Iconix: 8 Catalysts To Light A Fire Under This Highly Undervalued Stock

As described in my earlier articles here and here, Iconix (NASDAQ: ICON) is very undervalued and has a high probability of year over year growth of 8% to 10% in the third and fourth quarters of this year and the first quarter of next year. If it does, the stock will most likely rise more dramatically than it did last year when it went from $6.3 to $10.61 in less than 7 months. That increase was 68%.

The average price target for ICON by analysts tracked by Yahoo Finance is $11, which is 83% higher than the current price. One of the investment firms I respect the most, Valuentum, has a fair market value of $16 for Iconix, with a fair market value range of $12 to $20. It rates Iconix's value creation as Excellent and its cash flow generation as Strong, its highest ratings.

Valuentum recommends being underweight most retail stocks, but is bullish on ICON and also Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI). HBI is one of only nine U.S. stocks that now has a 5-star rating from Morningstar.

Even before the third quarter growth kicks in, there are several near-term catalysts that could spur Iconix back towards its fair market value. I promised I would cover them in an upcoming article, so here they are:

Refinancing of the 2018 debt at a far lower rate than last year's

An item that was buried in the subpar Q1 revenues and the Peanuts sale that were the focus of news coverage of the recent earnings report was a comment by CEO John Haugh. He said they had "received a great deal of interest from lenders" interested in refinancing its 2018 debt, and that "We have reached agreement in principle and are confident we can get this done shortly."

The last time Iconix refinanced its debt in 2016, the interest rate on the new debt was LIBOR plus 10%, which a LIBOR floor of 1.5%, meaning its effective rate was at least 11.5%. That is a very high rate. I think Iconix is going to get a far better rate this time for three reasons:

1) Credit markets are far looser now than they were when the last refinancing was done. At the time, the price of oil had dropped over 50% and decimated numerous oil companies, leaving creditors with sizable losses. The stock market also pulled back over 10%. Credit markets became extremely tight.

As Fund Evaluation Group explains, "Just one year ago, the pendulum of credit market sentiment, which swings between fear and greed, had clearly gone in the direction of fear. The fear was predominantly due to the energy sector, and markets questioning whether the fear would continue or swing back toward greed. A year later, we have our answer; the fear lost momentum and the pendulum swung back towards greed."

As this chart shows, the last financing, which was announced in March of 2016, occurred at the height of the tightening:

The rate peaked at 8.64%, right at the time the refinancing was being finalized. As this Bank of America graph shows, it was down to 3.67% on May 23, 2017. That's 58% lower.

Thus, based on the going rates, Iconix should get a rate that is about 58% lower, which would put it at an effective rate of 4.83%, compared to the previous effective rate of 11.5%. This is 6.67% lower than its recent rate, and would be very positive news for investors.

Decision Economics, a very reputable economic research firm, wrote in a recent newsletter that they expect credit to remain readily available for the rest of this year.

2) Iconix's total debt load is far lower than it was during the last refinancing. It used the roughly $340 million from the sale of Peanuts to pay off 100% of the high interest rate debt. In the year prior to that, it paid off over $280 million in other debt. It now has a debt ratio that is roughly normal for its industry.

When it refinanced the last time, its debt load was very high, and this naturally had a negative impact on the rate it was given. As as result, Iconix paid well above the average high yield rate in its last refinancing.

Given that it now has a normal debt ratio and that it is very profitable with profits of about $1.28 per share (including tax savings), it should get a better than average high yield rate. This will probably further reduce its rate by about 30%, figuring its rate was about 20% higher than normal before and will be about 10% lower than normal now. That would put its effective rate at about 3.4%.

At the very least, I think its rate will go down to average high yield levels. On the upside, it's possible that it could return to getting a rate that's not in the high yield category. Its current 2018 debt has a rate of 1.5% and its 2016 debt was also very low. The company has much less debt now than it did when it was given those rates, though it also has lower total earnings. As you can see in the chart above, investment grade bonds have much lower rates than high yield. There are of course many different credit levels, and it's possible Iconix will be somewhere in between high yield and investment grade.

At an tiny conference in early April, Haugh said the company had met with 17 banks and had received 27 proposals for the refinancing. That's a very high level of interest in financing Iconix. As this chart shows, its 2018 bonds were trading at about $40 in early 2016, which was 60% below par:

As this chart shows, the 2018 bonds have recently traded at fairly close to par:

As of the time of writing this, the bonds closed at $98.38 with an effective yield of 3.58%. That's almost the same as the effective rate of 3.4% that I said above would probably occur.

