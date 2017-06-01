Buying PepsiCo: The Refreshing Taste Of 45 Years Of Dividend Growth

In my early investing days, I would decide I wanted to buy a stock without much consideration or research. I didn't have my Excel spreadsheet, list of dividend champions, Seeking Alpha, F.A.S.T. Graphs, or even a real plan to follow. I would willy-nilly focus on a single stock and then buy it. As you might have guessed, those results were often very poor. Now, I have a much more disciplined approach to determining what to purchase for my and my wife's dividend growth portfolio.

Stock Picking Methodology

Each month, I update my spreadsheet with price targets and fair values from S&P Capital and Morningstar. I also input the current and five-year average price to earnings ratio from F.A.S.T. Graphs. I use the average of these figures to determine how much over- or under-valued a stock currently is. Then, I look at our portfolio composition and see if there are stocks or sectors I would like to add to. I also look at stocks we don't currently own to see if any of them make sense for our portfolio. With 37 stocks currently under management, I am mostly looking to add to our current holdings. As I've stated in previous articles, $3,000 is a full position. Once I have most of the stocks in our portfolio at this level, I will double what a full position is. Until then, I want to build positions up.

After considering the spreadsheet numbers and portfolio make up, I pick out 3-5 stocks every month that I might choose to buy for our portfolio. Among the items I use to make up a watch list are valuation, position size, sector size and recent earnings performance. When money is added to one of our IRAs, I then pick which stock to purchase. As soon as money is available, I put it to work. With at least two decades until retirement, I'm not worried too much about short-term price changes. I want our money to start earning income for us. This month, I considered Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP). While I would've liked to buy all three, I decided to add to PepsiCo.

The Business

Pepsi is a quality business. While many know the company for its line of carbonated beverages, Pepsi actually has 22 brands that have sales of more than a billion dollars every year. These billion-dollar brands include: Pepsi, Lays, Gatorade, Doritos, Lipton Tea and Quaker Oats. The success of these brands makes them very "sticky" for grocery and convenience stores. These products draw consumers to these locations.

Over time, consumers' taste has evolved over the years and people are now wary of eating or drinking too much sugar. As a carbonated beverage and snack company, you might think Pepsi's business would be at risk. You would be wrong, because Pepsi has evolved with consumers' tastes. Pepsi's lineup of "guilt free" items, meaning less than 70 calories from added sugar and low levels of sodium and saturated fat, now accounts for 45% of the company revenues as of the most recent quarter. As people become more conscious of what they are putting into their bodies, Pepsi has evolved to offer consumers healthier items. That is important. This helped the company achieve revenue growth of 1.6% year over year in the most recent quarter. That doesn't sound very appealing by itself. When you compare this growth to Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) 11.6% revenue decline year over year, it suddenly looks a lot better. On the latest conference call, the company said it expects 3% organic revenue growth this year and that earnings would be up about 8% when currency is factored in. Pepsi seems like it is running on all cylinders right now. Coke, which we also own, doesn't offer the diversity of Pepsi's beverage and snack operation.

The Dividend

Pepsi has raised dividends for the past 45 years. There aren't that many companies that can brag about this type of dividend growth streak. Over the past four-and-a-half decades, Pepsi has seen many different economic cycles and has managed to keep on pumping out dividend increases. Over the past 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, PEP has average dividend growth rates of 9.1%, 7.9% and 10%, respectively. Recently, the company gave shareholders a 7% dividend bump for the upcoming June payment. This is a little below the growth rates I just listed, but still is pretty sizeable. That's good for a current yield of 2.80% at our purchase price (which we will discuss below).

Valuation

We purchased shares of Pepsi at $114.82 on 5/22/2017. At that time, F.A.S.T. Graphs gave a current price to earnings ratio of 22.9 and a five-year average PE of 19.4. This would have shares at 15% overvalued. S&P Capital had a one-year price target of $124, which would result in an 8% gain based on our purchase price. S&P Capital's fair value for shares was $93.14, or 19% below our purchase price. Morningstar had a fair value of $116, which was about 1% above our purchase price. Average these numbers out and shares were 6.29% overvalued. I usually limit overpaying by 5% above what I consider fair value to be, but this is no ordinary company we are talking about. In fact, with a good business model and a lengthy dividend history, Pepsi is one of our core holdings. I don't mind paying a little extra to acquire more shares of a core holding. What do you think of our purchase this month? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP, KO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investment professionals. Please do your own research prior to making an investing decision.