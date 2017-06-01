Will Schlumberger Cut Its Dividend?

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), the world's largest oilfield services provider, has paid the same dividend for 10 consecutive quarters. Therefore, as its business performance continues to be challenged by the prolonged downturn of the oil market, its shareholders are reasonably worried about a potential dividend cut. In this article, I will discuss whether the company is likely to cut its dividend.

First of all, the current annual dividend of $2.0 per share corresponds to a dividend yield around 3.0%, which is not negligible by any means. On the other hand, the company does not have an impressive record of dividend growth, as it has avoided cutting its dividend only for 6 years in a row. Therefore, if the management decides to cut the dividend, it will not put an end to an exceptional streak. On the other hand, the shareholders are interested in determining the odds of a dividend cut because the latter usually triggers a massive sell-off of the stock, as it is viewed as a sign of weakness. The shareholders certainly want to avoid any additional stress, as they have already suffered enough from the 42% plunge of the stock off its peak three years ago. All in all, while the company does not have a spectacular streak of dividend hikes, a dividend cut is important due to its impact on the stock price.

Schlumberger has certainly felt the impact of the 3-year downturn of the oil market. To be sure, its revenues have plunged 43% since 2014 and the company has switched from a profit of $5.4 B in 2014 to a profit of $2.1 B in 2015 and a loss of $1.7 B in 2016. Moreover, while there was great optimism in the oil market after the previous OPEC meeting, the rebound of the oil price has now stumbled and the most likely scenario is that it will remain around $50 for the foreseeable future. Therefore, the business of Schlumberger is not likely to experience an impressive rebound any time soon. That's why the analysts' estimates for its earnings per share [EPS] for this and next year have been significantly revised downwards in the last 3 months. More specifically, the EPS estimates for this year have been revised from $1.79 to $1.49 while the estimates for next year have been revised from $3.43 to $3.01.

On the bright side, while the company incurred losses last year, it generated sufficient free cash flows to support its dividend. Thanks to its elevated capital expenses in previous years, the company currently incurs high depreciation amounts and hence its free cash flows are much better than its reported earnings. Therefore, its free cash flows of $3.6 B were sufficient to support its annual dividend of $2.6 B last year even though it incurred losses of $1.7 B.

On the other hand, its net debt has more than doubled during the last 4 years. More specifically, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) has climbed from $9.2 B in 2012 to $19.6 B in the most recent quarter. While this amount of debt might seem trivial during the boom years, it corresponds to about 10 times the earnings of 2015, which was the last profitable year for the company. Moreover, the interest expense has almost doubled in the last 4 years and now "eats" 25% of the operating income. This is a remarkably high portion of the operating income and hence the company should start reducing its debt load in the near future. This is particularly true now that the interest rates are on the rise and hence the cost of rolling the debt over is becoming more expensive.

Schlumberger increased its revenue 6% in North America in Q1 thanks to the rebound of shale oil production in the domestic market. This is certainly a positive sign, which the company had been expecting for months. However, on the other hand, the international revenue declined 7% in Q1. Even worse, the international revenue comprises about 70% of the total revenue and hence it has a higher weight factor than the domestic revenue. The former is not likely to meaningfully rebound any time soon, as it is negatively affected by the suppressed oil prices and the production cuts implemented by the OPEC members.

To conclude, Schlumberger has been experiencing declining revenues and earnings in the last 3 years while it has accumulated a huge debt pile. Therefore, it will probably be prudent for the company to cut its dividend until it witnesses a sustainable rebound of its business. On the other hand, as the management only recently reduced the pace of share repurchases, it seems determined to maintain the generous dividend. Therefore, its shareholders are likely to avoid experiencing a dividend cut, at least this and next year. However, they should keep in mind that this policy is likely to hurt the long-term prospects of the company.