For nearly the past month, the bonds traded between $99 and $96 with an effective yield of between 2.5% and 5.5%. Iconix probably won't get as low as 2.5%. I think between 3.4% and 3.8% is most likely. The rate it paid on the last refinance was more than triple that, so when it's announced, I believe the stock will go up 5% to 10% on the news, and could catalyze the stock back towards fair market value.

The fact that Iconix had already met with 17 banks by early April and received 27 proposals indicates that they're fairly close to pulling the trigger. You typically don't meet with 17 banks unless you're pretty ready to do something. As noted, Haugh also said he was confident it would be done soon. So news of refinancing and the rate they get could come any day.

Another positive that could come with the news is that Haugh indicated on the last earnings call that the refinancing would not have an equity component. Related, it's possible this refinancing will have less restrictions than the last refinancing, which had severe restrictions.

Closing of the SEC probe

The SEC probe of the company is probably near to being closed. The SEC normally doesn't go past 18 months to close probes, and we're nearing the 18-month mark. As I described in my second-ever article on Iconix a little over a year ago that was an Editors Choice, ICON dropped 22% in the two days after the investigation was announced in December of 2015.

As I described in detail, there is almost no chance the investigation will have a material impact on the company other than maybe a slap on the wrist such as a $100,000 fine. So, when the news of the investigation being closed is announced, I think the stock will rise about 10%.

To clarify, the SEC in 2015 had both a letter comment process taking place with the company and a probe. The former has been resolved and the latter is still open.

In addition, it will also gradually help the stock because some investors, including CNBC's Jim Cramer, won't invest in companies still under probe and they recommend that others don't. This will bring more investors back into the company.

Progress on tax reform

While tax reform is not going to be passed before the summer recess, it's possible they will make progress by that time. I put the likelihood at only about 40%, but it's still a reasonable chance. Tax reform would benefit Iconix in a number of ways that I described in depth here.

Most pundits are assuming that Trump's Russia issue will make it harder to get tax reform done. But I think it actually increases the chances reform gets done because it makes Trump in greater need of a win. If things were going smoothly for Trump, he could coast while looking good. He'd have little incentive to get tax reform done, and would be less likely to compromise with Republicans in Congress.

Tax reform is actually one of the easiest things on his agenda to get through Congress (compared to immigration, a wall on the border with Mexico, etc.), so he'll view it as his best path to a win.

Insider buying

The last time Iconix's price was in its current range, Iconix Chairman Peter Cuneo bought a sizable amount of shares. That was viewed very positively by investors and gave the stock somewhat of a bump.

I think there's a fair likelihood that one or more of Iconix's insiders will make a similar purchase, or that someone already has. But it's definitely not a high probability.

CEO John Haugh probably hasn't made big bucks up until now. While he had great success prior to Iconix, retail work is somewhat like baseball in that the first half of your career, you're not paid much (relatively speaking), but if you put in your time in the farm system and then stand out far above the rest in your first years in the majors, you get a contract worth a lot. Haugh just got his free agency contract and likely a good amount of it is in the form of incentivized stock options, so he might not have a pile of cash he can use to buy shares, especially if he has children that haven't gone through college yet.

If insider buying is going to occur, however, it will probably occur in the near future while the stock price is very low. I'd estimate the likelihood at about 30%.

Next earnings call

As I described in this article, the company did a poor job of articulating the high amount of growth that it expects in the third and fourth quarters. I don't think they will repeat that mistake. Haugh is a very high quality retail and brand management executive, but he's fairly new to running earnings calls, giving guidance and navigating investor sentiment. There's naturally going to be a learning curve for him with that.

Iconix management has noted on recent calls that they think the stock price has been overly depressed. But a stock's price is very affected by the guidance given by the company, and on the last call, they did a below average job on that front.

After the market had sent the stock price up over 15% in the minutes before the earnings call, Haugh likely figured he didn't need to explicitly articulate that the company expected year-over-year growth of 7% to 11% in the third and fourth quarters, and that 8% growth was pretty much already locked in based on existing orders.

