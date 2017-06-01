Triumph Group About To Take Off

Background

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI), based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, is an aerospace rollup that was very successful until recently. The company was founded in 1993 when it acquired a division from Alco Standard. Revenues increased from $71 million in fiscal 1995 to $3.89 billion in fiscal 2015 (ended 3/31/2015) mostly through acquisitions. The stock price increased from $10.88 when issued on October 29, 1996 to a peak of $85.00 on July 19, 2013. Earnings peaked at $5.67 in fiscal 2013. The result was 47 subsidiaries in 73 locations. This led to inefficiencies, large program charges and upset customers. Northrop Grumman put Triumph on its no bid list. Largest customer Boeing was not pleased.

Recent Financial Results

Revenues and backlog were in retreat with programs running off and not being replaced by enough new ones due to poor relations with customers. Sales declined from $3.89 billion in fiscal 2016

to $3.53 million in fiscal 2017. Management recently lowered guidance for revenues to $3.1 to $3.2 million in fiscal 2018.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the company's revenues came in close to estimates at $920 million and there was a loss of $140 million or $2.57 per share. However, this was after a $266 million goodwill impairment and $14.5 million of restructuring costs so adjusted net income was $141 million or $3.09 per share. Although management did not call it non-recurring, there was a $72.7 million reversal of a prior write-down in the quarter. Adjusting for that, net income was $67.8 million or $1.37, close to the analyst's consensus estimate of $1.40. Free cash flow reversed a trend of cash use and was positive $498 million in the quarter, primarily due to $324 million of cash advances from customers.

The company lost $0.81 per share in fiscal 2017, an improvement from a loss of $21.29 in fiscal 2016. Both losses were due to goodwill impairments. Excluding a $266 million goodwill impairment, restructuring and other non-recurring items, net income would have been $6.54 million in fiscal 2017 (ended 3/31/17), though this appears to not be adjusted for income taxes.

The problems have been primarily in one of the four divisions called aerospace structures. This is the former Vought Aircraft purchased in 2010 and remains Triumph's largest division. Revenues there are falling fast, and losses have persisted in this division, mostly due to goodwill impairments. Operating results of the four divisions are shown below;

On May 5 th 2017, the company announced it had modified the terms of its loans giving them a 90 day option to put the Aerospace Structures unit into bankruptcy. The stock dropped about 20% after this announcement. This action was taken primarily to help renegotiate several cash draining contracts. Bankruptcy allows the company to accept or reject contracts. On its earnings announcement on May 24 th, CEO Crowley stated that the lawsuit with Bombardier had been settled and a new agreement was struck with Boeing. The agreement with Boeing led to a more profitable contract, better a delivery schedule, a large cash advance and expectation of more work. A loss allowance of $72.7 million was reversed to account for the improvements made. The possibility of bankruptcy was then stated as unlikely.

The backlog's rapid decline over the past two years has stopped as of about three quarters ago, and it is starting to go back up. Backlog is currently about $4.0 billion. Another $2 billion is in final stages of approval with customers. However, due to the long ramp up time for some contracts especially in the Aerospace Structures unit, revenues are likely to decline this fiscal year before starting back up next year. Two large new projects for new planes by Bombardier and Embraer go into production at the end of this fiscal year.

Actions Taken

In December, 2015, the company moved to rectify its shortcomings by hiring longtime industry veteran Daniel Crowley. Mr. Crowley led a division of Raytheon and was previously the Chief Operating Officer at Lockheed Martin Corp.'s aeronautics unit. Mr. Crowley's first mission was to restore credibility with Triumph's customers. To do this he met with executives of each and reviewed the work done on each contract. To date he has done or planned the following;

1. Reduced the operating subsidiaries from 47 to 20, 25 were consolidated and two were sold

2. Reduced business units from 6 to 4

3. Reduced 1,000 staff at higher cost locations

4. Planned to reduce locations from 73 to 60. Completed much of this and more is in process.

5. Announced a cost savings program of $300 million by the end of fiscal 2019 (3/31/2019). About half of this was expected to come from supply chain savings. The company had not been taking advantage of its scale, it was still run like a group of smaller companies. The fiscal 2017 target of $44 million was exceeded, with the actual that year being $69 million. In fiscal 2018, $70 million of savings is expected.

6. Improve on time delivery. Many programs were not being delivered on time, causing upset customers. Currently, all programs in production are on time.

7. In July, 2016 a new CFO, Jim McCabe, was announced. Also added by the new CEO were new HR and IT heads and more recently a new VP of Contracts and a VP of Performance Excellence were added. Jim McCabe was last the CFO of Steel Partners Holdings. He brings more than 25 years of finance experience.

