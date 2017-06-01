Selling Out To Ensco - Finally A Smart Move By Atwood Oceanics' Management

Without the oil supermajors reassessing their shale-centered budget allocations, the industry will remain in the doldrums for the foreseeable future.

With high-margin legacy contracts running off and an ongoing weak dayrate environment, the new company's cash flows will be increasingly pressured going forward.

Transaction substantially worsens Ensco's liquidity profile with an industry recovery now needed within the next two years to avoid debt issues.

Atwood Oceanics management saves a good chunk of value for shareholders instead of taking the easy way out by simply restructuring the company's debt.

I have covered Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

Admittedly, I haven't been a huge fan of Atwood Oceanics' management over the last couple of years as their views on the depth of the ongoing market downturn and the path to recovery have consistently been proven wrong.

Moreover, their decision to order two modern drillships (the Atwood Admiral and the Atwood Archer) without contracts at hand back in 2012 and 2013 has significantly drained the company's financial resources in recent years with almost $1 billion so far being spent for the ongoing construction of the rigs and another roughly $300 million still remaining. In late 2016, the delivery of the drillships was postponed to 2019 and 2020 respectively with $250 million in final milestone payments not due until the end of 2022 (in exchange for promissory notes to the shipyard bearing interest at 5% p.a.).

Picture: Drillship "Atwood Admiral" under construction at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) in South Korea - Source: ShipSpotting.com

That said, I have to give kudos to management for buying back a meaningful amount of its 2020 notes at the very bottom of the market (in terms of bond prices) early last year and raising additional equity at prices far above current levels at the beginning of 2017 (albeit the amount raised was way too low to alter the picture for Atwood in a significant way).

But the company has not been able to overcome its biggest challenge, the strikingly low backlog coverage. With current backlog now down to well below $400 million and the last remaining high margin contracts ending this year, Atwood would have soon started to burn considerable amounts of cash.

Even worse, the company's available liquidity would be pressured even more next year as the company's current $1.395 billion revolving credit facility would have been reduced by $275 million in May 2018 before maturing entirely in May 2019. With already $850 million being drawn as of today and a minimum liquidity covenant of $150 million, the company's 2018 liquidity outlook would have been quite bleak.

Moreover, with virtually zero backlog beyond 2018, there would have been no chance for Atwood to extend its revolving credit facility beyond the current maturity dates. In consequence, debt restructuring would have been unavoidable.

Atwood management could have easily taken this path like many of the company's peers like Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ), Vantage Drilling (OTCPK:VTGDF) or Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) already did and most likely saved their well paid jobs in addition to securing a sizeable equity stake in the restructured company at the expense of existing equityholders.

Instead, they decided to save some value for shareholders and sell the company to much larger competitor Ensco PLC (NYSE:ESV) with none of Atwood's senior management joining the combined company. A very rare move these days that should be honored by the company's financial stakeholders.

Moreover, they negotiated a very generous acquisition premium for their shareholders. As the acquisition will be all-stock, Atwood equityholders have the choice to remain investors in the combined, financially much stronger, entity by simply agreeing to exchange their shares according to the transaction terms.

But the real winners under the deal are Atwood's creditors, both banks and bondholders, as thanks to the usual change of control provisions governing the company's debt, Ensco could be required to retire Atwood's entire outstanding debt in the amount of $1.3 billion (except for the final shipyard installments). Ensco already announced the planned repayment of Atwood's revolving credit facility and on the acquisition conference call also admitted to the possibility of bondholders making use of their right to put back Atwood's roughly $450 million in outstanding 2020 bonds to the company at 101% of face value.

Net of acquired cash and considering an additional $100 million in stated transaction costs, Ensco faces near-term cash outflows of up to almost $1 billion in conjunction with the acquisition of Atwood.

While Ensco projects the combined entity's liquidity to remain strong with $1.6 billion in cash and short term investments and an entirely undrawn $2.25 billion revolving credit facility, these numbers do not account for potential put backs of Atwood's outstanding notes. Given the state of the industry, I would expect these bonds being put back to the company almost entirely, so that the pro forma cash position will most likely be closer to $1.2 billion.

In fact, the new business combination needs a market recovery until the end of the decade at the latest date given the $810 million in upcoming debt maturities in 2019 and 2020 and the requirement to renew the company's revolving credit facility around that time.

While the deal provides former Atwood shareholders with more time for a recovery to kick in, the runway for former Ensco shareholders has become somewhat shorter now as the acquisition of Atwood considerably worsens the liquidity profile of the combined company.

Until now, Ensco's management has done a reasonably good job to ensure the company's financial strength over the course of the downturn by proactively extending debt maturities and even raising a considerable amount of new equity. But the acquisition of Atwood now marks a turnaround in the company's strategy and increases Ensco's risk profile in a meaningful way.

Moreover, with dayrates expected to remain weak for the foreseeable future, even new contracts will not change the company's liquidity position in a meaningful way (other than avoiding stacking costs), so the new Ensco will almost certainly have to secure additional capital to at least have a chance to get its revolving credit facility extended in 2019/2020.

As long as the oil supermajors remain focused on shale opportunities, the offshore drilling industry will continue to suffer from a persistent rig oversupply, keeping competition fierce and dayrates low. And given statements made on their most recent conference calls, the majors are actually going to meaningfully increase their investments in shale instead of committing to much needed, new major offshore exploration campaigns.

