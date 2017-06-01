HollyFrontier: Sell-Off Is Overdone At This Refiner

Long-term readers know my penchant for bottom fishing - who doesn't love a deal, right? Inland merchant refiner HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), formed via the merger of Holly Corporation and Frontier Oil back in 2011, has seen significant weakness over the past two years. Such poor relative performance is unusual in the refining space, an industry most often characterized by relatively tight margins between competitors. Professional analysts remain incredibly bearish, most recently via Goldman Sachs' Neil Mehta slapping a sell rating on the company. This seems quite harsh given the recent price action, and the current dividend yield (5.7%) is well-protected based on 2017 expectations. With leverage low and numerous potential catalysts on the horizon, it just looks like the right time to take a position in HollyFrontier, or at the very least, the refining sector in general.

Business Overview

HollyFrontier operates five refineries with 443,000 barrels per day of crude oil processing capacity, located away from the core Gulf Coast region, instead operating in regions like Salt Lake City, Cheyenne, and Tulsa. The high complexity ratings for all of the company's refineries does enable them to process a wide mix of crude, which allows some flexibility to shift output towards products with more favorable margin profiles. The company also owns a 37% interest in Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP), a MLP spun off by HollyFrontier to own and operate its pipeline, tankage, and terminal assets, as well as some refinery processing units.

Historically, the company has benefited from a discount from on its crude feedstock due to its location near inland coastal crude production. 100% of the company's barrels are priced based off West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") pricing, with roughly 40% of usage coming from Canadian heavy sour crude (imported via Express Pipeline), with the rest being generated from within local shale plays (Permian, Bakken, Niobrara). Refined product pricing where the company sells its products (Rocky Mountains and the Plains states) is generally higher, also helping refining margin. Looking forward, incremental crude going from shale production continues to drift towards lighter grades, so the company has been taking advantage of recent unplanned maintenance (Navajo, Tulsa refineries) to improve those plants' ability to run lighter crudes, as well as accelerating planned maintenance. While most industry observers expect WTI crude oil prices to increase over the next several years (approximately 10-15% annually), overall impact on HollyFrontier's gross margin should be muted.

Political and Regulatory Impact

More so than most, HollyFrontier continues to deal with a variety of political and regulatory unknowns. The Trump Administration has brought the potential for a variety of changes to the refining business; some good, some bad. On the negative side, talk of a border tax (tax on all imports, including crude) continues to swirl in the capital. Such a move would hurt refiners that depend on non-American crude imports for their refining, all while benefiting that source less overseas crude (traditionally Gulf Coast refiners). It isn't a surprise to see inland refiners, like HollyFrontier or Tesoro (NYSE:TSO), to come out against such a move. There is a balance to this move: Republican lawmakers have as much as stated that if domestic companies want true corporate tax reform (a cut from current 35% levels) they would need to accept some sort of tax policy like this one.

Likewise, renewable fuel credits ("RINs") remain a discussion point. Refiners continue to bear the weight of compliance with the program ($240M in 2016 for HollyFrontier), and the industry continues to petition the Environmental Protection Agency to shift the responsibility of compliance to distributors who blend gasoline with ethanol for delivery to fueling stations instead of on refiners. While the entire industry is still against RINs, once again Gulf Coast refiners have the advantage here by having an easier time exporting refined petroleum products (due to proximity to export terminals) which do not have an obligation in regards to RIN credits. Carl Icahn's involvement as an advisor to Trump, along with his massive majority stake in refiner CVR Energy (NYSEMKT:CVR), has long driven speculation that the biofuel mandate will be changed. HollyFrontier CEO Michael Jennings recently put his own guess on a change to the framework at 75%, a number I'm inclined to agree with. The only risk there is the Trump administration not wanting to upset the Plains states, an area dominated by corn farmers who count on ethanol production and helped seal his victory. However you slice it, I'm hoping for change. The entire RIN market has been taken over by speculators (RIN pricing has collapsed more than 50% recently, despite no underlying change in supply/demand fundamentals), and there is a better way to encourage pro renewable energy standards. Fortunately, Holly Frontier does stand to benefit from that pricing collapse at minimum in the short term, but on a delayed basis. The company uses a weighted average cost of accounting for those RINs, so the company has run RINs at higher than market prices through the company's profit and loss through Q1 2017 reported results. Those delayed should start to ease heading into Q2/Q3, which could provide a little surprise upside to HollyFrontier's reported GAAP earnings.

HollyFrontier's 2017 Focus Is Not Refining At All

Operationally, investors should expect 2017 to be a ho hum year when it comes to management focus on the refining side of the business. There is a bigger fish to fry, namely ensuring the proper integration of Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc. ("PCLI"), which was acquired from Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) late in 2016. Purchased for $845M, the deal diversifies HollyFrontier's operations, while also adding a high margin, stable cash flow business. The purchase price represents just 5.6x 2017 expectations of $150M in EBITDA ($168M run-rate through first two months since acquisition close), and is immediately accretive to HollyFrontier's earnings. There may be more upside here, as HollyFrontier expects $20M in realized synergies by 2018, as well as some opportunity from optimization (feedstock replacement, increased production of higher value products, increasing yields). All told, this deal adds more than 15,000 barrels per day of specialty lubricants to the company's product portfolio, with a wide variety of products (base oils, specialty products, finished lubricants), while also making HollyFrontier the only maker of high margin Group III base oils. Coupled with the company's existing specialty lubricants business, HollyFrontier now has is the fourth largest North American producer of lubricants, with around 10% of total production.

In order to fund the transaction, as well as repay a $350M term loan that was coming due, the company raised $750M in senior notes due 2026, all at a fairly healthy fixed rate of 5.875%. Those bonds quickly surged and now trade well above par (107.83, or 4.75% traded yield). Around the same time, the company upsized its revolving credit facility to $1,350M in capacity (untapped), all while extending the maturity date out to 2022. Unlike most other refiners, leverage remains light after the transaction. The company had $2.1B in net debt at the end of Q1 2017, and with current expectations of around $1,050M in EBITDA, net debt/EBITDA stands at just 2x. Count this as a primary factor as to why the company has earned an investment grade credit rating (Baa3 from Moody's, BBB- from S&P) from the major rating agencies, which should give some solace to common equity holders.

Valuation, Final Word

HollyFrontier should generate roughly $725M in operational cash flow in 2017 (excluding working capital). Free cash flow should come in at roughly $300M ($425M in capex guidance). This covers the dividend, and should eliminate any near-term concerns over any form of dividend cut here. The 5.7% dividend yield is healthy, and marks a return to the buying levels we saw earlier in 2016 pre-Trump rally. I would not expect any large raises in the distribution, however; management has stated they have deferred some very strong discretionary growth opportunities (under two year payback), so expect capital allocation on that front before the company gets back to shareholder returns.

My price target here is around $33/share, based on 8.2x my expectations for 2018 operational cash flow, in-line with other refining peers. Sell-side analysts, despite increased pessimism on the refining sector, share similar targets. Even pricing in some more moderate risk (regulatory/political unknowns), there is an easy case to be made for some substantial upside here. Look for multiple revaluation due to a more predictable business (lubricants), or earnings beats on surprise margin wins ($280M remains as part of business improvement plan, with greater potential in a rising crude environment). Refining margins remain substantially below five-year and long-term averages, and at current levels, aren't not healthily sustainable in my view.