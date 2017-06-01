PepsiCo Stock: Buy And Hold Forever

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) is an international food and beverage company that has been operating for over 100 years. I believe that their stock's solid fundamentals and consistent dividend hikes make it a strong buy. PepsiCo is also more successful and is currently better positioned for the future compared to its main rival, Coca Cola (NYSE:KO). Personally, I would be comfortable with holding PepsiCo stock my entire life.

Only buy something that you'd be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for the next ten years.

Quote Source: Warren Buffet

One of the most compelling reasons to own PepsiCo stock is their revenue and earnings growth potential. While I do not expect growth to be in the double digits every quarter, they should post modest levels of growth each quarter and continue to see yearly revenue and earnings growth. Revenue grew 1.6 percent year over year for the first quarter of 2017, this was driven mainly due to price increases, continued international sales growth and their products becoming more healthy. Last quarter, we saw volume increases in the South American, Asian, Middle Eastern and North African regions. These regions all have a lot of developing economies and as these economies grow and change, consumer spending will also grow. PepsiCo, being a consumer staples company, will benefit from global economic growth in these developing countries. A prime example of PepsiCo benefiting from this is in Mexico, organic revenue grew 6 percent year over year.

In more developed countries, there is a fast changing sentiment against sugary drinks. This had led to soda sales decreasing drastically for PepsiCo in the past few years. However, product price increases can temporarily balance out the volume loss while the company tries to transform into a more healthy company. This transformation will be a lengthy process, but it will pay off big time. American consumer tastes in particular are changing, people are starting to prefer more healthy alternatives to soda. Soda consumption fell to 30 year lows last year and more Americans drank bottled water than soda for the first time ever in history. Sugary drinks are starting to fall out of favor and it's causing sales to slump, even diet sodas are starting see decreased demand. The public now prefers water and other more healthy drinks with less calories and sugar. This trend does not seem like it will reverse any time soon. It probably all sounds pretty bad for PepsiCo considering how their claim to fame was Pepsi, a popular soft drink. However, Pepsi is not just rolling over and dying, they are trying to transform their business model completely to adapt to the changing consumer.

PepsiCo is trying to adapt to the shifting consumer by making their products more health conscious. According to their recent earnings report, over 45 percent of their revenue now comes from "guilt free" healthy products. They are reducing the amount of calories and sugar in their products while increasing the nutritional value of many of their products. This strategy will actually allow PepsiCo to benefit from changing consumer tastes. Marketing tactics such as branding products with labels like "backed" or "simply" can also help increase sales in these guilt free products. Reducing the size of soda cans and other products will also make their non-healthy products more appealing while giving the company a higher profit margin. PepsiCo can now offer two options, a healthy option to consumers who are more mindful about their health, or an option to indulge for those who do not mind the extra calories. With the demand for more healthy snacks and drinks increasing, it is a very good thing that PepsiCo is changing their portfolio of products to capitalize on that demand.

A healthier portfolio of products and international demand will most likely be the two main factors which will drive revenue growth for the next few years to come. However, many investors are still concerned about the increasing negative sentiment towards sugary drinks, I personally do not believe it is that big of a problem for PepsiCo. A lot of people do not realize Pepsi does a lot more then just sell soda. They have a very diversified and well established portfolio of products. PepsiCo owns over 22 different brands, Aquafina, Quaker Oats, Tropicana, Naked, Lays, Doritios, and Fritos are just a few examples of the popular brands they own. They sell a wide variety of products other than soda under these brands ranging from bottled water to cereal. As an added layer of diversification, some of their more unhealthy products, such as Lay's chips and Mountain Dew, also have more healthy counterparts. Diet Mountain Dew and Baked Lay's Chips are the more healthy versions of Mountain Dew and Lay Chips.

PepsiCo will also continue to make strategic acquisitions of product brands in the future to further diversify their portfolio and bring more growth. Recently, their have been rumors that PepsiCo is trying to acquire the coconut water brand VitaCoco. While it is not healthy to speculate on possible acquisitions, it makes sense for PepsiCo to acquire VitaCoco. VitaCoco sells coconut water which is a market that is seeing explosive growth due to the changing consumer sentiment shifting towards more healthy drinks. VitaCoco would be a very great product brand to acquire that would satisfy the company's desire for more healthy products. A report by Zenith Global expects that coconut sales will double by 2020 and reach $5.4 billion dollars in value. VitaCoco currently has an estimated 26 percent of the $2.5 billion dollar coconut water market. Reuters reported that the bid to acquire VitaCoco by Pepsi was less then 1 billion dollars making it a relatively inexpensive deal compared to their other ones in the past. If the rumors are true, PepsiCo could soon become the dominant player in the coconut water market.

With an appealing dividend yield of 2.74 percent, Pepsi is a solid stock to hold for long term passive income. They have increased dividends for the past 45 years, their dividend yield has grown consistently even during recessions. PepsiCo also has a dividend payout ratio of 62.8 percent which is both high and indicates that there is still more room for dividend increases. With a P/E ratio of around 25, PepsiCo's stock price is fairly priced compared to it's earnings.

PepsiCo is also a better buy when compared to its main competitor, Coca-Cola. When you look at the product brands the two companies have, you can see that Pepisco's brands are a lot more diversified and healthy compared to Coca-Cola's brands. Coca-Cola only sells beverages while PepsiCo sells a range of products. PepsiCo sells beverages, chips, bars, and even cereal products. The products PepsiCo sell are also becoming more and more healthy, this gives them an edge over Coca Cola which has failed to adapt to changing consumer tastes. The slowdown of soda sales has hurt both PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, but PepsiCo will stand to lose a lot less because of their diversification and health initiatives. Last quarter, Pepsico beat earnings estimates while Coca-Cola missed earnings estimates because of these reasons. For some reason, Coca-Cola actually trades at a higher P/E ratio of around 31.5 compared to PepsiCo's P/E ratio of around 25. I think the main reason for this is because Coca-Cola has a dividend yield of 3.3 percent while PepsiCo has a lower dividend yield of around 2.7 percent. However, I do not believe that Coca-Cola can maintain this dividend yield. Currently, Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 137 percent. Any dividend payout ratio that is over 100 percent means that the company is paying out more in dividends than earnings coming in. This suggests that Coca-Cola's high dividend is not sustainable and that their dividend is unlikely to be hiked any time soon. PepsiCo only has a payout ratio of 62.8 percent, so their dividend is actually sustainable and more likely to increase.

Conclusion: PepsiCo almost seems like the perfect stock to buy and hold forever. They are a consumer staples company that has a track record of consistent organic sales growth. Their well diversified portfolio of products is adapted to changing consumer tastes and will only get better as they make more strategic acquisitions of product brands in the future. The high dividend yield and extensive history of dividend increases is the final cherry on top for this fantastic company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PEP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.