Yahoo Is Worth More In Parts - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/31/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, May 31.
Bullish Calls
Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO): "It can still go higher. It's a sum of the parts situation. It's really kind of like a mutual fund now, but it's undervalued versus what its parts are worth. You can hold on to it."
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): It's a hot sector but Cramer prefers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).
Bearish Calls
Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE): Optical components stocks are volatile. Book partial profits.
Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO): It's a Chinese stock that Cramer doesn't like. He recommends Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) for a play on the Chinese economy.
Mindbody (NASDAQ:MB): The stock has run up a lot. Book partial profits and let the rest run.
GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH): "I'll tell you, as more states legalize marijuana, I get more and more worried about GW Pharma because a lot of people are going to end up buying it legally in states and they're not going to be able to think that they can get the pills. There's a very narrow use right now allowed for GW Pharma, so I am not going to tell you to load the boat up here."
