Cash - Getting A Bang For Your Buck

Cash held as 3-month T-Bills--cash equivalents--has not only kept up with inflation, it has modestly beaten inflation in 53 out of the last 89 years.

Wall Street would have you believe that holding cash will destroy your purchasing power over the long-term.

Cash is one of the more neglected considerations in financial planning and investing. Everyone knows having a lot of it is a good thing, even as it burns a hole in your pocket begging to be spent on a large flat screen TV or a biturbo something or another.

A recent Michael Kitces post discussed how holding cash instills a sense of well-being and satisfaction. Or at least a sense that you can pick up the check, come what may. In our retirement risk management model this comes under the Spending and Reserves allocation-having the cash available for the next year or so of expected and unexpected spending, without having to sell something at a less than desirable price to pay the bills, whether that something is heirloom sterling or a favorite stock that dropped 20% recently.

For many, beyond recognizing its purchasing power, managing cash, especially large amounts of cash, is a burden that is not always well understood.

Paper Money is the Original Risky Asset

First of all, there is cash and there is cash. Actual paper money cash, the kind that Tony Soprano stuffed in a bag along with a gun up in his ceiling, is a risky, physical asset-hence the gun. Hide it in the house for a rainy day and heirs may never find it. Fire, flood, and thievery can result in an irrecoverable loss. And unlike other forms of cash, paper money earns nothing, so it does in fact suffer the true loss of purchasing power to inflation over time.

Paper money does hedge deflation in the sense that a dollar buys more as deflation increases, but it doesn't hedge deflation as well as nominal bonds, which pay increasingly more valuable interest during deflation. Paper money pays nothing. For an economic decline short of Armageddon, Treasury bonds are likely better than a suitcase full of cash. And if Armageddon does come, gold may be better than bonds, though even that theory may no longer apply in a world of multiple reserve currencies.

Large amounts of paper money represent a significant risk to the holder, with no economic return. In investment parlance, the risk of holding paper money is not compensated. There is no risk premium for holding large amounts of paper money.

Paper money is best suited for transactions not for savings. Having a week or month of spending money stashed away for a cash emergency is fine, but amounts beyond that should be banked-for safety and for growth.

What about other forms of cash-interest bearing accounts and CDs, which are insured, and money market funds and short-term bond funds, which are not?

Wall Street Uses Inflation as a Rationale to Invest Cash in Stocks

The investment industry often maligns "cash" as a drag on returns that ought to be invested in stocks instead. Some might wonder how much of this is inspired by a financial advisor's inclination to increase his or her billable assets under management if a client is holding sizable cash in other accounts. Advisors are fond of conjuring up inflation as an evil phantom that destroys cash and can render a retiree, well, penniless, that is, without cash. Almost every post about you-should-invest-in-stocks-for-the-long-run trots out the inflation scare to some degree or another. Is it just a scare tactic or is it a real risk?

Tyler over at PortfolioCharts.com provides some perspective on cash and inflation. The short answer is that Tony Soprano's strategy is full of risk, including full exposure to inflation risk, whereas bank accounts, CDs, and money market funds-not so much.

Take a look at this FRED chart of inflation and the interest rate of 3-month T-bills since 1967.

It turns out that cash held as 3-month T-Bills, which are generally considered cash equivalents, has not only kept up with inflation, it has modestly beaten inflation in 53 out of the last 89 years, with the obvious recent exception of the zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) period since the 2008 credit crisis. Inflation won in seven of these last ten historically low interest rate years.

Here's a table compiled from Shiller's Yale data site, Damodaran's NYU data site, the U.S. Treasury, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that puts some numbers behind the power of cash:

Average 3-Month T-Bills Annual Inflation T-Bills vs Inflation 1928-2016 3.46% 3.06% +0.40% 1967-2016 4.88% 4.12% +0.76% 2007-2016 0.74% 1.76% -1.02%

Far from inflation being a fearsome beast that devours the purchasing power of cash, well-managed cash has beaten inflation by +.4% on average since the Great Depression and by about +.8% since 1967. Invested in T-Bills, for most of this period, cash increased its purchasing power against inflation.

The last decade since the "great recession" is the one exception, when cash lost about -1% a year to inflation on average. At that -1.02% rate of lost purchasing power per year, it would take about 71 years for a dollar invested in T-Bills to lose 50 cents, half its value-and only if ZIRP were to continue for another 60 years-and we are perhaps already turning that corner.

Managing Cash to Keep Up with Inflation

There are a couple ways to manage cash so that it is not unduly ravaged by inflation. Perhaps the easiest is to park cash in a well-run prime money market fund. These funds typically maintain a $1 par value insulated from interest rate risk because of the 30-60 day average duration of the underlying instruments they hold, which are bought at a discount, mature at par, and deliver their yield based on their cost.

Most money market funds hold T-Bills and other securities with less than a 3-month maturity, so the money market fund may or may not deliver the full 3-month T-Bill yield, but the differences are still likely to be tiny in the current low-interest rate world. The 3-month T-Bill rate settled today at 0.93%, while Vanguard's Prime Money Market Fund (MUTF:VMMXX) 7-day yield is now 0.97% (net of expenses). Note that both T-Bills and this prime money market fund are currently trailing the average inflation rate by about 1.2%.

Short to medium term CDs are an option that provides FDIC or NCUA insurance for accounts up to $250,000 per owner per institution. These are an option if you feel the inflation and interest rates will remain stable and the rate offered by the issuer is high enough to lock up the principal for the term. Though they are not insured, because of their short duration, money market funds do adjust their yield upward regularly in a rising rate situation.

A third option are short-term and very-short-term bond funds. Examples include (NYSEARCA:SHV), with about a 6-month average maturity, (NYSEARCA:MINT), with a 1-year average maturity, and (NYSEARCA:SHY), with about a 2-year average maturity. These are all bond funds, so their price varies up and down as the price of underlying bonds are bid up and down in the market, which means they are exposed, albeit modestly because of their short durations, to interest rate risk in a rising rate world.

So though many consider these cash equivalents, without the guaranteed principal of CDs or the $1 par of even shorter duration money markets, short-term bond funds are still bond funds, not cash.

Cash in a Retirement Plan

So are we saying someone who is flush should invest all of their cash in money market funds and go to the beach? No, of course not. But we are saying a couple things very clearly:

1) Don't hold more cash in paper money then you reasonably need to spend in a week or a month-keep everyday spending money in a savings or checking account.

2) Don't be scared into investing more than your balance sheet allows in risky assets like stocks out of fear that inflation will destroy the purchasing power of your cash

Instead, invest the cash you need for expenses over the next year or two in safe, short-duration instruments like CDs and money market funds to hold inflation at bay.

In a well-made retirement plan, the Spending & Reserves allocation to cash should be 1-2 years of the amount you will need to withdraw from savings after Social Security, pensions, and any other income, to cover expected and unexpected annual expenses. We usually split the Spending & Reserves allocation 50/50, half in a money market fund, and half in a rolling 2-year CD ladder. Yields on two-year CDs tend to stay a bit out front of the money market funds.

In our retirement plans, the Lifestyle (Floor) allocation replenishes the cash in the Spending & Reserves allocation from an annually maturing ladder of risk-free bonds sized to the annual need from savings. Only the amount of savings not needed to cover future expenses, as identified on the household balance sheet, is invested in the stock market, for Growth & Legacy, insulating the retiree's lifestyle from market risk.

Cash in the Spending & Reserves allocation is an important part of a well-made retirement plan, the part that is used to cover everyday expenses. If cash is well managed, it can hedge much of the inflation risk that some say seriously threatens future purchasing power.

