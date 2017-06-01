Why Technical Analysis Doesn't Work

"The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, But in ourselves, that we are underlings." Julius Caesar (I, ii, 140-141)

Before all the Technical Analysts get roiled up, let me say that I was very careful in picking the Title for this Article. I chose to use "doesn't work" rather than "can't work" for a very specific reason that will become apparent as the article progresses.

I fully expect that this article will draw readers from three different perspectives. There will be those that distrust Technical Analysis looking for more fodder; those that believe in TA ready with "guns a blazing" and those that have no set opinion looking for direction.

Over the years I've enjoyed many spirited academic discussions with my peers on the merits of TA. As we volley back and forth arguing for or against the premise that TA works, in the end no one changes their outlook as each side declares itself victor. All that is ever accomplished is a "venting".

Well aware of this dynamic, this article isn't designed to refute the merits of TA. I'm not trying to preach to the choir or change believers into non-believers. Quite the contrary. My objective isn't to demonize TA but rather to provide some insight that could actually benefit those utilizing TA indicators as a tool.

Let me start with the most basic of definitions for TA. Lest I be accused of filtering the definition, here's what Investopedia says ...

"What is 'Technical Analysis': Technical analysis is a trading tool employed to evaluate securities and attempt to forecast their future movement by analyzing statistics gathered from trading activity, such as price movement and volume."

Fundamental to this, TAs make extensive use of charts and draw inferences from items such as "bands", "channels", trends and other patterns extracted from the chart.

It may surprise everyone when I say that I don't disagree that this is possible or even a helpful methodology. Yes, what the data and charts might reveal aren't the problem with TA indicators. The problem is much deeper and much harder to resolve than any representation of data.

The Problem: Actually, the problem is two-fold, 1) Data mining bias, coupled with 2) The subjective interpretation of the data.

Data Mining Bias: According to at least one web-site there are upwards of 100 different TA indicators. Given any particular "chart" I'm sure we could find just as many indicators that suggest one direction to the market as suggest the opposite direction. But one needn't go that far ... there are countless occasions where just using a simple moving average versus an exponential moving average or using 90 days versus 120 days, etc. are at odds with each other.

In fact, one reason there are so many indicators is that no one indicator has proven to be sufficiently reliable enough to dominate the field. The TAs have and are still searching for the Holy Grail.

So the Data Mining Problem refers to the Analyst selecting one particular indicator over other indicators which may exhibit a conflicting result. With over 100 indicators to choose from, I can easily choose one that will support or refute almost anything.

It is very likely that TAs adopt a particular indicator when it confirms their predisposition and ignore the same indicator when it doesn't. They then search for a new indicator.

I can't even count how many times someone on SA comes up with the "New Greatest Indicator". What happened to the "Last Greatest Indicator"?

But it is not only about choosing a particular indicator it is also about the Hows and Whys of the choice. Examination often finds that the choice of a particular indicator is generally not just random. The Analyst often looks at multiple indicators and chooses the one that most closely approximates their pre-disposition about the market direction.

Another form of Data Mining Bias can be found in the selection of when an indicator is chosen or applied. For instance, analysts are more likely to look for "clues" when the Market has achieved what they perceive an inflection point. For instance, when the Market has reached new all time highs, analysts get busy and when things just plod along they are less inclined to look.

If an analysts consistently applied the same indicator at regular intervals and didn't have to qualify a reading with "if confirmed" it would be a different story. But this is just not the way TA is approached. Analysts are consistently looking at different indicators and hedging their analysis.

That means this problem is magnified because the selection, itself, is further muddied by "confirmation bias".

Subjective Interpretation Problem: Charts represent a pattern of past prices. We can readily find Analysts in disagreement over whether any particular pattern ... such as a head and shoulder ... is even present. There are no strict rules that govern these determinations. In a sense, the Chart is a Rorschach Test. The Analyst is presented a chart-pattern and must make a subjective interpretation regarding what they see before them.

As a result, no chart is self-explanatory ... no chart, by itself, suggests any particular outcome .... the Analyst is charged with making a subjective interpretation.

I find it of interest that a CFA Institute and Market Technicians Association study actually states ...

" ... Like other analytical tools, technical analysis employs a disciplined, systematic approach that seeks to minimize the impact of behavioral biases and emotion from the practice of investment selection ..."

Though I fully agree that this statement represents the objective of TA, it is demonstrably false. If behavioral biases and emotion were not present, every TA would come to the same conclusion every time .... and we all know that is not even remotely the case.

Once again, if analysts routinely picked a particular indicator and consistently applied that indicator on a regular basis and accepted the result it would be different. But that is just not the case. Instead, analysts routinely look to different indicators at different times and then balance that result against other metrics.

This leads us to the next issue with TA ...

Usefulness of Technical Analysis: Let me be perfectly clear ... there are definite patterns within the stock market. Once these patterns are recognized they can be successfully traded. It is not that a pattern doesn't exist, it is that recognizing which one, of many, is the dominate pattern at that particular point in time.

