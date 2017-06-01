Credit Agricole Has An Attractive 4.2% Dividend Yield

Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY) has a good business diversification with very good growth prospects in its asset management unit, which together with better banking efficiency should be the main factors supporting earnings growth in the coming years. Additionally, its capitalization is now similar to its peers, being an important driver of its dividend sustainability in the future, making its dividend yield of 4.2% quite attractive to income-investors.

Company Description and Organization

Credit Agricole is a French bank and one of the largest European banks. It has about 52 million customers in more than 50 countries. Credit Agricole has a market capitalization of about $46 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. Showing its large size, Credit Agricole is a global systemically important bank [G-SIB], implying a capital buffer of 1%. Its closest competitors are other large French banks, namely Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY).

Credit Agricole is a retail-oriented bank, with a large presence in its domestic market. It is one of the few European banks operating under a bancassurance business model, which means that both banking and insurance are considered core operations. It also has corporate and investment banking [CIB], asset management and real estate activities.

Credit Agricole is different than most banks due to its roots in the farming sector, being a mutual and cooperative group. Therefore, it has a more complex organic structure than most companies.

At the top of the group, there are 8.8 million mutual shareholders, which own the capital of the 2,476 Local Banks in the form of mutual shares. These Local Banks own the majority of the 39 Regional Banks share capital. At their turn, the Regional Banks own a holding company called SAS Rue La Boétie, which is the majority shareholder (56.7% of capital) of Credit Agricole S.A. (the listed company of the Credit Agricole Group), while the rest is traded as free-float.

This structure means that some lending decisions may be based on political grounds instead of financial analysis, due to the strong link between Regional and Local Banks and political institutions. This is an issue regarding corporate governance because it may lead to some potential conflict of interests between the group and minority shareholders of Credit Agricole S.A.

Acknowledging this issue, Credit Agricole has made an operation in 2016 called Eureka, to simplify its group structure. Credit Agricole S.A. sold its Regional Banks stakes (owned 25% of Regional Banks) to the group level, recovering more than $2 billion and ending the 'Switch 1' mechanism within the group. This means that Credit Agricole S.A. is now less exposed to domestic retail banking (where it didn't had control) and currently only has operations in which it is the majority owner. This should lead to better alignment of interests of all shareholders in the long-term.

Business Overview And Growth Prospects

After its business reorganization, Credit Agricole S.A. has now a better business diversification. Its largest unit is Insurance, with a weight of 29% in profits, reflecting its strong bancassurance model. The second-largest unit is CIB (27% of the profits), while Retail banking has a weight of about 17% (French and International). Despite its significant weight in the bank's profits, Credit Agricole has the lowest gearing to CIB operations among large French banks. Also, its CIB exposure is mainly related to large customers instead of capital markets activities, which should provide less earnings volatility over the long-term compared to its closest French peers.

Its asset management unit has a relatively small weight within the bank (about 9% of profits), but is the operation with better growth prospects in the long-term. Credit Agricole owns about 65% of Amundi, the largest asset manager in Europe and one of the largest in the world.

Amundi is a traditional asset management company with a very strong presence in the fixed income markets. The vast majority of its AuM are based on low-risk products, such as treasury and debt funds, which have low margins, especially in the current low interest rate environment in Europe. Moreover, a significant part of its AuMs come from institutional clients (insurance companies of Credit Agricole and Societe Generale), which pay low fees due to group relationships.

Following its IPO in 2015, Amundi embarked on a new business plan, enhancing its distribution network outside of France, targeting more retail clients and higher-risk products, like equity mutual funds. These measures are very important for Amundi's growth prospects and higher business margins, providing good prospects for earnings growth in the next few years. Additionally, there are also cyclical factors boosting the asset management industry in Europe, which resulted in Amundi's record $35 billion net inflows in the first quarter of 2017 and earnings up by 13% year-on-year.

This shows that Amundi's strategy is paying off and is on the right track. The company targets annual net inflows of more than $70 billion during the next couple of years, an important growth driver. Despite Amundi's large size and good organic growth prospects, its business is expected to become even more attractive with the acquisition of Pioneer Investments for €3.5 billion ($3.9 billion), UniCredit's (OTC:UNCFY) asset management unit, which is expected to close in the next few months.

Amundi has currently more than $1.2 trillion in Assets under Management [AuM] and this should increase to more than $1.5 trillion. Following this combination, Amundi's weight in Credit Agricole's profits increase to about 15% and should continue to rise in the next few years. Amundi should benefit from revenues and cost synergies, but also from improved distribution capabilities and higher exposure to high-margin products, being an important step in the development of the company. Amundi will now be present in the U.S., the most dynamic market for asset management in the world.

Amundi's earnings accretion will be about 30% based on total run-rate synergies in the next three years, showing the strong industry rationale for this acquisition. Therefore, Amundi has very strong growth prospects in the next few years, both from an organic point of view and due to the acquisition of Pioneer as well. Its weight within Credit Agricole's profit is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, being one of the bank's major growth drivers.