Currently, investors are getting somewhat mislead by recent approvals for a couple of new offshore production projects. Undoubtedly, the world will need offshore oil for the foreseeable future but there are actually plenty of fully explored projects in the pipeline that have been awaiting their final investment decisions for years. The minor additional development drilling needed for most production projects won't be sufficient to get the rig market back into balance. In fact, many new large-scale, multi-year exploration campaigns, particularly in the deepwater space, will be needed to resolve the rig oversupply issue but for now, there's really nothing pointing to an imminent strategy change by the supermajors.

Sure, tendering activities have increased in recent months but nobody would have reasonably expected it to remain at virtually zero, like it has been for large parts of 2015 and 2016, anyway, I guess. Demand remains mostly limited to tier 2 operators and short-term, small-scale campaigns with many of them looking to secure cheap drilling capacity now with scheduled work starts still many quarters or even years in the future. Of course, there are large national oil companies like Norway's Statoil (NYSE:STO), India's ONGC or Brasil's Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), the by far largest offshore drilling fleet operator in the world, still investing sizeable amounts in offshore exploration, but particularly the latter one is still in the process of reducing its contracted rig fleet in the face of heavy indebtedness and an ongoing corruption scandal.

In addition, some of the supermajors like BP (NYSE:BP), Total (NYSE:TOT) and particularly Shell (RDS) are still trapped in very expensive multi-year contracts with other offshore drillers and have consistently used opportunities to reduce their industry exposure in recent quarters.

In fact, 2017 will again see far more rigs rolling off contract than new project starts, adding even more to the existing oversupply.

Even worse, as more and more of these legacy, high-margin contracts are coming to an end, the new dayrate reality will soon become fully visible in the companies' financial statements and lead to negative cash flows at many industry participants.

With regard to Ensco, I estimate the combined company's remaining backlog at roughly $3.4 billion as of today with more than two thirds of the work currently scheduled to be performed over the next 18 months.

While securing new contracts remains imperative for the new Ensco, the weak dayrate environment will become increasingly visible in the company's margin performance and cash flows going forward and even new contract wins will not substantially alter this picture for the time being.

The new Ensco, like most of the industry, remains pressured by the urgent need to secure new business at acceptable margins in order to convince lenders to extend or refinance upcoming debt maturities.

Without material improvements to the company's long-term backlog coverage and cash margins, the new Ensco will almost certainly run into trouble when it comes to extend the terms of the company's currently undrawn revolving credit facility in 2019.

Bottom line:

Kudos to Atwood's management for finally admitting to reality and negotiating a sizeable takeover premium and considerably increasing their shareholders' runway for an industry recovery to kick in instead of simply restructuring the company's debt to their own benefit and at the expense of equityholders.

No kudos to Ensco's management for an unexpected change in strategy resulting in a significant increase to the company's risk profile mostly due to the up to $1 billion use in liquidity in conjunction with the acquisition. Moreover, considering the unnecessarily high premium paid for a company with its back already against the wall, management has been showing a remarkable disregard for Ensco's shareholders. Not only they are faced with sizeable dilution, their runway for an industry recovery has also been shortened.

Ensco management obviously felt the urgent need to take action after newcomer Borr Drilling went on a sizeable acquisition spree earlier this year, followed by similar moves by other market participants.

That said, I view it as unlikely that competitors would have been interested in buying Atwood as a whole given that market leader Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has just sold its entire jack-up fleet to Borr Drilling and Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) will soon file for bankruptcy. Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) will be focused on its new joint venture with Saudi Aramco while Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) would have had difficulties to come up with the cash required to address Atwood's debt. Only Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) would have been in the position to make a move for Atwood, but the company's management has successfully avoided unnecessary risks in the past, so I doubt they have shown interest. In fact, I am looking very much forward to Diamond Offshore management's comments on this business combination during their next conference call.

While the acquisition of Atwood has undoubtedly high-graded the new Ensco's fleet profile, investors should not underestimate the upcoming integration challenges as most of Atwood's onshore operations will be liquidated over time in combination with a sizeable attrition in workforce. Ensco will also need to ensure good relationships with the former Atwood's existing and prospective customers which could turn out to be quite a task with many of the company's key personnel most likely soon to be terminated.

Moreover, management's temporary focus on internal issues could lead to distractions on the contracting front not only at the former Atwood side of the business, but also for the legacy Ensco operations.

Congrats to Atwood's creditors - being paid back by an offshore drilling company in full long before the original maturity dates certainly is a reason to celebrate, particularly in light of Atwood's particular situation.

For this business combination to work, it needs a major market recovery over the course of the next 24 months as otherwise the new Ensco could run into troubles with upcoming debt maturities and the need to extend its revolving credit facility.

Unfortunately, it will not only require a substantial and sustainable increase in oil prices to stimulate demand for offshore drilling services, it will also take a major reversal of the oil supermajors' current "shale first" strategies to overcome the ever increasing supply and demand imbalance in the market.

Given these issues, I wouldn't be surprised to see the new company raise more capital or at least trying to refinance the 2019/2020 debt maturities over the short- to medium term.

In sum, I would advise Atwood shareholders to vote for the transaction while Ensco equityholders should vote against it.

On a more personal note, I have recently decided to wind down my contributions to Seeking Alpha, so this might have already been my last article on the platform.

Investors looking for ongoing superior coverage of the offshore drilling industry should instead turn to fellow contributor Vladimir Zernov who has put together a very impressive track record of correctly predicting the direction of the industry over the past couple of years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a daytrader, I reserve the right to enter into both long and short positions in all of the above mentioned stocks at any given time.