For instance, we can use hindsight to confirm that one or more particular "suggestive" indicators existed prior to a move. But we can also see multiple other indicators that were not suggestive. This raises the question of Analyst technique in choosing the correct indicator ... or the Analyst's ability to even recognize within the data dump that one even existed.

These problems do not render TA indicators of no value. One must distinguish between what TA is and how it is used.

Every investor is deluged with information. We digest as much as we can and filter it through years of experience, knowledge ... and yes ... emotional baggage and intellectual bias,

This is eminently apparent by reading almost any article on SA (particularly with "hot topics" such as AAPL, TSLA, etc.). An author takes a view, presents the argument supporting this view and diverse and opposite conclusions are reached by many. Everyone has the same data, they just value it differently. Each investor filters information and assigns it more or less value than the information they already base their conclusions on.

This goes well beyond any bias they may have because they "love" or "hate" the stock ... it goes to their core beliefs and their personal experiences. People will give greater weight to information that agrees with a previous conviction than information that is contrary.

So it is with Technical Analysis and charts. The Analyst cannot separate themselves from their beliefs and pre-dispositions. A chart can reveal whatever the Analyst wants to see in the chart. If the Analyst believes the Market is at all time highs and can't go any higher ... they will find that pattern in the charts. If the Analyst believes that we are in a Bull Market, they will see that. If the Analysts believes we're due for a correction , they will see that.

Now, don't get me wrong: There are many, many professionals, especially on SA, that use charts and can demonstrate significant positive results. I don't argue this.

What I do contend, is that they selectively, and possibly sub-consciously, choose charts and TA indicators that simply confirms what they have already concluded. They are successful, not because the chart is predictive ... but rather, because they have developed sufficient experience, knowledge and "instinct" about the market that makes them successful. The chart is simply a crutch ... whether they know it or not.

For instance, I have followed the Market in my professional capacity for over 40 years ... most of those years on a daily basis and all to many days minute-by minute. I've processed countless bits of information over those years ... some of value and some nonsense. Through all this I've developed my own "sense" of the market. I've consistently outperformed the market because this "developed sense" is right more often than not. Simple as it may seem ... more often than not is all it takes.

Even with all my experience, training and knowledge, I am drawn to indicators that elevate and reinforce my bias and I discount those that are conflicting. I want to feel like I'm right just as badly as I want to be right. Every time the market behaves as I believe it should, I pat myself on the back and congratulate myself. If it doesn't, I pay less attention to it and feel confident it will reverse itself in such a manner to confirm my pre-disposition. I am not alone in this thought process.

It certainly seems reasonable to me that many other investors and analysts have also developed their own "sense" of the Market. I believe that it is this "developed sense" that leads the analyst to see and choose TA indicators that coincide with their "sense".

The TA does not look at a chart, experience an "aha" moment and make a prediction. In actuality, they play with many different indicators until they find the one that coincides with their preconceived views. Views that may involve fundamental or other types of analysis.

Most analysts will freely admit that they use TA as an adjunct to other metrics, such as fundamental analysis. The question is whether TA actually adds to their decision making or simply confirms a pre-disposition. If so, it is accepted, if not, it is discarded.

For TA to be considered a working model, it would be necessary for it to influence in a contradictory way the pre-disposition of the analyst. Actually, not just influence, but consistently and correctly influence.

As a result of Data Mining Bias and Subjective Interpretation this is unlikely.

I posit that the chosen indicator is confirmation of their other methods and not a primary or definitive source. I posit that the successful TA is successful because they understand the market well enough to choose an indicator and interpret it in such a way that confirms what they already believe is most probable ... NOT, the other way around.

Summary: Every investor, especially professionals, are searching for the investing Holy Grail. We all know that it doesn't exist (see Madoff) ... and even if it did exist, its discovery would mute its effectiveness.

So, it is of little wonder that investors look for something that will help them manage the uncertainty of the market. Technical Analysis would like to gain the high ground as that "something".

It is my experience and contention that TA is presented as if it was a primary or definitive indicator when it is really just a tool to reinforce a pre-disposition.

We must ask ourselves whether a particular TA indicator is suggesting future price movement or just confirming ones pre-disposition.

Conclusion: Inasmuch as TA is subject to Data Mining Bias and Subjective Interpretation it is not reasonable to conclude that it can be used as a primary or definitive source.

I would also contend that it isn't even applicable as an augmentation to other methods.

The reason is simple: Investors must choose which indicator they want to illustrate and then decide how they wish to interpret the indicator. With so many indicators to choose from and so many possible interpretations, investors are drawn to those that confirm their pre-disposition. The investor or analyst ends up selecting the particular indicator that reflects their view and at the particular moment that is most advantageous to that view.

If the Analyst is "more often right, than not" the selected indicator will give the appearance of being "more often right, than not" when the indicator is actually just following the Analyst's other skills.

In a sense, just as a chart is a representation of past prices, the choice and use of a TA indicator, probably represents more closely the Analysts pre-disposition than the direction of the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.