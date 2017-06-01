Yahoo Is Worth More In Parts - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/31/17)

Alibaba is one of the few Chinese stocks that Cramer is recommending.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, May 31.

Bullish Calls

Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO): "It can still go higher. It's a sum of the parts situation. It's really kind of like a mutual fund now, but it's undervalued versus what its parts are worth. You can hold on to it."

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): It's a hot sector but Cramer prefers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Bearish Calls

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE): Optical components stocks are volatile. Book partial profits.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO): It's a Chinese stock that Cramer doesn't like. He recommends Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) for a play on the Chinese economy.

Mindbody (NASDAQ:MB): The stock has run up a lot. Book partial profits and let the rest run.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH): "I'll tell you, as more states legalize marijuana, I get more and more worried about GW Pharma because a lot of people are going to end up buying it legally in states and they're not going to be able to think that they can get the pills. There's a very narrow use right now allowed for GW Pharma, so I am not going to tell you to load the boat up here."

