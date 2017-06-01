Cars.com Is An Overvalued Tegna Spin-Off Asset, Caution Warranted For Regular-Way Trading On June 1

On June 1, Cars.com will begin regular way trading under the symbol CARS, after it is spun-off from parent Tegna (NYSE:TGNA). There has been significant attention placed on valuing the individual digital assets of Tegna, which include cars.com and careerbuilder.com. This has been an exercise to uncover value in Tegna shares, but also for investors looking for potential technical trading pressure to create an opportunity to purchase CARS shares at attractive levels.

Commentary around valuation ranges for CARS has varied between 12-15x EV/EBITDA, with the more cautious pointing towards 10x given this is a low/no-growth asset when you strip out acquisitions, and margins are expected to decline over the medium term from ~40% to 34% (see CARS company guidance from recent investor presentation, page 34).

Granted, the margins and cash flow generation are relatively attractive given the low asset and capital intensity of the business model, but I think 10x EBITDA is still too rich a multiple, as discussed below. Complicating the matter is the lack of appropriate comparables, both publicly listed or precedent M&A transactions. Therefore, I believe that this company needs to be valued from the perspective of a potential buyer for the entire company.

I flowed the financials through an LBO model using management guidance for EBITDA margins (declining from around 40% to 34%), and a 2% revenue CAGR. Assuming a 6.7% blended cost of debt and 65% LTV, the most a buyer could pay to achieve a 15% IRR in Year 7 (2.7x MOIC) is $16 per share, which is about 7x EBITDA. About 38% lower than the current WI-trading price. This would seem to align with the current headlines on Apollo/Careerbuilder.com, which are pointing towards a ~$500MN EV. This would imply a mid single-digit EBITDA multiple at best. Sounds about right…

The current when-issued price of ~$26 implies a 10x EBITDA multiple. At this price, a financial or strategic buyer would be settling for an 11% IRR using the same assumptions above. However, it would require significant leverage (over 6x net debt/EBITDA), which is prohibitive in the current capital market environment. At a more reasonable 50% LTV, the IRR would fall to 9%. This strikes me as too low of a return, even in a low growth environment with excess capital in the system. A valuation of $16 (7x EV/EBITDA) seems more reasonable as this would provide a buyer with an appropriate rate of return commensurate with the risk of a buyout.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.