.

Though the market is expensive as a whole, there are pockets of value available every month. That's why this project is so interesting to me, every 30 days or so, I find 12-18 stocks that are relatively cheap and add to my positions. Over time, it builds into a powerful, highly-diversified growth and income machine.

Last summer, I was buying British stocks after Brexit. Then I rotated to community and regional banks. After Trump hit, I aggressively plowed into Mexican stocks. Now that they've rebounded, it's time to focus elsewhere. June is likely to be a month full of REIT buys, as the market has torn that sector apart lately. In this way, we can always be buying something cheap, and on net, get a basket of stocks at a better price than buying an index fund.

Dividends Top $100/Month For The First Time

After quite a few months in the $30-40/month range, dividends exploded higher for May, crossing the $100 threshold:

Now, of course, there is great lumpiness to my May monthly dividend. Don't expect the portfolio to spit that much out every month just yet. Since I own a bunch of foreign stocks that pay less than quarterly, I tend to get less steady dividend results. As you can see, May last year was also a windfall month relative to its neighbors. The reason? Both my #1 and #2 top holdings pay less than quarterly, and pay some or all of their dividend in May.

Who paid me in May? Here's the list:

Those top four are all less than quarterly payers, which explains this month's huge dividends. However, don't necessarily shun a company just because it doesn't pay quarterly. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) may only pay once a year, but I sure get plenty of bang for my buck on payday.

Portfolio Direction And Goals

For the rest of the year, I'll be looking to add more to dividend growth stock positions. Over the past couple months, I've been buying more current yield and fewer low yielders with high dividend growth rates.

A lot of my favorites in this category, stocks like Diageo (DEO), Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) (NYSE:BF.B), McCormick (MKC), and Hershey (HSY) are really running up in price now. In general, these steady 10-12%/year compounders are going to be the type of stocks that carry a long-term portfolio.

While I'm happy nibbling on high-yielders as I've been doing recently (and will do again in June with REITs), I'd prefer to buy more growth and less yield. With the exception of Hormel - which is very attractively priced now - there's simply not much out there though that fits the bill. However, I'll buy whatever decent companies the market puts on sale.

For a young investor, a 2% dividend that grows at a 15% compounded rate is much more valuable than a 4% dividend that grows at 3%/year or a 7% dividend that is stagnant. Particularly if you buy and hold to avoid tax consequences, you want to base your portfolio on companies with strong EPS growth and quickly-rising dividends.

The alternative - buying high-yielders with little or no dividend growth - is less tax efficient. However, the end result should still be fine, as I'll simply route those dividends into fast growth companies like Hormel over time.

I also would like to own more American companies as top positions. Currently, only four of my top fifteen holdings are US-domiciled. However, again, the market is forcing my hand there, I can't make value appear simply because I want it to be there. For now, international stocks continue to be the place to find better opportunities. But make no mistake, I'm eager to put more money to work in "traditional" US DGI stocks, and will do so when the market corrects.