8. Last year, five operations were identified for divestiture. Two with annual revenues of around $100 million were sold. The others are still being shopped and they have annual revenues of around $200 million.

9. Triumph will be more flexible in the future in allowing customers to use their intellectual property.

10. Improve relations with customers. The following quote by Daniel Crowley is from the July, 2016 conference call "when I arrived in January, I observed performance and contractual issues across many of our sites, which impacted our customers and undermined their confidence in Triumph. Some of these issues compromised our ability to bid and win follow-on business, contributing to negative organic growth, and in some cases creating negative synergies across our four business units." This was a serious issue that directly led to lower backlog and revenues. Northrop in particular had moved Triumph to the no bid list. Triumph has since patched things up with new agreements with Northrup, Spirit, Boeing, and Bombardier and better relations with others.

11. In the past month Triumph resolved its lawsuit with Bombardier and announced a new agreement with Boeing. These actions resulted from improved performance on contracts with those companies. Contracts with Boeing were renegotiated favorably resulting in a $72.7 million reversal of a contract loss allowance.

12. In the prior quarter, three customers, including Boeing advanced Triumph $324 million for contracts for work not yet performed. This shows the renewed confidence Triumph has from its customers.

Risks

There are several risks that remain going forward.

Years of acquisitions have left the balance sheet in a weak condition. Tangible net worth was negative $889 million on March 31, 2017, up from negative $1.159 million one year earlier. Long term debt totaled $1.20 billion on that date, down from $1.42 billion one year earlier. The company had $661 million of cash or availability on its line as of March 31, 2017.

The company mentioned on May 5, 2017, there was a possibility the aerospace structure unit could be placed in bankruptcy. At the earnings call three weeks later they said this possibility was unlikely.

Defense spending has slowed in recent years, though there may be a pickup due to the current action in Syria and Iraq and the President's desire to increase military spending.

Sales are concentrated with two large customers. Boeing is currently 35% of revenues and Gulfstream 12%. Boeing's percentage is down from 45% three years ago.

Opportunities

The $300 million of cost savings program announced last year is on track.

Aerospace OEM's are outsourcing more.

Commercial aircraft is a steadily growing business. Boeing and Airbus are projecting long term growth at 4.5-4.8%.

There is a high barrier to entry in this industry and due to consolidation, a relatively small number of competitors.

Restoring relations and credibility with customers is starting to lead to new work. The win rate on new contracts is increasing due to better relations with customers. Wins increased 30% last quarter from the prior quarter.

Defense aircraft is a smaller market for Triumph. It was contracting recently after the exit of most of our troops from Iraq and Afghanistan. However, the emergence of the ISIS operations in Syria and Iraq and a president who wants to increase defense spending should result in the need for more planes. Management believes they can increase their military contracts.

Transdigm is an after-market aircraft parts company with a huge profit margin as they jack up prices on parts they have a monopoly on. There is an opportunity to take some of that business.

Conclusion

New management made the conscious decision to sacrifice short term earnings in order to reverse declining sales, improve relations with customers, and bring back growth. Despite these actions, the company remained solidly profitable. Management worked their butts off to improve on time deliveries and get Triumph in position to compete for new orders. These efforts are paying off though it may be 3 or 4 quarters before growth resumes due to long lead times for new projects.

At its peak in fiscal 2012-2015, the company earned around $5.00 per year. Some actions to improve performance will likely permanently reduce earnings. However, the cost savings program should more than offset these actions. I believe in two years the company can earn at least $5.50 per share as cost savings and some growth more than offset actions taken to improve performance. To achieve this, management needs to execute its plan of cost savings and win more new business. This is not a difficult goal as it does not assume outperforming peers as to margins or growth. The market served is growing and outsourcing is growing. The average company in this industry is growing 0-10% per year, about 5% on average.

The latest analysts estimates show Triumph is expected to earn $3.69 per share in fiscal 2018 which just started and $4.00 in fiscal 2019. The lower EPS appears due to the lower revenues expected, partially from divestitures. The company has recently had a much lower PE ratio than the market. It closed at $32.65 on May 30 th for a forward PE of 8.8. I believe this is due to the declining revenues, a recent history of declining backlog and upset customers, a weak balance sheet and a reliance on Boeing. Now that backlog is starting to recover, relations with all major customers have been mended, and cost savings are in the works, I believe the company will return to a normal market PE ratio within the next year. The PE ratios of other larger aircraft parts suppliers is shown below.

(1) Sales in millions.

All the above peers are growing revenues between 0% and 10% a year. Of the above, the most like Triumph is Spirit. Triumph is more diversified than Spirit, which gets 81% of sales from Boeing. It deserves a better PE ratio in my opinion. With a PE of 14, the stock price is $51.66 . My one year target is $50.