Financial Overview & Dividends

Regarding its financial performance, investors should note that my analysis is focused on Credit Agricole S.A., the listed entity, rather than the whole group. Credit Agricole has delivered improved results in more recent years, after a challenging period during the European debt crisis. Its operating businesses are now showing good momentum over the past few quarters, supported by an improving economic environment in Europe. Its most buoyont activites have been insurance and asset management, which benefit from the shift of money from traditional time deposits to higher-risk products, including life insurance products and mutual funds.

Despite its good operating momentum, Credit Agricole's revenues decreased by 2% in 2016, to about €16.8 billion ($18.8 billion). This performance is justified by the low interest rate environment in Europe and lower margins in French retail banking due to strong competition.

Like its French peers, Credit Agricole has poor efficiency measured by its above-average cost-to-income (C/I) ratio of 65%. This is much higher than the better efficient banks in Europe, which have C/I ratios around 45%. This shows that Credit Agricole still has a lot to do regarding efficiency, even though it has a cost reduction program ongoing, which has delivered significant cost savings in the past few years.

The bank should continue to focus on cost reductions and digital transformation to improve its efficiency, being this an important way to improve earnings in the next few years given that is top-line growth prospects are quite muted.

Another factor which has improved a lot recently has been its credit quality, with its cost of risk [CoR] ratio declining to only 0.41% in the past year. This ratio is even below its medium-term assumption of about 0.5%, showing that Credit Agricole is currently experiencing very good credit quality. Despite the good operating landscape, Credit Agricole's net income remained practically unchanged from the previous year, at about €3.5 billion ($3.9 billion). Its return on equity [ROE] was close to 6%, a level that is still relatively low.

Going forward, Credit Agricole's revenues and cost of risk are not expected to improve that much. Therefore, higher earnings should come mainly from Amundi and better efficiency, which may be enough to achieve its ROE target of about 10% by 2019. Given that Amundi has a very good growth profile, the bank may even beat its profitability target due to the strong contribution of this unit to its earnings growth.

Regarding its capitalization, Credit Agricole was one of the worst capitalized banks in Europe a few years ago. The bank has made an impressive work on this issue to improve its capitalization and shows now a comfortable position. At the end of the first quarter of 2017, its fully loaded core equity tier 1 [FL CET1] ratio, a key measure of financial solidity of banks, was 11.9%.

This is a level close to the average of the European banking sector and above its own target of a capital ratio above 11%, implying a buffer of close to 1%. This capitalization is now sound and slightly above its closest French peers, thus capital does not seem to be an issue currently contrary to a few years ago.

However, Credit Agricole is the European bank that benefits the most from the Danish Compromise. This is a favorable capital treatment for insurance holdings in Europe, when compared to the full deduction method. Credit Agricole's capital ratio would be significantly lower if the Danish Compromise was removed by the European regulator, impacting negatively its capital by about 300 bps. This is not expected to happen in the next few years, but is a risk that investors should take into account.

Credit Agricole's most recent dividend history is not impressive, taking into account that the bank omitted dividend payments during the European debt crisis (related to 2011 and 2012 earnings). However, due to its current relatively good capitalization, Credit Agricole seems to be well positioned to provide a growing dividend in the coming years. Its need to retain capital is now limited and a significant part of its earnings can be distributed to shareholders.

The bank resumed dividend payments in 2014 (related to 2013 earnings) at €0.35 ($0.39) per share, and rapidly increased it to €0.60 ($0.672) related to 2015 earnings. In 2016, Credit Agricole maintained its dividend unchanged, but it is now fully paid in cash rather than shares (scrip dividend option) like it was previously.

At its current share price, Credit Agricole offers an interesting dividend yield of about 4.2%. On the other hand, like many European companies the bank only pays one dividend per year and the French dividend withholding tax rate is 30%, reducing somewhat its income appeal.

Its dividend payout ratio increased a little bit in the past year to slightly above 50%, a level which the bank intends to maintain going forward. However, given its Amundi's growth prospects and comfortable capital position, Credit Agricole may decide to become more aggressive toward shareholder remuneration in the future. Indeed, according to analysts' estimates, Credit Agricole's dividend is expected to increase at mid-single digits over the next three years, to about €0.72 per share ($0.81) by 2019. This is not a very demanding expectation and Credit Agricole may deliver a higher dividend than expected during this period.

Conclusion

Credit Agricole is a well-diversified bank, showing good momentum across its different business units due to a supportive economic environment in Europe. Amundi is showing very good growth figures and its prospects are strong, both organically and synergies coming from the Pioneer acquisition. This should be an important earnings growth driver for Credit Agricole, being one of the European banks most exposed to this growth theme.

Additionally, Credit Agricole has an appealing dividend yield of 4.2%, which may rise in the next few years supported by higher earnings and a more aggressive shareholder remuneration policy. The bank is currently trading at about 0.7x book value, an attractive valuation considering its business profile. Thus, Credit Agricole seems to be an interesting play within the European banking sector for income-oriented investors due to its attractive yield, valuation and growth prospects.