Multimedia Weekly Digest: Market Reality Check

This week we focus on the US markets and broader economic picture. Will the S&P 500 continue its upward trajectory? What should we take away from the Fed's latest meeting? How do we make sense of the latest data?

We begin with Russell Investments:

In the U.S., the flash PMIs showed a small step back in the manufacturing data in May, indicating that the U.S. economy hasn't taken off like the rest of the world. Eitelman stated that the U.S. economy looks stuck in mediocrity... The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) released the minutes of its latest rate-setting meeting earlier this week. Eitelman called out two important components. The first component was their message that an interest rate hike would be appropriate soon. This is likely based on the low (4.4%) U.S. unemployment numbers and strong U.S. financial markets. Russell Investments strategists still expect a rate hike at the June Fed meeting... This week's episode closed out with a few comments on the S&P 500's record highs this week. Eitelman suggested that the cause was strong performance from a relatively small number of large cap tech stocks. As there was not a lot of breadth to these gains across other U.S. equity market sectors, and as U.S. equity valuations still seem very high, our strategists continue to view this market with caution.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments provides a reality check for investors.

Investors have been optimistic Trump's administration would immediately speed up the pace of growth in the U.S. Is that outlook changing? The general outlook for financial markets is characterized by two themes, says Colin Moore. One is the valuation of equities and the assumptions about the growth of both the U.S. and global economies. The other theme is changing interest rates and the implications for fixed-income investors. In this video, Moore argues that although the economy is growing, there may have been too much optimism about the level and pace of economic growth that the Trump administration would bring.

Seeking Alpha author Lance Roberts joins Chris Martenson to discuss how the flood of investment capital into passively-managed ETFs, along with record amounts of margin debt, has the potential to set the markets on fire.

Fundamentally, there's nothing different in today's markets because, at the end of the day, they are about evaluations, earnings -- those types of things. Technically, the market is very different today because of quantitative easing, computerized trading etc. What we see are two things happening, in particular, that people should be paying attention to. One is that investors are herding into passively-managed ETFs now, which is creating a dislocation between the underlying realities of individual stocks and their prices, because the piling into ETFs is requiring stocks like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to be bought in much greater volumes than they otherwise would. And people are making an assumption that there will always a buyer for every seller in the market. Now that's absolutely true. But it's often argued by the mainstream media that "For every buyer there's a seller, so it doesn't matter when the market turns. You'll be okay." But you won't, because, yes, at some point there is a buyer for every seller, but it always begs the question: At what price? And because of all the piling into these ETFs, when the market eventually breaks, yes, there will be a buyer; but that buyer could be at many percentages lower than where prices were before. We could very well see a vacuum appear in prices, with a gap down so sharp and so fast that it not only paralyzes most investors who may be hoping to get a little bit of recovery to sell into, but then will start triggering margin calls. There's been numerous articles written about margin debt: "margin debt is not a problem; don't worry about margin debt." Well, margin debt is not fine. We're at record levels of margin debts. It's like a can of gasoline. If I set a can of gasoline in the middle of a room and nobody touches it, it's fine. But drop a match into that can of gasoline you have a different story.

TD Wealth asks if the market will now correct given that Trump's agenda has stalled.

Finally, Tematica Research dissect the latest economic data:

[Chris Versace and Lenore Hawkins] dig into why they are increasingly confident GDP and earnings expectations for the back half 2017 have a greater likelihood of being reduced than upsized. As Lenore reminds us, the current expansion is long in the tooth and there are ample headwinds that could spill over the next recession even as the stock market continues to trade at more than 18x expected 2017 earnings…and yes, those earnings expectations are already starting to come down. Chris and Lenore see the risk of more negative revisions ahead.