The stock declined significantly after the call, so I bet Haugh realized he should have not only explicitly stated it, but should have given the forecast considerable emphasis. When the next earnings call takes place in about two months, Haugh will have another chance to do so. If he does, the stock will go up considerably.

In addition, if additional orders have been placed during those three months, which I expect will occur, Haugh will be able to say that growth of 9% to 11% is basically already locked in, which would give even more of a boost to the stock.

He and CFO Dave Jones might also guide towards the high end of the EPS range for the year, or increase the guidance range.

I estimate the probabilities of somewhat better articulation of the coming growth at 95%, good articulation at 75% and great articulation at 50%. I forecast the stock will gain between 5% and 15% based on how well it's articulated and how much emphasis is given to it. If they also increase the EPS guidance, I think it will add about 5% to 10%.

Proceeds from the Roc Nation lawsuit

Media outlets recently reported Iconix has sued Roc Nation for a minimum of $10 million for trademark infringements. I've read the lawsuit, which you can read here, and I think Iconix has a strong case and it could well get more than $10 million. $10 million would add about 17 cents in EPS. It would also result in a major earnings beat in the quarter it occurs in, and an earnings beat for the year.

All of it will be included in GAAP results. Probably the majority of it would be included in non-GAAP results (recurring) because it's money that relates to merchandise sales. Iconix would also get a percentage of revenues for the upcoming years. Punitive damages would probably not be included in non-GAAP results since those damages would be one-time.

Iconix paid $204 million for the rights to the Roc Nation logo and name in all apparel sales, and Roc Nation has been violating those rights in at least a couple of ways. Some information is here including photos of some of the merchandise that violates the agreement.

Articles about the lawsuit only mention Iconix owning the Roc Nation logo. But Iconix also owns the rights to the Roc Nation name for apparel sales use. It also owns the rights to the name Roc for apparel sales, and all derivatives and extensions of those names. That means Roc Nation can't just change the logo, or change the name somewhat and be in the clear.

Also, Roc Nation just signed a $200 million deal with Live Nation, so they're pretty flush with cash, which means they'll be more likely to do a settlement. My guess is that Iconix and Roc Nation agree to settle for about $8 million. Related to that, MLB does not like bad publicity, so they likely will pressure New Era and Roc Nation to pay to settle the case to make it go away. It also doesn't look good for Jayz to be in the news for breaking agreements in a fairly obvious way.

That 10-year tour deal is also positive news for Iconix because it improves the market for Roca Wear and Roc Nation merchandise over the next 10 years. Iconix will get a cut of fans buying Roc Nation clothing and hats at shows and online in the weeks after shows.

I think there's no chance Jay-Z would hollow out Roc Nation by trying to create a company with a different name because the Roc Nation brand has a lot of value for him on the music front, and it wouldn't make sense to give up all that value just to lock Iconix out of a 6% licensing cut on the merchandise. I also don't think Live Nation would agree to a name change. They signed the deal in good measure because of the value of the Roc Nation brand.

Proceeds from lawsuit would also reduce interest expenses, so would add to future EPS. If their future interest rate is 4%, then $10 million in proceeds paying off debt would increase annual EPS by about 1%.

Umbro announcement

As I described in this article, the company is slated to announce a new major national retail chain is going to be carrying Umbro. The deal guarantees that sales will be at least 150% higher than before.

At a very small investor conference April 4, Haugh said, "We have some news we'll share shortly" about Umbro, and that there is a "big opportunity" to increase sales in North America. "Shortly" implies that the announcement is due soon.

I believe the majority of investors are unaware of this impending news because there has been no media coverage of it, and the agreement with the new chain was uncovered in a lawsuit discovered by one of the commenters at Seeking Alpha. I think the chances are strong that the stock will go up 6% to 10% on the news. Increasing Umbro sales in North America could easily add 1% to the company's total revenues and possibly 2%.

Increases in revenue are particularly helpful for Iconix because once they've already paid to buy a brand, additional revenues from the brand have higher and higher profit margins. It's kind of like if you buy a factory with a capacity of 10n, and you're initially only producing 5n worth of goods. You're spreading the cost of the factory out over only 5n worth of output. If you increase to 6n, that additional 1n has a much higher profit margin.

With Iconix, the same is true for incremental sales increases, but it's far better because:

A) There is no inherent maximum capacity for a brand. With many other investments, there's a capacity limitation you'll max out at. A factory can only manufacture so much, a delivery truck can only be driven 24 hours in a day, etc. With ownership of a brand, there is no limit to the capacity.

B) The variable costs are very low for Iconix's brands. If you want to run a factory double the number of hours, you need to double the staff size, double the money you spend on raw materials and double the money you spend on repairs and on utilities like heat/AC and electric.

With Iconix, once they've paid for their office expenses, core management and staff costs at a certain level of sales, additional revenues don't have much added costs. If they want to expand a brand like Danskin overseas, they can largely use their existing overseas staff to interact with licensees or DTRs.

If sales grow high enough, they might have to add to their staff somewhat, but not at the same pace as most other business would need to. Also, they don't have to increase spending on repairs, advertising, raw materials or fuel/utilities or other "variable" costs that most businesses have.

Iconix's profit margins of 55% are already high. But when they increase sales of an existing brand they've already paid for, the profit margins on the additional sales are about 75%.

C) Brands do not inherently depreciate over time, as factories, trucks, computers, etc. do. They can go up or down in value depending on several factors. But they don't automatically go down in value as so many other things do. (As a side note, when the value of an Iconix brand goes up over time, it's never adjusted on the books except if it's sold. If the value of a brand is estimated to have gone down over time, it's adjusted on the books. The IRS has reasons for this, but that's the way it is).

D) Related to C, increases in use of an asset like an Iconix brand add value to the asset, as other companies become more willing to spend a lot of money to buy it due to increased brand awareness. By comparison, increased usage of a delivery truck or factory does the opposite: it decreases the value. If a truck is used 15 hours a day instead of 8 hours, you'd be willing to pay less for it because of the additional use and wear and tear. When Iconix increased the usage of Peanuts and the Sharper Image, the assets went up in value, not down.

Therefore, Iconix's strategy to expand existing brands into new categories and into new countries is wise because: 1) it increases the value/worth of the brands, 2) the additional revenues have really high gross margins and 3) it takes advantage of the fact there is no limit to brand capacity.

Acquisitions

Iconix still has cash it can use to make acquisitions, particularly overseas where it has $70 million in cash. If it uses that to make an acquisition, that will also help the stock. While it would use up some cash to make an acquisition, that $70 million is currently generating zero returns for the company. If an acquisition results in a boost of $10 million in revenue per year, that would add about 4% to annual revenues.

About 65% of that would go to the bottom line as earnings because they'd be using existing sales staff to manage the licensing and management and office space costs wouldn't change. That would add about 10 cents to EPS annually, which would be a boost of about 12% to their non-GAAP EPS. Thus, an acquisition would probably be a significant boost.

In April, Haugh said they're actively evaluating brands to potentially acquire. He said that it's been over 2 years since they did an acquisition, and that 2 years is a long time for them to go without acquiring a company. They are overdue for one, so I don't think it will be long until one occurs.

Their recent moves to take care of their debt situation and sell their only two entertainment brands allows them to focus more of their time on making acquisitions, and more importantly on increasing sales of their existing brands in their core areas: apparel, active/sports and home.

Under the previous CEO, they too often bought brands and didn't focus much on increasing sales. Most of the brands made money and continue to make money so the investments were solid ones, but growth in sales over time is where the major gains are.

This is far more the case with Iconix than with regular retailers, who have moderate margins. For each sale they make, they have to pay someone to stock the shelf, someone to be on the sales floor, someone to work the cash register and someone to clean the place a couple of times a day.

For each new country Iconix expands an existing brand into, it only has to pay for a fairly small amount of staff time to make deals with licensees or DTRs, and be in occasional touch with them. The same is true for expanding existing brands into additional product categories.

They've already paid the money to get the brands, so the margins they'll make on the increased sales will be quite strong.

That's why it's positive to see that the management is making overseas expansion a focus of the upcoming months. It also dovetails nicely with the fact that the international market is huge, and the global middle class is growing every day.

Conclusion

Iconix is not only highly undervalued, but it has eight possible catalysts on the horizon. I've given facts related to each, and links to more information. The catalysts range from very large catalysts that are close to certain to smaller catalysts that only have a mild likelihood. I think at least half of them will take place in the coming months. The probability of a couple of them happening in the next few weeks is very high. Investors would be wise to accumulate shares before a match is lit under the stock and it takes off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.